Weekend preview: Raising the bar in Little Havana

The new nautically themed Little Havana watering hole called Bar Nancy is serious about its artisanal cocktails, and each of its friendly bartenders seems well prepared to take a deep dive with you into the intricacies of single malts and the nuances of high-end rum.
But the proprietors, including Ben Koufopoulos, Derek Stilmann and Anthony Acuna, keep things in perspective. Signature drinks, each an enchantingly presented glass of sorcery, have names like Donkey Punch (Absolut Elyx, strawberry Thai chili, ginger beer and powdered chocolate), Rattleskull Flip (Laphroaig Select, Tia Maria, Guinness, black walnut bitters, egg and nutmeg) and Smile You Son of a Bitch (Casa Noble Crystal tequila, plum reduction, passionfruit and lime), which may be served with a plastic shark poking through the ice.
Driving home the irreverent tone, the cocktail menu includes a quote from “Colonial Spirits: A Toast to Our Drunken History” by Steven Grasse: “Before democracy, there were spirits, and from spirits we created taverns, and it was in those taverns that we laid out the blueprint for a new kind of country. ... In other words, we got drunk and invented America.”
Located a few blocks west of the popular Ball and Chain on an evolving stretch of Southwest Eighth Street, Bar Nancy seems destined to be one of the next “it” places in Miami. The staff and crowd are chill, the darkened atmosphere feels like a nicely appointed stateroom below deck on a Revolutionary War brigantine, and the ambient music can be rich in unexpected treasures (on a recent night: Elvis Costello’s “Jimmy Standing in the Rain,” the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset” and Tom Waits’ “Shiver Me Timbers”).
If this seems like your kind of place, and it is, a good time to check it out is during its grand-opening party on Saturday, with an open bar from 7 to 9 p.m., and entertainment from the Spam Allstars, the Woodwork and Juke.
Bar Nancy is at 2007 SW Eighth St., in Miami. Hours are 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily. Info: Facebook.com/BarNancy305.
WINGS OVER DAVIE
Alligator Ron's third annual WingsFest returns to the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, a battle of the best chicken wings and sauces from top South Florida restaurants. Along with sampling the work of such spots as Meat Eatery & Taproom of Boca Raton, Shooters, the Grateful Palate and Black Rose Irish Pub, you’ll hear music from Sucker Punch, Soulicide, School of Rock, the Regs, the Shane Duncan Band and others, all hosted by Doc Reno of Big 105.9. Admission is $15 advance, $20 at the gate (kids 10 and younger free), which is good for entry and two audience-judging tokens (one each to vote for best wings and best sauce). Proceeds benefit Construction Angels, a national organization that provides financial assistance and counseling to families of construction workers who have lost their lives on the job (ConstructionAngels.us). For tickets and information, go to WingsFest.com.
WEEKEND BURGER
My conquest of the Emperor at Deerfield Beach’s Charm City Burger Co. the other night was a methodical campaign, so transfixed was I by the buttery luxury of what lay before me: a slightly pink, 8-ounce Kobe beef patty, sauteed mushrooms and aged Swiss cheese gilded with a layer of truffled aioli, all tucked inside two golden, pillowy-thick slices of bread. When I finished, just as James Brown was done telling me to “get up offa that thing” (the ambient music is excellent), I noticed that half of my beer (Jai Alai) remained in the glass. I had not only forgotten to order a second, I had forgotten to finish the first. This never happens. That’s how good this burger is. Charm City burgers start at $5.50, but befitting its name, the Emperor costs $10.95. Worth every nickel. Info: CharmCityBurgers.com.
GLITTER PARTY
The Wander Shop, the 1963 Airstream in Wilton Manors that is home to reimagined and recycled fashion, along with a refreshingly adventurous spirit, celebrates its first anniversary with a gathering 2-6 p.m. Saturday. There will be a flash tattoo bar, henna and glitter, a photo booth, Ping-Pong and giant Jenga, drink specials (thanks, La Frutera) and a raffle benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Info: Facebook.com/ToTheWanderShop.
WEEKEND BEERS
Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate the release of its Chocolate Covered Peanut Porter 2 p.m.-midnight Friday (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will offer Wide Awake It’s Morning (an imperial version of Maple Bacon Coffee Porter) in 22-ounce bottles ($17, limit six) and on tap while you wait (FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com) … The hops-minded Brewheads of South Florida will lead a walking brewery crawl in Boynton Beach 4-7 p.m. Saturday, including stops at NOBO Brewing Co., Due South Brewing and Copperpoint Brewing. Info: Facebook.com/BrewheadsSFL.
