Weekend preview: Zombies, mermaids, a nun with a chainsaw

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC at 9 p.m. Sunday, with most fans looking forward to Season 8 for the promise of Rick Grimes and his followers finally kicking some Savior butt. As Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays the maniacal Negan, recently told the New York Daily News during a break in filming, “There’s a lot of blood this year.”

South Florida is beginning to feel the grip of the macabre, with a weekend that includes a nun with a chainsaw, barflies with baseball bats and, perhaps the most horrifying, men in tights. Proceed at your own risk …

ONLY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

If Hurricane Irma’s chainsaw-wielding nun was one of those viral, only-in-South-Florida moments, so too is the unique tribute being paid to her with Nun With a Chainsaw IPA, making its debut on Friday at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach. Described by Due South’s Doug Fairall as a hoppy extravaganza (employing Amarillo, Azacca and Idaho 7 hops), redolent of pine and tropical notes, the 7-percent ABV beer will be available in the taproom at noon in $6 draft pours and $8.99 four-packs of 16-ounce cans (a first for the brewery). The decision to name a beer for Sister Margaret Ann, the principal of Miami’s Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, whose tree-clearing work was captured in the famous video by a Miami-Dade police officer, is Due South’s utmost symbol of respect, Fairall says. “This is our tribute to those who had to — and continue to — do what's necessary in the face of adversity,” he says. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

FUN WITH BEER

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. in Miami is hosting the Thriller Halloween Music Fest beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, with three stages of live music, a costume contest and a “Thriller” flash mob. Admission is $5 (Facebook.com/LincolnsBeardBrewing) … Copperpoint Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will have Paint & Pint: Pumpkin Painting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, as it sounds a BYOP painting event with instructions and materials (except the pumpkin) supplied by Mobile Masterpieces. Cost is $12, $5 for kids, and includes your first Copperpoint beer (Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo) … LauderAle will go the other direction at 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) with their annual Pumpkin Smash, which involves seasonal gourds, beer and baseball bats (Facebook.com/LauderAle).

BE AFRAID

The Las Olas Art Fair is where your mom bought that thing that’s hanging in your former bedroom, but this weekend’s 30th annual edition is also the thing that will close Southeast Eighth Avenue at Las Olas on Saturday night, where American Social will host a 21-and-older costume block party they’re calling “A Nightmare On Las Olas.” Art is awesome. (Facebook.com/AmericanSocial) … Il Bacio Restaurant & Lounge in Delray Beach, never shy anyway, will host its annual Halloween Zombie Prom at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, this time fueled by Monkey In Paradise vodka. Yikes. (Facebook.com/IlBacioDelray) … 27 Bar & Lounge in Fort Lauderdale will have its official opening party 7 p.m. Saturday, providing a showcase for the distinctive freakishness that is rapper-singer Mickey Avalon (Facebook.com/27.barlounge).

SHAKE YER BOOTY

Not that you need any extra encouragement to dress up in tights, but popular bands including Spred the Dub, Spider Cherry and the Holidazed will perform at the sixth annual Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Boynton Beach. Admission is free. Visit BBPirateFest.com.

MUSIC MATCHES MADE IN HEAVEN

Two shows worthy of extra anticipation: The Gold Dust Lounge’s sci-fi/spy-fi may seem antithetical to the unplugged vibe at Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth, where they will uncrate at 7 p.m. Friday, but somehow we’re thinking GDL’s cinematic mood music will be a perfect compliment to the remote earthiness of the farm (Facebook.com/TheGoldDustLounge) …. On Sunday at 7 p.m., local vibraphone renegade Drew Tucker will return to the Arts Garage in Delray Beach for a matchup with vibeman Shaun Martin of the great Snarky Puppy. The mind reels. (Facebook.com/ItsNotAXylophone).

MEET A GIRL NAMED MARIA

Performing at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maria Bamford is best known for the surreal, poignant and infectiously hilarious series “Lady Dynamite” (returning to Netflix Nov. 10), which in its depiction of how women really think, may be scary for some in the audience. Must-see TV, guys. Tickets cost $30 at PalmBeachImprov.com.

