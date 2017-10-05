Weekend preview: Love (and Tom Petty) is all you need

Yet another weekend in which we feel compelled to seek out the things in life that bring comfort. It’s getting a little wearying. Fortunately, South Florida has plenty of people and places committed to ideas that should not seem so hard to come by in this world, like community, charity, friendship, love.

FAT LOVE

Perhaps not coincidentally, the third annual For the Love Festival returns to Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village Saturday night, celebrating the underappreciated authenticity of the local music scene with a lineup led by Kids and Civilian. Also on the bill will be Black & Crème, Sunghosts, Hoyle, Corey Bost, King Complex, Viniloversus, Takers and Leavers, Woolbright and many others. Tickets: $25. Visit ForTheLoveFestival.com.

ALL PETTY, ALL THE TIME

Tavern owner Jeff Rudd and his brother, local attorney Mike Rudd, will host a tribute to Tom Petty Saturday night at the Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove on Fort Lauderdale beach, with local troubadour Catfish Hunter playing Petty-only sets beginning at 9 p.m. and Petty only on the jukebox. There will be free slices and wings from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, free jello shots, $3 Bud Lights, $4 Yuengling and $6 Dark and Stormys. Visit Instagram.com/IWFTT.

LOVE, LOVE THEY DO

The Little Havana nightspot Hoy Como Ayer on Wednesday (Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. will host One Song & A Beatle: A Disaster Relief Benefit Concert, with top local performers including Elsten Torres, Jim Camacho, Raquel Sofia, Sarah Packiam, Maye, George Noriega, Bryant Del Toro, Mariana Vega and others raising funds for American Red Cross efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other places. Backed by a band composed of Lee Levin, Doug Emery, John Falcone and Dan Warner, each artist will perform an original song and one classic Beatles song. Admission is a minimum suggested donation of $10. Visit Facebook.com/elsten.

REMEMBERING MOM

Now in its 23rd year, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns to the waterfront 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a joyful time that also will be marked by sadness due to the recent death of Pam Hardy, the mom behind Mom’s Pops, a favorite stop for market visitors with a sweet tooth. Hardy’s family released a statement on Facebook: “For more than five years, Pam poured every bit of her love into your pops. No one can do what she did, particularly not right now, so Mom's Pops will be taking some time away to heal. But before we do, we want to celebrate Pam's life in a way we know she'd like, by giving away free pops.” Mom’s Pops will be in its normal spot, handing out one pop per person while supplies last. When you’re there, feel free to share a favorite memory of Pam with her family. Visit Facebook.com/CityOfWestPalmBeachGreenMarket. Mom’s Pops will make a similar appearance at the Palm Beach Gardens Green Market on Sunday, Oct. 8. Visit Facebook.com/MomsPopsPalmBeach.

GARDEN PARTY

The funky, mood-altering grooves of the Spam Allstars will be joined by the similarly eclectic Batuke Samba Funk 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell in a Rhythm Foundation concert aimed at raising money for the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, which suffered extensive damage in Hurricane Irma. Admission is a $10 donation. Visit Facebook.com/SpamAllstars. Batuke Samba Funk also has a performance scheduled at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Friday. Visit Facebook.com/BatukeSambaFunkMusic.

PERSONAL WARMTH

Warm people and warm drinks can be found 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Fort Lauderdale’s Argyle Coffee Roasters, which will host its second annual South Florida Coffee Festival in a new, 3,000-square-foot space at 729 NW First St. In addition to all the vendors, a cupping challenge and a latte-art competition, the Argyles will have a series of raffles to raise money for hurricane relief via the Hispanic Foundation and the American Red Cross. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/ArgyleCoffee.

MUSIC FOR THE SOUL

Acclaimed South Florida jazz vocalist Nicole Henry will be at Unity on the Bay in Miami 7:30 pm Friday to perform a set titled “Music for the Soul: A Concert to Unite Us in Song.” A portion of every ticket sold will go to help recovery efforts at Unity of Key West and Unity of Houston and their relief efforts. Tickets: $20-$25. A portion of every ticket sold will go to recovery efforts at Unity of Key West and Unity of Houston. Visit NicoleHenry.com and UnityOnTheBay.org.

TAKE YOUR BEST SCHOTTENHAMEL

Throwing around words like “schottenhamel,” “spielzelt,” “schuhplattlers,” “kulinarisches zelt” in Jaco Pastorius Park, while listening to yodeling legend Sepp Diepolder in between the apple strudel-eating contest and the beer-barrel race — your attire after betting your shirt on the Dachshund Dash — is America a great country, or what? The Oakland Park Oktoberfest, presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, is Friday-Sunday. Tickets cost $5, 12 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/OPOktoberfest.