Weekend preview: First-class ways to get out, get earthy

Pity the Earth, at a time when America’s administrator in charge of protecting the environment seems to see the enemy not just in flora and fauna and air and water, but even in the planet’s human inhabitants. At least those who do not fly first class.
This would be a great weekend in South Florida for Scott Pruitt to renew his relationship with the great outdoors (forecast is clear with highs in the mid 80s). He could relax with Lance-O on 4/20, channel his inner Goku at the Hatsume Fair and hug a free tree in West Palm Beach. Can we who fly coach promise not to be mean to him?
The new outdoor Delray Beach music series debuting 6 p.m. Friday on Old School Square features three funky reggae bands from South Florida: Heavy Pets, Spred the Dub and Fireside Prophets. That’s why it’s called Home Grown. Not because it happens on 4/20. Or because toastmaster Lance-O from Kulcha Shok Music will be your emcee and DJ. That’s all a coincidence. Tickets cost $10. Visit Facebook.com/OldSchoolSquare.
The third-Thursday Poplife Social will bring a smart crowd to the exquisite waterfront terrace and bar at Perez Art Museum Miami 6-10 p.m. Thursday (April 19) for the soulful tropidelica of the Elastic Bond and a celebration of the museum’s new exhibit, “The World's Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art.” Admission is $16. Visit PAMM.org.
The ArtsPark at Young Circle in downtown Hollywood will host a free performance by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Orchestra at 7 p.m. Thursday (April 19), part of the AP Soundstage series that spotlights music programs from Broward County schools. On Saturday, the city hosts its monthly ArtWalk, with accompanying guided tours of two dozen buildings that are part of the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project, which has redefined the atmosphere west of the ArtsPark over the last few years. Visit Facebook.com/FloridasHollywood.
The bucolic Sons and Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth has excellent blues guitarist Joey Gilmore playing 7-11 p.m. Friday, along with their usual array of fresh wines, kombuchas, beer and pizza. On April 27, intrepid guitarist Russell Mofsky brings Gold Dust Lounge to S&D. Cover is $5 at the gate. Visit SD-Farm.com.
The ninth annual Covenant House Florida 5K on A1A returns to Fort Lauderdale beach 7 a.m. Saturday to raise money for the young-professional group’s work on behalf of homeless youth. Registration is $30 through Friday, $35 on race-day. Visit CovenantHouseFL.org.
The 30th anniversary edition of AIDS Walk Miami begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Soundscape Park, adjacent to the New World Center on Miami Beach, with a route along Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive before returning to Soundscape Park. Led this year by grand marshal Jorge Bernal, the Telemundo host, the walk raises funds to support Care Resource and Food for Life Network food bank. For registration and other information, visit AIDSWalkMiami.org.
Celebrate spring with a revitalizing stroll through Delray Beach’s idyllic Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens with people dressed like characters from Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z during the Hatsume Fair. The annual Japanese festival, running 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, includes Japanese entertainment, games, street-fair food, beer and sake stations, and the popular anime costume contest. Tickets cost $12, $17 for a two-day pass. Ages 4-10 $6/$11. Visit Facebook.com/Morikami.
Located in a sweet corner spot at 330 SW Second St., the healthful environment of Vegan Fine Foods seems anathema to the boozy reputation of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District, but may be predictive of a new vibe on the way to the area as a wall of residential living, X Las Olas, rises nearby on the former Riverfront mall. Owner Steven Smith, also a business professor at Florida Atlantic University, says that beyond meeting the nutritional requirements of vegetarians and paleos, he wants the shop to be “a fun place to eat, shop, have coffee, a glass of wine, beer, or to just hang out.” Vegan Fine Foods will host a three-day grand-opening celebration Friday-Sunday with music, food demonstrations and tastings. Visit VeganFineFoods.com.
A block up the street from Smith’s hangout, the third annual Heal the Planet Day returns to Esplanade Park 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday with an array of activities, vendors, presentations from local farmers and chefs, kid-friendly craft stations and a set of indie harmonies from locals Sosos at 4 p.m. Visit Facebook.com/HealThePlanetTogether.
Want a little beach music? Blues-rocker Joel DaSilva plays the free Friday Night Soundwaves series on Fort Lauderdale beach 6-9 p.m. Friday (FridayNightSoundwaves.com) … Nashville singer-songwriter Caroline Jones (opening for Jimmy Buffet and the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday) will be joined by Havoc 305 in a free 7 p.m. show on Friday at the Hollywood Beach Bandshell, sponsored by Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (Facebook.com/MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort) … Boston’s on the Beach in Delray Beach has Bradley Brown and Electric Mayhem at 8:30 p.m. Friday, the indie funk of the Kinected 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the trippy Dead homage Crazyfingers 7:30 p.m. Sunday (BostonsOnTheBeach.com).
