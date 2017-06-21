Future to open U.S. dates in West Palm Beach

Rap star Future will open a newly announced U.S. leg of his Future Hndrxx Tour Aug. 13 at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Tickets for the show, which includes performances by Miami-born rapper Zoey Dollaz and singer Whizkid, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000, and at the venue box office. A series of Live Nation presales begins 10 a.m. Thursday.

The new dates are a continuation of Future’s critically lauded Nobody Safe Tour and include an ambitious global schedule of fall concerts in Australia and across Europe. The tour culminates in a headlining performance at London’s O2 Arena.

“Future has been one of the most reliable hitmakers of the decade, so even when he was pinballing between moods, he was delivering thrills,” the New York Times’ Jon Caramanica wrote of a May show in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

It has been an extraordinary year for the Atlanta-spawned Future, who in March became the first artist in the 60-year-history of the Billboard albums chart to debut at No. 1 in consecutive weeks with different albums, with “Future” replaced by “Hndrxx.” He also was the first act to succeed himself with any album at No. 1 since 1968, when Simon & Garfunkel did it with “Bookends” and the soundtrack to “The Graduate.”

Future’s latest albums added new songs including “Draco” and “Super Trapper” to a discography of such heavily streamed hits as “Low Life” (with the Weeknd), “Where Ya At” (with Drake) and “Wicked.”

CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. SunFest kicked off May 3 in downtown West Palm Beach and will end on May 7. CAPTION A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. A look at some of the best weekend music options, from SunFest and Rolling Loud to the Passenger Festival. CAPTION Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. Tampa police are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was punched by singer Chris Brown. CAPTION DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. DJ, producer and remixer MK is back in South Florida for Miami Music Week. He says this is his seventh or eighth year attending the event, though the Los Angeles-based house DJ has been performing in Miami since 1993. MK will play four shows this week in Miami before jetting off to California to play a music festival called Beyond Wonderland. SouthFlorida.com interviewed MK in the lobby of Miami Music Week’s official hotel, the Delano in Miami Beach, before his first performance of the week, Shiba San x MK at the FDR Delano. That performance is part of a national tour the pair is doing. MK will play at the Cookout pool party at noon, Thursday, March 23, at the W South Beach and at his curated MK + Friends at the Surfcomber pool on Friday, March 24. He’ll close out the week at Bardot on Friday night. Click here for more Miami Music Week parties. CAPTION Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival. Talia J. Medina, Barbara Corbellini Duarte, and Belle Herrera discuss fashion for Ultra Music Festival.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com