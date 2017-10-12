Weekend preview: Nothing to fear but zombies, stilettos

OK, Friday the 13th. We have nothing to fear but fear itself. Somebody wise said that once but, more important, it’s the title of the “Golden Girls” episode set in motion by the death of Rose Nyland’s aunt in Fort Lauderdale. That was the episode that aired the week before the episode titled “Letter to Gorbachev.” That story revolved around a letter that Rose (played by Betty White) sent to the president of the Soviet Union.
“I'm writing to you because I'm concerned about nuclear war,” Rose wrote. “I've heard that there are enough bombs to blow up the world 100 times over. It scares me, and it scares the girls in my cadet troop, too. They talk about what they want to be if they grow up, not when.”
Holy smokes. But this was a sitcom, and they found a way to keep it light: “And just yesterday, her biggest concern was whether Bubbles the Chimp was traveling with Michael Jackson against his will,” said Dorothy (Bea Arthur).
It was 1987, when President Reagan was negotiating nuclear-weapons policy with Gorbachev as the Soviet Union was mired in a war in Afghanistan and on the verge of breaking up.
Scary times for everyone, Rose. But cooler heads prevailed. Everything worked out.
‘Tis the season to seek out giddy gloom and doom. Have no fear, here are a few events to quicken the pulse.
The seventh annual Fort Lauderdale Zombie Walk returns to Revolution Live in Himmarshee Village Saturday night, an all-ages, 8-11 p.m. event that draws hundreds of undead of all shapes and sizes to enjoy games, prizes and the zombie processional through the streets. There will be hair and makeup by Boca Beauty Academy for $10 (basic face paint free for kids 14 and younger), but be there no later than 8 p.m. to get in on it. DJ Lindersmash and DJ Tonx will spin the post-party at Revolution at 11 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/FLZombieWalk.
Only slightly less unnerving is the sight of men walking in pink stilettos (yes) during the annual Glam-A-THON Strut, which returns to Fort Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. The fashionably irreverent parade of divas, dudes and not a few dogs raises funds for underinsured women undergoing breast cancer treatment and therapy through the Broward Health Foundation. You can sign up as a single (a tax-deductible $55) or join a team. Visit Glam-A-Thon.com.
The Laser Wolf in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday will host Movies on the Lawn with screenings of “Friday the 13th” parts 1 (8 p.m.) and 2 (10 p.m.). Beach chairs and blankets encouraged. The only rule is, as always, no jerks. Facebook.com/TheLaserWolf.
Next Door at C&I in Fort Lauderdale will host a free costume party on Friday with bands including Letters to Part, Sleepbox, Things Amazing, Florence & Normandie and Boston Marriage performing to a backdrop of “Friday the 13th: Jason Lives.” The first 20 people who show up in a costume get free CDs from Letters to Part. Visit Facebook.com/NextDoorCI.
Relive the horror-filled memories of proms past (your own or Carrie’s) during Ugly Prom Night at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami 9 p.m. Saturday with music from Morrissey and the Smiths by Ordinary Boys. The first 20 people who show up in prom attire get my undying admiration. Visit Facebook.com/LincolnsBeardBrewing.
The sharp knives will be out at Tap 42 for their Pumpkins & Pints series, with pumpkin ales on draft and pumpkin carving contests offering prizes in a variety of creative categories (carving kits provided). The parties get going 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Tap 42 in Miami, followed on Oct. 22 at the bar in Fort Lauderdale and Oct. 29 in Boca Raton. Visit Tap42.com.
More costumes will be seen at the inaugural Party Like a Pirate shindig 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Boston’s on the Beach in Delray Beach. The eye-patch-not-optional party will feature Crazy Fingers doing that Dead thing they do. Visit Facebook.com/BostonsDelrayBeach.
Screen on the Green on the West Palm Beach Waterfront on Friday evening will include a variety of Halloween-themed kids activities on the Great Lawn (6 p.m.), followed by a double-feature of “Goosebumps” (7 p.m.) and “The Addams Family” (9 p.m.). Admission is free. Visit WPB.org.
The hurricane-delayed Brew at the Zoo II, finally taking place at the Palm Beach Zoo on Friday is sold out, but the family-friendly Spooky Snooze Overnight (a sleepover with a night tour of the zoo’s creepier creatures and wild activities) is happening at the zoo on Saturday. Visit PalmBeachZoo.org.
Halloween-themed jello shots and pumpkin beer will lubricate the Margate Under the Moon gathering 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Margate Boulevard and US 441. The event includes local bands, art and craft vendors, food trucks, DIY kid activities and hanging in the Glow Lounge. Admission and parking are free. Visit MargateUnderTheMoon.com.
You want scary? Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 21 opening party at 27 Bar & Lounge in Fort Lauderdale, an extravaganza that will feature the indescribable talents of Mickey Avalon. 27 is located a few steps from the Laser Wolf. Remember, no jerks. Visit TwentySevenBar.com.
