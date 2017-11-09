Weekend preview: Girl bands and paper airplanes

A note from the organizer of this weekend’s Boca Femme Fest states what should be obvious. And yet, it needed to be said: “This is a safe space for all genders, races, and sexual orientations! Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Please respect the space and one another.”

Simple, right? But in these predatory, power-hungry, disrespectful times, especially as seen through stories shared by female friends, family and colleagues, maybe not so simple. Sad.

A “celebration of the female talent-cultivating in South Florida,” Boca Femme Fest will bring five female-fronted bands, a chill vibe and a DIY aesthetic to Boca Raton 6:30 p.m. Friday. The gathering will happen in and around the alcohol-free Nakava Bar (offering 25 percent off kava drinks) and include the Etsy creativity of Pink Motel Vintage, Maddy Hackl Art, Fetus Voldemort and Glime Candy.

Led by a personal favorite, Woolbright (featuring Davie’s Candice Maritato), the music lineup includes Boston Marriage, Winded, Strawberry Sounds and Zola. Admission is $10.

The idea for Boca Femme Fest sprung from the fertile mind of Dani Bianco, a full-time student pursuing a degree in elementary education at Miami-Dade College, while also teaching in an after-school program.

Bianco’s original inspiration was simple: She wanted a place to gather with friends to hear some of her favorite bands, whose female musicians might provide a role model for any young, aspiring rockers in the house. She chose Boca Raton for its proximity to many of her friends and for its flourishing music scene, she says.

As the scope of the event grew, so did the vision she had for its potential as a catalyst, a conversation starter for ideas beyond music.

“In this political climate, in this climate in general, it is so important that we help our neighbors out. Especially as women, who have a different perspective on the world. I think it’s so good to build a sisterhood, to help each other out,” says Bianco, 20.

When Bianco started sharing her plan, she was pleased by the enthusiasm it received. Of course, there was some confusion over the term “femme.” Which prompted her note.

“A lot of my guy friends, a lot of men in general, were messaging me: ‘Hey, is it OK if I go, I still want to support.’ And a lot of people who are non-binary, or who don’t identify as female … There’s a plethora of different people who identify as different things,” she says, laughing. “I wanted to make sure that everybody knows that they are included.”

Then there were the men who saw a celebration of female talent and solidarity as some kind of threat. Bianco wanted to reassure them as well.

“I wanted everybody to know that I’m not saying that we’re better than anyone. I’m not saying that our troubles and our plights are more difficult. All I’m saying is that we have a voice, we have goals, we have missions, just like you do. And we all just want to come together and share them,” she says.

“Unfortunately, we do live in a time where tensions are high and things are crazier than ever. But I genuinely feel that, in the pit of my heart, that if we can all come together, and we all realize that we’re all just humans, we all just want to be understood and appreciated, then something can be done.”

For more information on the event, including parking tips, visit Facebook.com/FloridaFemmeFest.

PRINTS CHARMING

Those crazy kids and their paper return to FAT Village noon-6 p.m. Saturday for Spf’17: Small Press Fair Fort Lauderdale, as it sounds a celebration of print with local and regional small presses, independent publishers, zine creators, artists, designers and “the similarly afflicted.” Organized by IS Projects and Girls' Club, Spf takes place in two warehouses (517 and 529 NW First Ave.) and will include demonstrations, discussions, food trucks and beers courtesy of the Laser Wolf. Visit SPF-FTL.com.

PAPER CUTS

You know what else you can do with paper? University of Miami ex Ben Folds will bring his Paper Airplane Request Tour to the Olympia Theater at Gusman Center for the Performing Arts in Miami 8 p.m. Sunday. Yes, you want to hear him play “Brick,” “Army” or “Bitches Ain’t S--t”? Write it on a piece of paper, fold it into an airplane and fly your request to him. Tickets cost $39.50-$69.50. Visit OlympiaTheater.org.

FREE MUSIC

The Fillmore Miami Beach is the room in South Florida for popular music of all stripes — just consider the offerings in the next week, including Alt-J (Friday), Circa Survive and Thrice (Sunday), Celtic Thunder (Nov. 14) and Grizzly Bear (Nov. 16). Surprisingly, the Fillmore has now been doing this kind of thing for a decade, and will throw a free 10th anniversary party at 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 9), fueled by music from DJ Le Spam. Visit FillmoreMB.com.

TAKE THE KIDS

There are only 46 more shopping days until Christmas, as you’ll be reminded on Thursday (Nov. 9) with the annual Light Up Lauderdale festivities downtown at Esplanade Park. (Not to be confused with Light Up the Beach on Nov. 22.) Highlighted by the switch-flipping of holiday lights along the New River, this free, family-friendly kick off to the season runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will include live holiday musical performances, train rides, kids crafts, face painting and all that jazz. Donations of unwrapped toy for less-fortunate kids will be gladly accepted. Visit GoRiverwalk.com.

WEEKEND LAUGHS

Can a Mormon from Idaho telling clean jokes make any money as a comedian? Apparently, he can. Ryan Hamilton, the folksy star of the new Netflix standup special “Happy Face” who was once listed among Rolling Stone’s “Five Comics To Watch,” has multiple shows Thursday-Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets cost $20. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE WEEK