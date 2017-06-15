Weekend preview: Relax, Dad. Just relax

This is Father’s Day Weekend, which all fathers know, because that’s what we’ve been told. Otherwise, if we thought about the significance of the weekend at all, it would be unremarkable, aside from the disorienting feeling that there is no basketball, football or hockey to watch.

While most fathers instinctively want to fill these holes in their laborious TV-watching schedule with nothing at all, thank you, there is no getting around the idea that this is the weekend when a certain attentiveness, a rapprochement, if you will, is expected by those other people in your house, the ones who keep hiding the remote. You may be shocked at how much the kids have grown in your absence.

Sunday is International Picnic Day and, like you, I am usually loathe to encourage the al fresco family outing, no matter how cost effective, because of the hassle of packing and carrying and walking back to the car for some forgotten thing or other. But, this weekend, my teenage son can do all that. So, let’s picnic!

This Friday the popular Starlight Musicals return to the grassy expanse of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park, an event that seems to get bigger each year. The opening-night music will come from Aerosmith tribute band Jaded from 7 to 10 p.m. Other acts scheduled this summer include the Tim Charron Band (country) June 23; Jimmy Stowe (Buffet trop-rock) June 30; RD Project (Latin) July 7; Across the Universe (Beatles) July 14; Classic Rock Therapy July 21; Fabulous Fleetwoods (Southern rock) July 28; and Brass Evolution (Chicago-style horns) Aug. 4. Visit FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight.

In Hollywood Friday night, you can throw down a blanket for a free 8 p.m. screening of “Kung Fu Panda 2” in the ArtsPark at Young Circle. Go to VisitHollywoodFL.org.

Another top local tribute band, the Long Run, will bring the music of the Eagles to the free Summer in the City series Friday night at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. School of Rock Boca will open from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and Hollywood Brewery will have a variety of craft brews in the Beer Garden starting at 7 p.m. There will be food and drink for sale at the venue (no outside food or beverages permitted).

The series continues 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday with the seventh annual Father’s Day Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show at Mizner Park, with a free family-friendly concert by the FAU Summer Concert Band led by Kyle Prescott and from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visit MiznerAmp.com.

Cadence Living and the Mockingbird Trail, thoughtful curators of downtown life in Fort Lauderdale, will host a Father’s Day edition of their annual celebration of International Picnic Day at 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at Peter Feldman Park in Flagler Village (at Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast Third Avenue). Families are invited to bring a picnic basket and their well-behaved pets to keep this movement going. Visit Facebook.com/CadenceLiving, Facebook.com/MockingbirdTrail.

Tap 42, courtesy Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday will introduce its frozen rose cocktails. Is this a great country, or what? Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday will introduce its frozen rose cocktails. Is this a great country, or what? (Tap 42, courtesy)

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY

If Sunday is all about Dad, well payback is a mother. On Saturday Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale will introduce Frozé, a new frozen rosé cocktail being added to the menu, with an 11 a.m.-4 p.m. brunch gathering that includes a DJ and $5 Froze cocktails (Meomi Rosé and organic juices). Visit Tap42.com.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

Here’s a gift for Dad that will keep on giving: This month’s home-brewing session at Fort Lauderdale’s Craft Beer Cartel, which is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Cost is $35 and includes light bites from the Riverside Market across the street and beers to sample. And, of course, all that quality time not with the family. Visit Facebook.com/CraftBeerCartel.

BACON ALERT

What’s Father's Day, or any day, really, without bacon? At noon on Sunday, Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach will host a limited release of Kevin's Bacon, the brewery’s Imperial Caramel Cream Ale spiked with bacon, on tap and in 32-ounce travelers. Tucker Duke’s food truck will serve 1-6 p.m., should you be in need of the imposing, bacon-stacked Baby Mondragon burger. The day will include free tours at 1, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The festivities are open to all ages until 6 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

GOING COASTAL

International Surfing Day always brings our best, though sometimes forgotten, instincts as custodians of the South Florida coast. Nomad Surf Shop in Boynton Beach is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday that will include a beach clean-up and surf clinic (10 a.m.-noon), pet adoptions from Green Dog Rescue (noon-3 p.m.) and live music, food and drinks, a pop-up shop and more (noon-4 p.m.). Visit Facebook.com/Nomad.Shop. Meanwhile the Broward County chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host Beach Blanket Breakfast on Fort Lauderdale beach beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bring a blanket, a reusable coffee cup and your ukulele to the event, which includes a light breakfast, beach games and a dip in the ocean, if you’re up for it. Visit Facebook.com/SurfriderBroward.

Trevor Cleveland Dad can celebrate International Surfing Day this weekend with or without the dog. Dad can celebrate International Surfing Day this weekend with or without the dog. (Trevor Cleveland)

DAD’S BEST FRIEND

The PawSUP & Surf Competition (your dog and you surfing and/or paddling), twice postponed by wind and rain, is a go beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard). This is a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. Running until 2 p.m., PawSUP requires no previous experience, with SUP boards and surfboards provided by the good folks at the event’s co-host, BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.