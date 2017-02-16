Weekend preview: Bonding over local music

There is an undeniable sweetness to a lot of the music on “Honey Bun,” the luscious new album from Miami-based alt-Latino band Elastic Bond being released Friday on Nacional Records.

The title track, highlighted by lyricist Sofy Encanto’s silky, Donna Summer-style vocal, is a layer cake of flickering disco-era guitar in the Nile Rodgers-Chic mode laced with synth and bass grooves that is at once warmly nostalgic and funky fresh. The synapses in your brain that tingle while listening to recent retro reclamations by producer Mark Ronson (“Uptown Funk”) and Bruno Mars (“24 Karat Magic”) should quiver here.

“The music had a rootsier sound, but at the end we’re kind of funky and groovy,” says Elastic Bond multi-instrumentalist and producer Andres Ponce, a native of Venezuela whose tastes run from ‘60s and ‘70s soul and Blue Note jazz artists to the global funk of Los Amigos Invisibles.

Elastic Bond, with guitarist Buffalo Brown and trumpeter player David Burgos, will celebrate the album with a release party on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Canvas Miami.

The band also is scheduled to perform during the 2017 edition of the Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance, which runs Wednesday-Feb. 26 at Virginia Key Beach Park on Key Biscayne and five satellite stages around Miami and Miami Beach. Also on the bill will be Locos Por Juana, Donna the Buffalo, Afrobeta, Telekinetic Walrus, Juke, Bill Kelly, Nag Champyons, Electric Piquete and many others. For more information, visit VirginiaKeyGrassRoots.com.

Ponce credits Austin-based producer Adrian Quesada, who spent several years touring with Prince, for giving the guitar and bass the essential boogie-ness sprinkled throughout the album, especially on songs such as “Alone Together” and “Eclipse Total.”

Encanto comes to these songs with vivid memories of listening to her dad’s Gloria Gaynor records as a child in Honduras, and she may be one of the few people who can tell you the title of the one hit by disco-era one-hit wonder Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band (“Cherchez la Femme”). But she has studied widely, with careful attention paid to such singers as Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone, Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse.

“We listen to a lot of old music,” Encanto says.

And that’s where things get interesting: On the torchy “Into You,” a twangy slice of ‘60s rock, Encanto is all Ronnie Spector, while on “What’s Inside” she channels soulful, Grace Slick psychedelia.

Encanto’s natural vocal skills are rendered with few modern effects, adding to the purity and authenticity of the retro sound.

“We wanted it to be a sincere album, human,” says Ponce, who worked in the music business in Venezuela and studied at the University of Colorado. “She has such a great voice. It was a conscious decision to not do any plugging, manipulation with her voice. Just a little bit of reverb and echo, and that’s it.”

“If it’s done right, and not pretentiously, it’s great,” Encanto says.

“Honey Bun” is not without nods to modernity, with guest appearances by Colombian MC Ephniko on the street-sexy “Un Lugar” and Venezuelan reggae singer Onechot on the sunny ballad “Quedate.”

One of the best moments on the album is its final instrumental fade-out, just over a minute long, titled “Keep It Alive.” Over a modern, lounge-y synth groove comes the voices of a crowd at a Sunday-afternoon baseball game that Encanto and Ponce recorded at Claude Pepper Park, near their Biscayne Gardens home.

It is the sound of life being lived in a neighborhood of black and Hispanic residents, with laughs and exhortations and a final cheer: “Y’all keep it alive, baby!” One can’t help be reminded of the opening of the 1971 classic “What’s Going On,” by a certain soul-music icon.

“Marvin Gaye. I sucked the crap out of those records,” Encanto says, laughing.

For more information on the band and the album, visit Facebook.com/TheElasticBond.

GROVE GROOVE

The annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns to Peacock Park Saturday-Monday with Austin imports the Greyhounds supported by a strong lineup of local bands. Saturday performers include Palo! (1 p.m.), Suenalo (2:15 p.m.), Arthur Hanlon (3:30 p.m.) and Locos Por Juana (4:45 p.m.), with Sunday highlights including Jorge Luis Chacin (noon), Bobby Lee Rodgers (1 p.m.), Patrick and the Swayzees (2:15 p.m.), Roosevelt Collier (3:15 p.m.) and the Greyhounds (5 p.m.), followed Monday by the Eric Vick Band (12:30 p.m.), the GoodNites (1:45 p.m.), SunGhosts (2:45 p.m.) and Electric Kif (4 p.m.). Admission: $15. Info: CoconutGroveArtsFest.com.

DAMN GLAD

The Damn Glad To Party With You Festival is 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday with a long list of local bands, artists and craft vendors set up on North L Street outside CWS Bar + Kitchen in downtown Lake Worth. The no-cover, all-ages event will include performances by the Resolvers, Uproot Hootenanny, Mike Mineo, Alex Di Leo, Franscene and Scott Becker, aided by DJs Layne Fox and Kent Lawler. You can begin the day with brunch at CWS with reservations beginning at 11 a.m. Info: Facebook.com/CWSLW.

BON SOIR, MONSIEUR

The inventive Nu Deco Ensemble performs 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 16) with the infectiously groovy Colombian band Monsieur Periné at the North Beach Bandshell. Beautiful. Tickets: $35. Info: Nu-Deco.org.

CORAL KINGS