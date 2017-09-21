Ticket alert: Diana Krall at Broward Center

Grammy-winning jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall will open a new leg of her Turn Up the Quiet World Tour in Florida, including a Feb. 1 concert at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets will cost $49.50-$149.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Broward Center box office, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale; at BrowardCenter.org; all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

The tour features material from Krall’s highly regarded new album, “Turn Up the Quiet” (Verve Records), a diverse collection of stanards such as “Night and Day,” “Sway,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Blues Skies” and “L-O-V-E.”

In a review of Krall’s recent two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Times’ James Reed described a repertoire honed with “an exacting eye.”

“Traipsing through the Great American Songbook, from Cole Porter and Nat ‘King’ Cole to Burt Bacharach and Bob Dylan, Krall doesn’t treat standards as museum pieces. She extracts their essence, sometimes to startling effect, to reframe them for contemporary times,” Reed wrote.

The singer’s Sunshine State performances include Clearwater (Jan. 30), Fort Myers (Jan. 31), Orlando (Feb. 3), Melbourne (Feb. 5), Sarasota (Feb. 6) and Jacksonville (Feb. 7).

For more information, visit DianaKrall.com or BrowardCenter.org.

