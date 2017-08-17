Weekend preview: Unity, community, Iggy

Four months ago, on April 20, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU on Miami Beach opened a survey of works by more than 30 artists from 1940 to the present that stare into the face of inhumanity.

Titled “Evil: A Matter of Intent,” the collection of mixed-media paintings, works on paper, photography and sculptural pieces offered an unsparing look at the horror of the Holocaust and the lynchings and subjugation in the segregated South.

A centerpiece of the exhibit, offered in a former synagogue that housed Miami Beach's first Jewish congregation, was the installation of a 1940s KKK King Kleagle robe and hat (from the museum's permanent collection).

If the opening-night viewer could be comforted by the sense that these were displays of an anachronistic immorality, that is no longer possible.

But there is another theme at work in this exhibit: Our capacity to unite against a common enemy to defeat evil. It is alluded to in several works, but most directly and powerfully in “Thou Shalt Not Stand Idly By,” a lithograph from 1965 by Ben Shahn that depicts a white hand reaching out to raise a black hand.

An accompanying caption reads, “Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel once asserted that the entire ethical teachings of the Hebrew Bible could be condensed into one sentence: an excerpt from Leviticus 19:16, ‘Thou shalt not stand idly by while your neighbor’s blood is shed.’”

“These artists tackle issues we are all confronting right now, at this juncture in history,” says Susan Gladstone, director of the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, in a statement. “They bring evil to light from a multitude of shadowy angles, capturing historical events and expressing outrage. They leave us, the viewers, to our own responses — and possibly to our own personal calls to action.”

“Evil: A Matter of Intent” is on display at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU through Oct. 1. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $6, $5 seniors/students, free on Saturday. Visit: JMOF.FIU.edu.

BATTIOKE IS BACK

Former Miami Heat star Shane Battier’s karaoke-themed charity event Battioke 2017 will take place Sept. 14 at Miami’s energetic Ball & Chain. The annual fundraiser brings many South Florida sports stars and personalities together for a night of awesome and awful singing to benefit the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Battier and wife Heidi to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth. In the past eight years, Battioke has raised more than $1 million, thanks to “singers” who have included Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Pat Riley, Udonis Haslem, Jon Secada, Jimmy Buffett, Gabrielle Union and Ken Jeong. Tickets to the 21-and-older event, sponsored by BBVA Compass, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Carnival Cruise Line and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, cost $100. Visit TakeChargeFoundation.org.

Retired Heat player Shane Battier was joined on stage by Cuban American singer Jon Secada, Voice of Miami Heat Jason Jackson, and Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra at his fourth annual karaoke charity fundraiser. Retired Heat player Shane Battier was joined on stage by Cuban American singer Jon Secada, Voice of Miami Heat Jason Jackson, and Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra at his fourth annual karaoke charity fundraiser. See more videos

IGGY’S VALHALLA

Iggy Pop will take part in a conversation on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at O Cinema Miami Beach before the Miami premiere of the film “American Valhalla,” about the journey the punk icon took with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to create their critically praised 2016 album "Post Pop Depression" and supporting live shows. Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin will lead the 8 p.m. talk, with the film at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15. Visit: O-Cinema.org.

ALLEY CATS

Subculture Coffee in West Palm Beach will offer a new experiment called the Alley Sessions beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday, when 10 performers from across the county will be brought together for a moment of “musical creation in its most raw and authentic form.” The free, all-ages show will include Brett Staska, Eric Blythe, Steven Robertson, David Urbinati, Jeff Sward, Matt Volkens, Andrew Locke, Travis Lambert, Jonathan McQuitty and Sean Scott & Friends. Visit: Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee.

FREE MUSIC

Voltaire, the live-music venue that has set up shop at 526 Clematis in West Palm Beach, will make its formal introductions with a three-day grand-opening weekend of free music Aug. 24-26. The lineup includes Public Sounds Collective (Thursday, Aug. 24); Dead and Loving It, Grumps and Prison Warder (Aug. 25); and Gold Dust Lounge (Aug. 26). Visit Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB.

WEEKEND BEERS

Delray Beach’s Saltwater Brewery, Boxelder Craft Beer Market and Wynwood Brewing Co. will join forces Friday night for Debris Free Oceans’ community clean-up and pub crawl in Wynwood. The event starts with a beer at Wynwood Brewing at 6 p.m., with the assembled moving across the neighborhood picking up trash as you go, preventing said trash from ending up in area waterways, as much of it does. Along the way you’ll get a free taco at Coyo Taco and a beer at Boxelder before the walk ends with a final beer from Saltwater and live music at Wynwood Yard. It’s $20 to participate, with proceeds going to Debris Free Oceans, a Miami-based nonprofit. Visit Facebook.com/SalWaterBrewery, Facebook.com/DebrisFreeOceans.