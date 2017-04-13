Weekend preview: Raising the bar in Little Havana

The new nautically themed Little Havana watering hole called Bar Nancy is serious about its artisanal cocktails, and each of its friendly bartenders seems well prepared to take a deep dive with you into the intricacies of single malts and the nuances of high-end rum.

But the proprietors, including Ben Koufopoulos, Derek Stilmann and Anthony Acuna, keep things in perspective. Signature drinks, each an enchantingly presented glass of sorcery, have names like Donkey Punch (Absolut Elyx, strawberry Thai chili, ginger beer and powdered chocolate), Rattleskull Flip (Laphroaig Select, Tia Maria, Guinness, black walnut bitters, egg and nutmeg) and Smile You Son of a Bitch (Casa Noble Crystal tequila, plum reduction, passionfruit and lime), which may be served with a plastic shark poking through the ice.

Driving home the irreverent tone, the cocktail menu includes a quote from “Colonial Spirits: A Toast to Our Drunken History” by Steven Grasse: “Before democracy, there were spirits, and from spirits we created taverns, and it was in those taverns that we laid out the blueprint for a new kind of country. ... In other words, we got drunk and invented America.”

Located a few blocks west of the popular Ball and Chain on an evolving stretch of Southwest Eighth Street, Bar Nancy seems destined to be one of the next “it” places in Miami. The staff and crowd are chill, the darkened atmosphere feels like a nicely appointed stateroom below deck on a Revolutionary War brigantine, and the ambient music can be rich in unexpected treasures (on a recent night: Elvis Costello’s “Jimmy Standing in the Rain,” the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset” and Tom Waits’ “Shiver Me Timbers”).

If this seems like your kind of place, and it is, a good time to check it out is during its grand-opening party on Saturday, with an open bar from 7 to 9 p.m., and entertainment from the Spam Allstars, the Woodwork and Juke.

Bar Nancy is at 2007 SW Eighth St., in Miami. Hours are 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Info: Facebook.com/BarNancy305.

Bar Nancy has the feel of drinking below deck on a Revolutionary War-era brigantine, especially when Bar Nancy has the feel of drinking below deck on a Revolutionary War-era brigantine, especially when Tom Waits is singing "Shiver Me Timbers." Bar Nancy has the feel of drinking below deck on a Revolutionary War-era brigantine, especially when Tom Waits is singing "Shiver Me Timbers."

WINGS OVER DAVIE

Alligator Ron's third annual WingsFest returns to the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, a battle of the best chicken wings and sauces from top South Florida restaurants. Along with sampling the work of such spots as Meat Eatery & Taproom of Boca Raton, Shooters, the Grateful Palate and Black Rose Irish Pub, you’ll hear music from Sucker Punch, Soulicide, School of Rock, the Regs, the Shane Duncan Band and others, all hosted by Doc Reno of Big 105.9. Admission is $15 advance, $20 at the gate (kids 10 and younger free), which is good for entry and two audience-judging tokens (one each to vote for best wings and best sauce). Proceeds benefit Construction Angels, a national organization that provides financial assistance and counseling to families of construction workers who have lost their lives on the job (ConstructionAngels.us). For tickets and information, go to WingsFest.com.

The transfixing Emperor Burger at Charm City Burger Co. in Deerfield Beach. Ben Crandell The transfixing Emperor Burger at Charm City Burger Co. in Deerfield Beach. The transfixing Emperor Burger at Charm City Burger Co. in Deerfield Beach. (Ben Crandell)

WEEKEND BURGER

My conquest of the Emperor at Deerfield Beach’s Charm City Burger Co. the other night was a methodical campaign, so transfixed was I by the buttery luxury of what lay before me: a slightly pink, 8-ounce Kobe beef patty, sauteed mushrooms and aged Swiss cheese gilded with a layer of truffled aioli, all tucked inside two golden, pillowy-thick slices of bread. When I finished, just as James Brown was done telling me to “get up offa that thing” (the ambient music is excellent), I noticed that half of my beer (Jai Alai) remained in the glass. I had not only forgotten to order a second, I had forgotten to finish the first. This never happens. That’s how good this burger is. Charm City burgers start at $5.50, but befitting its name, the Emperor costs $10.95. Worth every nickel. Info: CharmCityBurgers.com.

GLITTER PARTY

The Wander Shop, the 1963 Airstream in Wilton Manors that is home to reimagined and recycled fashion, along with a refreshingly adventurous spirit, celebrates its first anniversary with a gathering 2-6 p.m. Saturday. There will be a flash tattoo bar, henna and glitter, a photo booth, Ping-Pong and giant Jenga, drink specials (thanks, La Frutera) and a raffle benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Info: Facebook.com/ToTheWanderShop.

WEEKEND BEERS

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate the release of its Chocolate Covered Peanut Porter 2 p.m.-midnight Friday (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will offer Wide Awake It’s Morning (an imperial version of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter) in 22-ounce bottles ($17, limit six) and on tap while you wait (FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com) … The hops-minded Brewheads of South Florida will lead a walking brewery crawl in Boynton Beach 4-7 p.m. Saturday, including stops at NOBO Brewing Co., Due South Brewing and Copperpoint Brewing. Info: Facebook.com/BrewheadsSFL.

Photo Gallery: 11 new breweries ring in 2017 across South Florida

BACON AND BEER

Meanwhile, Due South Brewing will do another one of those crazy Bacon and Beer Pairing events 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20. For $20, you get four “massive” flavored bacons from Bacon Boxes paired with four 5-ounce Due South beers. The final pairing is Legendairy Milk Stout with a smoked-bacon fudge brownie, which may be all you need to know. To reserve your bacon, visit DueSouthBrewing.com.

WEEKEND LAUGHS