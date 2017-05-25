Weekend preview: Bullfrog, brews and a jaguar

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog establishes a certain mise en place early on in his irreverent new cooking travelogue, the Complex Network’s “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It,” by wearing a Guitars Over Guns T-shirt.

For all the swagger and beer drinking and celebrating of exotic regional delicacies (all the beer in Madison, Wisc., may have been drained as he probed the subtleties of braunschweiger in the opening episode), Jeremiah is all about the 305.

The shirt supporting Guitars Over Guns was a tip of the hat to the arts-based mentoring program for at-risk youth run by his friend, Miami musician Chad Bernstein, and a shout-out to an underappreciated aspect of his hometown, where entrepreneurism and creativity are not only the domain of the DJ and the nightclub owner.

“I’m a big fan of what they do at Guitars Over Guns,” says Jeremiah, who lit the fuse on the food truck movement in South Florida with the 2009 debut of a 1962 Airstream trailer called gastroPod. “Supporting our youth is a strong statement. I don’t play guitar, but I’ll do whatever I can do to support those dudes who are doing the hard work.”

Once a personal chef for South Florida rap icon Rick Ross, Jeremiah is a larger-than-life figure on “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It,” which debuted on May 15 and takes him to out-of-the-way pockets of culinary excitement in cities including Oakland, Atlanta and New Orleans.

The first episode set in the chef’s hometown will drop on Monday, May 29, at Complex.com and via Verizon's go90 streaming service. The Miami episode follows Jeremiah to some favorite spots, including Steve Santana’s Taquiza for “the best tacos in the 305” and, of course, beers at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood.

Complex Network No surprise that Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, right, and New Orleans performer Ha-Sizzle found each other on an episode of "Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It." No surprise that Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, right, and New Orleans performer Ha-Sizzle found each other on an episode of "Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It." (Complex Network)

Jeremiah is no stranger to the camera, of course, with appearances on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” There he showed off the skills honed at such renowned restaurants as Ferran Adrià’s daring El Bulli (Spain), Noma (Copenhagen), WD-50 (New York) and Aquavit (New York).

Such success was not predetermined for the self-described “fat kid” from Miami who began to appreciate the value of hands-on kitchen work while watching his grandmother make homemade pasta.

Jeremiah was something of an “at-risk” youth himself, cutting a distinctive path through three South Florida high schools, including “the illustrious Burger King Academy” and American Heritage in Plantation, where the title of class clown was well earned, he says.

“I had to go to a dropout prevention school, and I got expelled from that,” he says. “High school wasn’t my thing. But once I got to culinary school, I had to straighten that up.”

Jeremiah entered Johnson & Wales Culinary School in North Miami in 1998 in the class just behind celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein.

The chef says that his Complex show allows him to flaunt the personality that ended up on the editing-room floor at the Food Network.

“There’s not enough real TV out there. There’s a whole bunch of fake s--t,” he says. “Not everything is very pretty, not everything always works. It’s just like life.”

But the boozy camaraderie on “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It” should not distract from the fact that he is serious about his profession, the chef says.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I put in the long and hard work in kitchens with some of the best chefs all around the world, and when I cook it’s the real deal,” he says. “It’s what I do. I eat, sleep, breathe and s--t food. It is my life.”

On Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., you can witness the man, the myth, the maniac when Jeremiah hosts the second edition of Duck Duck Goose, a spinoff of his long-running P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) parties, this time aimed at locally raised and pastured fowl.

Duck Duck Goose Deux — a cookoff among more than 15 top chefs, including Brad Kilgore (Alter), Nina Compton and Levi Raines (Compere Lapin in New Orleans), Aaron Brooks (Four Seasons Miami), Brian Mullins (Ms. Cheezious) and Josh Gripper (The Dutch) — will take place at the Anderson (709 NE 79th St., Miami). Tickets run $20-75, with more information at ChefJeremiah.com.

WEEKEND BEER

Long weekend, and every one of your favorite breweries and taverns will have a party going on. But of particular interest should be the FemAle Brew Fest in Building 517 in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by the entrepreneurs of Fem Collective, the first beer festival in South Florida to celebrate women in the brewing industry will be about showing off their beers, but also their experiences in the industry. How is it that such a festival is just happening now? They’ll explain. Art, food and music are part of the deal. General-admission tickets, which allow sampling from 2 to 5 p.m., cost $25, $35 at the door. Designated-driver tickets cost $10/$15. VIP passes (with 1 p.m. entry) are sold out. Visit Facebook.com/FemAleBrewFest.

PERSONAL SHOPPING

Remember when you would buy something after holding it in your hand, feeling it, smelling it, trying it on? That’s the theme at the Artisan Market that C&I Studios will have set up 6 p.m. Saturday during the monthly Art Walk in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village, with food and drink, music and an assortment of local vendors. Visit Facebook.com/CIStudios. From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Indie Craft Bazaar returns to the Revolution Live-America's Backyard-Stache complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District with creations from more than 65 artists, crafters and designers, DIY activities, food and drink specials, live music and giveaways. Admission: $5, with free (limited) parking. Kids 10 and younger free. Visit Facebook.com/IndieCraftBazaar.

TEQUILA SUNDOWN

Available at all South Florida Rocco’s Tacos locations is a new late-night happy hour called "After Midnight,” with $2 tacos, $5 snacks (such as guacamole and quesadillas), $3 beers (including Corona, Modelo and Pacifico) and house wine, $5 margaritas and specialty cocktails and half-off select shots from the Wall of Tequila. The deals run from midnight to closing, but only every night. Visit RoccosTacos.com.