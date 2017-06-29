Weekend preview: Independents, tacos and thongs

Independence Day Weekend is not only for looking back at our history, when brave men fought tyranny to set the stage for a great nation, but looking forward to the future in this land of independent thinkers, jazz and men in thongs stuffed with Washingtons and Jeffersons.
UP YOUR ALLEY
It took some vision to see an empty alley as a canvas for creating community in downtown West Palm Beach, but Tacos and Hip Hop is a dream realized. The sort-of monthly party celebrates two years of music, food and camaraderie on Friday at Subculture Coffee on Clematis Street, with DJ Dan Read spinning early, Selecta Steve and DDubz later, Zipitio’s tacos all night. The event runs 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with a $5 cover for those ages 18-20. Visit Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee.
WEEKEND BEERS
This weekend, the Damn Good Beer Bus (damn fine idea) will begin its every-Sunday shuttles in the flourishing Boynton Beach neighbeerhood that includes Due South, Copperpoint, NoBo and Devour breweries, with service from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at a rate of $5 for the day (Facebook.com/DamnGoodBeerBus) … The seventh anniversary street party at World of Beer in Coconut Creek on Saturday will have a costumed Vegas theme; live music from Suo Duo (1-3 p.m.), the Indigoes (5:30-8 p.m.) and Polaroid (9:30-1 a.m.); and specialty kegs from Barrel of Monks, Cigar City, Coppertail, Dogfish Head, Funky Buddha and others (Facebook.com/WOBCoconutCreek) … Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach at noon Saturday will release its “revolutionary” Guavara (a 6-percent ABV cider brewed with guava, citra hops and botanicals), partnered with Caribbean dishes from Fresh Flavor Fusion Truck (Facebook.com/BroskiCider).
FREE MUSIC
The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park begins a free Wednesday-night summer concert series called Buddha Bash, opening the day after Independence Day on July 5 with Against All Authority guitarist Joe Koontz, now the one-man garage band known as MC1. The performance is 8-10 p.m. on the front patio, and this time out will include a pig roast from the brewery’s Craft Food Counter & Kitchen and a vinyl pop-up from We Got the Beats Record Store. Other scheduled performers are Miami’s female-fronted Snowmoon (July12), blues-rockers Slow Coast (July 19), and the Takers and the Leavers, an indie band from Fort Lauderdale. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery.
FREE MOVIES
An array of independent local voices will be on display during the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival’s free Filmed in Broward festival Saturday-Monday at Savor Cinema. All manner of shorts, documentaries, comedies, thrillers and experimental tales will screen beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday (ending with a 9 p.m. party) and 1 p.m. Sunday (with an 8:15 p.m. party). Monday’s schedule includes a party at 6:30 p.m., an awards presentation at 8:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the feature “Island of Cannibal Death Gods” at 8:45 p.m. Admission to all the films is free, with a $5 charge for the parties. Visit FLIFF.com.
RED, WHITE, BLUE
Patriotic ladies will have their Washingtons, Jeffersons, Hamiltons and Jacksons ready as Vegas All Star Entertainment’s Magic Mike Tour brings “the hottest men on the planet” to Cash Only in downtown Fort Lauderdale 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $35 for “preferred” seating, $50 for VIP. Info: Facebook.com/CashOnlyFTL.
WEEKEND DJs
The long weekend and its extra opportunities to sleep a party off will attract several world-ranked DJs: Erick Morillo spins Friday night at the 24-hour nightclub Heart in Miami (Facebook.com/HeartNightclub); Flosstradamus is at Ora on South Beach on Saturday (Facebook.com/OraMiami); and Kaskade will make the Saturday party at Liv at the Fontainebleau. Approaching its 10th anniversary, Liv will close for extensive renovations after Sunday night’s performance by comedian Kevin Hart, targeting a fall reopening (LivNightclub.com).
LOCAL JAZZ
The Arts Garage in Delray Beach will feature some favorite young, local jazz performers this weekend: Delray Beach percussionist and educator Drew Tucker brings vibraphone experimentation to the stage on a bill with steel-pan innovator Leon Foster Thomas 8 p.m. Saturday, while nationally touring drummer and West Palm Beach native Ahmad Johnson will turn his trio loose on hard-bop classics 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit ArtsGarage.com.
AMERICAN PIE
The friendly, pizza-focused restaurant MiDiCi, which recently opened on downtown Fort Lauderdale’s rapidly changing strip of Federal Highway north of the river, makes a fine Margherita pie ($8.50), that simple staple of the Neapolitan style. But what sets mine apart is the organic sweet basil growing in a pot in the condiment area (near the tree). Pick a few leaves, shred them over the top and any pie is instantly elevated. Why doesn’t every pizza place do this? Visit Facebook.com/MidiCiFortLauderdale.
PET SOUNDS
Hooters of Boca Raton will host Pooches on the Patio 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, a benefit for the Tri County Animal Rescue with live music (Split Away) and a beer and serving of wings for your $10 admission (Facebook.com/TriCountyHumane) … While you’re in the mood, be aware that the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach is offering Name Your Price Adoptions Saturday-Monday (PeggyAdams.org), and the Broward County Animal Care Adoption Center will waive adoption fees on dogs and cats Saturday-July 9 (they’re closed Monday-Tuesday) (Broward.org/Animal).
WEEKEND BRUNCH
The Kegz & Eggz Jazz Brunch debuts 11 a.m. Sunday in the garden at LauderAle Brewery & Tap Room, with Chacos Tacos handling the menu and the youthful Ben Stocker Trio providing the saxophone-fueled music from noon to 3 p.m. LauderAle has plenty off beer, of course, but also bottomless mimosas. Visit Facebook.com/LauderAle.
SKETCHY CROWD
Because it’s not enough to have some drinks, listen to music, play pool and look at bikes, Fort Lauderdale’s scruffy Two& will host the Ink & Drink Sunday Social with Lady Larva (Laura Monique Saver), beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a sketchpad, watch Lady Larva show off some printmaking techniques or take part in a collaborative watercolor monoprint and relief woodblock demonstration ($10 suggested donation). Or have some drinks, listen to music (Brady Newbill, 8 p.m.), play pool and look at bikes. The Ink & Drink series, curated by Shangri-La Creations, spotlights a different local artist every month. Visit Facebook.com/TwoAndWhatever.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Denudes will do their podcast in the beer closet at Laser Wolf in Fort Lauderdale 8:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/d3nud3s) … ArtOfficial plays Wynwood Yard 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/ArtOfficialMusic) … Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village will offer a strong double bill of Sleepbox and Black & Creme 7-11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/BlackAndCreme) … The French Horn plays the Jazz at MOCA series at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami 8 p.m. Friday (MoCANoMi.org) … The Free Radicals bring classic pop and soul music to the free Friday Night Soundwaves series on Fort Lauderdale beach 6-9 p.m. Friday (FridayNightSoundwaves.com) … Kat Riggins and Blues Revival are at Q Bar Burgers & Blues in Fort Lauderdale 9 p.m. Friday (KatRiggins.com) … Sosos plays JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SososMusic) … Girl Jerry of Delray Beach channels the Grateful Dead 9 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery in Boca Raton (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBoca) … Joel DaSilva and the Midnight Howl play Fort Lauderdale’s Downtowner 8 p.m. Saturday (JDAndTheHowl.com) … Descemer Bueno performs at Havana 1957 in Miami 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DescemerBueno) … Ball & Chain in Miami begins Latin Jazz Sundays this weekend with pianist Kemuel Roig and the Ball & Chain Quartet 7-10 p.m. (Facebook.com/BallandChainMiami).