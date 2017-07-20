Weekend preview: Memorable local music, then and now

The work of performers who helped define a particularly fertile time in the evolution of the creative scene in South Florida will take both solemn and euphoric forms in downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend.
On Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Riverwalk, the inaugural dedication of bricks devoted to the memories of seven artists of unique influence will take place in an area committed to Music and Arts Contributors to Fort Lauderdale. The initial MAC artists are painter and musician Kevin MacIvor, blues guitarist David Shelley, sculptor Peter Giovenco, musician and artist Lisa “Noodles” Hayden, photographer Peter Langone and South Florida punk legends Dan Hosker (Harry Pussy, the Holy Terrors, Laundry Room Squelchers) and Bobby Load (Load).
Organizers hope to create a place of reflection for friends and fans to remember these and future generations of local artists at the river.
The ceremony will be followed at 7-9 p.m. by an art exhibition and reception in tribute to MacIvor at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society museum, just off the Riverwalk. MacIvor, who died in June, was an accomplished artist who exhibited in the Museum of Art, Fort Lauderdale’s Hortt Competition in the early 1990s and a guitarist who played in a number of South Florida bands, including the Bobs, DT Martyrs and Ordinary Language.
At 9 p.m., the event will move to the Poorhouse, a block away, for performances by a still-evolving list of friends of the artists, including members of Ordinary Language and DT Martyrs. Admission is free. More information can be found at GoFundMe.com/Kevin-Macivor-Memorial-Event, where there is a campaign to raise money for the bricks and related expenses. They appear to be just a few dollars short of their goal, so while you’re there maybe you can put them over the top.
The organizers of the memorial include Fort Lauderdale photographer and videographer Chris Hooper and MacIvor’s girlfriend, Bonnie Pearl, who says that “working on the event has helped.”
“People are coming out and saying how much they respected him,” Pearl says. “I feel a lot of love.”
South Florida cowpunk icon Charlie Pickett, who will be among the music-scene luminaries in attendance on Sunday, says the brick dedication is a “wonderful” way to honor the legacy of artists who left an enduring mark on the area.
“It memorializes some people that deserve it. It’s local and it’s small, but it’s worthy,” Pickett says.
A friend of MacIvor’s since the 1980s, Pickett says that like his physical work, his music deserved to be called artistry.
“Kevin had a way of elevating everything he touched, song after song, band after band. It’s hard to describe, because the difference between mundane and beautiful is … hard to pinpoint.,” Pickett says. “Kevin had that way of taking an average song, a commonplace song, and all of a sudden it became … in your head, forever. All of the Bobs songs, many of the Martyrs songs. I can do those in my head. They’re just beautiful pieces.”
Hosker and Load, who died in 2012, are revered for their exploits on the local music scene and deserving of any effort to keep their names from being forgotten, Pickett says.
“Hosker was a catalyst and a co-conspirator to many good things,” Pickett says, citing Hosker’s work with the Holy Terrors and Boise Bob & his Backyard Band. “He was multitalented, a multi-instrumentalist. He was here for 20 years in the center of the scene … He was often the glue that made it fit and made it work.”
Pickett says that in leading the band Load, Bobby Load (born Bobby Johnston) was “the Iggy Pop of South Florida,” a strong statement, given that Iggy Pop lives in South Florida.
“Bobby had that pure love of rock ‘n’ roll, to the point that he lived it, and he lived its myths, too,” Pickett says. “He thought the higher you got, the better you were.”
Load was an under-rated composer, who produced songs that Pickett calls “remarkably, stunningly meaningful.”
A bookend to the weekend will be provided by a 9 p.m. Friday reunion, at the Poorhouse, of Jim and John Camacho, also among the memorable performers who blazed across the South Florida music scene two decades ago.
The Brothers Camacho, who led the legendary South Florida band the Goods, will be playing their own music as well as mash-ups with Russell Mofsky’s cinematic surf/noir band Gold Dust Lounge, which includes members of such seminal noisemakers as Quit and the Holy Terrors.
At 9 p.m., Jim Camacho will be filming a video for an upcoming single, "Hit Me, I'll Hit You Back," featuring a turn by Pickett on guitar. Not to be missed.
Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/JimCamachoMusic.
WEEKEND BEERS
Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate its second anniversary with a blowout 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. There will be music by the Copper Tones and W.D. Miller and the Revolvers, and food by It's A Cubano B, Rolling Chefs and Tucker Duke's Food Truck, along with a list of special beers too long to mention. All-you-can-drink tickets will cost $35 (includes a souvenir glass), with tickets for individual beers $5 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … The Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest is noon-9 p.m. Saturday, with more than 150 beers, food trucks and craft beer and doughnut pairings, all in the air-conditioned comfort of the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, if you’re wimpy like that. The event takes place in two sessions, noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $45, VIP $75, designated drivers $10 (Facebook.com/PalmBeachSummerBeerFest) … Heads up: LauderAle will celebrate its third anniversary Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30, with live music from Peyote Coyote and food-truck distractions from E&J Texas BBQ and BC Tacos on Saturday, followed by the Ben Stocker Trio (during Kegz & Eggz Jazz Brunch) and Randy Bernsen on Sunday. Oh, and lots of new beers (Facebook.com/LauderAle).
