Weekend preview: Sweet music and pancakes

It will not be difficult to find something sweet to put in your mouth with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival oozing into every nook and cranny this weekend, but how about putting something sweet in your ear?

This is a particularly jazzy point in the late winter calendar, with the overlap of the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival and the Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival bringing revered old cats and adventurous young lions together on stages all over town. What’s more, the Mustafa festival will be screening the Fort Lauderdale-set jazz documentary “Sweet Dillard,” and the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach is hosting the iconic film “A Great Day in Harlem.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival will be set up Friday-Sunday in a new spot, at the 103-year-old Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave. in Overtown. Hosted by the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida and headlined by legendary Miami jazz trumpeter Melton Mustafa and his 18-piece band, there will be performances by national and local artists including Grammy-winning percussionist Jonathan Joseph, Jesse Jones Jr., Troy Roberts, Valerie Tyson, steel-pan virtuoso Leon Foster Thomas, Shareef Clayton, the New Vision Sax Ensemble and many others. Tickets range from $10 to $60, with a $100 weekend pass good for all performances and events, and are available here.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the festival will present the award-winning documentary “Sweet Dillard,” a profile of the Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble on its way to New York City for the Essentially Ellington competition of high school jazz bands hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center and artistic director Wynton Marsalis.

If you have become disillusioned by the national conversation about arts education, or public education in general, “Sweet Dillard” is a tonic. Tickets to see the film are $20, $15 in advance. For information about festival performances and tickets, call 305-710-3511 or visit Facebook.com/MeltonMustafaJazzFestival.

The aforementioned Shareef Clayton, jazz trumpeter and Miami native, will perform a free show 8 p.m. Friday as part of the Jazz at MOCA series at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami. Info: MoCANoMi.org.

The Miami Downtown Jazz Festival is Friday and Saturday in a variety of locales around Miami, with many performances free. Artists lined up include bands led by Othello Molineaux, Brenda Alford, Nicole Yarling, Ira Sullivan and Kevin Mahogany; a performance by DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars; and a festival-closing concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater featuring the Chico Pinheiro Quartet, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, the Hubert Laws Quintet and the Paquito D’Rivera Quintet. Tickets for the closing concert cost $18.25-$112. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit: MiamiDowntownJazzFestival.org.

Screening as part of the Kravis Center’s African-American Film Festival, “A Great Day in Harlem” is the Oscar-nominated documentary directed by Jean Bach that delves into the story of photographer Art Kane’s famed picture of a remarkable gathering of 57 leading jazz singers and musicians on a summer day in 1958. They included Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonius Monk, Lester Young, Charles Mingus, Mary Lou Williams, Coleman Hawkins, Sonny Rollins, Art Blakey, Gerry Mulligan, Hank Jones, Milt Hinton and Marian McPartland. “A Great Day in Harlem” will screen at 7 p.m. Monday in the venue’s Rinker Playhouse. Tickets: $10. Info: Kravis.org.

WE’RE P-JAMMIN’

Saturday’s second annual Pajama Pancake Party at the Foxy Brown in downtown Fort Lauderdale is a benefit for the Jack & Jill Children’s Center, sure, but it’s also an excuse to wear that killer onesie for all the world to see. As you may recall from last year, the five stations will be serving fan favorites that go beyond their usual raspberry-and-white-chocolate pancakes. Yes, it’s possible. The morning (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) will include craft beer and cocktails, games and a contest for best pajamas. Tickets: $25, $12 for ages 12 and younger. Info: Facebook.com/TheFoxyBrown.

The 16th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Feb. 22-26, held its opening-night party at the Bonnet House in Fort Lauderdale. The Seaside Eats party, hosted by Food Network personality Anne Burrell, was the first of seven Broward County events that are part of this year’s festival. The festival, with 90 events concentrated in Miami and Miami Beach, includes the popular Burger Bash with host Rachael Ray and the Grand Tasting Village. Among the highlights of the Taste Fort Lauderdale series: a return of the Bloody Mary Brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, co-hosted by actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and the launch of a Friday-night cocktail event in artsy Fat Village, DRINK Fort Lauderdale, on Feb. 24.

TORTUGA TICKETS

Single-day tickets for the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival, returning to Fort Lauderdale beach April 7-9, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, priced at $99 for general admission and $399 for VIP. A limited number of three-day, general-admission passes ($229) and three-day VIP passes ($999) are also still available. To help decide which day to go to see Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker and Maren Morris, hit the link for the daily music schedule for the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huka Entertainment, the promoter of the ocean conservation-themed festival, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host a beach clean-up at the festival site near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Volunteers, who can sign up here, will meet at 10 a.m. at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. A second clean-up is scheduled March 25 at Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter. A similar gathering on Feb. 5 in Pompano Beach removed 200 pounds of trash from the sand. For more on the clean-ups, go to TortugaMusicFestival.com.

SILENCE IS GOLDEN