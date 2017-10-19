Weekend preview: Zombies, mermaids, a nun with a chainsaw

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC at 9 p.m. Sunday, with most fans looking forward to Season 8 for the promise of Rick Grimes and his followers finally kicking some Savior butt. As Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays the maniacal Negan, recently told the New York Daily News during a break in filming, “There’s a lot of blood this year.”
South Florida is beginning to feel the grip of the macabre, with a weekend that includes a nun with a chainsaw, barflies with baseball bats and, perhaps the most horrifying, men in tights. Proceed at your own risk …
ONLY IN SOUTH FLORIDA
If Hurricane Irma’s chainsaw-wielding nun was one of those viral, only-in-South-Florida moments, so too is the unique tribute being paid to her with Nun With a Chainsaw IPA, making its debut on Friday at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach. Described by Due South’s Doug Fairall as a hoppy extravaganza (employing Amarillo, Azacca and Idaho 7 hops), redolent of pine and tropical notes, the 7-percent ABV beer will be available in the taproom at noon in $6 draft pours and $8.99 four-packs of 16-ounce cans (a first for the brewery). The decision to name a beer for Sister Margaret Ann, the principal of Miami’s Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, whose tree-clearing work was captured in the famous video by a Miami-Dade police officer, is Due South’s utmost symbol of respect, Fairall says. “This is our tribute to those who had to — and continue to — do what's necessary in the face of adversity,” he says. Visit Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.
FUN WITH BEER
Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. in Miami is hosting the Thriller Halloween Music Fest beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, with three stages of live music, a costume contest and a “Thriller” flash mob. Admission is $5 (Facebook.com/LincolnsBeardBrewing) … Copperpoint Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach will have Paint & Pint: Pumpkin Painting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, as it sounds a BYOP painting event with instructions and materials (except the pumpkin) supplied by Mobile Masterpieces. Cost is $12, $5 for kids, and includes your first Copperpoint beer (Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo) … LauderAle will go the other direction at 5 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) with their annual Pumpkin Smash, which involves seasonal gourds, beer and baseball bats (Facebook.com/LauderAle).
BE AFRAID
The Las Olas Art Fair is where your mom bought that thing that’s hanging in your former bedroom, but this weekend’s 30th annual edition is also the thing that will close Southeast Eighth Avenue at Las Olas on Saturday night, where American Social will host a 21-and-older costume block party they’re calling “A Nightmare On Las Olas.” Art is awesome. (Facebook.com/AmericanSocial) … Il Bacio Restaurant & Lounge in Delray Beach, never shy anyway, will host its annual Halloween Zombie Prom at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, this time fueled by Monkey In Paradise vodka. Yikes. (Facebook.com/IlBacioDelray) … 27 Bar & Lounge in Fort Lauderdale will have its official opening party 7 p.m. Saturday, providing a showcase for the distinctive freakishness that is rapper-singer Mickey Avalon (Facebook.com/27.barlounge).
SHAKE YER BOOTY
Not that you need any extra encouragement to dress up in tights, but popular bands including Spred the Dub, Spider Cherry and the Holidazed will perform at the sixth annual Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Boynton Beach. Admission is free. Visit BBPirateFest.com.
MUSIC MATCHES MADE IN HEAVEN
Two shows worthy of extra anticipation: The Gold Dust Lounge’s sci-fi/spy-fi may seem antithetical to the unplugged vibe at Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth, where they will uncrate at 7 p.m. Friday, but somehow we’re thinking GDL’s cinematic mood music will be a perfect compliment to the remote earthiness of the farm (Facebook.com/TheGoldDustLounge) …. On Sunday at 7 p.m., local vibraphone renegade Drew Tucker will return to the Arts Garage in Delray Beach for a matchup with vibeman Shaun Martin of the great Snarky Puppy. The mind reels. (Facebook.com/ItsNotAXylophone).
MEET A GIRL NAMED MARIA
Performing at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maria Bamford is best known for the surreal, poignant and infectiously hilarious series “Lady Dynamite” (returning to Netflix Nov. 10), which in its depiction of how women really think, may be scary for some in the audience. Must-see TV, guys. Tickets cost $30 at PalmBeachImprov.com.
YOUR ‘SHIP’ HAS COME IN
Brian Eno’s provocative sound installation “The Ship,” which made its North American debut at the III Points Music Festival last weekend, on Friday will begin its quick run with the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami in the Miami Design District’s historic Moore Building. Based on Eno’s critically praised 2016 album of the same name, “The Ship” bobs on his enigmatic whirlpools of sound, heard through a series speakers distributed around the space to create an experience unique to each visitor. “The Ship” is approximately 50 minutes long and will be presented hourly, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending with a 5 p.m. presentation, through Nov. 7. This is the museum’s final presentation in its temporary space before opening its permanent 37,500-square-foot home in the Design District on Dec. 1. Admission is free, but space is limited and advance tickets are required. Visit ICAMiami.org.
