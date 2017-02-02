Weekend preview: Good friends, music and laughs

On his retirement in June after 33 years of teaching AP history, most recently at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Jim Wurster found himself at a surprise gathering of friends and colleagues, who had tricked him into visiting Luna Star Café to hear the debut of a young musician. They were there to celebrate the end of his teaching career, but that wasn’t the big surprise.

The true purpose of the evening came when guitarist and fellow Cypress Bay teacher Eric Adzima, who had organized the party, took the stage and launched into a throbbing, punk version of “Big Surprise,” from Wurster’s gracefully gritty 2014 album, “Raw.” This was just the beginning for Wurster, onetime leader of influential rockers Black Janet and a revered éminence grise of the South Florida singer-songwriter scene.

One after one, some of the area’s most respected musicians and songwriters stood up to offer a personal take on music crafted by Wurster over nearly three decades. Charlie Pickett did a rollicking “Goodbye Paradise,” the title track from Wurster’s 1994 solo debut album. Shark Valley Sisters’ Rob Elba was backed by Wurster’s band, the Atomic Cowboys, to give the folky ballad “Party Girl” (off 2016’s excellent “No Joke”) a raving swagger. Blue Sky Drive reimagined Black Janet’s “Love Thirsty” with a spare, acoustic yearning.

Among other performers that night were Matt Sabatella, Diane Ward, Jack Shawde, Karen Feldner, Daphna Rose, Omine, Matt Calderin, Amy Baxter, Brian Franklin, George Zhen, Chris DeAngelis, Bob and Jill Wlos, John Wiliamson and Ellen Patterson, and the Fortune Tellers.

So energized was Wurster by hearing these versions of his songs that he decided they should be saved for posterity and shared, a project that has yielded a new double album, “3 Chords & a Chorus of Lust: Songs of Jim Wurster.”

“To say I am deeply humbled and honored to have collaborated with several of South Florida’s best on this opus is beyond an understatement,” Wurster says.

The album is one of several projects Wurster has brewing with friend Rich Ulloa’s Y&T Records, which Wurster says is committed to supporting “endeavors that educate and inform lives.”

That effort begins with a “3 Chords” release party and benefit beginning 8 p.m. Friday at Luna Star Café, which will feature performances by Wurster and many of the musicians heard on the album. Admission is a suggested contribution of $10, with all proceeds from the event and the CD sales that night going to a charity dear to Wurster’s heart, 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida Rescue (100PlusAbandonedDogsOfEvergladesFlorida.org). Luna Star is at 775 NE 125 St., in North Miami. Call 305-799-7123 or visit LunaStarCafe.com. For more information about the album, visit JimWurster.com.

WEEKEND MOVIE

When author James Baldwin died in 1987, he left behind 30 pages of a manuscript for a book titled “Remember This House,” a personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of his close friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Using the words on those pages (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) and a trove of archival material, some provided by Baldwin’s estate, filmmaker Raoul Peck created the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” a remarkable look at the decades-long national conversation about race in America, a reminder of vital questions unanswered and unasked. “I Am Not Your Negro” is nominated for a best-documentary Oscar and opens in South Florida on Friday at O Cinema Wynwood (O-Cinema.org) and Regal South Beach 18 (RegMovies.com). For more information, visit IAmNotYourNegroFilm.com.

COREY JONES' MUSIC

The music and memory of Corey Jones will be honored 9 p.m. Friday at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach with a release party for an album created from home recordings made by the late Future Prezidents drummer. The Boynton Beach resident was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer in 2015 after Jones’ car was disabled on Interstate 95. Jones made the drum tracks performing with the Delray Beach-based band Michaux, formed in 2013 by Chris Michaud, Eric Perna, Robert Humphreys and Jones. Along with Michaux, Friday night’s performers include Hello Elevator and Hillside Spirit Revival, with all proceeds from the $10 cover going to the Corey Jones Scholarship Fund. Word is that the event is nearly sold out. A good thing. Info: Facebook.com/MichauxBand.

VILE CROWD

There are tickets ($30) available for guitar hero Kurt Vile’s show on Thursday (Feb. 2) at the North Beach Bandshell, a Poplife-sponsored concert that is part of the extended tour backing his 2015 album “B'lieve I’m Goin’ Down.” While Vile is leaning on songs from that fine release, it’s good to see that he’s also been doing older cuts, including “Puppet to the Man” from 2011’s “Smoke Ring for My Halo.” Get tickets at PopLifePresents.com. Also be aware there’s an after party beginning at 10 p.m. at the Anderson (709 NE 79th St., Miami) that will include DJ sets from Danny Kokomo of the Jacuzzi Boys, Tony Laurencio of Afrobeta and Lauren Palma of Bleeth. Admission free with an RSVP.

RUM AND SMOKE