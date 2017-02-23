Weekend preview: Sweet music and pancakes

It will not be difficult to find something sweet to put in your mouth with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival oozing into every nook and cranny this weekend, but how about putting something sweet in your ear?
This is a particularly jazzy point in the late winter calendar, with the overlap of the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival and the Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival bringing revered old cats and adventurous young lions together on stages all over town. What’s more, the Mustafa festival will be screening the Fort Lauderdale-set jazz documentary “Sweet Dillard,” and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach is hosting the iconic film “A Great Day in Harlem.”
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival will be set up Friday-Sunday in a new spot, at the 103-year-old Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave. in Overtown. Hosted by the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida and headlined by legendary Miami jazz trumpeter Melton Mustafa and his 18-piece band, there will be performances by national and local artists including Grammy-winning percussionist Jonathan Joseph, Jesse Jones Jr., Troy Roberts, Valerie Tyson, steel-pan virtuoso Leon Foster Thomas, Shareef Clayton, the New Vision Sax Ensemble and many others. Tickets range from $10 to $60, with a $100 weekend pass good for all performances and events, and are available here.
At 8 p.m. Friday, the festival will present the award-winning documentary “Sweet Dillard,” a profile of the Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble on its way to New York City for the Essentially Ellington competition of high school jazz bands hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center and artistic director Wynton Marsalis.
If you have become disillusioned by the national conversation about arts education, or public education in general, “Sweet Dillard” is a tonic. Tickets to see the film are $20, $15 in advance. For information about festival performances and tickets, call 305-710-3511 or visit Facebook.com/MeltonMustafaJazzFestival.
The aforementioned Shareef Clayton, jazz trumpeter and Miami native, will perform a free show 8 p.m. Friday as part of the Jazz at MOCA series at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami. Info: MoCANoMi.org.
The Miami Downtown Jazz Festival is Friday and Saturday in a variety of locales around Miami, with many performances free. Artists lined up include bands led by Othello Molineaux, Brenda Alford, Nicole Yarling, Ira Sullivan and Kevin Mahogany; a performance by DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars; and a festival-closing concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater featuring the Chico Pinheiro Quartet, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, the Hubert Laws Quintet and the Paquito D’Rivera Quintet. Tickets for the closing concert cost $18.25-$112. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit: MiamiDowntownJazzFestival.org.
Screening as part of the Kravis Center’s African-American Film Festival, “A Great Day in Harlem” is the Oscar-nominated documentary directed by Jean Bach that delves into the story of photographer Art Kane’s famed picture of a remarkable gathering of 57 leading jazz singers and musicians on a summer day in 1958. They included Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonius Monk, Lester Young, Charles Mingus, Mary Lou Williams, Coleman Hawkins, Sonny Rollins, Art Blakey, Gerry Mulligan, Hank Jones, Milt Hinton and Marian McPartland. “A Great Day in Harlem” will screen at 7 p.m. Monday in the venue’s Rinker Playhouse. Tickets: $10. Info: Kravis.org.
WE’RE P-JAMMIN’
Saturday’s second annual Pajama Pancake Party at the Foxy Brown in downtown Fort Lauderdale is a benefit for the Jack & Jill Children’s Center, sure, but it’s also an excuse to wear that killer onesie for all the world to see. As you may recall from last year, the five stations will be serving fan favorites that go beyond their usual raspberry-and-white-chocolate pancakes. Yes, it’s possible. The morning (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) will include craft beer and cocktails, games and a contest for best pajamas. Tickets: $25, $12 for ages 12 and younger. Info: Facebook.com/TheFoxyBrown.
TORTUGA TICKETS
Single-day tickets for the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival, returning to Fort Lauderdale beach April 7-9, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, priced at $99 for general admission and $399 for VIP. A limited number of three-day, general-admission passes ($229) and three-day VIP passes ($999) are also still available. To help decide which day to go to see Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker and Maren Morris, hit the link for the daily music schedule for the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huka Entertainment, the promoter of the ocean conservation-themed festival, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host a beach clean-up at the festival site near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Volunteers, who can sign up here, will meet at 10 a.m. at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. A second clean-up is scheduled March 25 at Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter. A similar gathering on Feb. 5 in Pompano Beach removed 200 pounds of trash from the sand. For more on the clean-ups, go to TortugaMusicFestival.com.
SILENCE IS GOLDEN
The unnerving spectacle of Silent Disco returns to C&I Studios during the FAT Village Art Walk 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. As we may not need to tell you but will anyway, Silent Disco allows you and your people to dance to music that only you can hear on the official headphones ($10). There will be three DJs vying for your ear’s affection on three channels. Information on Art Walk and related events in the nearby MASS District can be found at FATVillage.com and MASSDistrict.com. For more information on Silent Disco, visit Facebook.com/CIStudios.
