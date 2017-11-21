Ticket alert: Eagles, Jimmy Buffett at Hard Rock Stadium

A reconstituted version of the Eagles will be joined by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at a 2018 tour stop at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on April 21.

Tickets for the show will cost $69.50-$500 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. A series of presales will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The first dozen dates on the Evening With the Eagles Tour, announced Tuesday, also include an April 14 concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images The Eagles of 2018 will include Timothy B. Schmit, left, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh. The Eagles of 2018 will include Timothy B. Schmit, left, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

This version of the Eagles will be the same one that performed when the band made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 29, with veterans Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit joined by country singer-guitarist Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon.

The tour, which opens March 14 in Chicago, will include Buffett as the opening act for performances in Miami, Orlando, Denver (June 28) and Minneapolis (June 30). James Taylor and his All-Star Band will open in Washington, D.C. (July 26), and Philadelphia (July 28), with Chris Stapleton sharing the bill in Arlington, Texas (June 23).

Other stops include Nashville (March 23), Vancouver (May 10), Toronto (July 15) and Boston (July 20. More dates are expected to be added to the tour.

For more information, visit Eagles.com or LiveNation.com.

