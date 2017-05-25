Weekend preview: Bullfrog, brews and a jaguar

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog establishes a certain mise en place early on in his irreverent new cooking travelogue, the Complex Network’s “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It,” by wearing a Guitars Over Guns T-shirt.
For all the swagger and beer drinking and celebrating of exotic regional delicacies (all the beer in Madison, Wisc., may have been drained as he probed the subtleties of braunschweiger in the opening episode), Jeremiah is all about the 305.
The shirt supporting Guitars Over Guns was a tip of the hat to the arts-based mentoring program for at-risk youth run by his friend, Miami musician Chad Bernstein, and a shout-out to an underappreciated aspect of his hometown, where entrepreneurism and creativity are not only the domain of the DJ and the nightclub owner.
“I’m a big fan of what they do at Guitars Over Guns,” says Jeremiah, who lit the fuse on the food truck movement in South Florida with the 2009 debut of a 1962 Airstream trailer called gastroPod. “Supporting our youth is a strong statement. I don’t play guitar, but I’ll do whatever I can do to support those dudes who are doing the hard work.”
Once a personal chef for South Florida rap icon Rick Ross, Jeremiah is a larger-than-life figure on “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It,” which debuted on May 15 and takes him to out-of-the-way pockets of culinary excitement in cities including Oakland, Atlanta and New Orleans.
The first episode set in the chef’s hometown will drop on Monday, May 29, at Complex.com and via Verizon's go90 streaming service. The Miami episode follows Jeremiah to some favorite spots, including Steve Santana’s Taquiza for “the best tacos in the 305” and, of course, beers at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood.
Jeremiah is no stranger to the camera, of course, with appearances on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” There he showed off the skills honed at such renowned restaurants as Ferran Adrià’s daring El Bulli (Spain), Noma (Copenhagen), WD-50 (New York) and Aquavit (New York).
Such success was not predetermined for the self-described “fat kid” from Miami who began to appreciate the value of hands-on kitchen work while watching his grandmother make homemade pasta.
Jeremiah was something of an “at-risk” youth himself, cutting a distinctive path through three South Florida high schools, including “the illustrious Burger King Academy” and American Heritage in Plantation, where the title of class clown was well earned, he says.
“I had to go to a dropout prevention school, and I got expelled from that,” he says. “High school wasn’t my thing. But once I got to culinary school, I had to straighten that up.”
Jeremiah entered Johnson & Wales Culinary School in North Miami in 1998 in the class just behind celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein.
The chef says that his Complex show allows him to flaunt the personality that ended up on the editing-room floor at the Food Network.
“There’s not enough real TV out there. There’s a whole bunch of fake s--t,” he says. “Not everything is very pretty, not everything always works. It’s just like life.”
But the boozy camaraderie on “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It” should not distract from the fact that he is serious about his profession, the chef says.
“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I put in the long and hard work in kitchens with some of the best chefs all around the world, and when I cook it’s the real deal,” he says. “It’s what I do. I eat, sleep, breathe and s--t food. It is my life.”
On Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., you can witness the man, the myth, the maniac when Jeremiah hosts the second edition of Duck Duck Goose, a spinoff of his long-running P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) parties, this time aimed at locally raised and pastured fowl.
Duck Duck Goose Deux — a cookoff among more than 15 top chefs, including Brad Kilgore (Alter), Nina Compton and Levi Raines (Compere Lapin in New Orleans), Aaron Brooks (Four Seasons Miami), Brian Mullins (Ms. Cheezious) and Josh Gripper (The Dutch) — will take place at the Anderson (709 NE 79th St., Miami). Tickets run $20-75, with more information at ChefJeremiah.com.
WEEKEND BEER
Long weekend, and every one of your favorite breweries and taverns will have a party going on. But of particular interest should be the FemAle Brew Fest in Building 517 in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by the entrepreneurs of Fem Collective, the first beer festival in South Florida to celebrate women in the brewing industry will be about showing off their beers, but also their experiences in the industry. How is it that such a festival is just happening now? They’ll explain. Art, food and music are part of the deal. General-admission tickets, which allow sampling from 2 to 5 p.m., cost $25, $35 at the door. Designated-driver tickets cost $10/$15. VIP passes (with 1 p.m. entry) are sold out. Visit Facebook.com/FemAleBrewFest.
PERSONAL SHOPPING
Remember when you would buy something after holding it in your hand, feeling it, smelling it, trying it on? That’s the theme at the Artisan Market that C&I Studios will have set up 6 p.m. Saturday during the monthly Art Walk in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village, with food and drink, music and an assortment of local vendors. Visit Facebook.com/CIStudios. From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Indie Craft Bazaar returns to the Revolution Live-America's Backyard-Stache complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District with creations from more than 65 artists, crafters and designers, DIY activities, food and drink specials, live music and giveaways. Admission: $5, with free (limited) parking. Kids 10 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/IndieCraftBazaar.
TEQUILA SUNDOWN
Available at all South Florida Rocco’s Tacos locations is a new late-night happy hour called "After Midnight,” with $2 tacos, $5 snacks (such as guacamole and quesadillas), $3 beers (including Corona, Modelo and Pacifico) and house wine, $5 margaritas and specialty cocktails and half-off select shots from the Wall of Tequila. The deals run from midnight to closing, but only every night. Visit RoccosTacos.com.
