Don Rickles-Regis Philbin show canceled in Coconut Creek

Don Rickles’ March 4 appearance with Regis Philbin at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has been canceled as the 90-year-old comedy icon recovers from an illness that prompted him to postpone an appearance in Nevada last week.

Refunds to the show, a night of film clips, memories and banter called “A Don Rickles and Regis Philbin Laughfest,” are available through Ticketmaster. For more information, visit SeminoleCoconutCreekCasino.com.

According to a statement from the casino, the flu-like symptoms that forced Rickles to bow out of a Feb. 10 appearance with Philbin at a Reno casino has since been diagnosed as a bacterial infection. Rickles’ doctor recommended against airplane travel for two to three weeks.

The cancellation is the second time in the past week that Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has had an abrupt opening on its calendar, with film legend Sophia Loren dropping out of her appearance on Feb. 10 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Apparently quite healthy is actor Chazz Palminteri, on his way to the casino to perform his hit play “A Bronx Tale” on March 24. Tickets cost $65, $80 and $100 at Ticketmaster.com.

