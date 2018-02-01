Weekend preview: Here's to Phil — and Philly

Of course, like a scene from a Bill Murray comedy, we go through this mind-numbing repetition every year. The toothy rat is grabbed, manhandled and held against his will as TV cameras focus on every blink and turn of his head in a showcase that brings the nation to a halt, its insufferable star revered as some godlike visionary. Yes, Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl.
But Super Bowl weekend begins on Groundhog Day, on Friday, when Punxsutawney Phil, an Eagles fan, will be escorted from his burrow to make his ruling on whether we get an early spring or a longer winter. This is important news up where Tom and Phil live, but also here in Hollywood, where the 14th annual Groundhog Day swim brings intrepid locals to Hollywood Beach on Friday morning.
The gathering is 6:30-8 a.m. at Ocean Alley Restaurant and Beach Bar on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, with the swim at 7:30 a.m. The morning also will include live coverage of Phil’s imperious appearance in Punxsutawney, Pa.
For a $12 donation, those taking part in the swim will get breakfast and a coveted Groundhog Day swim T-shirt. The shirts are available to nonswimmers at an additional $12, while they last. Proceeds support the Hollywood Beach Lifeguard Competition Team’s travel expenses for the national meet in Virginia Beach. For more information, email hlwdcahoot@aol.com.
Later that evening, ArtsPark Movie Night returns to downtown Hollywood’s Young Circle with an 8 p.m. screening of Bill Murray’s existential romantic comedy “Groundhog Day,” which premiered 25 years ago this month. Bring a beach chair and a blanket — the Weather Channel says the temperatures may dip below 72. Take that, Phil! For more information, visit FloridasHollywood.org.
And speaking of Bill Murray, versatile star of “Caddyshack” and “Lost in Translation,” the actor is one of the headliners of Festival of the Arts Boca 2018, rolling out Feb. 23-March 4 at Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center. On March 2, Murray will be part of “New Worlds,” a collaboration with German cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, as Murray reads passages from Walt Whitman, James Fenimore Cooper, Mark Twain and James Thurber to the music of Saint-Saëns, Gershwin, Bach, Leonard Bernstein and Van Morrison. For tickets and information, visit FestivalBoca.org.
DO THE WILD THING
Zoo Miami’s effervescent Ron Magill is back with his crowd-pleasing “Sex & the Animals” program in the zoo’s Sami Family Amphitheater 7 p.m. Saturday. As your friends have no doubt mentioned, Magill’s Dr. Dolittle-meets-Dr. Ruth presentation about courtship and breeding in the animal kingdom includes graphic images, wine and cheese. Especially wine. The evening raises money for the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation, which supports conservation and education programs in the wild areas where the animals exhibited at the zoo naturally exist. Tickets cost $45. Visit ZooMiami.org.
NICE SIX-PACK
Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach will throw a launch party 6-11 p.m. Friday for its ocean-friendly E6PR Eco Six Pack Ring. The rings represent the first commercially manufactured versions of the eco-friendly packaging the brewery debuted in 2016, made from brewery byproduct waste (wheat and barley) and other compostable materials. The E6PR rings can be found on Screamin’ Reels IPA and Passion Pit six-packs at the brewery and at Whole Foods, Lucky’s Market and Publix outlets in South Florida. With guests from the Coastal Conservation Association Florida, Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Surfrider Foundation’s Palm Beach County chapter, Friday’s party will include games, raffles, Tucker Duke's Food Truck and special releases including Maris the Lost Sea Otter English Style Barleywine and Papaya Screamin' Reels. Visit Facebook.com/SalWaterBrewery.
WEEKEND BEERS
You have questions about the Tank Brewing Co. in Miami? Riverside Market Plantation has answers, and will save you the drive, during a tap takeover on Saturday, pouring Tank favorites such as La Finca (wheat saison), El Farito IPA, Freedom Tower (amber) beginning at 9 a.m. (Facebook.com/RiversidePlantation) … Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park will celebrate their can launch 2-5 p.m. Saturday with live music, beer pong and $4 cans of Floridian, Hop Gun, and Pineapple Beach, also available in six-packs and cases (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … For that special someone on Valentine’s Day, Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will offer bottles of their cherry-chocolate quadrupel Be Mine 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).
TAKE THE KIDS
In his review of the 2003 cult hit “The Triplets of Belleville,” Roger Ebert attempted to describe it like so: “ ‘The Triplets of Belleville’ will have you walking out of the theater with a goofy damn grin on your face, wondering what just happened to you. To call it weird would be a cowardly evasion. It is creepy, eccentric, eerie, flaky, freaky, funky, grotesque, inscrutable, kinky, kooky, magical, oddball, spooky, uncanny, uncouth and unearthly.” The beguiling animated film will be screened 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bailey Hall at Broward College in Davie as composer Benoit Charest leads Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville in a live performance of his original score, including his Oscar-nominated song "Belleville Rendez-vous." Tickets cost $30-$39. Visit Facebook.com/BrowardCollege.
SUPERWOMAN SINGS
Run, don’t walk, to catch heralded jazz vocalist Nicole Henry accompanied by the nationally renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble 6 p.m. Saturday at Dillard Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Of a performance by the Miami Beach-based Henry, the New York Times’ jazz writer Stephen Holden wrote: “I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery…. time and again she invested familiar songs with an extra fillip of conviction and made you reconsider the words." Admission to the DCA concert is $20. Visit Facebook.com/DillardCenterForTheArts.
