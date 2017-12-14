Weekend preview: Good Santa, bad Santa and 'Elf'

I don’t think there has been a time in my life when holiday cheer, a visit from Santa, a spin of the dreidel, has seemed more essential. And that was before Giancarlo Stanton got gift-wrapped for the Yankees. Here are a few ways to forget:

The cheer-spreading, costumed parade known as SantaCon returns to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night, and not a moment too soon. The Kringling begins with a 6-8 p.m. gathering at B Square Burger and Booze on Las Olas Boulevard before the big-hearted processional winds its way to the Himmarshee District. It’s free, of course, but they will be collecting donations for Kids in Distress, from $20 gift cards (suggested) to home goods, new toys, new clothes and school supplies. There will be drinks, of course, but organizers of this event strive to keep the focus on good tidings. Remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear. Visit Facebook.com/SantaConFortLauderdale.

For those who’d rather not walk, there’s the Bad Santa Bus Loop in downtown Fort Lauderdale 6-11 p.m. Friday. A benefit for a variety of local causes (Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation, the Jack & Jill Center and Covenant House Florida among them), tickets cost $30 until 1 p.m. Friday, $35 at the event. The money gets you a wristband good for a free drink at more than a half-dozen participating bars on the route, which include Tarpon Bend, the Royal Pig, the Downtowner and America’s Backyard. Visit BusLoop.org.

Or you can run. Bells will be ringing during the Jingle Bell 5K runs beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Anchor Park in Delray Beach, 7:30 a.m. Sunday at DC Alexander Park on Fort Lauderdale beach and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Miami Museum Park in Miami. Visit JingleBellJog.net. At a more reasonable hour is the Bad Santa Run, a 5K fun run sponsored by the Delray Beach Running Co. on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a beer tasting at Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach. Visit Facebook.com/DelrayBeachRunningCompany.

The third annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Crawl takes over some favorite hot spots at CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday, a Toys for Tots fundraiser that runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40, which gets you four drink tickets. Visit UglySweaterCrawlWPB.com.

You can start practicing your “Elf” drinking game expertise on Friday when LauderAle screens the already-classic Will Ferrell comedy beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the brewery will throw its Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Visit Facebook.com/LauderAle.

Buddy the Elf also will loom large over Old School Square in Delray Beach Saturday night for a screening of “Elf” by the city’s twinkling 100-foot Christmas tree. The 6:30-10 p.m. gathering is BYO blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks; there will be popcorn, ice cream, soft drinks and adult drinks available for purchase. They also will be collecting toys for the Milagro Center (toys will be available for purchase). Visit Facebook.com/FuturisticWooCreative).

The Faena Theater will offer a unique holiday-themed experience on Friday when five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green brings hits including "Crazy" and "Forget You" to the swank Miami Beach space for two intimate shows at 9 and 11 p.m. Guests, encouraged to wear red by Green, can enjoy dinner at the 9 p.m. show, which will feature the singer sharing iconic music and conversation as body-painted dancers mingle through the crowd. Naughty and nice! The 11 p.m. show will be performance only. On Dec. 29, a similar show will be put on by Grammy winner Macy Gray. Tickets for each evening start at $75. Visit Faena.com.

The Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale will throw its second annual Ugliest Holiday Sweater Happy Hour beginning at 3 p.m. Friday with $100 to the winner, which goes a long way at happy hour. The winner will be named at 7 p.m. in Preston’s Lounge. Visit Facebook.com/RiversideHotelFL.

Rain dashed the free, holiday-themed Screen on the Green festivities on the West Palm Beach Waterfront last week, so they’ve been rescheduled for Friday, with screenings of “Frozen” at 6:30 p.m. and the Jim Carrey comedy “Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8:30 p.m. (WPB.org/events) …

Boca Raton’s venerable Holiday Boat Parade returns 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the 41st annual edition, lighting the waterways from the C-15 Canal south to the Hillsboro Bridge, with $10,000 in cash to the winners in a variety of categories, from kayaks to yachts. Viewing areas at Red Reef Park, Silver Palm Park and the Wildflower Property (551 E. Palmetto Park Road) will have bleacher seating, food vendors and dessert trucks. You’ll also find collection points for new, unwrapped toys to benefit Toys for Tots. Visit MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.