Fort Rock festival: Ozzy, Godsmack in Markham Park

Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots and Breaking Benjamin lead a powerful lineup at the two-day Monster Energy Fort Rock festival making its debut at Markham Park in Sunrise April 28-29.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale noon Friday, Dec. 8, at FortRockFestival.com. Advance single-day tickets will cost $75, $175 for VIP. Advance two-day passes will cost $99.50, $299 for VIP. Prices do not include fees.

The current schedule for Day 1 at Fort Rock includes Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Halestorm, Bullet for My Valentine, Underoath, Trivium, Hatebreed, Texas Hippie Coalition, Power Trip, ’68 and Bad Wolves.

The Day 2 lineup is Ozzy Osbourne (with Zakk Wylde), Breaking Benjamin, Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising, Avatar, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown and Toothgrinder.

Fort Rock began in Fort Myers five years ago as a one-day event and was a consistent sell-out at Jet Blue Park, where it hosted such major metal acts as Rob Zombie, Def Leppard and Soundgarden. It became a two-day festival in 2016.

Produced by AEG Presents and Danny Wimmer Presents, organizers say Markham Park “provides a larger space and room to grow, which will allow us to provide attendees with a bigger Fort Rock experience.”

For those about to rock, you may want to salute the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, which helped attract Fort Rock to cross the state through its Underground Music program.

Noelle Stevenson, vice president of Film, Music, Entertainment and Creative Industries for the GFLCVB, says the county is looking to build a “long-term partnership with the festival.”

Advance parking tickets also can be purchased for $15 per day at FortRockFestival.com. There will be no camping or overnight parking allowed.

