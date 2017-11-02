Weekend preview: Whatever floats your boat

In many areas of the country, the advent of the holiday consumer season — when heads fill with dreams of pantookas, dafflers and wuzzles, tringlers, trappings and fuzzles — starts around Thanksgiving. But in South Florida, we start getting in the buying mood with the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, an astonishing display of craftsmanship and self-indulgence that again sets checkbooks on fire this weekend.

We don’t mean to hate on FLIBS — it’s a hassle, but it can be a blast, even when you can’t, you know, put a down payment on a dinghy. And it inspires no shortage of quality partying around the city.

For instance, the deck-shoe wearers at Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden in downtown Fort Lauderdale are onboard, hosting a celebratory boat-show closing party on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m., with music from Pirate Stereo and Santiago Caballero. Visit Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineFTL.

Not surprisingly, on the upper end of the scale, Boatyard (among the boat-show dining recommendations by SouthFlorida.com food maven Mike Mayo) will be showing off its massive deck and waterside fire pits all weekend. Pure energy. Visit Boatyard.restaurant.

But, of course, there is counterprogramming.

Opening day at FLIBS on Thursday (Nov. 2) also coincides with the annual Day of the Dead Florida party, with its irreverent downtown parade, which has become another unique, community-defining thing in Fort Lauderdale thanks to the thankless toil of Jim Hammond’s Puppet Network, the Puppet Guild of South Florida and forward-thinking city organizers.

Where the Boat Show is all light, bright, sea-scented, modern corporate indulgence, the Day of the Dead gathering Thursday night wraps itself in urban darkness, a quirky commemoration of a Mexican tradition that is gloriously DIY and free.

While Fort Lauderdale has, justifably, long been associated with the boating lifestyle, waves of young people settling into the city’s downtown core will not be limited by that definition, bringing with them a creative, participatory cultural mindset, on rich display at events such as Day of the Dead.

On Thursday, opening day at the Boat Show at the beach and Day of the Dead festivities downtown will show both out-of-towners and locals two distinctive aspects of an evolving community in Fort Lauderdale. Salt life, with a shot of tequila.

The Day of the Dead Florida’s signature Skeleton Processional — with locals dressed as colorfully painted skulls, Frida Kahlos and luchadores — will gather at 6 p.m. in Huizenga Plaza, across from NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, before the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. (Get there early if you want your child’s face painted by professionals.) As always, the processional will wind along the Riverwalk toward Revolution Live, where a family-friendly block party will ensue. Visit DayOfTheDeadFlorida.com.

SAVE THE ’GLADES

Reminding us that water isn’t just for floating a boat, the 10th annual Everglades Awareness Concert begins at Gramps in Miami on Saturday at 2 p.m., with more than 12 hours of music from a who’s-who of local bands, spoken-word artists and activists uniting to raise awareness about the plight of one of the country’s most vital natural resources. To merely skim the top of the bill, you’ll find performances by Mayday!, Nil Lara, Army Gideon, Aaron Lebos Reality, the Baboons, the Hoy Polloy, Chantil Dukart, the Osceola Brothers, Cleaveland Jones and a reunited Here II Here. Admission to the all-ages event is $10, 12 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/LoveTheEverglades.

KEYS TO SUCCESS

No secret that Big 105.9 host Paul Castronovo is a big boater and fisherman, so why is he headed in the other direction? The Friday-morning edition of “The Paul Castronovo Show” will be broadcast live from the Marriott Key Largo, joined by Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins great Jimmy Johnson, to help Keys business owners and community leaders spread the word that they are open for business. Perfect timing with so many boaters in South Florida from around the world who might want to book a table, a room or a charter. On Thursday evening (Nov. 2), Castronovo and his crew will be nearby at Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill to host a 5-7 p.m. happy hour, if you feel like dropping by.Visit Facebook.com/PaulCastronovoShow.

WEEKEND BEER

Day of the Dead is, for some, a halfway-to-Cinco-de-Mayo party, requiring proper libations. Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach will celebrate on Nov. 2 with cans of Mexican Standoff, a porter with chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla and habanero peppers (this is just the second time it’s been available in cans). The beer, also available on tap, will be the centerpiece of a 5 p.m. Thursday gathering at the brewery, with Chefo Di Big Jerk providing food-truck noshing. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

WEEKEND BEER II

Nearby, NoBo Brewing’s Experimental Fridays theme will include Trick or Treat Imperial Stout, which is 1 10-percent imperial stout blended with melted Twix, Snickers, Milky Way and 3 Muskateers bars. I kid you not. They’ll start pouring at the Boynton Beach brewery at 3 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN