Future to open U.S. dates in West Palm Beach

Rap star Future will open a newly announced U.S. leg of his Future Hndrxx Tour Aug. 13 at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.
Tickets for the show, which includes performances by Miami-born rapper Zoey Dollaz and singer Whizkid, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000, and at the venue box office. A series of Live Nation presales begins 10 a.m. Thursday.
The new dates are a continuation of Future’s critically lauded Nobody Safe Tour and include an ambitious global schedule of fall concerts in Australia and across Europe. The tour culminates in a headlining performance at London’s O2 Arena.
“Future has been one of the most reliable hitmakers of the decade, so even when he was pinballing between moods, he was delivering thrills,” the New York Times’ Jon Caramanica wrote of a May show in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
It has been an extraordinary year for the Atlanta-spawned Future, who in March became the first artist in the 60-year-history of the Billboard albums chart to debut at No. 1 in consecutive weeks with different albums, with “Future” replaced by “Hndrxx.” He also was the first act to succeed himself with any album at No. 1 since 1968, when Simon & Garfunkel did it with “Bookends” and the soundtrack to “The Graduate.”
Future’s latest albums added new songs including “Draco” and “Super Trapper” to a discography of such heavily streamed hits as “Low Life” (with the Weeknd), “Where Ya At” (with Drake) and “Wicked.”