WEEKEND COCKTAIL
The imminent arrival of “The Emoji Movie” on July 28 is giving me hives already, but without it we would not have the new selection of Emoji Movie cocktails at Cask and Shaker Craft Bar and Kitchen in Wellington (near the Paragon 10, which will screen the movie). There is, wisely, one drink for kids called High Five (it stars ice cream and Dr Pepper) and three for adults based on the emoji theme. Topping my list is Poop, made with two scoops of vanilla ice cream ladled with B. Rabbit Espresso Cream Stout from Copperpoint Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach and served in a brown-sugar-rimmed glass ($7.95). OK, now I can watch “The Emoji Movie.” Visit Facebook.com/CaskAndShaker.
SWAYZEE SUMMER
There ain’t no party like a Patrick and the Swayzees party. And when you drop it on the frisky young Sunday afternoon crowd at Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, well, who knows? Not that they need to, but the lounge also will be sharing a new menu of cocktails featuring “hidden health benefits.” For instance, they recommend the Coco Cholo, with orange bitters, chocolate coconut tea syrup, coconut water, coconut ash ice cubes and Hudson Bourbon (“activated charcoal whitens teeth and eliminates toxins!”) and Sexy Thyme, composed of strawberries, thyme, fresh lemon juice, aquafaba, rose water and Bulleit Bourbon (“Aquafaba helps control blood sugar levels similar to chickpeas!”). Drink with impunity! Er, immunity! The party runs from 2 to 10 p.m. with the Swayzees on at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineftl.
WEEKEND MOVIE
The Wolfsonian-FIU museum and Miami Beach Cinematheque continue their Backseat Cinema Film Series 6 p.m. Sunday with the rebellious road movie “Easy Rider.” The film, following two bikers (Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda) on a search for America during a trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans, echoes the tour taken in the current Wolfsonian photography exhibit “North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1.” Tickets cost $11, $9 students and seniors, and the price includes a 5 p.m. tour of the Abbott exhibit and the 6 p.m. screening of “Easy Rider” across the street at the Cinematheque. Visit Wolfsonian.org.
TAKE THE KIDS
On Saturday and Sunday, Zoo Miami will celebrate the re-opening of its children’s area — the Children’s Zoo under a new name, Critter Connection — with a new playground, a remodeled café, a new lineup of animal encounters, $1 carousel rides, buy-one-get-one offers on camel feedings and the introduction of a new shaved-ice shop called Miami Ice. Renovated to offer a more intimate setting for guests to interact with the animals, Critter Connection is home to meerkats, fennec fox, Nigerian dwarf goats, miniature horses, an Eastern screech owl, red fox, ferrets, a bearded dragon and more. The festivities run 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Zoo admission costs $21.95, $17.95 ages 3-12. Visit ZooMiami.org.
THE BEER TRADE
Next Friday (July 28) is Industrial Beer Amnesty night at the Riverside Market and Craft Beer Cartel in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Sailboat Bend. Bring in an unopened bottle or can from one of those major industrial breweries, and they will swap it for a fresh, Florida-brewed sample of Coppertail Independent Pilsner. You can do samples at Craft Beer Cartel 5-7 p.m. before Amnesty night 7-9 p.m. at the Riverside Market across the street. Visit Facebook.com/RiversideMarket.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
Dave Williamson is the scion of four generations of Miami car dealers, surely a sweet spot for comedy. He left the business to start a standup career that has taken him to television, festivals across the country and a CD “Thicker than Water.” Williamson performs 7 p.m. Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv, where he may reveal why we pay a dealer fee when we buy a car. Tickets: $20. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
LAS OLAS SOUNDS
The Las Olas Music Festival apparently has nothing to do with smooth jazz. The scruffy rumpus room known as Two& has so many bands playing Saturday night that they gave it a name, and the Las Olas Music Festival will roll out from 4 p.m. Saturday into the wee hours Sunday morning with a parade that includes more than two dozen acts such as DJ Oski Gonzalez, the Macsters, Bodhisattva, Xotic Yeyo, Enslave the Robots and Los Inmigrantes. Cover is $10. Visit Facebook.com/TwoAndWhatever.
WEEKEND SHOPPING
Indie Craft Bazaar returns to Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale noon-5 p.m. Sunday filling the indoor-outdoor space with work by more than 65 artists, crafters, designers and makers of cool stuff. As always, there will be DIY activities, food, drink specials ($3 mimosas) and giveaways. Admission is $5, 10 and younger free. Parking is free for customers. Visit Facebook.com/IndieCraftBazaar.
APRES PSG-JUVENTUS
Flo Rida and DJ Irie will provide the soundtrack to the Wall Miami afterparty for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus match at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium, an exhibition match (part of the 2017 International Champions Cup) that will be followed on Saturday (July 29) by El Classico Miami, pitting Barcelona against Real Madrid. Visit WallMiami.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
JUke will bring its bluesy party jams to Wynwood Yard in Miami 9 p.m.-midnight Friday to record an album, "JUke Live at the Yard," and a video (Facebook.com/jukepostblues) … Classic Rock Therapy does what they do 7-10 p.m. Friday on the Starlight Musicals series in Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park (FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight) … Deaf Poets and Brother Sundance are at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach Saturday night (Facebook.com/DeafPoets) … Carolena and Far Too Young brighten up Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 7 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/NextDoorCI) … Blues guitarist Joey Gilmore is joined by Ruby Baker at Ali Cultural Arts in Pompano Beach 6-10 p.m. Saturday (AliArts.org) … Fort Lauderdale attorney and guitarist Rich Della Fera and bassist Matt Reising add classic rock to the laid-back cool of Park & Ocean in Fort Lauderdale’s Birch State Park on Sunday afternoon (Facebook.com/ParkAndOcean) … Julia Formica and Michael Haddox play the 9 p.m.-midnight Monday Night Music seres at Hullabaloo in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/HullabalooWPB).