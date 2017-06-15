Weekend preview: Relax, Dad. Just relax

This is Father’s Day Weekend, which all fathers know, because that’s what we’ve been told. Otherwise, if we thought about the significance of the weekend at all, it would be unremarkable, aside from the disorienting feeling that there is no basketball, football or hockey to watch.
While most fathers instinctively want to fill these holes in their laborious TV-watching schedule with nothing at all, thank you, there is no getting around the idea that this is the weekend when a certain attentiveness, a rapprochement, if you will, is expected by those other people in your house, the ones who keep hiding the remote. You may be shocked at how much the kids have grown in your absence.
Sunday is International Picnic Day and, like you, I am usually loathe to encourage the al fresco family outing, no matter how cost effective, because of the hassle of packing and carrying and walking back to the car for some forgotten thing or other. But, this weekend, my teenage son can do all that. So, let’s picnic!
This Friday the popular Starlight Musicals return to the grassy expanse of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park, an event that seems to get bigger each year. The opening-night music will come from Aerosmith tribute band Jaded from 7 to 10 p.m. Other acts scheduled this summer include the Tim Charron Band (country) June 23; Jimmy Stowe (Buffet trop-rock) June 30; RD Project (Latin) July 7; Across the Universe (Beatles) July 14; Classic Rock Therapy July 21; Fabulous Fleetwoods (Southern rock) July 28; and Brass Evolution (Chicago-style horns) Aug. 4. Visit FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight.
In Hollywood Friday night, you can throw down a blanket for a free 8 p.m. screening of “Kung Fu Panda 2” in the ArtsPark at Young Circle. Go to VisitHollywoodFL.org.
Another top local tribute band, the Long Run, will bring the music of the Eagles to the free Summer in the City series Friday night at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. School of Rock Boca will open from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and Hollywood Brewery will have a variety of craft brews in the Beer Garden starting at 7 p.m. There will be food and drink for sale at the venue (no outside food or beverages permitted).
The series continues 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday with the seventh annual Father’s Day Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show at Mizner Park, with a free family-friendly concert by the FAU Summer Concert Band led by Kyle Prescott and from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visit MiznerAmp.com.
Cadence Living and the Mockingbird Trail, thoughtful curators of downtown life in Fort Lauderdale, will host a Father’s Day edition of their annual celebration of International Picnic Day at 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at Peter Feldman Park in Flagler Village (at Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast Third Avenue). Families are invited to bring a picnic basket and their well-behaved pets to keep this movement going. Visit Facebook.com/CadenceLiving, Facebook.com/MockingbirdTrail.
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY
If Sunday is all about Dad, well payback is a mother. On Saturday Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale will introduce Frozé, a new frozen rosé cocktail being added to the menu, with an 11 a.m.-4 p.m. brunch gathering that includes a DJ and $5 Froze cocktails (Meomi Rosé and organic juices). Visit Tap42.com.
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY
Here’s a gift for Dad that will keep on giving: This month’s home-brewing session at Fort Lauderdale’s Craft Beer Cartel, which is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Cost is $35 and includes light bites from the Riverside Market across the street and beers to sample. And, of course, all that quality time not with the family. Visit Facebook.com/CraftBeerCartel.
BACON ALERT
What’s Father's Day, or any day, really, without bacon? At noon on Sunday, Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach will host a limited release of Kevin's Bacon, the brewery’s Imperial Caramel Cream Ale spiked with bacon, on tap and in 32-ounce travelers. Tucker Duke’s food truck will serve 1-6 p.m., should you be in need of the imposing, bacon-stacked Baby Mondragon burger. The day will include free tours at 1, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The festivities are open to all ages until 6 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
GOING COASTAL
International Surfing Day always brings our best, though sometimes forgotten, instincts as custodians of the South Florida coast. Nomad Surf Shop in Boynton Beach is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday that will include a beach clean-up and surf clinic (10 a.m.-noon), pet adoptions from Green Dog Rescue (noon-3 p.m.) and live music, food and drinks, a pop-up shop and more (noon-4 p.m.). Visit Facebook.com/Nomad.Shop. Meanwhile the Broward County chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host Beach Blanket Breakfast on Fort Lauderdale beach beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bring a blanket, a reusable coffee cup and your ukulele to the event, which includes a light breakfast, beach games and a dip in the ocean, if you’re up for it. Visit Facebook.com/SurfriderBroward.
DAD’S BEST FRIEND
The PawSUP & Surf Competition (your dog and you surfing and/or paddling), twice postponed by wind and rain, is a go beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard). This is a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Running until 2 p.m., PawSUP requires no previous experience, with SUP boards and surfboards provided by the good folks at the event’s co-host, BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.
TEQUILA SOCIAL
Old School Square in Delray Beach kicks off its boozy Sizzlin’ Summer Social Series 6-8 p.m. Friday with Tequila & Tacos, a happy hour in the Fieldhouse that includes a taco station, unlimited “craft” margaritas, a salsa and guacamole challenge (entries from Cabo Flats, Zona Fresca, La Bamba and Tijuana Flats) and interactive activities and games. Cost is $45, all inclusive. Other events on the series will include Rum, Rhythm & Rumba (July 8), Vodka Riot (Aug. 8) and Bottomless Bloody Mary (Aug. 27). Visit OldSchoolSquare.org.
