Weekend preview: Time warp with Rocky and Madonna

This is the weekend you and your gal show the neighbors how it’s done. Donnie Two Scoops and Melania? Too easy, especially after news broke on the Dolphins coach and his “cocaine platter,” am I right? Your biggest problem may be convincing her to play the Vegas model instead of the nun with a chainsaw. There is no shortage of places to masquerade this weekend, some of them even having something to do with Halloween.
BLOOD MOON
Moonfest 2017 in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday is the biggest Halloween block party of the year, stretching along five blocks of Clematis Street, with fingers of activity reaching into places such as the “demented” alley next to Subculture Coffee. The headliner this year is West Palm Beach’s own Surfer Blood. Perfect. Other bands not to be missed include Afrobeta, Octo Gato and King Complex. The costume contest has $1,000 on the table. Tickets cost $7, hours are 8 p.m.-4 a.m. and admission is 21 and older. Visit Moonfest.me.
BE TREPIDACIOUS. BE VERY TREPIDACIOUS
The MASS District in Fort Lauderdale is calling its Saturday art-walk theme the Art of Trepidation, and it’s hard to keep track of all the things to keep track of there by the tracks that night, but we look forward to the Invasive Species Brewing Spooky Dance Party, with DJ Ant Smith and a 10 p.m. costume party (Facebook.com/InvasiveSpeciesBrewing), and the gathering nearby at Beer Punx for a Red Cow Barbecue pop-up from 6 to 10 p.m. (BeerPunx.com). Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict.
DRESS FOR SUCCESS
There are costume contests and then there is the kind of semi-professional dress-up being played at the fourth annual Halloween Bash at Bokamper’s Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Friday. As if the drink specials, DJ noodling and an audience with BIG 105.9’s Paul Castronovo were not enough, the 21-and-older party at Bokamper’s will be offering prizes worth $10,000 in its highly competitive costume contests ($5,000 for first place). You’re gonna need a bigger chainsaw. Visit Bokampers.com.
WEEKEND BRUNCH
Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton will host its sixth annual post-Halloween Walk of Shame Brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. It’s a “no judgment zone,” and anyone still rocking a costume gets $5 bottomless Sapporo drafts, mimosas and Aperol spritzers. Trophies will be awarded in the Best Still Dressed category. Visit Facebook.com/KapowNoodleBar.
STOP AND GO
Saturday is Open Canvas Day in downtown Fort Lauderdale, when the focus will be on the long-awaited transformation of the abandoned One Stop Shop building (301 N. Andrews Ave.), with a battalion of muralists, artists and volunteers creating a new gateway to the city’s urban art zone. The 11 a.m.-6 p.m. festival (hosted by the Shangri-La House, the FAT Village Arts District, the MASS District, ArtServe and Sweet Management Group) will include food, drink and live music. Visit Facebook.com/ShangriLaCreations. Later that day, from 6 to 11 p.m., more downtown do-gooders will pause during the FAT Village Art Walk to gather at General Provision for a Cocktails for Humanity fundraiser benefiting Arc Broward. Wear a costume to be in the running for two tickets to Deelish 2018. Visit Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity).
MADONNA-RAMA
The W Fort Lauderdale will celebrate the enduring influence of the Material Girl at Night of 1,000 Madonnas, an event hosted by Blond Ambition tour dancer Kevin Stea 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday. The party will feature the expert remixing of DJ Tracy Young and performances by Venus D’Lite, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant who has made the many guises of Madonna a career. Visit Facebook.com/WFortLauderdale.
BEER TO FEAR
Nightmare at the Brewery returns to the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park on Saturday, beginning with the Creepy Crowlers contest at 3 p.m., when they’ll begin accepting submissions of home-designed crowlers (winners announced at 7 p.m.). The costume contest begins at 9 p.m. in various categories (scariest, best duo/group, crowd favorite). Best overall costume wins tickets to the Funky’s annual Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival on Jan. 13 (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … The Halloween bash 8 p.m. Saturday at Alligator Alley Native Florida Tap Room & Gastro Pub in Oakland Park will include copious servings of Igor & the Red Elvises. Pace yourself (Facebook.com/AlligatorAlleyNativeFloridaTapRoom2) … Tap 42 in Boca Raton hosts Pumpkins & Pints 6 p.m. Sunday, a DIY gourd-design contest with a special selection of pumpkin ales on draft (Facebook.com/Tap42Boca) … From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will throw a brunch benefit called Bark, Brews, Brunch and Boo!, a dog-friendly indoor gathering that raises money for Good Karma Pet Rescue. Costumes encouraged, as are adoptions of some of the pups and kittens they’ll have on hand (Facebook.com/26Brewing, Facebook.com/GKPetRescue).
