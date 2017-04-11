Reigning men in South Florida movie theaters

There’s still something invigorating about the communal experience of watching a favorite talent or story in a darkened room filled with similarly engaged fans. South Florida movie theaters from West Palm Beach to South Miami will be home to some charismatic men and their admirers over the next several weeks, thanks to the classic-film specialists at Fathom Events.

The parade begins April 17 with the Season 10 premiere of the BBC series “Dr. Who.” It also includes Jerry Garcia in a 40th anniversary celebration of “The Grateful Dead Movie”; young Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) in “The Graduate”; a profile of the tragically short life of Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger; and Tony Manero (John Travolta) in a new director’s cut of “Saturday Night Fever.” Here are the details:

“Doctor Who”: In Peter Capaldi’s final season as the dimension-jumping protagonist, the British sci-fi series returns to BBC America 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15, but will be shared on the big screen along with the first episode of the “Dr. Who” spinoff “Class” and “Becoming the Companion,” a profile of the Doctor’s new sidekick, London stage performer Pearl Mackie. See it: 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19.

The Grateful Dead: The jam-rock trailblazers will be celebrated in more than 500 theaters around the country with a 40th anniversary screening of “The Grateful Dead Movie,” which spotlights the band’s legendary, five-night, 1974 farewell concerts at San Francisco’s Winterland. Audiences also get an exclusive look at footage from the upcoming Dead documentary “Long Strange Trip” and a never-before-seen mini documentary on the band’s famed 1977 concert at Cornell University. See it: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

'The Graduate' Fathom Events / Courtesy Dustin Hoffman in his breakout performance in Mike Nichols' "The Graduate," which will be screened in a restored version for its 50th anniversary. Dustin Hoffman in his breakout performance in Mike Nichols' "The Graduate," which will be screened in a restored version for its 50th anniversary. (Fathom Events / Courtesy)

“The Graduate”: Turner Classic Movies offers a newly restored 50th anniversary edition of Mike Nichols’ generation-defining drama, highlighted by Dustin Hoffman’s career-making performance as aimless college graduate Benjamin Braddock and an iconic soundtrack by Simon and Garfunkel and Oscar winner Dave Grusin. The screening will be bookended by commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. See it: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 26.

“I Am Heath Ledger”: A feature-length documentary that looks at the life and work of the heartthrob actor, a versatile talent best known for pivotal roles in “Brokeback Mountain” and as the Joker in “The Dark Knight,” which won Ledger an Oscar a year after his fatal drug overdose. See it: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

“Saturday Night Fever”: As culturally incisive as the more celebrated “Graduate,” director John Badham’s profile of a disco-loving Brooklyn hardware-store worker (John Travolta) derided as “nowhere, goin' no place” and his dream of a new life in Manhattan will be seen in a director’s cut, with added scenes and an updated surround-sound mix for its iconic soundtrack. See it: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 10.

For a list of all the South Florida theaters offering these films, ticket prices and other information, go to FathomEvents.com.