MUST-HEAR MUSIC
Several South Florida artists who seem poised for bigger things are performing this weekend in downtown Fort Lauderdale. You can taste the infectious grooves of singer-songwriter Alejandra Jimenez 6-8 p.m. Friday at Next Door at C&I Studios in FAT Village. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/CIStudios. On Saturday at Stache in the Himmarshee District, Emily Kopp (formerly of Plantation, now of Nashville) will perform with a trio. Also on the bill that night are up-and-coming indie rocker Alex Di Leo (AlexDiLeo.com) and the edgy twang of Edan Archer (EdanArcher.com). Admission is free. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/EmilyKoppMusic, Facebook.com/StacheFTL.
WEEKEND BEERS
Brothers and Brawlers, the chill coffee spot, haberdashery and hangout in Wynwood, will give you a free beer with your barbecue platter at the weekly Back of The Bus BBQ 7-10 p.m. Saturday (RSVP: Facebook.com/BrothersAndBrawlers) … The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park on Sunday will have a bottle release for French Toast, a sturdy double brown ale redolent with cinnamon, vanilla and maple. Available in 22-ounce bottles for $10 each, sales of French Toast on Sunday will be limited to one case per customer. Dang. (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … Fort Lauderdale’s LauderAle will be releasing a limited amount of its extra hoppy Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrel Aged Double D 3 p.m.-midnight Monday (Facebook.com/LauderAle).
WALLS TO LOVE
The Hollywood ArtWalk returns on Saturday, with galleries and shops opening their doors (and some bottles of wine) for the culturally curious in the city’s rapidly developing downtown. This would also be a good time to see what’s new with the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project, which includes work by local and internationally renowned artists, including the TM Sisters, Evoca1, Rone, the London Police and Kenny Scharf. Walking tours of DHMP begin at 6 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/DowntownHollywoodMuralProject.
THE BUS IS HERE
The Fort Lauderdale Bus Loop returns on Saturday with a beach route for this rolling bar crawl that includes stops at watering holes between the check-in location at Bokamper’s (Oakland Park Boulevard and the Intracoastal) and Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale beach at the south end. Tickets cost $25 ($30 advance after Friday, $35 at check-in), and come with a drink card that gets you a free drink at each stop. All proceeds go to local charities including Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, Covenant House Florida, Broward County Gator Club and Jack and Jill Children's Center. Designated drivers are free (with a wristband) and the Bus Loop has an Uber discount. For more information, visit BusLoop.org.
WEEKEND MOVIE
Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale has 1 and 7:30 p.m. Father’s Day screenings (and another 1 p.m. Saturday) of “Gifted,” which follows Frank, a single guy raising his 7-year-old niece in a town on the Florida coast, and the family infighting that ensues when Frank’s mother learns her granddaughter is a math genius. The great Octavia Spencer co-stars. Tickets cost $11, $7 for students, $8 for seniors. Visit FLIFF.com. … Coral Gables Art Cinema will show the iconic guy film (for reasons that escape me, sorry) “Space Jam” at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a screening that will be preceded by “The Infinite Sadness of Chris Bosh,” a short profile of the two-time NBA champion (the Tony Parker remix of the original “Adventures of Chris Bosh in the Multiverse”). Tickets cost $8, with a free popcorn and happy-hour drink prices. Father’s Day gift cards (a $25 card will cost $20) will be available. Visit GablesCinema.com.
A MARINE CORPS
The annual Marine Industry Day returns to Esplanade Park, on the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale, noon-5 p.m. Saturday with more than 30 vendors from South Florida’s world-ranked boating and fishing community and dozens of parent-child activities, including casting lessons and train rides, corn hole and giant Jenga, Florida International University’s touch tank and a shark tagging simulation by Nova Southeastern University. Food trucks will be standing by and music will come from School of Rock Coral Springs, Big Harvest and the Shane Duncan Band. This is the fourth annual event hosted by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida to showcase local business, educational and environment research opportunities derived from the ocean. Visit: MIASF.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach will have a special weekend meat-and-music theme beginning on Friday with a performance by local favorites Spred the Dub (Facebook.com/ButcherShopWPB) … Miami-spawned Will to Power, who once mashed up “Baby I Love Your Way” and “Freebird” (genius!), play the “I Want My 80’s Back” party at Honey in Delray Beach 10 p.m. Friday (Sub-culture.org/Honey) … Bushwood plays the Friday Night Soundwaves series at the Hub on Fort Lauderdale beach 6 p.m. Friday (FridayNightSoundwaves.com) … 33 Years brings indie-Americana to the Irishman in Boca Raton 8:30 p.m. Friday (33years.com) … Deaf Poets, Zeta and Viniloversus are at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/deafpoets) … The New Planets play Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/CopperBluesWPB) … The Mark Doyle Trio brings be-bop to the Blind Monk in West Palm Beach 7:30-10:30 Monday (TheBlindMonk.com) ... Miami-based Caribbean soul-rock artist Cleaveland Jones will kick off Pineapples & Pizza, the monthly food-and-music series debuting 9-11 p.m. Thursday (June 22) at Matador Bar in the Miami Beach Edition hotel (MatadorRoom.com).