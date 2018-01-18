Weekend preview: New places, Nu sounds

I don’t do New Year’s resolutions, per se, but among the things that I am committed to in 2018 (along with reading Dickens and not using the phrase “per se”) is hanging out in places I’ve never been before.
For instance, I have visited Elizabeth Avenue Station, a collective of local creatives in West Palm Beach’s evolving Warehouse District. This despite the nice things I have heard about the vibe, the vendors and the live music (the Mona Lisa Tribe has played there).
On Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m., there will be a party celebrating the first anniversary of Elizabeth Avenue Station, likely to draw a swarm of like-minded adventurers. The event will include free beer from Twisted Trunk and Steam Horse Brewing, cocktails (thanks, Simple Vodka) and wine, and live sets from Dylan Levin (8 p.m.) and Des (9:30 p.m.). Food trucks, natch, will include Zipitios, T.C. Melts and Grace's Sausages & Fine Foods.
And, of course, there is an eclectic range of the vendors, including TV Head, Restated Vintage, Able Letterpress and the Rootless Wanderer.
Admission costs $10. Elizabeth Avenue Station is a little off the beaten track at 1500-C Elizabeth Ave., east of I-95, between Belvedere and Okeechobee Boulevard. Visit TheStationWPB.com.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
Hannibal Buress is a comedy star on TV, film and the standup stage, but the history books someday may remember him as the guy whose calling-out of Bill Cosby was one of the critical early statements in the #MeToo conversation. Buress performs Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 25-27, at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets cost $30. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
FROSTY NIGHT
The weekend’s big party is the Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey, a fundraiser for Miami’s Frost Museum of Science at 8 p.m. Saturday in the museum. The entertainment is led by DJ Irie, the Love Below and performers from the Frost School of Music, along with Lucky Records’ Vinyl Listening Lounge, virtual-reality experiences and more. Food offerings range from plates by Beaker & Gray and Boulud Sud to Shake Shack, with a selection of drinks by Tito’s, Kombrewcha and Lincoln's Beard Brewing, among others. Tickets cost $150 and include all food and drink. Attire: Celestial. Visit Facebook.com/FrostScience.
FEEL THE PULSE
Sam Hyken, composer and artistic director of Miami’s inventive Nu Deco Ensemble orchestra, will introduce two original pieces created in collaboration with DJ duo Dude Skywalker as part of the New World Symphony’s Pulse: Late Night at the Movies, 9 p.m. Friday at the New World Center on Miami Beach. The evening will have a late-night lounge vibe and include symphony performances of film-score works from “Star Wars,” “Fantasia,” “Inception,” “The Incredibles” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “West Side Story,” among others, along with two DJ sets from Dude Skywalker. Tickets cost $50. Visit NWS.edu.
HAPPY NU YEAR
Hyken’s Nu Deco Ensemble returns to the North Beach Bandshell on Thursday (Jan. 25), with another boundary-defying evening of music, food and drink under the stars highlighted by collaborations with four-time Latin Grammy nominee Danay Suarez, reggae star Stephen Marley and underappreciated Latin Grammy-nominated Cuban rapper El B-Los Aldeanos. In typical Nu Deco fashion, the first half of the evening, sponsored by the Rhythm Foundation, will be dedicated to the works of Henry Mancini, Kraftwerk and Radiohead, with help from locals Electric Kif and Aaron Lebos Reality. Tickets cost $38 in advance, $45 at the gate. Visit RhythmFoundation.com.
