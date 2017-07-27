'Fast Times at Ridgemont High': Dude movie or chick flick?

The 1982 comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is the prototypical coming-of-age guy flick best known for enduring stoner-surfer archetype Jeff Spicoli, played by future Oscar winner Sean Penn, the image of a topless Phoebe Cates and as the introduction to the amiable zen of screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who would go on to create such bro-riffic tales as “Say Anything,” “Singles,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Almost Famous.”

Or maybe “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is the prototypical coming-of-age chick flick best known for its deft handling of teenage female angst, memorable performances by Cates and future Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh and as an introduction to director Amy Heckerling, who established a template for such films as “The Breakfast Club” and influenced a generation of female writers and filmmakers.

On its 35th anniversary, which will prompt retrospective screenings in more than 700 theaters across the country, including 15 in South Florida, “Fast Times” remains one of the rare teen comedies that both genders claim as their own. The film, which follows a group of Southern California kids navigating sex, drugs, high school and fast-food jobs, boasts an impressive cast that also includes Judge Reinhold, Ray Walston, Forest Whitaker, Nicolas Cage, Eric Stoltz, Anthony Edwards and a cameo by Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Crowe’s future ex-wife.

Paul Castronovo, one of South Florida’s quintessential guy’s guys as the longtime host of his eponymous morning-drive radio show on Big 105.9-FM, says “Fast Times” was required viewing for his 17-year-old son, A.J., soon to be a senior at Boca Raton High School.

Father and son watched it together a couple of weeks ago, and it proved to be a bonding experience as they ridiculed the fashion, appreciated the classic-rock soundtrack and were similarly uneasy during the same scenes. Somehow, Castronovo remembers that Cates’ defining swimsuit moment played out to “Living in Stereo” by the Cars (“the perfect song,” he says).

“Obviously, scenes with smoking pot and the sex scenes are always uncomfortable with your son, but my son grew up … He’s Paul Castronovo’s kid — need I say more?” Castronovo says.

The suburban California-set film also provided characters familiar to a couple of guys from South Florida.

“The characters are the same. Like Spicoli. I went to Lake Worth High School in the ‘70s, and that was everybody I knew. Spicoli. I surfed, and I knew these guys. Wearing the vans, and ‘Duuuude,’ ” Castronovo says. “And my son says, ‘Oh, my God, I go to school with a bunch of guys just like that.’ ”

Castronovo says that when he told his wife he planned to watch “Fast Times” with A.J., she smiled. “Because she can appreciate it, as well,” he says.

“Fast Times” was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2005, and in March was one of 15 films included by the Library of Congress in a series of screenings celebrating Women’s History Month.

Christina Lane, chair of the University of Miami’s Department of Cinema and Interactive Media, says “Fast Times” is culturally relevant for several reasons, including as an introduction to Crowe and Heckerling, “important voices” that would be heard later.

Heckerling, she says, helped usher in a cycle of female filmmakers that instilled confidence in those who would follow, from Susan Seidelman (“Desperately Seeking Susan”) to Tina Fey.

“ ‘Fast Times’ was a precursor to [Heckerling’s film] ‘Clueless’ and then other teen films with female leads and strong female voices in them,” Lane says. “It was a right-of-passage movie on a smaller scale. One of the ways you want to look at ‘Fast Times’ is that without a small movie like that, you wouldn’t have more important movies. ‘Breakfast Club’ may not have come about without a film like ‘Fast Times.’ ”

The film also came out in a transitional period for film and society in general, as the counterculture themes of the 1970s gave way to suburban mall culture of the 1980s. As a snapshot of that era, “Fast Times” has a valid spot in the National Film Registry, she says.

And then, there’s just the entertainment factor. As a girl growing up in Maryland, Lane considered “Fast Times” the story about girls she felt a kinship toward that was periodically interrupted by Jeff Spicoli.

“The only characters I was paying attention to were Jennifer Jason Leigh’s and Phoebe Cates’,” Lane says. “Working in the mall … their angst about boyfriends and their trials. It was really all about their perspective. Not that the movie put it in their perspective [laughs], but that’s what I was looking at.”

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is scheduled to screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, July 30 and Aug. 2, in 15 theaters from Royal Palm Beach to South Miami. Go to FathomEvents.com.

