Weekend preview: Spring has officially sprung

This is the weekend when we’ll find the sidewalks in downtown Fort Lauderdale packed with distracted fun seekers, drinks in hand and a little attitude on their tongues. Let’s hope they’re gone before the spring breakers show up.

A rite of spring, the annual confluence of the Las Olas Art Fair at the eastern edge of downtown and the monthly Sunday Jazz Brunch along the New River on the west side, will again lead to a merry collision of fans of music, art and fresh air on Sunday, stretching from the Broward Center to pedestrians-only Las Olas as far as the hot block of restaurants that is home to Louis Bossi and B Square Burger and Booze.

This year, however, the crowds also will include the throng attending the inaugural Fort Lauderdale Taste of Little Italy festival Friday-Sunday on Las Olas at Huizenga Park. Along with the food and drink you might expect, the music will be a draw, with performances by Frank Stallone (8 p.m. Friday) and “America’s Got Talent” crooner Sal Valentinetti (8 p.m. Saturday).

A 21-year-old Long Island resident, Valentinetti was a favorite of “AGT” judge Heidi Klum for his big-voiced versions of Sinatra staples “My Way” and “That’s Life,” along with Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife.” But Valentinetti also showed he has more up his sleeve with a swinging interpretation of One Direction’s “Story of My Life.”

The Taste of Little Italy festival is 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday in Huizenga Park, at the corner of Las Olas Bolulevard and Andrews Avenue. Admission: $10, 12 and younger free. Info: FTLauderdaleItalianFestival.com.

While all of this is going on, the guys at the bustling American Social on Las Olas, always willing to stir the pot, will shrewdly take advantage of the pedestrian theme by taking over their block of Eighth Avenue at Las Olas (already closed to cars for the art fair) to throw a party called Drink Around America. Why? Do you need a reason? From 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, they’ll divide the street into distinct zones, including Texas (where they’ll serve $9 Tito's cocktails), California ($7 red wine), Hawaii ($8 Malibu cocktails), Colorado ($4 Coors Light, $5 Blue Moon), Kentucky ($10 Maker’s Mark cocktails) and Louisiana ($8 Bacardi Hurricanes, $5 Abita Purple Haze). DJ Remy may not be the only one spinning. Info: Facebook.com/AmericanSocial.

The 29th annual Las Olas Art Fair turns the city’s tourist thoroughfare into a pedestrian-only mall 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, showing works by more than 200 artists. Admission is free. Info: ArtFestival.com.

The JM Lexus Sunday Jazz Brunch is 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with picnickers, food and drink vendors spread out under the trees between three stages along the Riverwalk. Performing this time are the Mike Norris Big Band (Esplanade Park Pavilion), the Randy Corinthian Jazz Quintet (Connie Hoffmann Gazebo) and Meryl Tanenger Trio (Peck Courtyard). Admission is free. Info: GoRiverwalk.com.

SPAM MASH

The New World Symphony and conductor Dean Whiteside let their hair down 9 p.m.-midnight Friday for Pulse, a party that turns the New World Center into a sexy lounge with club-style lighting and videos, mash-ups of classical and turntable music featuring DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars (including two collaborations with Sam Hyken) and the modern moves of the Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre. Tickets: $45. Info: NWS.edu/Pulse.

GET DOWN TO BIDDINES

At some point, maybe soon, soulful, reflective West Palm Beach rapper Eric Biddines is going to get too big to play local club concerts. But we’re not there yet. On Saturday at 9 p.m. Biddines will play a free show at Propaganda in Lake Worth to introduce his excellent new album, “The Local Café.” Info: Facebook.com/EricBiddines, PropagandaLW.com. Hit the link for an Eric Biddines interview.

WEEKEND MOVIE

If you are interested in hearing what it felt like to witness the strange denouement at the Academy Awards last Sunday night, Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney will introduce his film, the Miami-set Best Picture winner “Moonlight,” 9 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood. Tickets: $11, students and seniors $9.50. Info: O-Cinema.org.

WEEKEND SOUNDTRACK

So, yeah, it’s Okeechobee Music Festival weekend. Which is cool and not, since I can’t make these shows: Gold Dust Lounge at Luna Star Café 8 p.m. Friday with Buffalo Brown, Barry Stock, Matthew Sabatella, Henk Milne and Cog Nomen opening. Hurts to miss that. (Facebook.com/TheGoldDustLounge) … Suenalo 9 p.m. Friday at the three-day Yardfest at Wynwood Yard (TheWynwoodYard.com) … Denudes and Milkspot doing an in-store at Radio-Active Records in Fort Lauderdale 7 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords ) … Bloodshot Bill with the Wildtones at Gramps 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/GrampsMiami) … Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam at Pompano Beach Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TheAmpPompano.org) … Okeechobee Music Festival performers George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at the Fillmore Miami Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (FillmoreMB.com) …