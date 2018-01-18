Weekend preview: New places, Nu sounds

I don’t do New Year’s resolutions, per se, but among the things that I am committed to in 2018 (along with reading Dickens and not using the phrase “per se”) is hanging out in places I’ve never been before.

For instance, I have visited Elizabeth Avenue Station, a collective of local creatives in West Palm Beach’s evolving Warehouse District. This despite the nice things I have heard about the vibe, the vendors and the live music (the Mona Lisa Tribe has played there).

On Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m., there will be a party celebrating the first anniversary of Elizabeth Avenue Station, likely to draw a swarm of like-minded adventurers. The event will include free beer from Twisted Trunk and Steam Horse Brewing, cocktails (thanks, Simple Vodka) and wine, and live sets from Dylan Levin (8 p.m.) and Des (9:30 p.m.). Food trucks, natch, will include Zipitios, T.C. Melts and Grace's Sausages & Fine Foods.

And, of course, there is an eclectic range of the vendors, including TV Head, Restated Vintage, Able Letterpress and the Rootless Wanderer.

Admission costs $10. Elizabeth Avenue Station is a little off the beaten track at 1500-C Elizabeth Ave., east of I-95, between Belvedere and Okeechobee Boulevard. Visit TheStationWPB.com.

WEEKEND LAUGHS

Hannibal Buress is a comedy star on TV, film and the standup stage, but the history books someday may remember him as the guy whose calling-out of Bill Cosby was one of the critical early statements in the #MeToo conversation. Buress performs Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 25-27, at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets cost $30. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.

FROSTY NIGHT

The weekend’s big party is the Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey, a fundraiser for Miami’s Frost Museum of Science at 8 p.m. Saturday in the museum. The entertainment is led by DJ Irie, the Love Below and performers from the Frost School of Music, along with Lucky Records’ Vinyl Listening Lounge, virtual-reality experiences and more. Food offerings range from plates by Beaker & Gray and Boulud Sud to Shake Shack, with a selection of drinks by Tito’s, Kombrewcha and Lincoln's Beard Brewing, among others. Tickets cost $150 and include all food and drink. Attire: Celestial. Visit Facebook.com/FrostScience.

FEEL THE PULSE

Sam Hyken, composer and artistic director of Miami’s inventive Nu Deco Ensemble orchestra, will introduce two original pieces created in collaboration with DJ duo Dude Skywalker as part of the New World Symphony’s Pulse: Late Night at the Movies, 9 p.m. Friday at the New World Center on Miami Beach. The evening will have a late-night lounge vibe and include symphony performances of film-score works from “Star Wars,” “Fantasia,” “Inception,” “The Incredibles” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “West Side Story,” among others, along with two DJ sets from Dude Skywalker. Tickets cost $50. Visit NWS.edu.

HAPPY NU YEAR

Hyken’s Nu Deco Ensemble returns to the North Beach Bandshell on Thursday (Jan. 25), with another boundary-defying evening of music, food and drink under the stars highlighted by collaborations with four-time Latin Grammy nominee Danay Suarez, reggae star Stephen Marley and underappreciated Latin Grammy-nominated Cuban rapper El B-Los Aldeanos. In typical Nu Deco fashion, the first half of the evening, sponsored by the Rhythm Foundation, will be dedicated to the works of Henry Mancini, Kraftwerk and Radiohead, with help from locals Electric Kif and Aaron Lebos Reality. Tickets cost $38 in advance, $45 at the gate. Visit RhythmFoundation.com.

CAN DUE

Saturday is Trench Day at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, the annual festival and release party for their most famous beer, Mariana Trench Imperial Stout. Along with nearly 40 different beers from Due South, the 3-6 p.m. festival will feature the debut of Mariana Trench Imperial Stout in cans. This, my friend, may be life-changing. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

WEEKEND BEERS