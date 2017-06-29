Weekend preview: Independents, tacos and thongs

Independence Day Weekend is not only for looking back at our history, when brave men fought tyranny to set the stage for a great nation, but looking forward to the future in this land of independent thinkers, jazz and men in thongs stuffed with Washingtons and Jeffersons.

UP YOUR ALLEY

It took some vision to see an empty alley as a canvas for creating community in downtown West Palm Beach, but Tacos and Hip Hop is a dream realized. The sort-of monthly party celebrates two years of music, food and camaraderie on Friday at Subculture Coffee on Clematis Street, with DJ Dan Read spinning early, Selecta Steve and DDubz later, Zipitio’s tacos all night. The event runs 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with a $5 cover for those ages 18-20. Visit Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee.

WEEKEND BEERS

This weekend, the Damn Good Beer Bus (damn fine idea) will begin its every-Sunday shuttles in the flourishing Boynton Beach neighbeerhood that includes Due South, Copperpoint, NoBo and Devour breweries, with service from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at a rate of $5 for the day (Facebook.com/DamnGoodBeerBus) … The seventh anniversary street party at World of Beer in Coconut Creek on Saturday will have a costumed Vegas theme; live music from Suo Duo (1-3 p.m.), the Indigoes (5:30-8 p.m.) and Polaroid (9:30-1 a.m.); and specialty kegs from Barrel of Monks, Cigar City, Coppertail, Dogfish Head, Funky Buddha and others (Facebook.com/WOBCoconutCreek) … Broski Ciderworks in Pompano Beach at noon Saturday will release its “revolutionary” Guavara (a 6-percent ABV cider brewed with guava, citra hops and botanicals), partnered with Caribbean dishes from Fresh Flavor Fusion Truck (Facebook.com/BroskiCider).

FREE MUSIC

The Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park begins a free Wednesday-night summer concert series called Buddha Bash, opening the day after Independence Day on July 5 with Against All Authority guitarist Joe Koontz, now the one-man garage band known as MC1. The performance is 8-10 p.m. on the front patio, and this time out will include a pig roast from the brewery’s Craft Food Counter & Kitchen and a vinyl pop-up from We Got the Beats Record Store. Other scheduled performers are Miami’s female-fronted Snowmoon (July12), blues-rockers Slow Coast (July 19), and the Takers and the Leavers, an indie band from Fort Lauderdale. Visit Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery.

Where to watch fireworks in South Florida »

FREE MOVIES

An array of independent local voices will be on display during the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival’s free Filmed in Broward festival Saturday-Monday at Savor Cinema. All manner of shorts, documentaries, comedies, thrillers and experimental tales will screen beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday (ending with a 9 p.m. party) and 1 p.m. Sunday (with an 8:15 p.m. party). Monday’s schedule includes a party at 6:30 p.m., an awards presentation at 8:30 p.m., followed by a screening of the feature “Island of Cannibal Death Gods” at 8:45 p.m. Admission to all the films is free, with a $5 charge for the parties. Visit FLIFF.com.

RED, WHITE, BLUE

Patriotic ladies will have their Washingtons, Jeffersons, Hamiltons and Jacksons ready as Vegas All Star Entertainment’s Magic Mike Tour brings “the hottest men on the planet” to Cash Only in downtown Fort Lauderdale 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $35 for “preferred” seating, $50 for VIP. Info: Facebook.com/CashOnlyFTL.

WEEKEND DJs

The long weekend and its extra opportunities to sleep a party off will attract several world-ranked DJs: Erick Morillo spins Friday night at the 24-hour nightclub Heart in Miami (Facebook.com/HeartNightclub); Flosstradamus is at Ora on South Beach on Saturday (Facebook.com/OraMiami); and Kaskade will make the Saturday party at Liv at the Fontainebleau. Approaching its 10th anniversary, Liv will close for extensive renovations after Sunday night’s performance by comedian Kevin Hart, targeting a fall reopening (LivNightclub.com).

LOCAL JAZZ

The Arts Garage in Delray Beach will feature some favorite young, local jazz performers this weekend: Delray Beach percussionist and educator Drew Tucker brings vibraphone experimentation to the stage on a bill with steel-pan innovator Leon Foster Thomas 8 p.m. Saturday, while nationally touring drummer and West Palm Beach native Ahmad Johnson will turn his trio loose on hard-bop classics 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit ArtsGarage.com.

AMERICAN PIE