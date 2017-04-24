Ticket alert: Donald Fagen at Fillmore Miami Beach

Led by one-half of jazz-rock greats Steely Dan, Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers will bring their tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Aug. 8, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 28.
Reserved-seat tickets will cost $89.50, $69.50 and $49.50 at the Fillmore box office (1700 Washington Ave.), LiveNation.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
In an announcement about his “new project” on Facebook, Fagen says the concert will include music from his Grammy-nominated solo albums “The Nightfly” and “Kamakiriad” as well as Steely Dan hits and “some swell surprises.” The Nightflyers are a quartet of young musicians who perform around Fagen’s home near Woodstock, in New York's Hudson River Valley.
Fagan and Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker continue to perform together, including a show at West Palm Beach’s Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre last summer on the duo’s The Dan Who Knew Too Much Tour with Steve Winwood.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/DonaldFagenMusic, FillmoreMB.com.