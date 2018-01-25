Gov't Mule stepping in for Dr. John in Boca Raton

The Doctor is out and Gov’t Mule is in as the Florida Jazz & Blues Jam heats up Sunset Cove Amphitheater in west Boca Raton on Saturday.

The transition from the event’s original headliner, New Orleans music icon and raconteur Dr. John, to Warren Haynes’ excellent blues-rock outfit, took place recently after Dr. John was forced to cancel some shows late last month due to illness.

Patrick Maraist, who runs the Florida Jazz & Blues Jam through his company, Palm Beach County-based Music Jam Productions, says that he and Dr. John’s representatives agreed to err on the side of caution when it came to the 77-year-old musician’s health.

Dr. John, lesser known as Mac Rebennack, last week celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of his tour-de-force album of bayou sorcery, “Gris-Gris.”

Also a musician, Maraist says he scrambled to find another act to put at the top of the bill, and he’s pretty happy to have scored Gov’t Mule, led by the longtime Allman Brothers guitarist Haynes, for what he says may be the band’s only show in the Southeastern U.S. in 2018. Apparently, he’s not the only one who is pleased.

“Ticket sales have almost quadrupled since I added Gov’t Mule,” Maraist says.

Performers at the 2018 Florida Jazz & Blues Jam include Marcia Ball (2-2:50 p.m.), Kenny Neal (3-4 p.m.), Robben Ford (4:30-5:30 p.m.), Walter Trout (6-7 p.m.), the Devon Allman Project, joined by Duane Betts and Allman Brothers keyboardist Peter Levin (7:30-9 p.m.) and Gov’t Mule (9:30-11 p.m.).

General-admission tickets cost $75 when purchased in advance through Friday at MusicJamProductions.com. Admission at the venue will cost $85. Parking costs $15.

