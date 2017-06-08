Weekend preview: The great indoors beckons

Oh, sure, there is a lot to feel gloomy about in soggy South Florida these days, beginning with the postponement (until July 15) of this weekend’s Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast on Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk. But metaphorical sunshine is all around if you’re willing to look.

It’s there in the simmering salsa of Miami’s Palo!, performing Sunday night at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach (ArtsGarage.org), and in the singer-songwriter warmth of talented Alejandra Jimenez 7 p.m. Saturday at the Siren’s Table on Fort Lauderdale beach (Facebook.com/SirensTable). How can your day not brighten with a chocolate-brownie sandwich with s’mores ice cream from the new Candy & Cones café at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood (Facebook.com/CandyAndConesFL)?

Palo!, courtesy You won't need a chair on Sunday night at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach during a performance by the infectious Palo!, from left, Leslie Cartaya, Steve Roitstein, Raymer Olalde and Philbert Armenteros.

Maybe you need to chase a couple of beers with the boisterous, short-pants acoustic rock of Dirt Poor Millionaire, playing a farewell show on the top shelf at LauderAle on Saturday (Facebook.com/LauderAle).

If all else fails, and this is for emergency uses only, there’s Punk Rock Karaoke on Friday night at Propaganda in Lake Worth (Facebook.com/PropagandaLakeWorth), where you can perform in front of a live band (on hand: the Fake Outs, Whiskey Walls and JPP). Unclaimed from the set list so far is the Circle Jerks’ “Beverly Hills.” I’m smiling already.

Here’s the inside story on other places to have fun indoors this weekend.

GOTTA HAVE HART

Comedy rock star Kevin Hart will be at Books and Books in Coral Gables on Friday for an autographing appearance tied not to “Captain Underpants,” but rather his humorously introspective memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.” As with other appearances by celebrities of this caliber, there are rules. When you order a copy of Hart’s book at any Books and Books location, you will receive a voucher to be exchanged at the 7 p.m. signing for a wristband and a place in line. You will receive a book, already signed by Hart, and the opportunity to pose for a picture taken by a house photographer that can be downloaded for free at KevinHartBook.Photos. No personal photographs will be allowed. For more information, visit BooksAndBooks.com.

WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR

The big show this weekend is, of course, U2’s Joshua Tree Tour stop on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, a show that sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last year. If you are without a ticket but still in the mood to hear a live performance of the album, with such hits as “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” consider Saturday night’s free performance at Hard Rock Live by one of the country’s top U2 tribute bands, South Florida’s own U2 by UV. Drummer Jeff Clemens, a Lake Worth resident (also a member of the Florida Senate), says no band puts in more time and expense in creating a note-for-note experience of a U2 concert. And in Michael Schmidt they have one of the great Bonos in the business. Again, admission to the 9 p.m. Saturday show is free. And, of course, Hard Rock Live has a roof. Visit MyHRl.com or U2ByUV.com. Hit the link for an interview with U2 by UV drummer Jeff Clemens.

TAKE THE KIDS

Miami’s Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday presents “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert,” with a symphony orchestra providing live accompaniment of John Williams’ score for a showing of the popular film on a 40-foot high-definition screen in the center’s Knight Concert Hall. Screenings will be at 2 and 8 p.m., with tickets $39, $59, $89 and $105 (ArshtCenter.org) … The gloriously retro Silverball Museum in downtown Delray Beach has Family Day on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m., when a group of four gets in for $25 (additional guests $5). Of course, once you are in, all games are free (SilverballMuseum.com/Delray-Beach) ... The Young at Art Museum in Davie this weekend opens “XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness,” inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, YAA will host a kid-friendly art station for creating colorful hearts in homage to pop artist Jim Dine (Facebook.com/YoungAtArt).

WEEKEND MOVIE

Your perfect Girls’ Night Out can be found on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale’s Classic Gateway Theatre, both for the selection of films — the romantic mystery “My Cousin Rachel,” Cate Blanchett’s tour de force “Manifesto,” the foodie escapism of “Paris Can Wait” and box-office champ “Wonder Woman” — but also for what’s going on next door at Mod Wine Lounge. The sassy little storefront bar is hosting a 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. party for its second anniversary, with a performance of girl-group classics by the Pop Tarts. Visit: Facebook.com/ModWineBar, ClassicGateway.com.

HOLLYWOOD SWIRLING