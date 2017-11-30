Weekend preview: Memorable music, Jets and a blimp

On Sunday, for the sixth year since Dan Hosker’s death after a car accident, his friends will gather for the Dan Hosker Music Continuum, paying respect to the South Florida guitarist revered as much for his good will as his imposing and prolific musicianship.
As in previous years, a who’s-who of performers who have defined live music in the region for decades will perform at the event, organized by Hosker’s sister, Chris Hosker-O'Brien, his former Holy Terrors bandmate Rob Elba, Steven “Mr. Entertainment” Toth and Frank "Rat Bastard" Falestra. Taking place at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., in Miami, the music will begin at 7 p.m.
But this year’s show has something else to recommend it: the DHMC6 Companion CD, a compilation of 32 previously unreleased tracks from scene-defining performers past and present, including Charlie Pickett, Jacuzzi Boys, Nil Lara, For Squirrels, Plutonium Pie, Jim Wurster, Arlan Feiles, Humbert, Diane Ward, Gold Dust Lounge, the Goods, Mr. Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers, Karen Feldner, Brady Newbill and Ian Hammond and the Ugly Truth.
Elba was tasked with gathering the music, which was a scramble right to the deadline. Musicians are notoriously disorganized, Elba says, but he attributes the last-minute rush to how deeply Hosker’s friends cared about him and the music they were putting on his album.
The wait was worth it. It’s a glorious collection of some of South Florida’s best performers at their best and a showcase for the unsung diversity of the local music scene, from rock and punk to Americana.
“Not a lot of people have listened to it, but I’ve been living with it for the past two months, and I’ve been telling everyone, ‘Man, you’re not going to believe it, but this is, like, really good,’ ” Elba says, laughing.
There’s the rollicking twang of Pickett’s “Too Good To End,” the moody romance of Karen Feldner’s “Dark Matter,” Nil Lara’s vulnerable rocker “Like a Bomb” and the throwback trashiness of Plutonium Pie’s “Creamy.”
Admission to the Dan Hosker Music Continuum is $10, $20 with a CD, with proceeds going to the DHMC Scholarship Fund and the Xela Zaid/Alex Diaz Stroke Recovery Fund. So far, 19 of the acts who appear on the CD have committed to perform on Sunday.
“I’m still amazed at how many people he connected with and how many people looked up to him,” Elba says. “He was all about music, and he would play with anyone. He was not worrying about genre. He was this guy who was always out, seeing other bands, talking to people. He was an easy guy to talk to. He connected with a lot of people.”
For more information, visit Facebook.com/DanHoskerMusicContinuum.
NEWSTED RAWKS
Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, now a painter with a home and art studio in Jupiter, will perform Friday at the Palm Beach Cultural Council in Lake Worth for the opening of “RaWk — The Art of Jason Newsted,” an exhibit that runs through Feb. 3. Leading his longtime group, the Chophouse Band, on acoustic guitar (Johnny Cash is a favorite), Newsted will perform a 7:30-9 p.m. set as the centerpiece of an evening that benefits the Cultural Council, the Perry J. Cohen Foundation and the first Palm Beach County chapter of Little Kids Rock, bringing music education to public schools. Tickets start at $25, with meet-and-greet tickets also available. A second performance is scheduled for Jan. 12. Visit PalmBeachCulture.com/Newsted.
TWAIN YOU SHALL MEET
Actor Val Kilmer (“Top Gun,” “The Doors,” “Batman Forever”) will make an appearance at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach 7 p.m. Sunday to introduce and lead a post-film discussion at a screening of his witty one-man play about Samuel Clemens’ literary alter ego, “Citizen Twain.” Displaying a “remarkable” (Huffington Post) understanding of Twain’s writing and its political, social and racial context, Kilmer has called the author an “honorary founding father” of America. Tickets cost $30 (with a two-drink minimum); $70 VIP meet-and-greet tickets are sold-out. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
J-E-T-S! JETS!
The landmark movie musical “West Side Story” will be screened in all its 70 mm grandeur Saturday-Monday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema. The rumbling take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” transported to the gang turf of the Jets and the Sharks on Manhattan’s West Side, reverberates with Jerome Robbins’ muscular choreography and Leonard Bernstein’s brilliant score, including “Maria,” “Tonight” and “America” (with lyrics by a young Stephen Sondheim), winning 10 Academy Awards. Screenings are 2 p.m. Saturday, 1:45 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets cost $11.75, $10 for seniors and students. Visit GablesCinema.com.
TORTUGA TICKETS
As you surely remember, three-day passes for the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach April 6-8 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TortugaMusicFestival.com. Three-day passes will cost $229, with VIP $1,100 and Super VIP $1,750 (all plus fees). Top acts this time include Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Dwight Yoakam, Cheap Trick, Shaggy, Michael Franti & Spearhead and new Grammy nominees the Brothers Osbourne.
