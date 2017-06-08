Weekend preview: The great indoors beckons

Oh, sure, there is a lot to feel gloomy about in soggy South Florida these days, beginning with the postponement (until July 15) of this weekend’s Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast on Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk. But metaphorical sunshine is all around if you’re willing to look.
It’s there in the simmering salsa of Miami’s Palo!, performing Sunday night at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach (ArtsGarage.org), and in the singer-songwriter warmth of talented Alejandra Jimenez 7 p.m. Saturday at the Siren’s Table on Fort Lauderdale beach (Facebook.com/SirensTable). How can your day not brighten with a chocolate-brownie sandwich with s’mores ice cream from the new Candy & Cones café at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood (Facebook.com/CandyAndConesFL)?
Maybe you need to chase a couple of beers with the boisterous, short-pants acoustic rock of Dirt Poor Millionaire, playing a farewell show on the top shelf at LauderAle on Saturday (Facebook.com/LauderAle).
If all else fails, and this is for emergency uses only, there’s Punk Rock Karaoke on Friday night at Propaganda in Lake Worth (Facebook.com/PropagandaLakeWorth), where you can perform in front of a live band (on hand: the Fake Outs, Whiskey Walls and JPP). Unclaimed from the set list so far is the Circle Jerks’ “Beverly Hills.” I’m smiling already.
Here’s the inside story on other places to have fun indoors this weekend.
GOTTA HAVE HART
Comedy rock star Kevin Hart will be at Books and Books in Coral Gables on Friday for an autographing appearance tied not to “Captain Underpants,” but rather his humorously introspective memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.” As with other appearances by celebrities of this caliber, there are rules. When you order a copy of Hart’s book at any Books and Books location, you will receive a voucher to be exchanged at the 7 p.m. signing for a wristband and a place in line. You will receive a book, already signed by Hart, and the opportunity to pose for a picture taken by a house photographer that can be downloaded for free at KevinHartBook.Photos. No personal photographs will be allowed. For more information, visit BooksAndBooks.com.
WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR
The big show this weekend is, of course, U2’s Joshua Tree Tour stop on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, a show that sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last year. If you are without a ticket but still in the mood to hear a live performance of the album, with such hits as “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” consider Saturday night’s free performance at Hard Rock Live by one of the country’s top U2 tribute bands, South Florida’s own U2 by UV. Drummer Jeff Clemens, a Lake Worth resident (also a member of the Florida Senate), says no band puts in more time and expense in creating a note-for-note experience of a U2 concert. And in Michael Schmidt they have one of the great Bonos in the business. Again, admission to the 9 p.m. Saturday show is free. And, of course, Hard Rock Live has a roof. Visit MyHRl.com or U2ByUV.com. Hit the link for an interview with U2 by UV drummer Jeff Clemens.
TAKE THE KIDS
Miami’s Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday presents “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert,” with a symphony orchestra providing live accompaniment of John Williams’ score for a showing of the popular film on a 40-foot high-definition screen in the center’s Knight Concert Hall. Screenings will be at 2 and 8 p.m., with tickets $39, $59, $89 and $105 (ArshtCenter.org) … The gloriously retro Silverball Museum in downtown Delray Beach has Family Day on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m., when a group of four gets in for $25 (additional guests $5). Of course, once you are in, all games are free (SilverballMuseum.com/Delray-Beach) ... The Young at Art Museum in Davie this weekend opens “XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, YAA will host a kid-friendly art station for creating colorful hearts in homage to pop artist Jim Dine (Facebook.com/YoungAtArt).
WEEKEND MOVIE
Your perfect Girls’ Night Out can be found on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale’s Classic Gateway Theatre, both for the selection of films — the romantic mystery “My Cousin Rachel,” Cate Blanchett’s tour de force “Manifesto,” the foodie escapism of “Paris Can Wait” and box-office champ “Wonder Woman” — but also for what’s going on next door at Mod Wine Lounge. The sassy little storefront bar is hosting a 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. party for its second anniversary, with a performance of girl-group classics by the Pop Tarts. Visit: Facebook.com/ModWineBar, ClassicGateway.com.
HOLLYWOOD SWIRLING
The men’s and women’s hipster vintage and recycled clothing shop Buffalo Exchange will have grand-opening festivities at its spot in Hollywood (1916 Hollywood Blvd.) on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. DJ Andie Sweetswirl will spin from 1 to 4 p.m. and you’ll find complimentary snacks, cookies and cold brew, courtesy of Parrot Coffee, throughout the day. Visit BuffaloExchange.com.
