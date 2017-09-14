Weekend preview: Post-Irmageddon blessings

As we sweep, rake, saw, lug and sweat this weekend, there are many opportunities to stop and find community and count blessings in a room filled with chilled air or over a cold beer. To paraphrase the future Sen. John Blutarsky, “When the goin’ gets tough … Toga! Toga!”
YOU’RE MY BOY, BLUTO!
With the kids headed back to college after their Irma break, Old School Square and Delivery Dudes in Delray Beach offers timely advice: “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.” Young people can get context for that classic line during Frat Night double-feature screenings of “Animal House” and “Old School” 8 p.m.-midnight Friday at the Crest Theatre. Tickets for the fourth installment of the Cult Classic Film Series cost $5, costumes are encouraged and there will be beer and snack stations (a $15 VIP ticket includes a drink and a food item). Doors open at 7 p.m. Next up: “Airplane!” on Sept. 22. Visit Facebook.com/OldSchoolSquareCrestTheatre.
FREE GOSPEL
Perhaps delivering exactly what we need right about now, CeCe Winans brings the spirit to the inaugural performance in the 2017-2018 Free Gospel Sundays series at Miami’s Arsht Center 5 p.m. Sunday, highlighting music from “Let Them Fall in Love,” her first album in nearly a decade. The 10-time Grammy winner will be backed by the Miami Mass Choir, now in its eighth season as the Arsht Center’s resident ensemble under the direction of Pastor Marc Cooper, with WPLG-Ch.10 news anchor Calvin Hughes returning for his 10th season as host of the series. Attending Free Gospel Sundays requires a free First-Access Pass, all of which have been claimed. But there also is a standby line that allows free access to seats that go unused, which may be many, given recent circumstances with Hurricane Irma. The standby line forms outside the theater beginning at 4 p.m., with those in line allowed entrance, depending on the number of seats available, at 4:45 p.m. Visit ArshtCenter.org.
BATTIOKE POSTPONED
Former Miami Heat star Shane Battier’s annual karaoke-themed charity event Battioke 2017, scheduled to place Thursday (Sept. 14) at Miami’s Ball & Chain, has been postponed. But the celebrity-strewn show will go on! Stay tuned for a new date. Visit TakeChargeFoundation.org.
WEEKEND BEERS
Copperpoint Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will have its second bottle-release at noon Saturday for Trula ($12), a rustic Saison fermented and aged for a year in Groth Cabernet Sauvignon French oak barrels (Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo). … The Brass Tap in Boca Raton will spotlight area brewers with the Local Homebrew Showcase 2-4 p.m. Saturday, with a TBA draft and unlimited samples for $25 at the door (Facebook.com/BrassTapBoca) … Coffee District in downtown Delray Beach will throw its 10th anniversary party (postponed last weekend) 6-10 p.m. Saturday with special beers tapped throughout the evening and food from Tucker Duke's truck (Facebook.com/CoffeeDistrict) … Get out with your four-legged friend at Pups & Pints, noon Sunday at Concrete Beach Brewery in Miami, where a portion of the proceeds will go to Paws 4 You (Facebook.com/ConcreteBeachFL).
TUESDAY SAUSAGE
The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will kick off its monthlong Oktoberfest celebrations 5-9 p.m. Tuesday with Sausagefest, featuring flights of Chef Jeff's favorite sausages ($13) and serious beer pong in special Funky steins. Throughout the month the brewery will feature the steins for $15, which includes a free pour of Buddhafest Marzen, Floridian Hefeweizen or Jaco Pilsner. Every subsequent 32-ounce pour of those beers will run a mere $8. I’m no mathematician, but that feels like a deal. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
The climate killed last weekend’s opening of “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene” at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, but the museum plans to reopen at noon Friday. The exhibit showcases the work of eco-artist and photographer Justin Guariglia, who took pictures of polar icecaps while embedded with the NASA/JPL Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission, including a hypnotic and humbling 10-foot-by-8-foot portrait titled “Qaanaaq I.” Visit Norton.org before you go to confirm the museum is open.
