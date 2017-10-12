Weekend preview: Nothing to fear but zombies, stilettos

OK, Friday the 13th. We have nothing to fear but fear itself. Somebody wise said that once but, more important, it’s the title of the “Golden Girls” episode set in motion by the death of Rose Nyland’s aunt in Fort Lauderdale. That was the episode that aired the week before the episode titled “Letter to Gorbachev.” That story revolved around a letter that Rose (played by Betty White) sent to the president of the Soviet Union.

“I'm writing to you because I'm concerned about nuclear war,” Rose wrote. “I've heard that there are enough bombs to blow up the world 100 times over. It scares me, and it scares the girls in my cadet troop, too. They talk about what they want to be if they grow up, not when.”

Holy smokes. But this was a sitcom, and they found a way to keep it light: “And just yesterday, her biggest concern was whether Bubbles the Chimp was traveling with Michael Jackson against his will,” said Dorothy (Bea Arthur).

It was 1987, when President Reagan was negotiating nuclear-weapons policy with Gorbachev as the Soviet Union was mired in a war in Afghanistan and on the verge of breaking up.

Scary times for everyone, Rose. But cooler heads prevailed. Everything worked out.

‘Tis the season to seek out giddy gloom and doom. Have no fear, here are a few events to quicken the pulse.

The seventh annual Fort Lauderdale Zombie​ ​Walk​ returns to Revolution Live in Himmarshee Village Saturday night, an all-ages, 8-11 p.m. event that draws hundreds of undead of all shapes and sizes to enjoy games, prizes and the zombie processional through the streets. There will be hair and makeup by Boca Beauty Academy for $10 (basic face paint free for kids 14 and younger), but be there no later than 8 p.m. to get in on it. DJ Lindersmash and DJ Tonx will spin the post-party at Revolution at 11 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/FLZombieWalk.

Only slightly less unnerving is the sight of men walking in pink stilettos (yes) during the annual Glam-A-THON Strut, which returns to Fort Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. The fashionably irreverent parade of divas, dudes and not a few dogs raises funds for underinsured women undergoing breast cancer treatment and therapy through the Broward Health Foundation. You can sign up as a single (a tax-deductible $55) or join a team. Visit Glam-A-Thon.com.

The Laser Wolf in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday will host Movies on the Lawn with screenings of “Friday the 13th” parts 1 (8 p.m.) and 2 (10 p.m.). Beach chairs and blankets encouraged. The only rule is, as always, no jerks. Facebook.com/TheLaserWolf.

Next Door at C&I in Fort Lauderdale will host a free costume party on Friday with bands including Letters to Part, Sleepbox, Things Amazing, Florence & Normandie and Boston Marriage performing to a backdrop of “Friday the 13th: Jason Lives.” The first 20 people who show up in a costume get free CDs from Letters to Part. Visit Facebook.com/NextDoorCI.

Relive the horror-filled memories of proms past (your own or Carrie’s) during Ugly Prom Night at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami 9 p.m. Saturday with music from Morrissey and the Smiths by Ordinary Boys. The first 20 people who show up in prom attire get my undying admiration. Visit Facebook.com/LincolnsBeardBrewing.

The sharp knives will be out at Tap 42 for their Pumpkins & Pints series, with pumpkin ales on draft and pumpkin carving contests offering prizes in a variety of creative categories (carving kits provided). The parties get going 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Tap 42 in Miami, followed on Oct. 22 at the bar in Fort Lauderdale and Oct. 29 in Boca Raton. Visit Tap42.com.

More costumes will be seen at the inaugural Party Like a Pirate shindig 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Boston’s on the Beach in Delray Beach. The eye-patch-not-optional party will feature Crazy Fingers doing that Dead thing they do. Visit Facebook.com/BostonsDelrayBeach.

Screen on the Green on the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Friday evening will include a variety of Halloween-themed kids activities on the Great Lawn (6 p.m.), followed by a double-feature of “Goosebumps” (7 p.m.) and “The Addams Family” (9 p.m.). Admission is free. Visit WPB.org.

The hurricane-delayed Brew at the Zoo II, finally taking place at the Palm Beach Zoo on Friday is sold out, but the family-friendly Spooky Snooze Overnight (a sleepover with a night tour of the zoo’s creepier creatures and wild activities) is happening at the zoo on Saturday. Visit PalmBeachZoo.org.

Halloween-themed jello shots and pumpkin beer will lubricate the Margate Under the Moon gathering 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Margate Boulevard and US 441. The event includes local bands, art and craft vendors, food trucks, DIY kid activities and hanging in the Glow Lounge. Admission and parking are free. Visit MargateUnderTheMoon.com.

You want scary? Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 21 opening party at 27 Bar & Lounge in Fort Lauderdale, an extravaganza that will feature the indescribable talents of Mickey Avalon. 27 is located a few steps from the Laser Wolf. Remember, no jerks. Visit TwentySevenBar.com.