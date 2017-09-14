Weekend preview: Post-Irmageddon blessings

As we sweep, rake, saw, lug and sweat this weekend, there are many opportunities to stop and find community and count blessings in a room filled with chilled air or over a cold beer. To paraphrase the future Sen. John Blutarsky, “When the goin’ gets tough … Toga! Toga!”

YOU’RE MY BOY, BLUTO!

With the kids headed back to college after their Irma break, Old School Square and Delivery Dudes in Delray Beach offers timely advice: “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.” Young people can get context for that classic line during Frat Night double-feature screenings of “Animal House” and “Old School” 8 p.m.-midnight Friday at the Crest Theatre. Tickets for the fourth installment of the Cult Classic Film Series cost $5, costumes are encouraged and there will be beer and snack stations (a $15 VIP ticket includes a drink and a food item). Doors open at 7 p.m. Next up: “Airplane!” on Sept. 22. Visit Facebook.com/OldSchoolSquareCrestTheatre.

FREE GOSPEL

Perhaps delivering exactly what we need right about now, CeCe Winans brings the spirit to the inaugural performance in the 2017-2018 Free Gospel Sundays series at Miami’s Arsht Center 5 p.m. Sunday, highlighting music from “Let Them Fall in Love,” her first album in nearly a decade. The 10-time Grammy winner will be backed by the Miami Mass Choir, now in its eighth season as the Arsht Center’s resident ensemble under the direction of Pastor Marc Cooper, with WPLG-Ch.10 news anchor Calvin Hughes returning for his 10th season as host of the series. Attending Free Gospel Sundays requires a free First-Access Pass, all of which have been claimed. But there also is a standby line that allows free access to seats that go unused, which may be many, given recent circumstances with Hurricane Irma. The standby line forms outside the theater beginning at 4 p.m., with those in line allowed entrance, depending on the number of seats available, at 4:45 p.m. Visit ArshtCenter.org.

BATTIOKE POSTPONED

Former Miami Heat star Shane Battier’s annual karaoke-themed charity event Battioke 2017, scheduled to place Thursday (Sept. 14) at Miami’s Ball & Chain, has been postponed. But the celebrity-strewn show will go on! Stay tuned for a new date. Visit TakeChargeFoundation.org.

CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. Three and a half stars for Kababi Cafe by Kuluck in Sunrise, a Persian restaurant with good food, gracious service and weekend belly-dancing shows. CAPTION B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. B Square Burger, Booze and Chops was voted by our readers as the best new restaurant in South Florida in our 2016 Best of South Florida series. CAPTION Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. Wawa fans, get ready for cheap gas, hoagies and free coffee at grand openings in Davie and Pompano Beach on July 27. CAPTION MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. MOD Pizza is scheduled to open stores in Parkland, Coral Springs and Kendall this year. CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash.

WEEKEND BEERS

Copperpoint Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will have its second bottle-release at noon Saturday for Trula ($12), a rustic Saison fermented and aged for a year in Groth Cabernet Sauvignon French oak barrels (Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo). … The Brass Tap in Boca Raton will spotlight area brewers with the Local Homebrew Showcase 2-4 p.m. Saturday, with a TBA draft and unlimited samples for $25 at the door (Facebook.com/BrassTapBoca) … Coffee District in downtown Delray Beach will throw its 10th anniversary party (postponed last weekend) 6-10 p.m. Saturday with special beers tapped throughout the evening and food from Tucker Duke's truck (Facebook.com/CoffeeDistrict) … Get out with your four-legged friend at Pups & Pints, noon Sunday at Concrete Beach Brewery in Miami, where a portion of the proceeds will go to Paws 4 You (Facebook.com/ConcreteBeachFL).

TUESDAY SAUSAGE

The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will kick off its monthlong Oktoberfest celebrations 5-9 p.m. Tuesday with Sausagefest, featuring flights of Chef Jeff's favorite sausages ($13) and serious beer pong in special Funky steins. Throughout the month the brewery will feature the steins for $15, which includes a free pour of Buddhafest Marzen, Floridian Hefeweizen or Jaco Pilsner. Every subsequent 32-ounce pour of those beers will run a mere $8. I’m no mathematician, but that feels like a deal. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

The climate killed last weekend’s opening of “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene” at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, but the museum plans to reopen at noon Friday. The exhibit showcases the work of eco-artist and photographer Justin Guariglia, who took pictures of polar icecaps while embedded with the NASA/JPL Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission, including a hypnotic and humbling 10-foot-by-8-foot portrait titled “Qaanaaq I.” Visit Norton.org before you go to confirm the museum is open.

WEEKEND JAZZ

The renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble will perform with nationally acclaimed pianist Nat Adderley Jr. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, part of a celebration of the birthday of Adderley’s late uncle, iconic jazz saxophonist Julian “Cannonball” Adderley. Between 1948 and 1956, Cannonball Adderley was band director at Dillard, a tenure that began when the school was located in the building now called the Old Dillard Museum (on the National Register of Historic Places). Saturday’s concert at the Dillard Center for the Performing Arts (2501 NW 11th St., Fort Lauderdale) will cost $20, $10 for students. Visit Facebook.com/DillardCenterForTheArts.

PAINTING AND DRINKING