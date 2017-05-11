Weekend preview: C'mon, get hoppy

Interesting times in America — anybody else need a beer? I remember a time when the obfuscators and bamboozlers were suspected, exposed, embarrassed and quickly delegitimized; when honesty, honor and sacrifice weren’t anachronistic signs of weakness, but virtues to be handed down to your kids; when our convictions and loyalties were steadfast, respected by friend and foe. Man, it was great.
There are plenty of opportunities this weekend to get together over a couple of beers and conversation, which is where solutions are born.
No. 1 on my list is the party at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, which celebrates its fifth anniversary with Friday-Saturday events accompanied by food trucks and a new specialty beer on tap every couple of hours.
Owner Mike Halker asked his staff to nominate their favorite Due South beers served over the years, so you’ll find exotics such as S'more Coffee Lengendairy Milk Stout, Calling All Cars (porter with coffee and doughnuts), Churrocabra (Imperial Caramel Cream Ale with coffee and cinnamon), Silky Johnson (porter with peanuts and chocolate) and Mexicana Trench (bourbon barrel-aged Mariana Trench Imperial Stout with chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, and chilies).
Halker says the past five years have taught him that the South Florida palate is different from that of drinkers in other parts of the country.
“We seem to be more adventurous. There are parts of the country where you can make a really nice pilsner and people will go crazy over it and it works great. Down here expectations seem to be higher,” he says.
Halker says part of the reason is the mix of food on the plate next to your beer.
“When you think of the food down here, it’s certainly not just cheese burgers in South Florida. You’ve got the Cubans and the Mexicans and the Haitians and the people from the North, all these different people colliding,” he says. “There’s food available down here that you just can’t get anywhere else, so beer expectations kind of follow along with that.”
If you think we’ve reached the limits of what can be done with beer, guess again, Halker says. But instead of getting more exotic, Halker believes the next trend in beer will look to get more local and historical.
As examples, he points to Due South’s Honey Vanilla Wheat, made with honey from an apiary in Loxahatchee, and the Grapefruit Cat 5, which uses fruit from a grove in Fort Pierce.
“Rather than just saying, well, ‘Chocolate and vanilla go really well together,’ and it being kind of arbitrary, we’re gonna go back to the roots of who we are here in South Florida and start incorportating some of these indigenous things that are here. Try to stretch our brain a little bit,” Halker says.
For more information on Due South events, visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
MORE BEER
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the sixth annual Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest returns to Old School Square with a $40 ticket (advance) getting you unlimited sampling of more than 100 craft beers and ciders (Facebook.com/DelrayCraftBeerFest). … Dorrian’s Red Hand in West Palm Beach is celebrating National Nurse Day on Friday with those presenting their nursing badges eligible for the Beer and Breakfast special 7-11 a.m. and Nurse's Night Out deals 7-11 p.m. (Facebook.com/DorriansWPB). … Also on Friday, the Miami Brewing Co. Craft Brewhouse will debut at Marlins Park (near Section 38) before the Miami Marlins game against the Atlanta Braves, upgrading the stadium’s beer selection with favorites such as Big Rod, Miami Vice IPA, Shark Bait and Gator Tail (MiamiBrewing.org).
The family-friendly Roar & Pour at the Palm Beach Zoo on Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m., features the craftsmanship of Due South Brewing, burgers and dogs on the grill and music from the Heart tribute band Lifeline, with entry for $10, $7 ages 3-12 (PalmBeachZoo.org) … Denver-based Tivoli Brewing Co., which specializes in “bringing historic Colorado Beers back to life,” hosts the Tivoli Tap Line Tasting at Riverside Market South in Fort Lauderdale 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, fittingly the same night as the bar’s regular 4x4 truck invitational (Facebook.com/RiversideMarketSouth).
Because no one wants to just have a beer anymore, Barre at the Bar, hosted by Flywheel Sports at Tap 42 in Boca Raton 1-3 p.m. Saturday, offers a 60-minute barre class followed by a free Funky Buddha Floridian in a souvenir Tap 42 pint glass, with other thirst-quenching local brews on tap, of course (Facebook.com/Tap42Boca). … The Pit Stop event 2 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park is a dog-friendly “yappy hour” sponsored by the Humane Society of Broward County to “raise awareness of misunderstood bully breeds [and] have them viewed in a more positive light” (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery, Facebook.com/BrowardHumane).
STREET FOOD
The monthly, second-Friday Food in Motion block party at Peter Feldman Park in Flagler Village is a percolating scene in one of the hottest spots in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s rapid residential makeover. The 5-11 p.m. Friday “after-dark artisan food market” includes more than a dozen food trucks, a variety of crafty vendors and free beer (while it lasts). There’s free parking nearby, with free shuttles. Info: Facebook.com/FlaglerFoodInMotion.
