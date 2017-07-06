Weekend preview: It's the All-Stars, get your game on

The titans of Major League Baseball arrive in South Florida this weekend for the All-Star Game, when America’s Pastime will bring what the future may determine is an historic collection of young talent to one of the cities best able to welcome them. Not only will the weekend shine with stars named Judge, Harper, Stanton, Bellinger, Correa and Kershaw, it will be bisected by a full moon. Over Miami. Magic City, baby.

It’s been a while since South Florida hosted a Super Bowl or an NBA Finals, but standing in the MLB’s nationally televised spotlight offers another opportunity to show off a little for the out-of-towner or, at the very least, remind ourselves of what we have going for us.

ENTER SANDMAN

OK, so we don’t have Chicago’s Lollapalooza, but on Friday we have two Lollapalooza acts: Paul McCartney at AmericanAirlines Arena and a staple of younger playlists, Metallica, filling the Miami Marlins’ former home at Hard Rock Stadium. The Metallica show, especially, holds the promise of new spectacle, highlighted by music from the album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” and what critics have called an “epic,” almost nine-minute version “Master of Puppets.” Visit Metallica.com or Ticketmaster.com.

WYNWOOD AT BAT

And we also don’t have a Yawkey Way, hallowed ground for baseball-minded beer drinkers of Boston, but does that really matter these days, when a beer at one of the breweries in funky-but-chic Wynwood is just an Uber away from an MLB hotel? Best time to go is the Wynwood Art Walk, which returns at 6 p.m. on Saturday, when such hop havens as Wynwood Brewing, Concrete Beach and J. Wakefield Brewing will have the welcome mat out. … The quintessential Miami sound will be on display when DJ Le Spam spins old-school vinyl from his van 5-8 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Yard, where a San Francisco vibe takes over during Dinner and The Dead, pairing food-truck delicacies with Grateful Dead jams from Unlimited Devotion 5-9 p.m. Saturday (TheWynwoodYard.com). ... If you like your dinner sitting down on a chair with table and napkins and all that, the instantly popular Beaker & Gray provides a great introduction to what South Florida cuisine is about. At the top of our list for noshing while drinking is the Sandwichito (pork belly, watermelon rind and swiss) and the Spanish octopus (enlivened by coconut, watermelon and cilantro). Visit BeakerAndGray.com. For more information on the neighborhood, visit WynwoodMiami.com.

CITY OF LIGHTS

The Electric Run 5K, a glowing nighttime dash presented by Nike in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game, will take place 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Bayfront Park, ending just about the time the full moon is at its zenith. After passing through themed areas called Candy Lane, Rainforest, Under the Sea and Rainbow Road, runners will find a finish-line after-party featuring a DJ set by rapper Lil Jon, with MLB legends and mascots walking the festival grounds. Tickets start at $34.99. Visit ElectricRun.com.

Barton G. Miami / courtesy The new jelly roll dessert at Barton G. Miami arrives at your table in a bicycle. The new jelly roll dessert at Barton G. Miami arrives at your table in a bicycle. (Barton G. Miami / courtesy)

WELCOME TO SOUTH BEACH

Long before outrageous food became a TV staple, South Florida had Barton G. With not a small dash of P.T. Barnum, Barton G. Weiss’ Miami eateries have been famous for productions of over-the-top whimsy that also happen to taste divine. Barton G. Miami (1427 West Ave., Miami Beach) recently premiered a dessert called Deliverin’ the Goods — That’s How We Roll, a theatrical interpretation of classic jelly-roll cakes that come to the table in a 3.5-foot tall beach cruiser. The main course sits in the bike basket, which all makes perfect sense because the three rolls — the ladyfinger Strawberry Fraisier jelly roll, the Tiramisu Brazo de Gitano Roll and the Tres Leches Swiss Roll — are each wrapped in an edible sheet of rice paper printed with headlines of the Miami Herald. Deliverin’ the Goods is accompanied by a sack filled with cookie sticks, chocolate peanut brittle, and jars of seasonal jam and peanut butter swirl for guests to take home. Because it’s Barton G. The cost is $74, which is nothing on that MLB expense account. Visit BartonG.com.

WEEKEND LAUGHS

James Davis is a comic on a precipitous rise as the star of “Hood Adjacent,” the new Comedy Central show lauded by a wide range of critics (even TV Guide called it “essential viewing”). Davis is in South Florida this weekend for performances at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach. Tickets: $20. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.

FEELING MINNESOTA

Throw on that ugly sweater and channel your inner Twins fan at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton, which will host its Halfway to Christmas Party on Saturday afternoon. The 1-5 p.m. gathering will include a limited-edition release of port barrel-aged Father Christmas, along with its Ginger Tripel, Cranberry Wit, Figgy Turno and 2015 and 2016 bottles of Father Christmas. All-you-can-drink tickets are $35, with individual beer tickets $5. Food, apparel and craft vendors will be on-site, and they’ll throw a Summer Santa Contest to win bottles of Father Christmas. Visit Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks.