'Game of Thrones' tour bringing Westeros to BB&T Center

The critically lauded “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience, praised by the New York Times as “a symphonic spectacular,” will bring the world of Westeros to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sept. 22, 2018.
Tickets start at $35.25 and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets also are available at the BB&T Center box office at 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.
A showcase for the creativity of composer-conductor Ramin Djawadi, the new North American leg of the tour will include music from all seven seasons of HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Game of Thrones.” Djawadi will lead an orchestra and choir on seven stages representing the seven kingdoms of Westeros in a performance filled with special effects, projected images and footage from key scenes from the show, a giant ice wall, soaring dragons and fire.
Djawadi's other TV work includes music for the HBO hit “Westworld.” His movie credits include the Grammy-nominated score for Marvel's 2008 blockbuster “Iron Man,” as well as the films “Pacific Rim,” “Clash of the Titans,” “Warcraft” and the new film “The Mountain Between Us.”
Judging by recent history, Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” may not be ready to debut until the concert tour arrives in South Florida.