BOULEVARDIERS, UNITE!
Grand-opening festivities for the beautiful new pedestrian promenade on Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables, postponed last month by Hurricane Irma, is scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Friday, with shops and restaurants open for alfresco dining and music from the Spam Allstars, Patrick and the Swayzees and Jacob Jeffries. Admission is free. Visit ShopCoralGables.com.
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP
You now have a new spot to take in the sweep of the evolving downtown Fort Lauderdale skyline with the opening on Friday of Rooftop @ 1WLO, the eighth-floor terrace lounge on top of 1 W. Las Olas Blvd., on the corner facing NSU Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale. Created by the Restaurant People (Yolo, Boatyard, Vibe Las Olas) to pair with TRP Taste on the ground floor, the 4,000-square-foot patio lounge seems to aspire to the same laid-back trendiness that makes Yolo such a success with downtown sophisticates. Along with craft-inspired drinks around the fire pit, there will be a seasonal menu of small bites and shared dishes from TRP Taste, supervised by TRP co-founder and culinary director, executive chef Peter Boulukos, and Taste executive chef Chris Miracolo. Rooftop is open at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Visit Rooftop1WLO.com.
WEEKEND BEERS
Food in Motion returns to Peter Feldman Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village 5 p.m. Friday, with crafty vendors, delectable eats and (not that this should be a determining factor) free beer while it lasts (Facebook.com/FlaglerFoodInMotion) … The must-try weekend beer at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach is Idaho 7 Dry Hopped Pale Ale, a piney-citrusy pour based on a trendy “signature hop for one of the nation's largest hop-producing states” (Boise Weekly), tapping at 3 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will host Vintage Bottle Night beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, as it sounds an evening devoted to BOM’s greatest-hits, with $20 flights from special batches, including their 2015 Abbey Terno Dubbel and 2016 Three Fates Tripel (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).
BEER FOR GOOD
Consistent with the good karma to be found at the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, the taproom on Friday will begin serving a beer called Florida Rebuilds, with all the sales going to Children of Restaurant Employees, a 501c3 organization that helps Hurricane Irma victims in the service industry in the Florida Keys. Funky Buddha and Brown Distributing of West Palm Beach also will release draft kegs of the beer for sale to retailers throughout Southeast and Southwest Florida, with each company donating 100 percent of its sales of the beer to CORE. Constellation Brands, which acquired Funky Buddha Brewery in August, has pledged to match up to $50,000 in funds raised through the Florida Rebuilds program. In a statement, the brewery described the 5 percent ABV beer as “a crisp, blonde ale with Key lime juice added as an ode to the resilient spirit of the Keys [and] brewed with tropical-tinged citra hops … evocative of the land we all know and love.” Visit FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com.
HURRICANE DIPLOMACY
South Florida native Diplo and Major Lazer are organizing Relief Is the Mission, a charity concert on Monday, Oct. 16, at Miami’s Mana Wynwood to raise money for Caribbean hurricane victims. Along with Diplo, the trio includes Jamaica’s Walshy Fire and Jillionaire, who is Trinidadian. The show will take place on the Mindmelt stage on the grounds of the III Points Music Festival, which runs Friday-Sunday with music from Gorillaz, the XX, Richie Hawtin and a long list of others. Also on Monday’s bill are Miami resident Tory Lanez, Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano and Puerto Rican producer and rapper Bad Bunny. Tickets start at a $20 donation. Visit PopLifePresents.com.
TAKE THE KIDS
Albert Lamorisse’s “The Red Balloon” left an indelible mark on my young imagination, and is a must-see for my kids when it screens as a double-feature with Lamorisse’s equally enchanting “White Mane” 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema as part of Family Day on Aragon festivities co-hosted by the Coral Gables Museum and Books & Books. Tickets cost $5 and include a free popcorn and soda. At Sunday’s screenings, presented in partnership with Borscht Corp., they are are asking patrons to donate nonperishable foods to aid those impacted by the recent storms. Visit GablesCinema.com. … Bedner’s Farm in Boynton Beach is hosting its Fall Festival with a corn maze, bounce houses and a petting zoo hosted by Pet N Parties Interactive Animal Park (kangaroo and a sloth?) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through October (Facebook.com/Bedners).
TICKET WINDOW
Pop-rock singer Pink is taking her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on April 25, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com. … The equally stylish Fergie will bring hits including “London Bridge,” “Glamorous” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to the BleauLive series at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Oct. 28. Ticket packages start at $99, which includes pre-show pizza or burger and discounted valet parking (BleauLive.com). … Life in Color, the “world’s largest paint party,” announced this week that it will return to Mana Wynwood on Jan. 14 and put early-bird tickets on sale. No word yet on the lineup, but in past years they have offered Kaskade, Diplo, Calvin Harris and Skrillex (LICMiami.com).