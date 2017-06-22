Weekend preview: Get into the Groovenics (again)

It has been nearly 20 years since the Groovenics struck fear into the hearts of parents across South Florida with the release of their debut album, “Wedgie Fever,” which would allow an army of young fans who broke curfew at the band’s notoriously excessive nightclub shows to bring their irreverent punk-metal histrionics into their homes for the first time.

Inactive since 2003, the Groovenics will reunite on Saturday, June 24, at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room to share music from their first album in 16 years. As excited as they are about the new songs and the show, the Groovenics will not be a fixture in clubs wreaking havoc for a new generation of parents anytime soon. Priorities have changed, founding guitarist Jim Austin says. For one, the Delray Beach resident is going to be a parent himself for the first time.

“My wife is having twins,” Austin says wearily from a hotel room in Tampa, on the road as a sales rep for a plumbing and mechanical engineering firm. Citing the imminent August arrival of a girl and a boy, the 36-year-old Austin says, “I’m as involved in music as I want to be right now.”

Another Groovenics guitarist, Lake Worth resident A.J. Marchetta, also is expecting a boy in August.

“We went from irresponsible punk-rock kids to fathers, business owners and taxpayers,” Marchetta says. “This whole reunion deal, even the record with 14 new songs, is something we did on our vacation days from work. It’s something we did to get away from the stress of the daily grind.”

The album, titled “Neon Animal,” will drop on iTunes and other major digital download sites just after midnight Thursday morning.

Spitfire Records / Courtesy The Groovenics at the height of their "Wedgie Fever" power: Matt Swig, left, Pete Carmichael, Mike McFarland, Karl Bernholtz, Josh Mullenix and Jim Austin. The Groovenics at the height of their "Wedgie Fever" power: Matt Swig, left, Pete Carmichael, Mike McFarland, Karl Bernholtz, Josh Mullenix and Jim Austin. (Spitfire Records / Courtesy)

Founded in the Boynton Beach-Lake Worth area in 1993, the Groovenics were at the vanguard of a halcyon era of South Florida metal in the mid-late ’90s, with bands such as Nonpoint, A New Found Glory, Puya, Endo and Darwin's Waiting Room rising to varying degrees of national and regional success with a sunbaked hybrid of punk and metal that some called sun-core.

Led by backflipping, fire-breathing singer Karl Bernholtz, he of the Sonic the Hedgehog hair, the Groovenics dominated the South Florida Slammie Awards in 1998 and 1999, twice winning Band of the Year honors at the annual celebration of local music. Bernholtz was a two-time Vocalist of the Year winner, a feat also achieved by Marilyn Manson.

Spirited, guitar-driven assaults such as “Teach Me,” “Tasty Waves,” “Scratch N Sniff,” “Chopstix” and the infamous “Booty Barn” made a Groovenics show at clubs such as Malone’s, Respectable Street, the Edge or the Prop Room a sweat-through-your-shirt party.

When “Wedgie Fever” and its 2001 Spitfire Records follow-up, “Groovenics,” did not make a mark nationally, inevitable frustrations fractured the band. But the personal bond that first brought them together as teenagers has proven stronger than old wounds, Austin says, setting the stage for Saturday’s Culture Room reunion, just the Groovenics’ fourth show in 17 years.

With the exception of bassist Pete Carmichael (now playing in Armageddon Man), all the original members will join Austin onstage: Bernholtz (now living in New York), guitarist Matt Swig (Delray Beach), keyboardist Josh Mullenix (Port St. Lucie), drummer Mike McFarland (North Carolina) and Marchetta, who replaced Austin in a late incarnation of the Groovenics. Bobby Parker, with Marchetta a member of Lake Worth band the Muggles, will play bass.

“The draw to it is the friendship, more than the music,” Austin says. “The songs were never all that good to begin with, but we had a good time hanging out together. We were friends first, and I think we’ve kind of valued that more over the years.”

The album was mostly written and produced by Austin and Marchetta, who had never met until shortly before a reunion show last year at Respectable Street. They discovered they were kindred musical spirits, and created the album in Marchetta’s home studio over the past 18 months.

On Facebook posts about the Culture Room show, the band promises they are “still loud and still weird.” One new song is titled “GFY,” which urges the listener to do something anatomically impossible to themselves. But another is called “Fade,” which includes a refrain — “Can’t rewind or hit replay. Nothing we can do or say. Can’t hang on to yesterday” — that sounds disturbingly like maturity.

“‘Fade’ is about letting go of the past and being here in the present, thankful for your blessings and hopeful for the future,” Marchetta says.

With the help of unofficial band documentarian Becky Broom, Marchetta created a video for “Fade” that flips through performance footage and flyers of old shows, which included nationally popular bands Nonpoint and A New Found Glory as opening acts for the Groovenics. Austin admits to a little “what might have been” wistfulness at seeing those memories, but he doesn’t linger on it for long.

“Look, those bands can play circles around us and there’s a reason they’re still doing well,” he says. “I think they had more continuity in what they were doing and where they were going. We were six guys pulling in six different directions. The fact that we held our s--t together long enough to make even two records is pretty shocking to me.”

The Groovenics perform Saturday, June 24, at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with Web Three, Askultura and Jessica Morale also performing. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Call 954-564-1074 or visit CultureRoom.net and Facebook.com/Groovenics.

The video for "Fade," from the Groovenics's new album, "Neon Animal."

