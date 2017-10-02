'Game of Thrones' tour bringing Westeros to BB&T Center

The critically lauded “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience, praised by the New York Times as “a symphonic spectacular,” will bring the world of Westeros to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sept. 22, 2018.

Tickets start at $35.25 and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets also are available at the BB&T Center box office at 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.

Los Angeles Times Composer-conductor Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra perform music from “Game of Thrones” on a 360-degree stage. Composer-conductor Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra perform music from “Game of Thrones” on a 360-degree stage. (Los Angeles Times)

A showcase for the creativity of composer-conductor Ramin Djawadi, the new North American leg of the tour will include music from all seven seasons of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Game of Thrones.” Djawadi will lead an orchestra and choir on seven stages representing the seven kingdoms of Westeros in a performance filled with special effects, projected images and footage from key scenes from the show, a giant ice wall, soaring dragons and fire.

Djawadi's other TV work includes music for the HBO hit “Westworld.” His movie credits include the Grammy-nominated score for Marvel's 2008 blockbuster “Iron Man,” as well as the films “Pacific Rim,” “Clash of the Titans,” “Warcraft” and the new film “The Mountain Between Us.”

Judging by recent history, Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” may not be ready to debut until the concert tour arrives in South Florida.

CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. CAPTION Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. CAPTION MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash.

bcrandell@sun-sentinel.com