Weekend preview: Unity, community, Iggy

Four months ago, on April 20, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU on Miami Beach opened a survey of works by more than 30 artists from 1940 to the present that stare into the face of inhumanity.
Titled “Evil: A Matter of Intent,” the collection of mixed-media paintings, works on paper, photography and sculptural pieces offered an unsparing look at the horror of the Holocaust and the lynchings and subjugation in the segregated South.
A centerpiece of the exhibit, offered in a former synagogue that housed Miami Beach's first Jewish congregation, was the installation of a 1940s KKK King Kleagle robe and hat (from the museum's permanent collection).
If the opening-night viewer could be comforted by the sense that these were displays of an anachronistic immorality, that is no longer possible.
But there is another theme at work in this exhibit: Our capacity to unite against a common enemy to defeat evil. It is alluded to in several works, but most directly and powerfully in “Thou Shalt Not Stand Idly By,” a lithograph from 1965 by Ben Shahn that depicts a white hand reaching out to raise a black hand.
An accompanying caption reads, “Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel once asserted that the entire ethical teachings of the Hebrew Bible could be condensed into one sentence: an excerpt from Leviticus 19:16, ‘Thou shalt not stand idly by while your neighbor’s blood is shed.’”
“These artists tackle issues we are all confronting right now, at this juncture in history,” says Susan Gladstone, director of the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, in a statement. “They bring evil to light from a multitude of shadowy angles, capturing historical events and expressing outrage. They leave us, the viewers, to our own responses — and possibly to our own personal calls to action.”
BATTIOKE IS BACK
Former Miami Heat star Shane Battier’s karaoke-themed charity event Battioke 2017 will take place Sept. 14 at Miami’s energetic Ball & Chain. The annual fundraiser brings many South Florida sports stars and personalities together for a night of awesome and awful singing to benefit the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Battier and wife Heidi to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. In the past eight years, Battioke has raised more than $1 million, thanks to “singers” who have included Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Pat Riley, Udonis Haslem, Jon Secada, Jimmy Buffett, Gabrielle Union and Ken Jeong. Tickets to the 21-and-older event, sponsored by BBVA Compass, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Carnival Cruise Line and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, cost $100. Visit TakeChargeFoundation.org.
IGGY’S VALHALLA
Iggy Pop will take part in a conversation on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at O Cinema Miami Beach before the Miami premiere of the film “American Valhalla,” about the journey the punk icon took with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to create their critically praised 2016 album "Post Pop Depression" and supporting live shows. Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin will lead the 8 p.m. talk, with the film at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Visit: O-Cinema.org.
ALLEY CATS
Subculture Coffee in West Palm Beach will offer a new experiment called the Alley Sessions beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, when 10 performers from across the county will be brought together for a moment of “musical creation in its most raw and authentic form.” The free, all-ages show will include Brett Staska, Eric Blythe, Steven Robertson, David Urbinati, Jeff Sward, Matt Volkens, Andrew Locke, Travis Lambert, Jonathan McQuitty and Sean Scott & Friends. Visit: Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee.
FREE MUSIC
Voltaire, the live-music venue that has set up shop at 526 Clematis in West Palm Beach, will make its formal introductions with a three-day grand-opening weekend of free music Aug. 24-26. The lineup includes Public Sounds Collective (Thursday, Aug. 24); Dead and Loving It, Grumps and Prison Warder (Aug. 25); and Gold Dust Lounge (Aug. 26). Visit Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB.
WEEKEND BEERS
Delray Beach’s Saltwater Brewery, Boxelder Craft Beer Market and Wynwood Brewing Co. will join forces Friday night for Debris Free Oceans’ community clean-up and pub crawl in Wynwood. The event starts with a beer at Wynwood Brewing at 6 p.m., with the assembled moving across the neighborhood picking up trash as you go, preventing said trash from ending up in area waterways, as much of it does. Along the way you’ll get a free taco at Coyo Taco and a beer at Boxelder before the walk ends with a final beer from Saltwater and live music at Wynwood Yard. It’s $20 to participate, with proceeds going to Debris Free Oceans, a Miami-based nonprofit. Visit Facebook.com/SalWaterBrewery, Facebook.com/DebrisFreeOceans.