BACON AND BEER
Meanwhile, Due South Brewing will do another one of those crazy Bacon and Beer Pairing events 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20. For $20, you get four “massive” flavored bacons from Bacon Boxes paired with four 5-ounce Due South beers. The final pairing is Legendairy Milk Stout with a smoked-bacon fudge brownie, which may be all you need to know. To reserve your bacon, visit DueSouthBrewing.com.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
You can get a sneak peek at Sunday’s Broward Center stop on Adam Sandler’s Here Comes the Funny Tour, “presented by Sandy Wexler,” when Sandler’s Netflix film, “Sandy Wexler,” premieres on Friday. The film follows a hapless Los Angeles talent manager for a group of marginally entertaining clients who signs his first performer with real talent (Jennifer Hudson). Co-starring with Sandler are David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider, who also perform at the Broward Center 7 p.m. Sunday. Some tickets are still available for $89.50-$149.50 at BrowardCenter.org.
TAKE THE KIDS
The sixth annual KeroWACKED Multimedia Fest, a gathering of creative souls hosted by the intrepid Rolando Chang Barrero in the Boynton Beach Art District, begins at noon Sunday with an egg hunt (toys instead of candy) and street painting for kids led by resident artists Nicole Galluccio and Michael Kupillas. The rest of the day (running until 10 p.m.) will be filled with studio open houses, music from 10 local bands, fashion shows, live mural painting, food and drink, and a 10-hour open-mic celebration of freedom of speech organized by FarePlay.org. The BBAD is at 404-422 W. Industrial Ave. Info: Facebook.com/BoyntonBeach.ArtDistrict.
WEEKEND MOVIE
It may not be the reason IMAX technology was invented but the Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel blockbuster “The Fate of the Furious” and the massive screen at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science were made for each other. This eighth installment in the fast-cars franchise opens this weekend to reviews that are, as might be expected, up and down, but mostly up. My favorite line, from USA Today: “Your mileage may vary when it comes to the over-the-top carnage and in-your-face machismo, but it’s impressive just how bonkers ‘Fate’ is, like a litter of kittens hopped up on grade-A catnip.” Rated PG 13 (prolonged sequences of violence and destruction, suggestive content and language), the film, directed by F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton”) and partially shot in Havana, screens at MODS through May 4. Tickets: $15, kids 12 and younger $12. Info: MODS.org.
COUNTRY COMFORT
The sixth annual Deerfield Beach Country Music Festival returns to the beach parking lot on Saturday with food and drink, vendors and free performances by 33 Years (noon), Liddy Clark (1:30 p.m.), Ricky Valido (3:30 p.m.), the Maggie Baugh Band (5:30 p.m.) and the Swon Brothers (“The Voice”). Info: Deerfield-Beach.com.
HANG 20
Returning to the Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard) is the PawSUP & Surf Competition on Sunday, April 30, a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. The competition, running from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for four-legged surfers and standup paddleboarders (and their owners), with no experience necessary and SUP boards and surfboards provided by BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.
OTHER VOICE, OTHER ROOMS
South Florida rockers the Riot Act and Octo Gato are on a bill with the legendary Dick Dale 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room (CultureRoom.net) … The soulful rock quintet Chemradery, performing at SunFest next month, will be at Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/Chemradery) … Hollywood singer-songwriter Mike Mineo plays Fort Lauderdale’s free Friday Night Soundwaves series at A1A and Las Olas 6 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/MikeMineoMusic, FridayNightSoundwaves.com) … The Holidazed plays a free show at the Old School Square Pavilion in Delray Beach 7:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/Holidazed) … Sosos plays the Fort Lauderdale brewery LauderAle 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SososMusic, Facebook.com/LauderAle) … Diane Ward and the Band of Virgos (Jack Shawde, Debbie Duke, Bob Taylor and John Yarling) play Luna Star Café in North Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DianeWardMusic) … Xotic Yeyo plays Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/XoticYeyo) … The Copper Tones are back at the relentlessly funky Two& on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheCopperTonesMusic) … The Miami-based French Horn Collective bring eclectic Gypsy jazz to the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 7 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/TheFrenchHorn, ArtsGarage.org) … Delray Beach rockers Spider Cherry play the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton 8 p.m. Tuesday (Facebook.com/SpiderCherry) … Indie singer-songwriter Ella Herrera performs at the Blind Monk in West Palm Beach 8-11 p.m. Tuesday (TheBlindMonk.com).