WEEKEND BEERS
Miami’s J. Wakefield Brewing at noon Saturday will celebrate new bottles of its muscular Big Poppa, a 16-percent ABV imperial stout layered with coffee, coconut and vanilla, created in collaboration with San Diego’s Abnormal Beer Co. and Mostra Coffee. The 750 ml bottles cost $25 (Facebook.com/JWakefieldBeer) … NOBO Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. will host the Floridian Beer Society’s Summer Bottle Share, a gathering open to anyone who wants to mingle with FBS members and talk obscure beers. Bring a bottle to share or not, no big deal (Facebook.com/NoboBrewing, Facebook.com/FloridianBeerSociety) … On Saturday, Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach will raise money for Sweet Dream Makers, a local nonprofit that provides beds and other living essentials to families in need. The Beers for Beds theme begins with 10-11 a.m. yoga led by Alexis King for $15 ($20 for yoga and a flight of beer), with all proceeds going to Sweet Dream Makers; the nonprofit also will receive all proceeds from pints of Saltwater’s LocAle from noon to 4 p.m. (SaltwaterBrewery.com).
HEADPHONING IT IN
Get your silent disco fix Friday night beginning at 11 p.m. at Wynwood Yard, where three DJs will fill your headphones with a variety of hip-hop, EDM, Top 40 Latin and R&B hits. Headphones/tickets: $15 advance, 20 at the door. Visit TheWynwoodYard.com.
SHOWING SOME SKIN
The seductive retro vibe of Fort Lauderdale’s Stache Drinking Den and Coffee Bar, a meticulously crafted appreciation for an era when cocktails were cocktails, will add several layers of sensuousness on Saturday night with local burlesque goddess Miss Aurora Natrix’s Ritz Glitz Revue. The 8 p.m. performance, called “A Classic Tease,” will include Morgan La Rue, Angela La Muse, special guest Tush and the irreverent MC Rio Dios Mio (Facebook.com/StacheFTL) ... Altered State Tattoo will celebrate the opening of its Boynton Beach shop (10114 S. Military Trail) with a throwdown 8-11 p.m. Saturday, including art, food trucks, Tequesta Brewing Co. beer and music from fire-breathing Lake Worth Dixie-rocker JC Dwyer (Facebook.com/AlteredStateTat2).
UNFORGETTABLE FIRE
Reminder: Tickets go on sale 10 a.m Friday to catch indie-rockers Arcade Fire on Sept. 23 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami, part of the band’s the Infinite Content Tour that features music from the eagerly anticipated album “Everything Now,” due to drop July 28. For more information on the Live Nation-produced concert, which will include opening act Wolf Parade, visit LiveNation.com and ArcadeFire.com.
ROLLING STONEWALL
Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday from 8 p.m. to midnight will host Stonewall Skate Night, a fundraiser for the 2017 Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade & Festival, returning for its 18th year on June 17. Admission is $15, including skate rental and festivities (led by TP Lords and DJ Miik), with $5 supporting the parade. Visit XtremeActionPark.com/Stonewall-Skate-Night.
LOOKING AHEAD
The charity tavern tour known as the Fort Lauderdale Bus Loop returns on June 17 with a beach route that includes stops at watering holes between the check-in location at Bokamper’s (Oakland Park Boulevard and the Intracoastal) and Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale beach at the south end. Tickets cost $25 ($30 after Friday, $35 at check-in), and come with a drink card that gets you a free drink at each stop. All proceeds go to local charities including Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, Covenant House Florida, Broward County Gator Club and Jack and Jill Children's Center. Designated drivers are free (with a wristband) and the Bus Loop has an Uber discount. For more information, visit BusLoop.org.
LOOKING AHEAD II
The PawSUP & Surf Competition (your dog and you surfing and/or paddling) is scheduled to return to Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard) on Sunday, June 18. Twice postponed by weather, the event, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge. PawSUP requires no previous experience, with SUP boards and surfboards provided by the good folks at BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Jim Wurster Experience, with special guests Chris Phipps, the Fortune Tellers and the Atomic Cowboys, gathers 8-11:30 p.m. Friday at Luna Star Café in North Miami (Facebook.com/WursterSongs) … West Palm Beach rockers Static Momentum will throw an EP release party at Respectable Street 10 p.m. Friday, joined by King Complex, Metropolitan and Chris Clark of No Traffik (Facebook.com/StaticMomentum) … Big Chief radiates brassy soul at Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/BigChiefMusic) … Veteran South Florida rock singer Jerry Leeman is at Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 5-8 p.m. Friday and with his band Big Medicine at Boston’s on the Beach in Delray Beach 2-5 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/JerryLeemanLive) … Tony Succar featuring Mixtura energizes Ball and Chain’s La Pachanga! party 9 p.m. Saturday (BallAndChainMiami.com) … Josh Rowand and the Pitbull of Blues Band return to the Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale 8-11 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday (ThePitbullOfBlues.com) … Big Harvest brings a sunny reggae vibe to QBar Burger & Blues 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/BigHarvestBand).