CATCHING HEAT
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug 17) for a dream bill of psychobilly icon the Rev. Horton Heat, Junior Brown and the Blasters, performing Dec. 21 at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $28 in advance at the box office, $30 at the door. They also are available via Ticketmaster. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net.
GAME OF JONES
“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones may have a few things to say about what’s going on during five performances Friday-Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv, being that she is, in the words of Cosmo, “the best Game of Thrones commentator on the Internet.” By which we think they mean the HBO show and not the DC show. Tickets cost $45. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
ARE YOU FUNNY?
The Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Cultural Art Creatives are looking for comedians to compete for a slot as the opening act for Tony Toni Tone and Dru Hill featuring Sisqo when they perform Nov. 25. To enter the Class Clowns competition, fill out the form at CCPompano.org/Class-Clowns and upload a three-minute skit. You must be at least 18, and the skit can’t be any stronger than PG-13. The first of four elimination shows is Aug. 31.
YOUR DATE IS HERE
Sway nightclub in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District will host Make-A-Wish Southern Florida’s annual Dream Date Auction 8 p.m. Friday, a fundraiser for the organization’s efforts to help children with life-threatening medical conditions. As it gathers 20 South Florida young professionals onstage, it also will attract a small army of singles in the audience, making for an energetic night on the town. WPLG reporter/anchor Jenise Fernandez, who will be one of the singles up for auction, went to the event two years ago with a girlfriend who had an extra ticket. “We had so much fun. I was so surprised by how packed it was,” she says. “It’s $30 if you pay in advance, $35 at the door, but it includes two drinks. Any place in South Florida, you’re going to pay $30 if you get two drinks. … And the big get is, at the end of the day all of this money is going to go to children, and I’m all about a good cause.” Visit DreamDateAuction.net and SFla.wish.org.
HAPPY HOUR OF THE WEEK
Wynwood’s instantly popular dining and drinking destination Beaker & Gray has named the local nonprofit that will benefit from its monthly Instant Karma happy hour: Miami Model Citizens, the group that puts the power of a pretty face to work for good on behalf of local children and animals. Instant Karma takes place on the fourth week of each month and donates a portion of happy-hour proceeds for the week to a different nonprofit. The August edition runs 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 21-24. Visit Facebook.com/BeakerAndGray, MiamiModelCitizens.com.
A NEW BIRCH SOCIETY
More party people will gather for another cause when RNGR, the young-professionals group that supports Fort Lauderdale’s underappreciated Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, meets up with the Cocktails for Humanity pop-up bar at General Provision 6-11 p.m. Aug. 26 during the FAT Village Art Walk. All the proceeds from drinks served by "celebrity" bartenders, including tips, will support enhancement projects at the park. Visit Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity, Facebook.com/FriendsOfHughTaylorBirch.
TAKE THE KIDS
Internationally touring Coldplay tribute band 42 will perform 4-7 p.m. at the family-friendly Sunday on the Waterfront picnic in downtown West Palm Beach, where there will be a contest for two tickets to see the real Coldplay Aug. 28 at Hard Rock Stadium. Visit WPB.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Shark Valley Sisters, the Brand and the Holstered play the Poorhouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale 10 p.m. Saturday … Josh Miles and the Sweets play the Legends Lounge at Seminole Coconut Creek Casino 7-11 p.m. Saturday … Psych rockers Xotic Yeyo are at Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Saturday … Bluesman extraordinaire JP Soars is at Kelly Brothers Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Saturday … The Moises Borges Brazilian Trio brings the heat for Samba Night at the Brass Tap in downtown Fort Lauderdale 6 p.m. Saturday … Flor Caserta continues the Live on 5 acoustic happy-hour series at St. Barts Cafe on Fort Lauderdale beach 5-8 p.m. Saturday, followed by Tito C. at 5 p.m. Sunday … The New Vision Sax Ensemble plays the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 7 p.m. Sunday … Fire in the Kitchen will play for a gathering to remember Kelly Rooney Leonard at Tim Finnegan's in Delray Beach 2 p.m. Sunday.