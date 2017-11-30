Weekend preview: Memorable music, Jets and a blimp

On Sunday, for the sixth year since Dan Hosker’s death after a car accident, his friends will gather for the Dan Hosker Music Continuum, paying respect to the South Florida guitarist revered as much for his good will as his imposing and prolific musicianship.

As in previous years, a who’s-who of performers who have defined live music in the region for decades will perform at the event, organized by Hosker’s sister, Chris Hosker-O'Brien, his former Holy Terrors bandmate Rob Elba, Steven “Mr. Entertainment” Toth and Frank "Rat Bastard" Falestra. Taking place at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., in Miami, the music will begin at 7 p.m.

But this year’s show has something else to recommend it: the DHMC6 Companion CD, a compilation of 32 previously unreleased tracks from scene-defining performers past and present, including Charlie Pickett, Jacuzzi Boys, Nil Lara, For Squirrels, Plutonium Pie, Jim Wurster, Arlan Feiles, Humbert, Diane Ward, Gold Dust Lounge, the Goods, Mr. Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers, Karen Feldner, Brady Newbill and Ian Hammond and the Ugly Truth.

Elba was tasked with gathering the music, which was a scramble right to the deadline. Musicians are notoriously disorganized, Elba says, but he attributes the last-minute rush to how deeply Hosker’s friends cared about him and the music they were putting on his album.

The wait was worth it. It’s a glorious collection of some of South Florida’s best performers at their best and a showcase for the unsung diversity of the local music scene, from rock and punk to Americana.

“Not a lot of people have listened to it, but I’ve been living with it for the past two months, and I’ve been telling everyone, ‘Man, you’re not going to believe it, but this is, like, really good,’ ” Elba says, laughing.

There’s the rollicking twang of Pickett’s “Too Good To End,” the moody romance of Karen Feldner’s “Dark Matter,” Nil Lara’s vulnerable rocker “Like a Bomb” and the throwback trashiness of Plutonium Pie’s “Creamy.”

Admission to the Dan Hosker Music Continuum is $10, $20 with a CD, with proceeds going to the DHMC Scholarship Fund and the Xela Zaid/Alex Diaz Stroke Recovery Fund. So far, 19 of the acts who appear on the CD have committed to perform on Sunday.

“I’m still amazed at how many people he connected with and how many people looked up to him,” Elba says. “He was all about music, and he would play with anyone. He was not worrying about genre. He was this guy who was always out, seeing other bands, talking to people. He was an easy guy to talk to. He connected with a lot of people.”

For more information, visit Facebook.com/DanHoskerMusicContinuum.

NEWSTED RAWKS

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, now a painter with a home and art studio in Jupiter, will perform Friday at the Palm Beach Cultural Council in Lake Worth for the opening of “RaWk — The Art of Jason Newsted,” an exhibit that runs through Feb. 3. Leading his longtime group, the Chophouse Band, on acoustic guitar (Johnny Cash is a favorite), Newsted will perform a 7:30-9 p.m. set as the centerpiece of an evening that benefits the Cultural Council, the Perry J. Cohen Foundation and the first Palm Beach County chapter of Little Kids Rock, bringing music education to public schools. Tickets start at $25, with meet-and-greet tickets also available. A second performance is scheduled for Jan. 12. Visit PalmBeachCulture.com/Newsted.

TWAIN YOU SHALL MEET

Actor Val Kilmer (“Top Gun,” “The Doors,” “Batman Forever”) will make an appearance at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach 7 p.m. Sunday to introduce and lead a post-film discussion at a screening of his witty one-man play about Samuel Clemens’ literary alter ego, “Citizen Twain.” Displaying a “remarkable” (Huffington Post) understanding of Twain’s writing and its political, social and racial context, Kilmer has called the author an “honorary founding father” of America. Tickets cost $30 (with a two-drink minimum); $70 VIP meet-and-greet tickets are sold-out. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.

J-E-T-S! JETS!

The landmark movie musical “West Side Story” will be screened in all its 70 mm grandeur Saturday-Monday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema. The rumbling take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” transported to the gang turf of the Jets and the Sharks on Manhattan’s West Side, reverberates with Jerome Robbins’ muscular choreography and Leonard Bernstein’s brilliant score, including “Maria,” “Tonight” and “America” (with lyrics by a young Stephen Sondheim), winning 10 Academy Awards. Screenings are 2 p.m. Saturday, 1:45 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets cost $11.75, $10 for seniors and students. Visit GablesCinema.com.

TORTUGA TICKETS

As you surely remember, three-day passes for the 2018 Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach April 6-8 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TortugaMusicFestival.com. Three-day passes will cost $229, with VIP $1,100 and Super VIP $1,750 (all plus fees). Top acts this time include Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Dwight Yoakam, Cheap Trick, Shaggy, Michael Franti & Spearhead and new Grammy nominees the Brothers Osbourne.

