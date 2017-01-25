Weekend preview: Love is all around

These are tough times for compassion and humanity, and that was before Mary Tyler Moore left us. If you grew up in a certain era, in the warm re-running glow of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and her eponymous sitcom, with its gently subversive brand of feminism, she really did turn the world on with her smile. She’s gone, but love is all around.

HEALING MUSIC

South Florida roots-rock icon Charlie Pickett will top a bill with fellow mold-breakers Locos Por Juana, Deaf Poets and RaRa Rock Roots Rasin for Hollywood Healing Haiti, a free concert at the ArtsPark in Hollywood Sunday afternoon that will raise money to support the Project Papillon Orphanage and Community Youth Center in Port-au-Prince, which serves children affected by HIV and AIDS. The 1-5 p.m. event, which includes children’s activities, food, raffles and a pop-up art fair curated by Hollywood artist Alissa Alfonso, also celebrates the 10th anniversary of Hollywood CARES for Haiti, a nonprofit partnership between Temple Beth El and First Presbyterian Church. Also of interest, Deaf Poets this week released the throbbing single “Celestine” (info: DeafPoets.net), which can only sound more urgent performed live. Deserving of a good word for sponsoring Hollywood Healing Haiti are Calder Casino, Children's Medical Center, Love Hope Prosper, Radio-Active Records, Little Swimmers and OXXO Care Cleaners. Info: Facebook.com/HCForHaiti.

DRINK FOR GOOD

There are many places to stop during the monthly downtown Fort Lauderdale art walk sprawling across FAT Village, Flagler Village and the MASS District on Saturday night. High on your list should be Cocktails for Humanity’s pop-up bar at General Provision (525 NW First Ave.), a 6-11 p.m. gathering fueled by craft cocktails and beers (courtesy Islamorada Beer Co.). Called Operation Cocktail, the evening is a benefit for the United Way of Broward County's Mission United, which supports U.S. military service members, veterans and their families in Broward County with employment services, legal assistance, financial services, education, health and housing support. Info: Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity.

NO DEPRESSION

The bucolic Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth (5926 Fearnley Road) will offer its Live and Unplugged series 7-11 p.m. Saturday with a performance by the Grammy-nominated, North Carolina-based (formerly of Brooklyn) Americana band Yarn. The quartet in 2016 released the optimistically titled album “This Is the Year,” which the roots-music site No Depression calls “a seamless blend of vibrant, inspired, back-porch melodies and narrative … its descriptive lyrics detail the challenges faced when one’s life is jolted off its bearings.” Wine, kombucha and cider will be available by the glass, and Oliver Frost (Paradise Pizza) will be serving his slow-fermentation pies. Farm tours and tastings will continue until 6 p.m. Admission $5 (free for Uber and taxi users). Info: Facebook.com/SonsAndDaughtersFarm.

WALL OF JOY

A Mexican-American band based in Los Angeles, the members of La Santa Cecilia have much to ponder in these border-close-minded times. But in their heart and soul and music, La Santa Cecilia are about spreading an infectious joyfulness with a buoyant mix of pan-American, alt-rock rhythms. The Grammy winners perform during Festival Miami 8 p.m. Friday in the Gusman Concert Hall at the University of Miami. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: FestivalMiami.com.

WEEKEND MOVIE

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, this weekend devoting that crazy-big IMAX screen to “Resident Evil: Final Chapter 3D,” is scheduled on Feb. 3 to begin showing “La La Land,” poised to dominate the upcoming Oscars with 14 nominations. Info: MODS.org. On a smaller scale, check your neighborhood cineplex for “Fences,” the adaptation of August Wilson’s deeply moving story about family, prejudice and middle-class struggle (Denzel Washington and Viola Davis are very deserving of their Oscar nominations), and “Lion,” the achingly poignant, fact-based portrait of a lost boy that evolves into a modern conversation about immigration, resiliency and cultural identity. Dev Patel (leading a cast that includes Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman) is nominated for a supporting-actor Oscar.

HARD ROCK LOVE

Still need a Valentine’s Day gift? Perhaps she’ll go for tickets to catch an April 5 Hard Rock Live concert by Duran Duran, who sold out quickly last April at Miami’s Bayfront Park. The show was just added to the tail end of the tour for the excellent 2016 “Paper Gods” album, produced by Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson. Debuting on Billboard at No. 10, it was the band’s highest charting album in more than two decades. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at MyHRL.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Prices are $55, $80, $100, $130 and $235. Info: DuranDuran.com.

RYAN ADAMS LOVE

The first three singles Ryan Adams has released from his forthcoming album “Prisoner” look at love and a human connection from different points of view. Each benefits from Adams’ care in aligning words in just the right relationship to one another. On the ballad “To Be Without You,” Adams distills his wistful loneliness into a single, beautiful line: “Lying in the bed, you are so much to be without.” Tickets for Adams’ March 10 concert at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com.