FRESH FOOD
Across Third Avenue from Feldman Park is the Flagler Village Farm (601 NE Third Ave.), a remarkable oasis in an area where hundreds of residential units are rising in all directions. Stop by 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and farmer-owner Haylee Madfis (a Florida State grad with a master’s from Cornell in urban planning and food policy) will introduce you to the farm and its bounty of fresh, fragrant vegetables, herbs and edible flowers. On Tuesday, May 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., Flagler Village Farm will make its debut at the long-running weekly farmers market at Whole Foods Market in Fort Lauderdale (2000 N. Federal Highway). Info: Facebook.com/Flagler-Village-Farm, WholeFoodsMarket.com.
THE THREE-YEAR ITCH
The Brewhouse Gallery in Lake Park celebrates its third anniversary 1 p.m. Saturday with a block party that includes live music on three stages, a smart selection of beers (including Funky Buddha Brewery’s Maple Bacon Coffee Porter and Wide Awake It's Morning on draft) and the unveiling of the major mural that has been going up in the 700 block of Park Avenue. Bands include Raised by Wolves, the Tree Swifts, Jumbo Shrimp, Ryan Owens, the Copper Tones, Rogue Theory, the Helmsmen and the Zoo Peculiar, among others. Info: Facebook.com/TheBrewhouseGallery).
WEEKEND LAUGHS
Reminder: Comedian Hannibal Buress on Friday brings his star power (coming soon on a big screen near you in “Baywatch” and “Spiderman: Homecoming”) to the 1306 Club, the classy downtown Miami bar and performance space from the gents responsible from the late, great Grand Central. Tickets cost $32.50 at AXS.com. Info: 1306Miami.com.
OPEN MIKE
Billy Gardell is the half of the comedy duo on long-running CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly” who did not go on to pop-culture stardom for a spot-on portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. But the next time someone is needed to translate the comedic stylings of Trump confidante Chris Christie, well, Lorne Michaels, who ya gonna call? Pittsburgh native Gardell performs at the Palm Beach Improv 7:30 Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25-$27. Info: PalmBeachImprov.com.
WEEKEND MOVIES
Opening screenings last weekend were a tough ticket for “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” in the 4K IMAX, laser 3D format at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science, but surely the hysteria has died down by now. The sci-fi romp must be seen if only for the old-school soundtrack of songs that demand to be loved and hated all over again, including Sweet’s horrible “Fox on the Run,” Glen Campbell’s disco-era dreck “Southern Nights” and the unparalleled suckiness of Silver’s “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang.” Awesome! (MODS.org) … The free Moonlit Movies series brings the family-friendly “Moana” to Oakland Park’s Jaco Pastorius Park on Saturday, with field games, food and drink rolling out at 5 p.m. in advance of the sunset movie (OaklandParkFL.gov) … The cool crowd at Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden in downtown Fort Lauderdale at 8 p.m. Wednesday salutes summer and baseball with a free screening of “The Sandlot,” which, if nothing else, will inform you of the derivation of the versatile phrase, “You’re killing me, Smalls.” (Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineFTL).
ART HISTORY
For 20 years, the Wallflower Gallery has been an incubator of creativity and a proving ground for emerging musical talents such as Andrew Yeomanson (DJ Le Spam), Smurphio (Afrobeta) and members of Suenalo. It is this history that will be celebrated at Churchill’s Pub in Miami Saturday with a 12-hour multimedia showcase of music, live art, spoken word, dance and comedy on three stages beginning at 4 p.m. Admission: $10. Info: ChurchillsPub.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Soulgrass quartet the Copper Tones play happy hour at Stache in downtown Fort Lauderdale 5-9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheCopperTonesMusic) … Miami-based brass kickers Big Chief play Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/BigChiefMusic) … The great Nicole Henry sings at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday (ArtsGarage.org) … Respected jazz-rock guitarist Randy Bernsen returns to Fort Lauderdale’s LauderAle brewery 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/LauderAle, RandyBernsen.com) … Accomplished young Miami-raised bandleader, composer and producer Tony Succar brings his band to Ball and Chain in Miami 10 p.m. Saturday (TonySuccar.com) … Locos por Juana and Kiko Villamizar provide the soundtrack for La Fiesta Loca at Armando Records in Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/LocosPorJuanaMusic, Facebook.com/ArmandoRecordsMiami) … Fort Lauderdale rockers the Silent Shout, featuring vocalist Kelsey Merritt, are at Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheSilentShoutMusic) ... Nikki Beach resident DJ Felipe Kaval spins L Bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday (MyHRL.com, Soundcloud.com/FelipeKaval) … DJ Laz and Xander create the vibe 10 p.m. Saturday at Sway in downtown Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/SwayNightcIub) … Crazy Fingers raise the Dead 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Village Pub and Grub in West Palm Beach and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Boston's on the Beach in Delray Beach (CrazyFingers.net) … Indie-soul singer Jordan Laurenti will entertain during brunch at the Blind Monk in West Palm Beach 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/Jordan.Laurenti) … Miami post-punk stylists Astari Nite open for punk icons the Damned 7 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale (JoinTheRevolution.net, Facebook.com/AstariNiteMusic) … Josh “The Pitbull of Blues” Rowand performs with special guests 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale (ThePitbullOfBlues.com).