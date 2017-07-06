Weekend preview: It's the All-Stars, get your game on

The titans of Major League Baseball arrive in South Florida this weekend for the All-Star Game, when America’s Pastime will bring what the future may determine is an historic collection of young talent to one of the cities best able to welcome them. Not only will the weekend shine with stars named Judge, Harper, Stanton, Bellinger, Correa and Kershaw, it will be bisected by a full moon. Over Miami. Magic City, baby.
It’s been a while since South Florida hosted a Super Bowl or an NBA Finals, but standing in the MLB’s nationally televised spotlight offers another opportunity to show off a little for the out-of-towner or, at the very least, remind ourselves of what we have going for us.
ENTER SANDMAN
OK, so we don’t have Chicago’s Lollapalooza, but on Friday we have two Lollapalooza acts: Paul McCartney at AmericanAirlines Arena and a staple of younger playlists, Metallica, filling the Miami Marlins’ former home at Hard Rock Stadium. The Metallica show, especially, holds the promise of new spectacle, highlighted by music from the album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” and what critics have called an “epic,” almost nine-minute version “Master of Puppets.” Visit Metallica.com or Ticketmaster.com.
WYNWOOD AT BAT
And we also don’t have a Yawkey Way, hallowed ground for baseball-minded beer drinkers of Boston, but does that really matter these days, when a beer at one of the breweries in funky-but-chic Wynwood is just an Uber away from an MLB hotel? Best time to go is the Wynwood Art Walk, which returns at 6 p.m. on Saturday, when such hop havens as Wynwood Brewing, Concrete Beach and J. Wakefield Brewing will have the welcome mat out. … The quintessential Miami sound will be on display when DJ Le Spam spins old-school vinyl from his van 5-8 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Yard, where a San Francisco vibe takes over during Dinner and The Dead, pairing food-truck delicacies with Grateful Dead jams from Unlimited Devotion 5-9 p.m. Saturday (TheWynwoodYard.com). ... If you like your dinner sitting down on a chair with table and napkins and all that, the instantly popular Beaker & Gray provides a great introduction to what South Florida cuisine is about. At the top of our list for noshing while drinking is the Sandwichito (pork belly, watermelon rind and swiss) and the Spanish octopus (enlivened by coconut, watermelon and cilantro). Visit BeakerAndGray.com. For more information on the neighborhood, visit WynwoodMiami.com.
CITY OF LIGHTS
The Electric Run 5K, a glowing nighttime dash presented by Nike in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game, will take place 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Bayfront Park, ending just about the time the full moon is at its zenith. After passing through themed areas called Candy Lane, Rainforest, Under the Sea and Rainbow Road, runners will find a finish-line after-party featuring a DJ set by rapper Lil Jon, with MLB legends and mascots walking the festival grounds. Tickets start at $34.99. Visit ElectricRun.com.
WELCOME TO SOUTH BEACH
Long before outrageous food became a TV staple, South Florida had Barton G. With not a small dash of P.T. Barnum, Barton G. Weiss’ Miami eateries have been famous for productions of over-the-top whimsy that also happen to taste divine. Barton G. Miami (1427 West Ave., Miami Beach) recently premiered a dessert called Deliverin’ the Goods — That’s How We Roll, a theatrical interpretation of classic jelly-roll cakes that come to the table in a 3.5-foot tall beach cruiser. The main course sits in the bike basket, which all makes perfect sense because the three rolls — the ladyfinger Strawberry Fraisier jelly roll, the Tiramisu Brazo de Gitano Roll and the Tres Leches Swiss Roll — are each wrapped in an edible sheet of rice paper printed with headlines of the Miami Herald. Deliverin’ the Goods is accompanied by a sack filled with cookie sticks, chocolate peanut brittle, and jars of seasonal jam and peanut butter swirl for guests to take home. Because it’s Barton G. The cost is $74, which is nothing on that MLB expense account. Visit BartonG.com.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
James Davis is a comic on a precipitous rise as the star of “Hood Adjacent,” the new Comedy Central show lauded by a wide range of critics (even TV Guide called it “essential viewing”). Davis is in South Florida this weekend for performances at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach. Tickets: $20. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
FEELING MINNESOTA
Throw on that ugly sweater and channel your inner Twins fan at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton, which will host its Halfway to Christmas Party on Saturday afternoon. The 1-5 p.m. gathering will include a limited-edition release of port barrel-aged Father Christmas, along with its Ginger Tripel, Cranberry Wit, Figgy Turno and 2015 and 2016 bottles of Father Christmas. All-you-can-drink tickets are $35, with individual beer tickets $5. Food, apparel and craft vendors will be on-site, and they’ll throw a Summer Santa Contest to win bottles of Father Christmas. Visit Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks.
