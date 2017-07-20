Weekend preview: Memorable local music, then and now

The work of performers who helped define a particularly fertile time in the evolution of the creative scene in South Florida will take both solemn and euphoric forms in downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

On Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Riverwalk, the inaugural dedication of bricks devoted to the memories of seven artists of unique influence will take place in an area committed to Music and Arts Contributors to Fort Lauderdale. The initial MAC artists are painter and musician Kevin MacIvor, blues guitarist David Shelley, sculptor Peter Giovenco, musician and artist Lisa “Noodles” Hayden, photographer Peter Langone and South Florida punk legends Dan Hosker (Harry Pussy, the Holy Terrors, Laundry Room Squelchers) and Bobby Load (Load).

Organizers hope to create a place of reflection for friends and fans to remember these and future generations of local artists at the river.

The ceremony will be followed at 7-9 p.m. by an art exhibition and reception in tribute to MacIvor at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society museum, just off the Riverwalk. MacIvor, who died in June, was an accomplished artist who exhibited in the Museum of Art, Fort Lauderdale’s Hortt Competition in the early 1990s and a guitarist who played in a number of South Florida bands, including the Bobs, DT Martyrs and Ordinary Language.

At 9 p.m., the event will move to the Poorhouse, a block away, for performances by a still-evolving list of friends of the artists, including members of Ordinary Language and DT Martyrs. Admission is free. More information can be found at GoFundMe.com/Kevin-Macivor-Memorial-Event, where there is a campaign to raise money for the bricks and related expenses. They appear to be just a few dollars short of their goal, so while you’re there maybe you can put them over the top.

The organizers of the memorial include Fort Lauderdale photographer and videographer Chris Hooper and MacIvor’s girlfriend, Bonnie Pearl, who says that “working on the event has helped.”

“People are coming out and saying how much they respected him,” Pearl says. “I feel a lot of love.”

South Florida cowpunk icon Charlie Pickett, who will be among the music-scene luminaries in attendance on Sunday, says the brick dedication is a “wonderful” way to honor the legacy of artists who left an enduring mark on the area.

“It memorializes some people that deserve it. It’s local and it’s small, but it’s worthy,” Pickett says.

A friend of MacIvor’s since the 1980s, Pickett says that like his physical work, his music deserved to be called artistry.

“Kevin had a way of elevating everything he touched, song after song, band after band. It’s hard to describe, because the difference between mundane and beautiful is … hard to pinpoint.,” Pickett says. “Kevin had that way of taking an average song, a commonplace song, and all of a sudden it became … in your head, forever. All of the Bobs songs, many of the Martyrs songs. I can do those in my head. They’re just beautiful pieces.”

Hosker and Load, who died in 2012, are revered for their exploits on the local music scene and deserving of any effort to keep their names from being forgotten, Pickett says.

“Hosker was a catalyst and a co-conspirator to many good things,” Pickett says, citing Hosker’s work with the Holy Terrors and Boise Bob & his Backyard Band. “He was multitalented, a multi-instrumentalist. He was here for 20 years in the center of the scene … He was often the glue that made it fit and made it work.”

Pickett says that in leading the band Load, Bobby Load (born Bobby Johnston) was “the Iggy Pop of South Florida,” a strong statement, given that Iggy Pop lives in South Florida.

“Bobby had that pure love of rock ‘n’ roll, to the point that he lived it, and he lived its myths, too,” Pickett says. “He thought the higher you got, the better you were.”

Load was an under-rated composer, who produced songs that Pickett calls “remarkably, stunningly meaningful.”

A bookend to the weekend will be provided by a 9 p.m. Friday reunion, at the Poorhouse, of Jim and John Camacho, also among the memorable performers who blazed across the South Florida music scene two decades ago.

The Brothers Camacho, who led the legendary South Florida band the Goods, will be playing their own music as well as mash-ups with Russell Mofsky’s cinematic surf/noir band Gold Dust Lounge, which includes members of such seminal noisemakers as Quit and the Holy Terrors.

At 9 p.m., Jim Camacho will be filming a video for an upcoming single, "Hit Me, I'll Hit You Back," featuring a turn by Pickett on guitar. Not to be missed.

Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/JimCamachoMusic.

WEEKEND BEERS

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will celebrate its second anniversary with a blowout 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. There will be music by the Copper Tones and W.D. Miller and the Revolvers, and food by It's A Cubano B, Rolling Chefs and Tucker Duke's Food Truck, along with a list of special beers too long to mention. All-you-can-drink tickets will cost $35 (includes a souvenir glass), with tickets for individual beers $5 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … The Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest is noon-9 p.m. Saturday, with more than 150 beers, food trucks and craft beer and doughnut pairings, all in the air-conditioned comfort of the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, if you’re wimpy like that. The event takes place in two sessions, noon-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $45, VIP $75, designated drivers $10 (Facebook.com/PalmBeachSummerBeerFest) … Heads up: LauderAle will celebrate its third anniversary Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30, with live music from Peyote Coyote and food-truck distractions from E&J Texas BBQ and BC Tacos on Saturday, followed by the Ben Stocker Trio (during Kegz & Eggz Jazz Brunch) and Randy Bernsen on Sunday. Oh, and lots of new beers (Facebook.com/LauderAle).

