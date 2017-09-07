Weekend preview: A mulligan stew of things to do after Hurricane Irma

No Steve Earle/Los Lobos show at the Parker Playhouse? No Locos por Juana at the Arsht Center’s ArtsLaunch2017? No Cult Classic Film Series (“Animal House” and “Old School”!) on Delray Beach’s Old School Square? No Miami Hurricanes football? I hate you, Irma!
We are taking a mulligan on this weekend. But to paraphrase a certain redheaded orphan, the sun will come out, if not tomorrow, then soon. And there will be things to do. I love ya, tomorrow!
SOUL ON ICE
At the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, this is opening weekend for “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene,” science-oriented eco-artist and photographer Justin Guariglia’s illustration of man’s impact on the planet, seen most dramatically in the polar icecaps he shot while embedded with the NASA/JPL Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) mission. Assuming the unusual climate occurrence known as Hurricane Irma will keep us at home this weekend, we can look forward to visiting the Norton 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, for the free-admission Art After Dark gathering, which includes a discussion of Guariglia’s massive photograph of a Greenland glacier, “Qaanaaq I,” and a set of soul, funk and jazz from West Palm Beach-based Public Sounds Collective. Visit Norton.org.
PAISLEY SKY
Cabin fever may be setting in by next weekend, and there will be no better place to kick back in the outdoors than with Brad Paisley at his Weekend Warrior World Tour stop 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $20. Visit LiveNation.com.
OUT AND ABOUT
We hear that onetime Plantation troubadour Jacob Jeffries has new music to share. The is just one of many reasons to go to grand-opening festivities for the long-anticipated pedestrian promenade at Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Also performing will the Sh-Booms and the Spam Allstars. Visit Facebook.com/CityOfCoralGables.
JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH
Perhaps the cure for any lingering storm stress will be to let some of the biggest hits of the 1980s wash over you. Depeche Mode performs 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena, a show that should include “Enjoy the Silence,” “People Are People,” “Strangelove,” “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” “Policy of Truth,” “Everything Counts,” “Never Let Me Down Again” and “Master and Servant.” Tickets start at $35 at Ticketmaster.com.
CHICK FLICKS
O Cinema Wynwood will become what organizers describe as “the ultimate slumber party” during a new retro film program called Girl Gang Flicks: A Sip-N-Series. Themed toward the quirky teen memories of a young, female demographic, the monthly series will open Wednesday, Sept. 20, with an 8:30 p.m. screening of “Clueless,” which includes pre-show ’90s karaoke and a specialty cocktail. Visit: Facebook.com/GirlGangFlicks.
BREWS YOU CAN USE
Brew 2 at the Zoo 2017 is 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, stocking the Palm Beach Zoo with more than two dozen Florida breweries offering samples at booths spread throughout the grounds. This zoo fundraiser includes live music by the Goodnicks and the Hot Java Band. General-admission tickets cost $37.50 (plus service charge) and must be purchased in advance. Visit Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo.
STORMS SHUDDERS
“Building the Wall,” by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan (“The Kentucky Cycle,” “All the Way,” “Hacksaw Ridge”), takes a dark view of America after the Trump presidency. The play, which the Los Angeles Times said “should be seen and shuddered over, if only to heighten our collective vigilance,” opens its run at Miami’s Arsht Center on Thursday, Sept. 21. Performances continue through Oct. 8. Visit ArshtCenter.org.
LUIS, LUIS
No one is riding higher than Puerto Rican-born Miami resident Luis Fonsi with the remarkable crossover success of the enduring summer anthem “Despacito.” Fonsi will perform the song — plus Latin Billboard hits including “¿Quién Te Dijo Eso?,” “Nada Es Para Siempre,” “No Me Doy por Vencido” and “Aquí Estoy Yo” — Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Reserved-seat tickets cost $30, $60, $80 and $105 at MyHRL.com.
ALWAYS RESPECTABLE
Respectable Street in downtown West Palm Beach, an essential source of live music in South Florida for the past three decades, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a party that includes some of the best bands in South Florida. Among the acts to be seen on Respectable’s five stages will be She Wants Revenge, Everymen, Old Habits, Astari Nite, Octo Gato, Lavola, Milk Spot, Desnudes, Dead and Loving It, Church Girls and the Watercolors. Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.
OLD PALS
Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith will reprise their classic “Clerks” characters for “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old,” a live podcast from the Palm Beach Improv at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28. Tickets will cost $40. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
HORNS OF PLENTY
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, natives of New Orleans, know from hurricanes and how to free the spirit of the bad juju a storm may produce. Shorty (born Troy Andrews) and band will share the exuberant music on the Blue Note Records album “Parking Lot Symphony” during two shows at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live on Sept. 29-30. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net.
OYSTER BEER AHEAD
You will want to be getting your tickets now for the fourth annual G&B Oyster Fest, a popular, laid-back affair with seven food stations, live music, slurping contests and Pearl Diver Oyster Beer by Funky Buddha Brewery at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in a tented lot outside Coconuts and G&B Oyster Bar on Fort Lauderdale beach. Visit: Facebook.com/GandBOysterBar.
THE END
On Feb. 4, 2017, Black Sabbath returned to Birmingham, England, the city that spawned them nearly 50 years ago, to play the final show of what they claim is their final tour, a concert captured in the documentary “The End of the End.” The film is scheduled to screen in theaters around the globe on Sept. 28, including a handful in South Florida: the iPic Mizner Park in Boca Raton, the Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek, the iPic in North Miami Beach and the Landmark at Merrick Park in Coral Gables. Visit: BlackSabbathFilmtickets.com.