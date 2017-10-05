Weekend preview: Love (and Tom Petty) is all you need

Yet another weekend in which we feel compelled to seek out the things in life that bring comfort. It’s getting a little wearying. Fortunately, South Florida has plenty of people and places committed to ideas that should not seem so hard to come by in this world, like community, charity, friendship, love.
FAT LOVE
Perhaps not coincidentally, the third annual For the Love Festival returns to Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village Saturday night, celebrating the underappreciated authenticity of the local music scene with a lineup led by Kids and Civilian. Also on the bill will be Black & Crème, Sunghosts, Hoyle, Corey Bost, King Complex, Viniloversus, Takers and Leavers, Woolbright and many others. Tickets: $25. Visit ForTheLoveFestival.com.
ALL PETTY, ALL THE TIME
Tavern owner Jeff Rudd and his brother, local attorney Mike Rudd, will host a tribute to Tom Petty Saturday night at the Internationally World Famous Treasure Trove on Fort Lauderdale beach, with local troubadour Catfish Hunter playing Petty-only sets beginning at 9 p.m. and Petty only on the jukebox. There will be free slices and wings from Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, free jello shots, $3 Bud Lights, $4 Yuengling and $6 Dark and Stormys. Visit Instagram.com/IWFTT.
LOVE, LOVE THEY DO
The Little Havana nightspot Hoy Como Ayer on Wednesday (Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. will host One Song & A Beatle: A Disaster Relief Benefit Concert, with top local performers including Elsten Torres, Jim Camacho, Raquel Sofia, Sarah Packiam, Maye, George Noriega, Bryant Del Toro, Mariana Vega and others raising funds for American Red Cross efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other places. Backed by a band composed of Lee Levin, Doug Emery, John Falcone and Dan Warner, each artist will perform an original song and one classic Beatles song. Admission is a minimum suggested donation of $10. Visit Facebook.com/elsten.
REMEMBERING MOM
Now in its 23rd year, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns to the waterfront 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a joyful time that also will be marked by sadness due to the recent death of Pam Hardy, the mom behind Mom’s Pops, a favorite stop for market visitors with a sweet tooth. Hardy’s family released a statement on Facebook: “For more than five years, Pam poured every bit of her love into your pops. No one can do what she did, particularly not right now, so Mom's Pops will be taking some time away to heal. But before we do, we want to celebrate Pam's life in a way we know she'd like, by giving away free pops.” Mom’s Pops will be in its normal spot, handing out one pop per person while supplies last. When you’re there, feel free to share a favorite memory of Pam with her family. Visit Facebook.com/CityOfWestPalmBeachGreenMarket. Mom’s Pops will make a similar appearance at the Palm Beach Gardens Green Market on Sunday, Oct. 8. Visit Facebook.com/MomsPopsPalmBeach.
GARDEN PARTY
The funky, mood-altering grooves of the Spam Allstars will be joined by the similarly eclectic Batuke Samba Funk 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell in a Rhythm Foundation concert aimed at raising money for the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, which suffered extensive damage in Hurricane Irma. Admission is a $10 donation. Visit Facebook.com/SpamAllstars. Batuke Samba Funk also has a performance scheduled at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Friday. Visit Facebook.com/BatukeSambaFunkMusic.
PERSONAL WARMTH
Warm people and warm drinks can be found 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Fort Lauderdale’s Argyle Coffee Roasters, which will host its second annual South Florida Coffee Festival in a new, 3,000-square-foot space at 729 NW First St. In addition to all the vendors, a cupping challenge and a latte-art competition, the Argyles will have a series of raffles to raise money for hurricane relief via the Hispanic Foundation and the American Red Cross. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/ArgyleCoffee.
MUSIC FOR THE SOUL
Acclaimed South Florida jazz vocalist Nicole Henry will be at Unity on the Bay in Miami 7:30 pm Friday to perform a set titled “Music for the Soul: A Concert to Unite Us in Song.” A portion of every ticket sold will go to help recovery efforts at Unity of Key West and Unity of Houston and their relief efforts. Tickets: $20-$25. A portion of every ticket sold will go to recovery efforts at Unity of Key West and Unity of Houston. Visit NicoleHenry.com and UnityOnTheBay.org.
TAKE YOUR BEST SCHOTTENHAMEL
Throwing around words like “schottenhamel,” “spielzelt,” “schuhplattlers,” “kulinarisches zelt” in Jaco Pastorius Park, while listening to yodeling legend Sepp Diepolder in between the apple strudel-eating contest and the beer-barrel race — your attire after betting your shirt on the Dachshund Dash — is America a great country, or what? The Oakland Park Oktoberfest, presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, is Friday-Sunday. Tickets cost $5, 12 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/OPOktoberfest.
