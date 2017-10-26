Weekend preview: Time warp with Rocky and Madonna

This is the weekend you and your gal show the neighbors how it’s done. Donnie Two Scoops and Melania? Too easy, especially after news broke on the Dolphins coach and his “cocaine platter,” am I right? Your biggest problem may be convincing her to play the Vegas model instead of the nun with a chainsaw. There is no shortage of places to masquerade this weekend, some of them even having something to do with Halloween.

BLOOD MOON

Moonfest 2017 in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday is the biggest Halloween block party of the year, stretching along five blocks of Clematis Street, with fingers of activity reaching into places such as the “demented” alley next to Subculture Coffee. The headliner this year is West Palm Beach’s own Surfer Blood. Perfect. Other bands not to be missed include Afrobeta, Octo Gato and King Complex. The costume contest has $1,000 on the table. Tickets cost $7, hours are 8 p.m.-4 a.m. and admission is 21 and older. Visit Moonfest.me.

BE TREPIDACIOUS. BE VERY TREPIDACIOUS

The MASS District in Fort Lauderdale is calling its Saturday art-walk theme the Art of Trepidation, and it’s hard to keep track of all the things to keep track of there by the tracks that night, but we look forward to the Invasive Species Brewing Spooky Dance Party, with DJ Ant Smith and a 10 p.m. costume party (Facebook.com/InvasiveSpeciesBrewing), and the gathering nearby at Beer Punx for a Red Cow Barbecue pop-up from 6 to 10 p.m. (BeerPunx.com). Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict.

From the outside, Costume World may look like another party store, but it is more than that. The shop is the largest costume retailer in the United States. Deerfield Beach's Costume World is over 25,000 square feet, and home to more than 1 million costumes. The front of the shop is divided into two sections: costumes for sale and for rent. The "for sale" costumes change seasonally, with typical halloween costumes in October, Santa suits in December and Irish-themed goods in March. The store offers loads of accesories to embellish any look, from hair extensions to colorful contacts, shields and fake blood. The "for rent" side leases extravagant costumes such as Chiquita Banana, Cleopatra, and Shakespearean looks. Many of these costumes had lives elsewear. Marilynn A. Wick owns Costume World and the Wick Theater in Boca Raton. She collects costumes from Broadway and uses them onstage at the Wick and as rentals at Costume World. In fact, Costume World has the largest collection of Broadway wardrobes. At the back end of Costume World, thousands of costumes hang from multilevel racks. Boxes are labeled and filled with accessories such as buttons, hats and gloves. Seamstresses work at dozens of stations to create one-of-a-kind pieces and alter rentals. Costume World is a year-round operation located at 950 S. Federal Highway, in Deerfield Beach. Call 954-418-0308 or go to CostumeWorld.com. Other year-round costume shops in South Florida include: -- La Casa de los Trucos in Miami (1343 SW Eighth St., 305-858-5029) -- Crazy about Costumes in Fort Lauderdale (1931 S. Federal Highway, 954-767-8633) -- Masquerade Costumes in Hollywood (5801 Hollywood Blvd., 954-322-6275)

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

There are costume contests and then there is the kind of semi-professional dress-up being played at the fourth annual Halloween Bash at Bokamper’s Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Friday. As if the drink specials, DJ noodling and an audience with BIG 105.9’s Paul Castronovo were not enough, the 21-and-older party at Bokamper’s will be offering prizes worth $10,000 in its highly competitive costume contests ($5,000 for first place). You’re gonna need a bigger chainsaw. Visit Bokampers.com.

WEEKEND BRUNCH

Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton will host its sixth annual post-Halloween Walk of Shame Brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. It’s a “no judgment zone,” and anyone still rocking a costume gets $5 bottomless Sapporo drafts, mimosas and Aperol spritzers. Trophies will be awarded in the Best Still Dressed category. Visit Facebook.com/KapowNoodleBar.

STOP AND GO

Saturday is Open Canvas Day in downtown Fort Lauderdale, when the focus will be on the long-awaited transformation of the abandoned One Stop Shop building (301 N. Andrews Ave.), with a battalion of muralists, artists and volunteers creating a new gateway to the city’s urban art zone. The 11 a.m.-6 p.m. festival (hosted by the Shangri-La House, the FAT Village Arts District, the MASS District, ArtServe and Sweet Management Group) will include food, drink and live music. Visit Facebook.com/ShangriLaCreations. Later that day, from 6 to 11 p.m., more downtown do-gooders will pause during the FAT Village Art Walk to gather at General Provision for a Cocktails for Humanity fundraiser benefiting Arc Broward. Wear a costume to be in the running for two tickets to Deelish 2018. Visit Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity).

MADONNA-RAMA

The W Fort Lauderdale will celebrate the enduring influence of the Material Girl at Night of 1,000 Madonnas, an event hosted by Blond Ambition tour dancer Kevin Stea 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday. The party will feature the expert remixing of DJ Tracy Young and performances by Venus D’Lite, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant who has made the many guises of Madonna a career. Visit Facebook.com/WFortLauderdale.

BEER TO FEAR

Nightmare at the Brewery returns to the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park on Saturday, beginning with the Creepy Crowlers contest at 3 p.m., when they’ll begin accepting submissions of home-designed crowlers (winners announced at 7 p.m.). The costume contest begins at 9 p.m. in various categories (scariest, best duo/group, crowd favorite). Best overall costume wins tickets to the Funky’s annual Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival on Jan. 13 (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery) … The Halloween bash 8 p.m. Saturday at Alligator Alley Native Florida Tap Room & Gastro Pub in Oakland Park will include copious servings of Igor & the Red Elvises. Pace yourself (Facebook.com/AlligatorAlleyNativeFloridaTapRoom2) … Tap 42 in Boca Raton hosts Pumpkins & Pints 6 p.m. Sunday, a DIY gourd-design contest with a special selection of pumpkin ales on draft (Facebook.com/Tap42Boca) … From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will throw a brunch benefit called Bark, Brews, Brunch and Boo!, a dog-friendly indoor gathering that raises money for Good Karma Pet Rescue. Costumes encouraged, as are adoptions of some of the pups and kittens they’ll have on hand (Facebook.com/26Brewing, Facebook.com/GKPetRescue).