WEEKEND BEER
Beginning at noon Saturday, 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will be offering its small-batch Have An Udder Milk Stout in 22-ounce bombers and on draft in the latest installment of the tap room’s Brown Bag Series of bottle releases. Info: Facebook.com/26Brewing. … Also on Saturday, beginning at noon, Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will introduce bottles of Den of Sins, a bourbon barrel-aged version of their potent Parade of Souls. Info: Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks. … MIA Beer Co. in Miami will celebrate its second anniversary with a party 2-10 p.m. Saturday featuring music from DJ Le Spam, Otto von Schirach and Juan Luv; vendors and games; and food trucks including Box of Chacos, Tucker Duke's Food Truck and Mr. PB&J. Info: Facebook.com/MIABeerCo.
TACOS AND ART
The community-building event known as Tacos & Hip Hop returns to the alley at Subculture Coffee in West Palm Beach at 7 p.m. Friday, with DJs and Zipitios tacos and merchandise that benefit the Tacos and Hip Hop charitable fund. Special this time is an exhibit of works organized by Youth Concept Gallery, which helps guide at-risk youth in Miami. It’s on view 1-7 p.m. Info: Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee.
PEACE OUT
The Virginia Key Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance continues through Sunday with a wide range of spirit-freeing workshops, yoga and meditation instruction and a strong list of local-skewing music acts that will disturb that peace. Taking place at historic Virginia Key Beach Park and several satellite stages around Miami and Miami Beach, the lineup includes Telekinetic Walrus (11 p.m. Thursday, Wynwood Yard), Electric Piquete (9 p.m. Friday, Wynwood Yard), Locos Por Juana (11 p.m. Saturday, Wynwood Yard), Elastic Bond (1 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Key Beach Park), Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad (5 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Key Beach Park) and Donna the Buffalo (8 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Key Beach Park). Admission is $35, which gets you a wristband good for entry to all events all weekend. Info: VirginiaKeyGrassroots.com.
OSCAR, OSCAR, OSCAR
Perhaps, you are looking for an Oscars watch party Sunday night to show off your screen knowledge in front of other cinéastes. The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is throwing its annual affair at 7 p.m. at FLIFF benefactor Steve Savor’s luxe Villa de Palma mansion on the Las Olas Isles. The black-tie fundraiser for the festival costs $100 (advance only). Info: FLIFF.com. Black-tie attire is optional for the party at O Cinema Miami Shores, where the festivities (doors open at 6 p.m.) will be hosted by drag wits Hairy Bradshaw and Jupiter Velvet. Admission is free, with concessions available. RSVP, Info: O-Cinema.org.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
Jerry Seinfeld is doing OK for himself, having just sold “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to Netflix. He recently did an interview with the Harvard Business Review in which he admitted that when it comes to live performances, managing expectations — his own — has always been a challenge: “You have to know how to encourage yourself to be confident and courageous when you’re creating new material and also how to be harshly critical and go, ‘That’s good, but it’s not good enough — take it out.’ I don’t like to be so critical that I get depressed, but I get close. Managing that is the toughest part of the profession. Most of the time when comedians come off the stage and you ask them, ‘How was it?’ they say, ‘I hate myself.’” Seinfeld performs 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Tickets: $80-$180. Info: MyHRL.com.
WEEKEND SKIN
Fort Lauderdale-based Cupcake Burlesque on Saturday will be at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach with a show called “Bill & Ted's Bodacious Burlesque Voyage,” a time-traveling mission that may give you a new appreciation for world history. It begins at 10 p.m. Tickets: $10 (bring many extra singles). Info: Facebook.com/CupcakeBurlesque.
TICKET WINDOW
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday to catch roots-rock icon John Mellencamp at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton on June 25. His summer Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour includes 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris and recent Mellencamp collaborator Carlene Carter. Tickets will cost $55-$125 at AEGLive.com. For more information, visit Mellencamp.com.
CHLOE COUNTRY
Versatile Boca Raton singer-songwriter Chloe Dolandis is a finalist in the Nashville Songwriters Association International song contest sponsored by the CMT channel. Yes, it’s country music from Boca Raton and, I have to say, pretty good. The song "One Man's White Trash" is one of 11 finalists with the winner being chosen by online votes tabulated through Feb. 28. The winner gets $5,000, a song contract and a mentoring session with Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum. To listen to "One Man's White Trash" and cast your vote, hit the link to go to the contest page at CMT.com.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
West Palm Beach’s Whisperwind will play music from their new album, “Into the Forest on the Moon,” joined by Peyote Coyote, at Dada in Delray Beach 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/WhisperwindMusic) ... The Copper Tones play Sons & Daughters Winery in Lake Worth 8 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheCopperTonesMusic, SD-Farm.com) … Modernage, Jaialai, Svnset, Viceroy and other noisemakers play Churchill’s Pub in Miami 8 p.m. Friday in a benefit ($5 cover) for the American Civil Liberties Union (ChurchillsPub.com) … Krazy Train brings the power to Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/KrazyTrainBand) … Bluesman Albert Castiglia plays the Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/AlbertCastigliaBand) … Deerfield Beach-spawned psych-funk trio Xotic Yeyo are at Two& in Fort Lauderdale 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/XoticYeyo) … Sweatpants in Public, which deserves your attention on its name alone, plays Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing, Facebook.com/SweatpantsInPublic) …