The final West Palm Beach Greenmarket of the season is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday on the downtown waterfront, to which it will return Oct. 6. This installment will include a tree giveaway as part of the city’s WPB Trees Initiative to plant 10,000 trees in 10 years. Visit WPB.org.
Fellowship with Earth is never far from the minds of the folks at Wynwood Yard in Miami, so this weekend is filled with food, music, demonstrations and too many events to detail here. Highlights on Saturday include performances by Keith Johns (2-4 p.m.), Cortadito (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Yoli Mayor (9-11 p.m.). Miami Smokers will talk barbecue and sustainability (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and kids may get a kick out of learning how to recycle and upcycle old denim into bracelets (2:30-4:30 p.m.). Also worth mentioning, Kulcha Shok’s Reggae Sundays party, which begins at 2 p.m., will feature Itawe from Locos por Juana. Visit TheWynwoodYard.com.
One of South Florida’s great outdoor venues on Thursday (April 26) will kick off a monthly series, Havana Nights at the North Beach Bandshell, with a performance by the 21st century Miami sound machine known as the Spam Allstars (Facebook.com/SpamAllstars). Along with music and dancing, the evening will include dominoes, Cuban food, a cigar roller and drinks from two sponsors, Jack Daniel’s and Concrete Beach Brewery. Admission is free, but there’s a suggested $5 donation at the door. Visit Facebook.com/NorthBeachBandshell. Those interested in having more Spam in their diet can catch the band in Delray Beach this weekend during an 8-10 p.m. Friday show at the Arts Garage. Visit ArtsGarage.org.
JOINT PROJECT
On Friday night at The Anderson in Miami, Wu Tang Clan founder RZA will offer his critically lauded live-score accompaniment to the kung-fu classic “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.” The performance is a highlight of the III Points Festival’s 420-themed gathering called III Joints, with a lineup that includes Odd Future crew member Earl Sweatshirt, DJ Earl, Paperwater, Space Invaders Soundsystem and a long list of co-conspirators. The 18-and-older event runs 4 p.m. Friday-4 a.m. Saturday. General-admission tickets cost $35 at IIIPoints.com.
LAURYN HILL TICKETS
Lauryn Hill’s summer tour pegged to the 20th anniversary of her influential multiplatinum album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” will bring her to Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheatre on July 31. Tickets will cost $29.75-$194.74 at Ticketmaster.com, with a presale via the Live Nation mobile app beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.
BEER PONG FOR GOOD
Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton hosts the Beer Pong Tournament for Autism 2 p.m. Sunday, a benefit for the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities at Florida Atlantic University. Entry is $20 per team (tournament beer included). Visit BarrelOfMonks.com.
KID STUFF
If you saw comedian John Mulaney kill it on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, be aware that he’ll be at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood with his Kid Gorgeous tour next weekend. Tickets for the 8 p.m. April 28 show begin at $40 at MyHRL.com.
STRIP TEESE
International burlesque star Dita Von Teese (who thankfully reneged on a decision to hang up the G-string a few years ago) brings her Copper Coupe tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 25). The show takes its name from the high-end vodka Absolut Elyx and its copper distilling process, because a girl’s gotta eat. Tickets start at $44 at FillmoreMB.com. Next week, South Florida burlesque icon Bambi La Fleur is producer and a performer at the Florida Burlesque Festival April 27-28 at Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale. With a lineup led by burlesque legend Camille 2000, the revue will include comedy, vaudeville acts, burlesque classes and a photo-gallery tribute to Miami-based Bettie Page photographer Bunny Yeager. General-admission tickets cost $35 at FloridaBurlesqueFestival.com.
CRANKING IT TO 75
Derek Smalls of the late, great spoof-metal band Spinal Tap has a new album, “Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing),” that his alter ego Harry Shearer, 74, describes as “halfway between rage against the dying of the light and trying to find the light.” The supporting tour will stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on June 16. Going on sale Friday, tickets will cost $39.50-$89.50, $129.50 for Club Level. Call 954-462-0222 or visit BrowardCenter.org.
WEEKEND MOVIE
The documentary “Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” will screen 4 and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Stonzek Theatre at the Lake Worth Playhouse in downtown Lake Worth. The film profiles piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie “Big Eyes” Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin, the last of the legendary accompanists for blues greats Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf. Each 8 p.m. screening will be followed by a discussion with director Scott Rosenbaum. Visit LakeWorthPlayhouse.org.