TAKE THE KIDS
The annual Goodyear Blimp Santa Claus Express benefit for the U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program returns with a twist on Sunday. In the past, the event was a drive-through tour of the blimp’s Pompano Beach hangar, but this year visitors can park their cars and get out for an up-close, leisurely paced view of the Wingfoot One airship. The 10 a.m.-5 p.m. event is free. Donations of cash or new toys (in the original packaging) are encouraged, but not required. Visit Facebook.com/GoodyearBlimp.
WEEKEND MOVIE
The eye-popping fantasy “The Polar Express” makes its holiday-season return to the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale on Friday for screenings through Dec. 14. Opening weekend includes a family-style, pizza party sleepover in the museum on Saturday night. Also beginning a multiday run in the MODS theater on Friday will be “Dunkirk: The IMAX Experience,” showcasing director Christopher Nolan version of “Dunkirk” shot with IMAX cameras. The film is rated PG-13 for intense war experiences and language. Visit MODS.org.
SOUL ON ICE
At the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, Grammy-nominated bassist Melvin Gibbs, once of the Rollins Band, and saxophonist Stephon Alexander, also a Brown University physicist and author of “The Jazz of Physics,” will perform music inspired by Justin Brice Guariglia’s photographs of dying glaciers in the Norton exhibit “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene.” The 7 p.m. concert is part of the museum’s free weekly Art After Dark gathering from 5 to 9 p.m. A cash bar is open until 8:30 p.m. Visit Norton.org.
SWINGING HOLIDAY
Big weekend for the esteemed Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Band, beginning Friday evening with the annual holiday party Light Up Sistrunk, where the nationally renowned high school ensemble will join other bands, dancers and entertainers along Fort Lauderdale’s historic thoroughfare beginning at 5 p.m. (FortLauderdale.gov/LUS). On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the band will join pianist Nat Adderley Jr. for a concert at Dillard saluting the birthday of jazz great Cannonball Adderly (his uncle), the school’s former music director. Visit Facebook.com/Dillard-High-School-Jazz-Ensemble.
WEEKEND BEERS
Wynwood Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary during a major block party beginning at noon Saturday with family-friendly activities, evolving into a more adult mindset at 5 p.m., highlighted by music from Chantil Dukart, Juke and the unifying reggae of Future Prezidents (WynwoodBrewing.com) … Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach, which celebrates its own fourth anniversary on Dec. 16, will host a pig-roast fundraiser for the Billfish Foundation 4 p.m. Saturday (SaltwaterBrewery.com) … The Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest will fill the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach with craft beers, bourbons and doughnuts (yes) at 1 p.m. (noon for VIPs) on Saturday (Facebook.com/PalmBeachWinterBeerFest) … The Growler Day Sale at Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach will offer 20-percent off growler fills beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they may have some of their tea-infused Broski's Earl Grey left (Facebook.com/BroskiCider) … The special release at LauderAle at 1 p.m. Sunday is a version of their Rapture of the Deep 12% Russian Imperial Stout aged with cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, coconut and habanero pepper. Proceed with caution (Facebook.com/LauderAle).
EAGLES TICKETS
Tickets go on sale Friday to see the new version of the Eagles, joined by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on April 21. Tickets for the show will cost $69.50-$500 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000. The new Eagles lineup has country singer-guitarist Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (24-year-old son of the band’s late co-founder Glenn Frey) joining veterans Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
KEYS COCKTAILS
Key West responds to the lingering pain of Hurricane Irma in the best way it knows how: with a drink or two. The inaugural Southernmost Spirits Festival, taking place Dec. 8-10, will offer tastings, dinners, pool parties, cocktail competitions and tavern tours, all to raise money for the Sister Season Fund, which supports local residents displaced or unemployed by the storm. Partner hotels are offering discounted rates. Visit SouthernmostSpiritsFest.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
JL Fulks plays Dada in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 30) at 8 p.m. (Sub-culture.org/Dada) … Pocket Full of Shells brings the rage to ‘90s Night at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/RespectableStreet) … Xotic Yeyo will untap their bubbly funk at LauderAle 8 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/XoticYeyo) … Miami-spawned country-rockers Mavericks perform 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse (Facebook.com/TheMavericksMusic) … Veteran Irish rabble rousers Fire in the Kitchen hold court at Tim Finnegans in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TimFinnegansDelray) … Jazz trumpeter and Miami ex Shareef Clayton blows his own horn in a quintet at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (ArtsGarage.org) … Millionyoung is at Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdales FAT Village 7 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/Millionyoung) … Locos por Juana is on the bill with Latin Grammy winners Jarabe de Palo 8 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach (Facebook.com/NorthBeachBandshell) …