TAKE THE KIDS II
From the LED-striped group that dazzled viewers of Season 7 of “America’s Got Talent,” the luminous “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey,” at Delray Beach’s Crest Theatre on Old School Square, takes its young audience (and perhaps not so young) on an adventure into space with a nerdy outcast mouse on a homemade rocket. It is a production of the Lightwire Theater, which AGT judge Sharon Osbourne called “Spectacular – every sense of the word.” “Moon Mouse” will performed at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $25, $15 for children. Visit OldSchoolSquare.org.
MORE TALENT AMERICA’S GOT
Speaking of “America’s Got Talent,” two audience favorites from last season are on their way to South Florida. The odd, operatic and wholly original Puddles Pity Party brings the clown with the golden voice to Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse on Feb. 18, when we’ll get Pagliacci, sure, but also, one hopes, his mash-up of “Pinball Wizard” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” Tickets cost $25-$43 at ParkerPlayhouse.com. At the Palm Beach Improv Feb. 22-24, comedian Preacher Lawson will display the infectiously upbeat brand of humor that made him a finalist on Season 12 of “AGT.” Tickets cost $22 at PalmBeachImprov.com.
WEEKEND MOVIE
“The Florida Project,” which earned Willem Dafoe an Oscar nomination, appeared on more than 200 Top 10 lists, including one published in the New York Times, which called it “a 21st-century ‘Grapes of Wrath’ with psychedelic color and gobs of spit.” Filmmaker Sean Baker’s searing portrait of life on a stretch of highway just outside the utopia of Disney World is now available in digital HD, and 5 percent of the proceeds from first-week digital sales of “The Florida Project” (through Monday) will go to the Community Hope Center, an organization that assists families that are either homeless or living in motels along Osceola County's Highway 192 corridor, where the film was shot. For more information, visit Hope192.com.
GET A JOB
Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach is holding a job fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in a search for everything from ticket takers and lawn-chair renters to VIP staff. Questions? Email Rebecca Tracy at mailto:rebeccatracy@livenation.com or call 561-795-8883.
OLD AND NEW
Show some love for Fort Lauderdale’s underappreciated zone of art deco-style boutique hotels in North Beach Village 6-10 p.m. Saturday when local musician and impresario Patrick Arnold hosts Sip and Shoppe & Art Night, an eclectic evening of food, drink, art and live music in the enchanting new outdoor trattoria Wine and Garden (608 Breakers Ave.). Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/PAMusicals, Facebook.com/WineAndGarden.
PIZZA LUNCH
MOD Pizza will have its grand opening in Coral Springs (2702 N. University Drive) at noon Tuesday, offering a free pie to the first 52 guests, and donating 100 percent of opening-day pizza sales to the Coral Springs Museum of Art. Visit MODPizza.com.
GROUNDUP HEADS-UP
The GroundUp Music Festival, from the ambitious young jazz conglomerate Snarky Puppy, was one of the most enjoyable outdoor festivals of the year when it debuted on the lovely grounds of the North Beach Bandshell in 2017. When GroundUp returns Feb. 9-11, along with copious amounts of Snarky Puppy, the lineup will include the Flecktones Trio (Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten and Futureman), the Wood Brothers, Joshua Redman, Robert Glasper, Lionel Loueke, Eliades Ochoa (Buena Vista Social Club), Knower, JoJo Mayer/Nerve, Charlie Hunter and Silvana Estrada, Banda Magda, Becca Stevens, FORQ, Shelly Berg, Emily Estefan and Roosevelt Collier, along with many others. Tickets start at $85. Visit GroundUPMusicFestival.com.
LAS OLAS ROCKS
The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Music Festival returns to the hip Las Olas bar-bike shop Two& 4 p.m. Saturday with art, food trucks and music from leading local noisemakers and some you’ve never heard of, led by Xotic Yeyo, the Oski Foundation, Bitter Blue Jays, the Slaves Are Mad and Shaw Davis & the Black Ties. Admission to the 21-and-older festival is $10. Visit Facebook.com/TwoAndWhatever.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Keith Johns’ First Friday folk-music series hosts the eclectic sounds of Oigo 8 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Yard in Miami (Facebook.com/OigoMusic) … Big Harvest spreads its reggae roots at 5 O'Clock Charlie’s in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/BigHarvestBand) … Guavatron plays CWS Bar & Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/Guavatron) … Joined by DJ Midnight, Bruh will perform a tribute to J Dilla and Nujabes 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery in Boca Raton (Facebook.com/BruhCollective) … Yardij will play a release party for their EP “Face Value” with King Complex and Space Coast Ghosts 10 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/Yardij) … Four Sailors rock the Craftsman in Miami 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/FourSailorsBand) … Mechanical Hearts keeps the beat at the Dubliner in Boca Raton 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheMechanicalHearts) … Guitarist Randy Bernsen serves up jazzy adventures during the Kegz & Eggz Jazz Brunch at LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale at noon Sunday (Facebook.com/Randy.Bernsen) … The brassy Big Chief plays Ray’s Downtown’s Mardis Gras 2 8 p.m. Sunday at Voltaire in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/BigChiefMusic) … Elastic Bond and Friends return to Wynwood Yard in Miami Thursday (Feb. 8) at 7:30 p.m. (Facebook.com/TheElasticBond) …