MEAT UP
Everybody’s a comedian. Just so we’re clear, wise guy, while you are within your rights to call it a sausage party, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale will celebrate tubular meat in Esplanade Park on Saturday with a 2-6 p.m. event that goes by the formal name October Sausage Fest. Among those taking part will be Dutchy's Gourmet Sausages, where the slogan is “It's not a party till the sausage comes out” and Jerk It Cuisine (GoRiverwalk.com). … More hot dogs can be found during the sixth annual Dachstoberfest 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday on the waterfront in West Palm Beach, with races, raffles and a costume contest raising money for Dachshund Rescue South Florida (Dachstoberfest.com).
REMEMBERING RICK SHAW
A tribute to late South Florida broadcasting icon Rick Shaw will take place 5 p.m. Sunday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, with live music, food and drink, a video retrospective and a silent auction of memorabilia from Shaw’s 50-year career on radio and TV. Admission is free, with encouragement to bring a donation of an unwrapped toy for Kids in Distress. Visit Facebook.com/RickShawTribute.
WINGS AND CHEESECAKE
As if you needed reminding: Some of the women in the 2018 Hooters Calendar will be in Boca Raton on Friday to sign autographs beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Enigma Haunt (1751 N. Military Trail) and 8 p.m. at the Hooters restaurant at 2240 NW 19th St. Sable Robbert, of Pembroke Pines, who toured the world after winning the 2016 Miss Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant, also will be on hand. A dollar from every calendar benefits breast cancer research through the Kelly Jo Dowd Fund and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Visit Facebook.com/SouthFloridaHooters. Enigma Haunt also is raising funds for charity, with a portion of each online ticket going to the Don't Be a Monster Anti-Bullying Initiative (DontBeAMonster.org). Visit EnigmaHaunt.com.
TEQUILA SUNSET
On Friday at 5 p.m. Stache Drinking Den and Coffee Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale will host a tequila dinner and Red Cross benefit, presented by Florida Day of the Dead (a little more than a week away), with all your friends in attendance: Don Julio, Patron, Casa Noble, Casamigos and others. Along with bottomless specialty tequila cocktails, a Mexican dinner buffet by executive chef Jen Knox and music from Mike Mineo, Victoria Cardona and DJ Kent Lawler, some nice bottles will be raffled to benefit the Red Cross and victims of the earthquake in Mexico. Admission is free. Dinner is $15, and a package of dinner and all-you-can-drink cocktails costs $40. Visit Facebook.com/StacheFTL.
‘WILD’ DOGG
Game-show host Snoop Dogg, whose newest venture, a reboot of “The Joker’s Wild,” debuts on TBS 10 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 24), will be the headliner for the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Nightclub at E11even Miami, an after party for the Make-A-Wish Ball. Tickets to the evening, in which Mr. Dogg will perform music of some kind, cost $150 and include an open bar and a fashion show. Visit MakeAWishTickets.org.
SIMON’S FAVORITE
Yoli Mayor, the young Miami-based Cuban-American singer who drew unusual attention from hard-to-please Simon Cowell (and comparisons to Adele) on the most recent season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will perform 5 p.m. Sunday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Tickets for the 13-and-older show cost $5. Visit MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Rudy’s Pub in Lake Worth hosts dozens of local singer and songwriters during the eighth annual Rudystock Friday-Sunday (Facebook.com/RudysStandUpSaloon) … The Jim Wurster Experience takes over Luna Star Café in North Miami 9-midnight Friday, joined by Mark Dubin and Karen Feldner (Facebook.com/Jim.Wurster) … Miami’s relentlessly energetic Electric Piquete fires up the Friday Night Sound Waves series on Fort Lauderdale beach 6 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/ElectricPiquete) … Subculture Coffee Delray Beach hosts the Grumps and Matchstick Johnny 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheGrumps, Facebook.com/MatchstickJohnny) … Miami singer-keyboardist Chantil Dukart fills Fort Lauderdale’s Next Door at C&I with soulful jazz 7 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/ChantilMusic) … Sosos rekindles harmonious Americana 8:30 p.m. Saturday at LauderAle (Facebook.com/SososMusic) … Mr. Pauer and Negra Fabulosa bring the Paradays party to 1306 Miami 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/MrPauer) … The Rockin' Jake Band brings the blues-harp blues to C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/The-Rockin-Jake-Band) … Diane Ward and the Band of Virgos plays Luna Star Café in North Miami 9 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DianeWardMusic) … Uproot Hootenanny livens up Deck 84 in Delray Beach 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/UprootHootenanny) …