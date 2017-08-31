Weekend preview: Stop and smell the live music

Labor Day Weekend is about honoring the value of a day’s work and the brotherhood that united years ago to fight for the sanctity of things we take for granted, like three-day weekends. It’s also about laying your burden down and taking that extra day to enjoy the fruits of your labor, which may be distilled down to a simple night out with friends. This particular weekend invites all kinds of opportunities to get together over the shared experience of live music, which has restorative powers that should not be underestimated.

Ball & Chain Music Festival: More than 100 bands, DJs and solo performers will take part in this third annual festival running Friday-Sunday at the 82-year-old Little Havana nightspot of the same name. Among them are Palo!, the Spam Allstars, Aaron Lebos, Electric Piquete, Conjunto Progresso, Electric Kif, Lemon City Trio, Vlade Divak, ArtOfficial, Elastic Bond, Leslie Cartaya and Tony Succar featuring Mixtura. Admission to the 21-and-older event is free. Visit BallAndChainMiami.com.

Dolphin Project: Jim Wurster and Rich Ulloa will host some of South Florida’s best singer-songwriters at Luna Star Café in North Miami at 8 p.m. Friday to raise money and awareness for Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project. Among the performers will be Diane Ward and Jack Shawde, Matt Sabatella, Charlie Pickett, Darrel Arnold, Sarah Jacob, Birdman, Karen Feldner, George Zhen, Chris DeAngelis, Trish Sheldon, the Atomic Cowboys and Adam Matza. Wurster and Ulloa recently recorded Fred Neil's “The Dolphins,” with vocals by Ward and Sabatella, to benefit the Dolphin Project. Limited editions of the single (released by the newly revived Y&T Music label) will be given to those who donate to the project at Luna Star Café. Visit DolphinProject.net, LunaStarCafe.com.

Donavon Frankenreiter: The surfer-songwriter’s most recent album, “The Heart,” is filled with uncommon emotional honesty, striking an engaging balance between bluesy thoughtfulness and his trademark beach-party sing-alongs, and was one of my favorite releases of 2015. Catch him with Matt Grundy and JL Fulks 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room. Tickets cost $20. Visit CultureRoom.net.

Spam Allstars: Any time is a good time to get away from it all over a glass of hibiscus wine at the bucolic Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth. But when the Spam Allstars roll up to the big barn (the one with the bar inside) for a 7 p.m. gig on Friday, well, let’s just say the pigs will be sleeping in on Saturday. Admission: $10. Visit: Facebook.com/SonsAndDaughtersFarm.

Kendrick Lamar: The weekend’s biggest star will be at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami 7:30 p.m. Saturday with music from his enthralling rap masterpiece “Damn.” After Lamar burned the house down at MTV’s Video Music Awards last weekend, anticipation for this show could not be higher. Tickets (there were a few left when last we checked) run $45.50-$125.50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Bumblefest: Texas psych-rockers Holy Wave leads an excellent roster of mostly local bands performing during this 10-hour, four-stage block party, organized by PureHoney magazine’s Steve Rullman, that gets going at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Palm Beach’s Clematis Street. Also on the bill: Pleasures, Peyote Coyote, the Water Colors, Lindsey Mills & the Lazy Lovers, Dead and Loving It, Jellyfish Brothers, King Complex, Deaf Poets, Heavy Drag, Pocket of Lollipops, Grey & Orange, Brother Sundance and John Ralston. Visit Facebook.com/Bumblefest.

Woolbright: Next Door at C&I Studios in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village will close out the summer 6 p.m. Saturday with a music-centric blowout featuring headliner Woolbright and music from the Davie quartet’s debut album, "Busybody Lazybones." Also on the bill will be Gouge Away, Henrietta, Boston Marriage and Winded. Admission is $10. Visit Facebook.com/NextDoorCI.

Tequila Bay Country Music Festival: So many Miami residents seem to drift up to Tortuga every year that it was only a matter of time before we had something like the Tequila Bay Country Music Festival, which will bring Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore, Montgomery Gentry, Tyler Farr and others to Miami Marine Stadium Park 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. Also on the bill are Brooke Eden, RaeLynn and Walker McGuire. Tickets start at $55. Visit TequilaBayFest.com.

Green Day: Never subtle, Green Day has been opening shows on the Revolution Radio Tour coming to Coral Sky Amphitheatre 7 p.m. Sunday with “Know Your Enemy” and closing with, among several options, “American Idiot.” Visit LiveNation.com, GreenDay.com.

WEEKEND MOVIE

Coral Gables Art Cinema on Friday begins a weeklong homage to the work of iconic, Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba with his latest film, “The Queen of Spain,” paired with its progenitor, 1998’s “The Girl of Your Dreams,” both starring the luminous Penelope Cruz. Trueba himself will introduce the first screening at 8 p.m. Friday, following a reception at 7 p.m. Trueba’s celebrated love letter to Latin jazz, “Calle 54,” opens at the theater on Friday, Sept. 8, with a 9 p.m. screening introduced by legendary musician Chucho Valdes. Visit GablesCinema.com.