Weekend preview: C'mon, get hoppy

Interesting times in America — anybody else need a beer? I remember a time when the obfuscators and bamboozlers were suspected, exposed, embarrassed and quickly delegitimized; when honesty, honor and sacrifice weren’t anachronistic signs of weakness, but virtues to be handed down to your kids; when our convictions and loyalties were steadfast, respected by friend and foe. Man, it was great.

There are plenty of opportunities this weekend to get together over a couple of beers and conversation, which is where solutions are born.

No. 1 on my list is the party at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, which celebrates its fifth anniversary with Friday-Saturday events accompanied by food trucks and a new specialty beer on tap every couple of hours.

Owner Mike Halker asked his staff to nominate their favorite Due South beers served over the years, so you’ll find exotics such as S'more Coffee Lengendairy Milk Stout, Calling All Cars (porter with coffee and doughnuts), Churrocabra (Imperial Caramel Cream Ale with coffee and cinnamon), Silky Johnson (porter with peanuts and chocolate) and Mexicana Trench (bourbon barrel-aged Mariana Trench Imperial Stout with chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, and chilies).

Halker says the past five years have taught him that the South Florida palate is different from that of drinkers in other parts of the country.

“We seem to be more adventurous. There are parts of the country where you can make a really nice pilsner and people will go crazy over it and it works great. Down here expectations seem to be higher,” he says.

Halker says part of the reason is the mix of food on the plate next to your beer.

“When you think of the food down here, it’s certainly not just cheese burgers in South Florida. You’ve got the Cubans and the Mexicans and the Haitians and the people from the North, all these different people colliding,” he says. “There’s food available down here that you just can’t get anywhere else, so beer expectations kind of follow along with that.”

If you think we’ve reached the limits of what can be done with beer, guess again, Halker says. But instead of getting more exotic, Halker believes the next trend in beer will look to get more local and historical.

As examples, he points to Due South’s Honey Vanilla Wheat, made with honey from an apiary in Loxahatchee, and the Grapefruit Cat 5, which uses fruit from a grove in Fort Pierce.

“Rather than just saying, well, ‘Chocolate and vanilla go really well together,’ and it being kind of arbitrary, we’re gonna go back to the roots of who we are here in South Florida and start incorportating some of these indigenous things that are here. Try to stretch our brain a little bit,” Halker says.

For more information on Due South events, visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

MORE BEER

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the sixth annual Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest returns to Old School Square with a $40 ticket (advance) getting you unlimited sampling of more than 100 craft beers and ciders (Facebook.com/DelrayCraftBeerFest). … Dorrian’s Red Hand in West Palm Beach is celebrating National Nurse Day on Friday with those presenting their nursing badges eligible for the Beer and Breakfast special 7-11 a.m. and Nurse's Night Out deals 7-11 p.m. (Facebook.com/DorriansWPB). … Also on Friday, the Miami Brewing Co. Craft Brewhouse will debut at Marlins Park (near Section 38) before the Miami Marlins game against the Atlanta Braves, upgrading the stadium’s beer selection with favorites such as Big Rod, Miami Vice IPA, Shark Bait and Gator Tail (MiamiBrewing.org).

The family-friendly Roar & Pour at the Palm Beach Zoo on Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m., features the craftsmanship of Due South Brewing, burgers and dogs on the grill and music from the Heart tribute band Lifeline, with entry for $10, $7 ages 3-12 (PalmBeachZoo.org) … Denver-based Tivoli Brewing Co., which specializes in “bringing historic Colorado Beers back to life,” hosts the Tivoli Tap Line Tasting at Riverside Market South in Fort Lauderdale 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, fittingly the same night as the bar’s regular 4x4 truck invitational (Facebook.com/RiversideMarketSouth).

Because no one wants to just have a beer anymore, Barre at the Bar, hosted by Flywheel Sports at Tap 42 in Boca Raton 1-3 p.m. Saturday, offers a 60-minute barre class followed by a free Funky Buddha Floridian in a souvenir Tap 42 pint glass, with other thirst-quenching local brews on tap, of course (Facebook.com/Tap42Boca). … The Pit Stop event 2 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park is a dog-friendly “yappy hour” sponsored by the Humane Society of Broward County to “raise awareness of misunderstood bully breeds [and] have them viewed in a more positive light” (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery, Facebook.com/BrowardHumane).

STREET FOOD

The monthly, second-Friday Food in Motion block party at Peter Feldman Park in Flagler Village is a percolating scene in one of the hottest spots in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s rapid residential makeover. The 5-11 p.m. Friday “after-dark artisan food market” includes more than a dozen food trucks, a variety of crafty vendors and free beer (while it lasts). There’s free parking nearby, with free shuttles. Info: Facebook.com/FlaglerFoodInMotion.

FRESH FOOD