WEEKEND MOVIE
Adventure photographer Chris Burkard will attend a 1 p.m. Saturday O Cinema Miami Beach screening of “Under an Arctic Sky,” a documentary made with filmmaker Ben Weiland that follows six surfers in search of a storm and a wave in the remote fjords of Iceland’s Hornstrandir Nature Reserve. The Thursday-night screening sold out, so get your tickets ($15) now at OCinema.org.
SOUTH FLORIDA SKIN
Ink and Pistons Tattoos & Art Gallery in West Palm Beach celebrates its fifth anniversary 7 p.m. Saturday with drinks and food (cake, too), a hot-rod show and displays by more than 30 artists who specialize in a rockin’ retro-cool aesthetic. There also will be more than $2,500 in tattoo giveaways, if you’re in the mood. Visit Facebook.com/InkandPistons.
SOUTH FLORIDA SKIN II
The 2017 NPC Southern States Championships, two days of posing by some of the country’s leading athletes in bodybuilding, bikini and fitness categories, can be found Saturday-Sunday at the War Memorial Auditorium in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where an egg white may be hard to come by. Tickets cost $25, $30 and $40. Visit: NPCSouthernStates.com.
GOOD SPORTS
Bar Red Beard in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. will host a barbecue benefiting Veterans Adaptive Sports, a Jupiter-based organization that helps rehabilitate disabled military veterans through adaptive sports including skiing, diving and biking. For a $25 donation, you get brats, burgers, beans and a beer, with all proceeds going to VAST. Visit Facebook.com/BarRedBeard, VeteransAdaptiveSports.org.
TAKE THE KIDS
The weekly picnic-and-a-movie night at the ArtsPark in Hollywood will feature a free screening of Matt Damon’s “We Bought a Zoo” on Friday at 8 p.m. or thereabouts (FloridasHollywood.org) … The free Moonlit Movies family festival returns 5 p.m. Saturday at Jaco Pastorius Park in Oakland Park, with field games and contests, PDQ food for sale and a sundown screening of the animated hit “Storks” (OaklandParkFL.gov) … The daylong Family Day on Aragon in Coral Gables is hosted by the Coral Gables Museum, Books & Books and the Coral Gables Art Cinema on Saturday and Sunday, highlighted both days by 11 a.m. screenings of “The Painting,” an animated adventure from France that will beguile all ages (GablesCinema.org).
MUSIC DISCOUNT
The Arts Garage in Delray Beach is offering $10 off select shows in July beginning with a night of piano jazz on Sunday with the Tal Cohen Trio, led by the Israeli-born University of Miami Frost School of Music graduate. The evening will showcase music from the trio’s new album, “Gentle Giants.” To get in on the deal, use the code SUMMER. Visit ArtsGarage.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Beatles tribute band Liverpool Live entertains at the free Summer in the City series 8 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton (MiznerAmp.com) … Tiempo Libre performs 8 p.m. Friday at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach (ArtsGarage.org) … RD Project brings Latin sounds to the free Starlight Musicals in Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park 7-10 p.m. Friday (FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight) … Afinka Funk does its Latin-soul thing at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill in West Palm Beach 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday (Facebook.com/ButcherShopWPB) … Steeltown Religion plays the Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SteelReligion) … DJ icon Jellybean Benitez spins the Groovin In The Park festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/DJJellybeanBenitez) … The Treeswifts will offer a live acoustic set at the Blind Monk in West Palm Beach 7:30-10:30 p.m. Monday (TheBlindMonk.com) … Mike Garulli and Jeff Lloyd of the Heavy Pets go acoustic 11 p.m. Wednesday at Dada in Delray Beach (Sub-Culture.org/Dada).