CAN DUE
Saturday is Trench Day at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, the annual festival and release party for their most famous beer, Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Along with nearly 40 different beers from Due South, the 3-6 p.m. festival will feature the debut of Mariana Trench Imperial Stout in cans. This, my friend, may be life-changing. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
WEEKEND BEERS
Central 28 Beer Co. from DeBary, Fla., another place I’ve never been, will show off what they do at the Riverside Market in Fort Lauderdale 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18). They quote W.H. Auden on their home page. That’s another reason you should go (Facebook.com/RiversideMarket) … NoBo Brewing in Boynton Beach on Thursday (Jan. 18) will release a 10-percent ABV heavyweight Russian Imperial Stout called Russian Hacking (NoBoBrewing.com). … Who says there’s no reason to go to Marlins Park anymore? The 2018 Miami Beer Fest is at the ball yard 5 p.m. Saturday, the plaza filled with food trucks, DJs and the work of more than 60 leading breweries, local and more exotic. Tickets (advance only) cost $40, $50 for early-entry VIP. Proceeds benefit the no-kill nonprofit 1 Lucky Dog Rescue (Facebook.com/MiamiBeerFestival) … They are celebrating National Croqueta Day 1-10 p.m. Saturday at MIA Beer Co., where your $20 ticket gets you a flight of four gourmet croquetas and four 5-ounce beers (Facebook.com/MIABeerCo) … Similarly, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton and Cheffrey Eats host Beer & Bacon, with flights of four strips and four beers for $20 (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).
BLUE ‘SHAKE’
Fort Lauderdale blues-rock guitarist Joel DaSilva on Friday will release a sexy new video for his song “Shake,” from the excellent album “Everywhere From Here.” You can hear the song live when DaSilva plays the Biergarten Boca at 9 p.m. Friday. Visit Facebook.com/JoelDaSilvaMusic.
A GAME OF INCH
The 20th anniversary of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” will be celebrated with a musical re-enactment 9 p.m. Friday at Gramps Bar in Miami, starring Kurt Fowl, Shelley Novak and Justine Iukine, with music from members of Smut, Wastelands and the State Of, aided by Rainer Davies and DJ Hottpants. Presented by Gramps and Cheap Miami Records, with help from Sweat Records, “Hedwig” tickets cost $10 at the door, $5 for those in a themed costume. You know who you are. Visit Facebook.com/CheapMiami.
WATCH YOUR STEP
The 29th annual Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts will take over East Atlantic Avenue from U.S. 1 to Alternate A1A 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, filling the thoroughfare with more than 250 artists and their works. In case you wanted a little people watching with your dog walking. Visit ArtFestival.com.
WANG FUN TONIGHT
The New World Symphony’s Wallcast Concert Series, offering free projections of performances on the 7,000-square-foot wall of the New World Center, on Saturday offers an encore of the symphony’s 30th anniversary opening-night concert (on Oct. 14) with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and violinist Yuja Wang. Well known for skimpy attire, on this night Wang showed off her “formidable technique,” that made Lawrence Budman of the South Florida Classical Review “sit up at attention.” The NWS Wallcasts are best viewed from the audio-enhanced SoundScape Park, where picnicking is encouraged. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit NWS.edu.
FAMILY VIOLINS
More stylish classical music will come from violinist Kevin "Kev Marcus" Sylvester and violist Wilner "Wil B." Baptiste, the former Dillard High School classmates better known as Black Violin. Flattening preconceived incongruities between Shostakovich and Nas, Bach and Jay-Z, the internationally touring Black Violin has always worn the badge of role model prominently. So their 8 p.m. performance on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center will be preceded by a student-oriented show at 11 a.m. as part the JM Family Enterprises Smart Stage Matinee Series. Visit BrowardCenter.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Influential Miami rock guitarist Nil Lara has new music to share at Titanic Restaurant and Brewery in Coral Gables 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/NilLara) … The Weedline plays the weekly pig roast at Park & Ocean in Birch State Park on Fort Lauderdale beach 6-11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/WeedlineBand) … Xperimento warms up the night with Latin funk at Wynwood Yard in Miami 9:30-11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/WeAreXperimento) … JP Soars and the Red Hots bring the blues to Kelly Brothers Pub in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Friday and Voltaire in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/jp.soars.3) … Soulful vocalist Yoli Mayor (of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”) is on a double bill with Cuban folklorists Cortadito at Wynwood Yard 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/YoliMayorMusic) … Escape Artists are joined by Palm Beach Pipes & Drums during the 11th anniversary party at the Dubliner in Boca Raton 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DublinerBoca) … Diane Ward & the Band of Virgos are at Luna Star in North Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DianeWardMusic) …