WEEKEND JAZZ
The renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble will perform with nationally acclaimed pianist Nat Adderley Jr. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, part of a celebration of the birthday of Adderley’s late uncle, iconic jazz saxophonist Julian “Cannonball” Adderley. Between 1948 and 1956, Cannonball Adderley was band director at Dillard, a tenure that began when the school was located in the building now called the Old Dillard Museum (on the National Register of Historic Places). Saturday’s concert at the Dillard Center for the Performing Arts (2501 NW 11th St., Fort Lauderdale) will cost $20, $10 for students. Visit Facebook.com/DillardCenterForTheArts.
PAINTING AND DRINKING
The lights and air-conditioning are on for the Arts & Crafts Social Club’s nightly gatherings dedicated to “post-Irmageddon freestyle art-making and drinking.” Happening in the club’s Fort Lauderdale studio (902 N. Flagler Drive) 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the self-guided activities include all necessary supplies to get creative, whether coloring original line art ($5 per page) or painting on canvas ($20). It’s a BYOB thing, and feel free to share your leftover hurricane snacks. Visit ArtsAndCraftsSocialClub.com.
TAKE THE KIDS
If the kids are driving you insane, be aware that the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale has cut museum admission to $5 and IMAX tickets to $6 through Sunday (MODS.org) … Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale has reopened with all attractions ready to rock, including the cafe, the ice cream shop and, maybe most important, the sports bar. Admission is free (Facebook.com/XtremeActionPark) ... Pérez Art Museum Miami will offer free admission for South Florida residents on Thursday and Friday (PAMM.org).
TAKE THE GIRLS
A week in South Florida without air-conditioning can feel like “A Year by the Sea,” but that also is the title of the best-selling Joan Anderson memoir and subsequent film, screening 8 p.m. Friday at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale. A story of loneliness and esteem-building revelation set on Cape Cod, the film drew packed audiences of mostly female book-clubbers when Anderson and Karen Allen, the star of the film, attended a slate of South Florida screenings in February. Allen (“Animal House,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) has gone on to direct a short film, “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.,” based on the Carson McCullers story, which will screen at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Allen will introduce the film and receive a lifetime achievement award at a Nov. 18 screening at Savor Cinema. Tickets to “A Year by the Sea” cost $11, students $7, seniors $8. Visit FLIFF.com.
ZOO CLEANUP
Needless to say, Saturday’s Palm Beach Zoo fundraiser Brew 2 at the Zoo 2017 is off, as the facility deals with a loss of electrical power, as well as a number of the towering trees that helped make the grounds so pleasant. The zoo will be looking for volunteers to aid in the cleanup, and asks those interested in helping to monitor Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo.
GIVING BACK
Pembroke Pines native Ethan Bortnick is remembering those who responded to the call for help after Hurricane Irma by offering first responders a pair of free tickets to his two concerts this weekend at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Firefighters, police, EMS, FP&L crews and workers from local public-service agencies with a valid ID can get tickets at the Broward Center box office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. A nationally touring pianist and singer, Bortnick performs 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $35-50. Visit BrowardCenter.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Future Prezidents bring a reggae vibe to the 5 p.m. Friday happy hour at Stache in downtown Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/FuturePrezidents) … Oriente’s Latin jazz will liven up the Hub at Fort Lauderdale beach beginning at 6 p.m. during the Friday Night Sound Waves series (Facebook.com/OrienteBand) … Tito Puente Jr. plays the Littman Theater in North Miami Beach 8 p.m. Friday (free tickets at LittmanTheater.com) … Juke! plays the reopening party at Wynwood Yard in Miami 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheWynwoodYard) … Rockin’ Jake brings blues-harmonica mayhem to Kelly Brothers Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Friday (RockinJake.com) … Doom-metal hellions Ether are joined by Fero Lux and KTM 10 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale’s Poorhouse (Facebook.com/EtherCoven) … Xotic Yeyo fills Dada in Delray Beach with jammy psych rock 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/XoticYeyo) … Blue Sky Drive tops the lineup for the Glorious Virgos Birthday Bash at Zen Mystery in Dania Beach 7 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/BlueSkyDriveBand) … SpiderCherry is at the Dubliner in Boca Raton 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SpiderCherry) … MillionYoung brings moody electronica to Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 10 p.m. Saturday (MillionYoung.net) … Uproot Hootenanny takes over Deck 84 in Delray Beach 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/UprootHootenanny) … JM and the Sweets will share music from their debut EP, “Sol Village,” at Voltaire in downtown West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (JMAndTheSweets.com) …