KEEP IT COMING, LOVE
In turning the Faena Forum (3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) into a roller-disco rink from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Faena Art describes the day as a participatory, site-specific work of art. Miami performance-artist duo TM Sisters and DJ Paperwater will be doing creative things. I know we’re all very sophisticated, but if K.C. and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight” or “That’s The Way (I Like It)” are not heard, well, I want my money back. Admission is free. Visit FaenaArt.org.
WARM AND FUZZY OZZY
Mad Cat Theatre Company opens its 18th season Thursday (Oct. 12) with their popular concert series Mad Cat Live and an homage to Black Sabbath’s classic 1972 album “Vol. 4.” The Mad Cat Live band, dedicated to deconstructing significant albums in a modern context, includes Steph Taylor and Nabedi Osorio of the State Of; Darren Bruck of the Mystery Tones; and Jim Camacho, Fritz Dorigo and Erik Fabregat of the Jim Camacho Band. The group previously disassembled the Eagles’ “On the Border.” Including such memorable Sabbath cuts as “Supernaut,” “Snowblind” and the shockingly soft and vulnerable “Changes,” the band’s fourth album was recorded at the peak of its visceral strength and drug use. In the autobiography “I Am Ozzy,” singer Ozzy Osbourne said, "We were like a dying star, and we should have pulled the plug there and then." Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 12-14 and 5 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15-$25. Visit MadCatTheatre.org.
CHOCOLATE AND MARSHMALLOW AND BEER
Fort Lauderdale’s eastside brewery LauderAle will release its pumpkin-pie-in-a-glass called Lordy Gourdy 7-10 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 12), a gathering that will set a seasonal mood with a campfire and s’mores. Visit Facebook.com/LauderAle.
DOWN-HOME BLUES
Fort Lauderdale bluesman Joel DaSilva will finally get to play the release party for his excellent album “Everywhere from Here” 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park. DaSilva’s original plans for the release event last month were scotched when Hurricane Irma came to town. Tickets cost $18 and include two free drinks, hors d'oeuvres, sliders and an autographed copy of Joel's first single “Shake.” Visit Facebook.com/JoelDaSilvaMusic.
KRAVIS TICKETS
The Kravis Center box office will open at 9 a.m. Saturday with breakfast festivities celebrating public ticket sales for the upcoming season, highlighted by Wynton Marsalis, Audra McDonald, Dennis Miller, John Cleese, Howie Mandel, the Capitol Steps and “A Chorus Line.” Ticket buyers can visit the box office at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, or make purchases at Kravis.org and by calling 800-572-8471.
A PRINCELY COCKTAIL
Who doesn’t love Prince? Barton G. Miami does, too. The whimsical restaurant’s Below Zero Nitro Bar is offering a tribute cocktail called Blood in the Sky, which features blackberry puree (sing it with me), lemon juice and sugarcane nectar shaken with egg whites and served with a nitrogenized, gin-infused popsicle frozen at minus-350 degrees. Arriving at your table with Prince-inspired boots and a guitar, the drink costs $33. How much do you love Prince again? Visit BartonG.com.
THE YEAR IN HOOTERS
Several of the women in the 2018 Hooters Calendar, along with 2016 Miss Hooters International Sable Robbert, will be in Boca Raton on Oct. 20 to sign autographs beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the spooky Enigma Haunt (1751 N. Military Trail) and 8 p.m. at the Hooters restaurant at 2240 NW 19th St. One dollar from every calendar benefits breast cancer research through the Kelly Jo Dowd Fund and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Visit Facebook.com/SouthFloridaHooters. Enigma Haunt also is raising funds for charity, with a portion of each online ticket going to the Don't Be a Monster Anti-Bullying Initiative (DontBeAMonster.org). Visit EnigmaHaunt.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Funky Miami electro duo Afrobeta is at Next Door at C&I Studios Thursday (Oct. 5) at 8 p.m. (Afrobeta.com) … The Aaron Lebos Reality plays Dada in Delray Beach Thursday (Oct. 5) at 11 p.m. (Facebook.com/AaronLebosReality) … Subculture Coffee brings the Alley Sessions back to downtown West Palm Beach 8-11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee) … Unwed Sailor leads a bill that includes Sweet Bronco and Grey & Orange at Voltaire (above Lost Weekend) in West Palm Beach 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB) … Unlimited Devotion brings the best of the Grateful Dead to Dorrian’s Red Hand in West Palm Beach at 8 p.m. Friday (Dorrians-WPB.com) … The Friday Night Sound Waves series on Fort Lauderdale beach will make a temporary move from the Hub to D.C. Alexander Park in October, beginning this weekend with a 6-9 p.m. performance by the All Access Band (FridayNightSoundWaves.com) … Mischief & Mayhem will rock Honey in Delray Beach 9-11 p.m. Saturday to benefit Family Promise of South Palm Beach County (Facebook.com/HoneyDelray) … SpiderCherry is at 3rd and 3rd in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (3rdAnd3rd.com) … The Derek Mack Band plays 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday as the Soulful Sundays series returns to Ali Cultural Arts in Old Pompano Beach (AliArts.org).