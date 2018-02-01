Weekend preview: Here's to Phil — and Philly

You can catch Bill Murray in a screening of "Groundhog Day" in Hollywood on Friday, or see him in the flesh in Boca Raton on March 2. (Columbia Pictures / Courtesy)

You can catch Bill Murray in a screening of "Groundhog Day" in Hollywood on Friday, or see him in the flesh in Boca Raton on March 2.

In his review of the 2003 cult hit “The Triplets of Belleville,” Roger Ebert attempted to describe it like so: “ ‘The Triplets of Belleville’ will have you walking out of the theater with a goofy damn grin on your face, wondering what just happened to you. To call it weird would be a cowardly evasion. It is creepy, eccentric, eerie, flaky, freaky, funky, grotesque, inscrutable, kinky, kooky, magical, oddball, spooky, uncanny, uncouth and unearthly.” The beguiling animated film will be screened 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bailey Hall at Broward College in Davie as composer Benoit Charest leads Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville in a live performance of his original score, including his Oscar-nominated song "Belleville Rendez-vous." Tickets cost $30-$39. Visit Facebook.com/BrowardCollege. http://www.nicolehenry.com/ https://www.facebook.com/NicoleHenryOfficialFanPage https://twitter.com/NicoleHenryJazz Nicole Henry has captivated audiences while establishing hers ... http://www.nicolehenry.com/ https://www.facebook.com/NicoleHenryOfficialFanPage https://twitter.com/NicoleHenryJazz Nicole Henry has captivated audiences while establishing hers ... SEE MORE VIDEOS SUPERWOMAN SINGS Run, don’t walk, to catch heralded jazz vocalist Nicole Henry accompanied by the nationally renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble 6 p.m. Saturday at Dillard Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Of a performance by the Miami Beach-based Henry, the New York Times’ jazz writer Stephen Holden wrote: “I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery…. time and again she invested familiar songs with an extra fillip of conviction and made you reconsider the words." Admission to the DCA concert is $20. Visit Facebook.com/DillardCenterForTheArts. TAKE THE KIDS II From the LED-striped group that dazzled viewers of Season 7 of “America’s Got Talent,” the luminous “Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey,” at Delray Beach’s Crest Theatre on Old School Square, takes its young audience (and perhaps not so young) on an adventure into space with a nerdy outcast mouse on a homemade rocket. It is a production of the Lightwire Theater, which AGT judge Sharon Osbourne called “Spectacular – every sense of the word.” “Moon Mouse” will performed at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $25, $15 for children. Visit OldSchoolSquare.org. MORE TALENT AMERICA’S GOT Speaking of “America’s Got Talent,” two audience favorites from last season are on their way to South Florida. The odd, operatic and wholly original Puddles Pity Party brings the clown with the golden voice to Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse on Feb. 18, when we’ll get Pagliacci, sure, but also, one hopes, his mash-up of “Pinball Wizard” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” Tickets cost $25-$43 at ParkerPlayhouse.com. At the Palm Beach Improv Feb. 22-24, comedian Preacher Lawson will display the infectiously upbeat brand of humor that made him a finalist on Season 12 of “AGT.” Tickets cost $22 at PalmBeachImprov.com. WEEKEND MOVIE “The Florida Project,” which earned Willem Dafoe an Oscar nomination, appeared on more than 200 Top 10 lists, including one published in the New York Times, which called it “a 21st-century ‘Grapes of Wrath’ with psychedelic color and gobs of spit.” Filmmaker Sean Baker’s searing portrait of life on a stretch of highway just outside the utopia of Disney World is now available in digital HD, and 5 percent of the proceeds from first-week digital sales of “The Florida Project” (through Monday) will go to the Community Hope Center, an organization that assists families that are either homeless or living in motels along Osceola County's Highway 192 corridor, where the film was shot. For more information, visit Hope192.com. GET A JOB Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach is holding a job fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in a search for everything from ticket takers and lawn-chair renters to VIP staff. Questions? Email Rebecca Tracy at mailto:rebeccatracy@livenation.com or call 561-795-8883. OLD AND NEW Show some love for Fort Lauderdale’s underappreciated zone of art deco-style boutique hotels in North Beach Village 6-10 p.m. Saturday when local musician and impresario Patrick Arnold hosts Sip and Shoppe & Art Night, an eclectic evening of food, drink, art and live music in the enchanting new outdoor trattoria Wine and Garden (608 Breakers Ave.). Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/PAMusicals, Facebook.com/WineAndGarden. PIZZA LUNCH MOD Pizza will have its grand opening in Coral Springs (2702 N. University Drive) at noon Tuesday, offering a free pie to the first 52 guests, and donating 100 percent of opening-day pizza sales to the Coral Springs Museum of Art. Visit MODPizza.com. GROUNDUP HEADS-UP The GroundUp Music Festival, from the ambitious young jazz conglomerate Snarky Puppy, was one of the most enjoyable outdoor festivals of the year when it debuted on the lovely grounds of the North Beach Bandshell in 2017. When GroundUp returns Feb. 9-11, along with copious amounts of Snarky Puppy, the lineup will include the Flecktones Trio (Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten and Futureman), the Wood Brothers, Joshua Redman, Robert Glasper, Lionel Loueke, Eliades Ochoa (Buena Vista Social Club), Knower, JoJo Mayer/Nerve, Charlie Hunter and Silvana Estrada, Banda Magda, Becca Stevens, FORQ, Shelly Berg, Emily Estefan and Roosevelt Collier, along with many others. Tickets start at $85. Visit GroundUPMusicFestival.com. LAS OLAS ROCKS