WEEKEND MOVIES
Opening Friday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios” follows the two decades of success for the band after the acclaimed documentary by Wim Wenders and the release of the band's Ry Cooder-produced album, a period that saw the legendary Cuban musicians — Ruben Gonzalez, Ibrahim Ferrer, Compay Segundo, Omara Portuondo and Eliades Ochoa — perform everywhere from Miami’s Arsht Center to the White House. Visit GablesCinema.com. … The biopic “Chuck,” starring Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”) as boxer Chuck Wepner, whose against-all-odds 1975 bid for the heavyweight championship in a 15-round fight against Muhammad Ali inspired a little film called “Rocky,” opens Friday at the Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, the Movies of Lake Worth and the AMC CityPlace 20 in West Palm Beach. …
FRIEND IN NEED
The talented friends of local sound magician Xela Zaid (Alex Diaz) will gather at Churchill’s Pub in Miami 7 p.m. Sunday to raise money for his ongoing rehabilitation from a stroke suffered in December. May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Among the performers will be Rat Bastard, Gold Dust Lounge, Humbert, Mr Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers, Curious Hair, Off Orbit and many others. If you can’t make it, drop a few dollars to the cause at YouCaring.com/XelaZaid-730032.
TECH SUPPORT
The 20th anniversary of Radiohead’s dystopian epic “OK Computer” will be celebrated during Classic Album Sundays at Sweat Records in Miami. The 5 p.m. audiophile-oriented playback party, which will include Tame Impala’s “Lonerism,” comes with free PBRs and pizza with your ticket ($6 advance, $10 at the door). Visit SweatRecordsMiami.com.
POOL PARTY
The B Ocean Resort on Fort Lauderdale beach will introduce Salty Siren, a new poolside chilling-drinking-dining destination, with the #BSalty pool party 1-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Major-league DJ Miguel Migs will spin as you lounge. Salty Siren, a concept overseen by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano, is a key feature of the resort’s recent multimillion-dollar remodel. Admission to the #BSalty party is $20. Tickets/details: Wantickets.com/MigsDuckie, BHotelsAndResorts.com.
TAKE THE KIDS
The Twisted Trunk Brewing tap takeover (probably) has nothing to do with why you may find yourself asleep during an energetic weekend at the Palm Beach Zoo. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the zoo hosts another one of its Family Overnight sleepovers (mandatory pre-registration at PalmBeachZoo.org), followed on Saturday by the public debut of Fiona, an orphaned jaguar found in Panama. That evening, from 4:30 to 9 p.m., the zoo’s Food Truck Safari will include favorite Palm Beach County trucks, music by Bobby G and Andre Michaud of Smiley Tunehead, a cash bar and cups filled by Twisted Trunk Brewing Co. Zoo admission is $19.95, seniors $17.95, ages 3-12 $14.95. Visit Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo.
DON’T TAKE THE KIDS
Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale turns its roller rink over to adults (18 and older only) 7-10 p.m. Sunday for Sunday Rewind, with classic DJ music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Thankfully, there are $5 drink specials at the bar. And you have Monday to recuperate. Visit XtremeActionPark.com.
PROM NIGHT
On Sunday night, Respectable Street in West Palm Beach will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cheesy ’80s Prom, with prizes for the best-dressed Prom King and Queen, portraits, spiked punch and, if we’re lucky, Spandau Ballet’s “True.” Visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.
HE’S MONEY
The eighth annual Great American Beach Party returns to the Hub at Fort Lauderdale beach (Las Olas and A1A) 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, with a day of family-friendly activities and live music on two stages, highlighted by Mr. Two Tickets to Paradise, Eddie Money, at 4:45 p.m. Other performers include Big Harvest, the Six Foot Swell Surf Band, Shane Duncan, Mr. Nice Guy, Pocket Change and Replay. Visit Fortlauderdale.gov/GABP.
PICNIC SEASON
Since you asked, the popular Friday-night Starlight Musicals in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park will kick off June 16 with the Aerosmith tribute band Jaded. Other acts to picnic by will be the Tim Charron Band (country) June 23; Jimmy Stowe (Buffet trop-rock) June 30; RD Project (Latin) July 7; Across the Universe (Beatles) July 14; Classic Rock Therapy July 21; Fabulous Fleetwoods (Southern rock) July 28; and Brass Evolution (Chicago-style horns) Aug. 4. Visit FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Bluesman Albert Castiglia will do a 9 p.m. set on Friday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, joined by the Markey Blue Band (Facebook.com/AlbertCastigliaBand) … Joel Da Silva and the Midnight Howl rock the Funky Buddha Lounge in Boca Raton 9:30 pm Friday (Facebook.com/JDAndTheHowl) … Zack Jones (Gravel Kings) plays Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 5 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/ZackJonesMusic) … Dirt Poor Millionaire, Ross One, Misha, Le Youth and others tune up the Memorial Day Weekend party 1 p.m. Sunday at Rhythm and Vine in Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineFTL) … Jahfe plays Reggae Sunday at Wynwood Yard beginning at 2 p.m. (Facebook.com/JahfeMusicGroup) … Carly Jo Jackson (formerly of “America’s Got Talent”) is at Copper Blues in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Monday (Facebook.com/CarlyJoOfficial) … The Sarah Packiam Trio is at Faena Miami Beach Tuesday night for sets at 8:45 and 10 p.m. (SarahPackiam.com) … The rootsy Cameron Snow is at the Blind Monk in West Palm Beach 8-11 p.m. Tuesday (Facebook.com/TheBlindMonk).