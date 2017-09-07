Weekend preview: A mulligan stew of things to do after Hurricane Irma

No Steve Earle/Los Lobos show at the Parker Playhouse? No Locos por Juana at the Arsht Center’s ArtsLaunch2017? No Cult Classic Film Series (“Animal House” and “Old School”!) on Delray Beach’s Old School Square? No Miami Hurricanes football? I hate you, Irma!

We are taking a mulligan on this weekend. But to paraphrase a certain redheaded orphan, the sun will come out, if not tomorrow, then soon. And there will be things to do. I love ya, tomorrow!

SOUL ON ICE

At the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, this is opening weekend for “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene,” science-oriented eco-artist and photographer Justin Guariglia’s illustration of man’s impact on the planet, seen most dramatically in the polar icecaps he shot while embedded with the NASA/JPL Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission. Assuming the unusual climate occurrence known as Hurricane Irma will keep us at home this weekend, we can look forward to visiting the Norton 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, for the free-admission Art After Dark gathering, which includes a discussion of Guariglia’s massive photograph of a Greenland glacier, “Qaanaaq I,” and a set of soul, funk and jazz from West Palm Beach-based Public Sounds Collective. Visit Norton.org.

PAISLEY SKY

Cabin fever may be setting in by next weekend, and there will be no better place to kick back in the outdoors than with Brad Paisley at his Weekend Warrior World Tour stop 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $20. Visit LiveNation.com.

OUT AND ABOUT

We hear that onetime Plantation troubadour Jacob Jeffries has new music to share. The is just one of many reasons to go to grand-opening festivities for the long-anticipated pedestrian promenade at Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Also performing will the Sh-Booms and the Spam Allstars. Visit Facebook.com/CityOfCoralGables.

JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH

Perhaps the cure for any lingering storm stress will be to let some of the biggest hits of the 1980s wash over you. Depeche Mode performs 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena, a show that should include “Enjoy the Silence,” “People Are People,” “Strangelove,” “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” “Policy of Truth,” “Everything Counts,” “Never Let Me Down Again” and “Master and Servant.” Tickets start at $35 at Ticketmaster.com.

CHICK FLICKS

O Cinema Wynwood will become what organizers describe as “the ultimate slumber party” during a new retro film program called Girl Gang Flicks: A Sip-N-Series. Themed toward the quirky teen memories of a young, female demographic, the monthly series will open Wednesday, Sept. 20, with an 8:30 p.m. screening of “Clueless,” which includes pre-show ’90s karaoke and a specialty cocktail. Visit: Facebook.com/GirlGangFlicks.

BREWS YOU CAN USE

Brew 2 at the Zoo 2017 is 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, stocking the Palm Beach Zoo with more than two dozen Florida breweries offering samples at booths spread throughout the grounds. This zoo fundraiser includes live music by the Goodnicks and the Hot Java Band. General-admission tickets cost $37.50 (plus service charge) and must be purchased in advance. Visit Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo.

STORMS SHUDDERS

“Building the Wall,” by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan (“The Kentucky Cycle,” “All the Way,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), takes a dark view of America after the Trump presidency. The play, which the Los Angeles Times said “should be seen and shuddered over, if only to heighten our collective vigilance,” opens its run at Miami’s Arsht Center on Thursday, Sept. 21. Performances continue through Oct. 8. Visit ArshtCenter.org.

LUIS, LUIS

No one is riding higher than Puerto Rican-born Miami resident Luis Fonsi with the remarkable crossover success of the enduring summer anthem “Despacito.” Fonsi will perform the song — plus Latin Billboard hits including “¿Quién Te Dijo Eso?,” “Nada Es Para Siempre,” “No Me Doy por Vencido” and “Aquí Estoy Yo” — Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Reserved-seat tickets cost $30, $60, $80 and $105 at MyHRL.com.

ALWAYS RESPECTABLE

Respectable Street in downtown West Palm Beach, an essential source of live music in South Florida for the past three decades, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a party that includes some of the best bands in South Florida. Among the acts to be seen on Respectable’s five stages will be She Wants Revenge, Everymen, Old Habits, Astari Nite, Octo Gato, Lavola, Milk Spot, Desnudes, Dead and Loving It, Church Girls and the Watercolors. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.