FREE DOUGHNUTS
Doughboy, which terrorizes dentists everywhere with doughnuts covered in Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, Butterfingers and Reese’s Pieces, will double down by giving away free doughnuts during a grand-opening party for its shop in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Visit Facebook.com/GoDoughBoy.
CHEAP TRICK OR TREAT
If your idea of playing presidential dress-up is more Ron and Nancy, Fort Lauderdale’s Xtreme Action Park is giving its Sunday Rewind Adult Skate Night a seasonal theme with a retro costume contest aimed at the 1970s and ‘80s. Kids 18 and older can do the roller-disco thing to sounds from the Beach 102.7’s DJ Holiday, with costume winners getting tickets to Rockfest 80s, which brings Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Lynyrd Skynryd, Quiet Riot, Sebastian Bach, the Outlaws and others to CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines Nov. 4-5. Visit XtremeActionPark.com, RockFest80s.com.
THE HORROR … THE HORROR
Sorry, never got the whole “Rocky Horror Picture Show” thing, but this weekend it will do an admirable job of bringing people together in out-of-the-ordinary places. For the Faena Horror Picture Show, the swank Faena Miami will transform the Living Room into Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s famous castle at 9 p.m. Saturday for a party that includes themed Bacardi cocktails and live music from Brothers of Other (Faena.com) … At 7 p.m. Saturday, Fort Lauderdale’s Sunshine Cathedral will host a free screening of the film, supplying props for $10 a bag (Facebook.com/Sunshine Cathedral) … “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be featured 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Halloween Bonfire Beach Bash, a free 18-and-older event at Whiskey Creek Hideout in Dania Beach, with live music and a costume contest. Located inside Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, parking costs $6 per vehicle with two to eight people, $4 for a vehicle with one occupant (WhiskeyCreekHideout.com).
MORE ROCKY
Burt Young, one of the stars of the Sylvester Stallone classic “Rocky,” will be showing some of his art at Fort Lauderdale’s Bilotta Gallery (2755 E. Oakland Park Blvd.) this weekend. Coincidence? I think not. Young will appear at an RSVP-only reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday and then return noon-3 p.m. Sunday for a public autograph session with boxing great Antonio Tarver (Mason “the Line” Dixon in “Rocky Balboa”). Visit Facebook.com/BilottaGallery.
BLOODY MONDAY
Halloween Eve on Monday at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood brings a 9:15 p.m. double feature of the short horror film “The Good Samaritan,” starring Kate Asner (daugher of Ed), and Wes Craven’s 1996 thriller “Scream.” Free admission to those in costume. Visit FLIFF.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Pompano Beach indie rockers Nervous Monks play Subculture Coffee in Delray Beach 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/NervousMonks) … Multitalented Bobby Lee Rodgers is at C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Friday, then opens for the Marcus King Band at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale 7 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/BLRMusic) … Brendan O’Hara plays Blackbird Ordinary in Miami 9-11 p.m. Friday and an All Hallows Eve party at Death or Glory in Delray Beach 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/BrendanOHaraMUSIC) … Afro-Cuban funkateers Palo! play a free, all-ages beach party at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Miami Beach beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/GoPalo) … Blues guitarist JL Fulks will be joined by Miami country crooner Ricky Valido at the Funky Buddha Lounge in Boca Raton 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/JLFulksMusic, Facebook.com/Ricky.Valido) … Josh “The Pitbull of Blues” Rowand plays sets at the spookified Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday (ThePitbullOfBlues.com) … Fort Lauderdale-based blues guitarist Joel DaSilva will share music from his fine new album, “Everywhere From Here,” at Voltaire in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/joel.dasilva.773) …