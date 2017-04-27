Weekend preview: Listen up, it's local music

These are particularly interesting times to reacquaint yourself with the rich diversity of the South Florida music scene, from the distinctively buoyant electronic funkiness heard on the Spam Allstars’ album “Trans-Oceanic” to West Palm Beach indie-rockers Surfer Blood and cerebral singer-songwriter Emily Kopp, once of Plantation. Here’s where to support your local musician.
Consistently the life of every party they attend, DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars will celebrate the release of “Trans-Oceanic” 7 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach (a perfect match). The uninitiated should not let the name confuse them: DJ Le Spam (Andrew Yeomanson) does noodle with samplers and drum machines, but he also handles guitar and keyboards; Chad Bernstein plays a mean sax; percussionist Tomas Diaz is a fiery vocalist; and the music gets a very personal touch from the rest of the Allstars, including Jose Elias (tres and guitar), AJ Hill (sax, keys), Ted Zimmerman (trumpet), Mercedes Abal (flute), and drum loopers Brendan Buckley and David Goodstein. Tickets: $5, $10 with CD, $15 with vinyl, 12 and younger free. Info: Facebook.com/SpamAllstars.
Nationally touring quartet Surfer Blood will share music from the new album “Snowdonia” at Gramps in Miami 9 p.m. Friday and at 10 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach. Info: Facebook.com/SurferBlood.
At the Culture Room this weekend, Miami’s Astari Nite (Facebook.com/AstariNiteMusic) will open for Book of Love on Friday, and South Florida rockers Chemradery (Facebook.com/Chemradery) and Dayride Ritual (Soundcloud.com/Dayride-Ritual) are the special guests of Fuel on Saturday. Info: CultureRoom.net.
One of my favorite South Florida bands, the Gravel Kings of Fort Pierce this week released a video for their latest dose of thoughtful Americana, a song called “American Skies,” which is included in the ACLU benefit compilation “Music for Everyone.” A twangy appreciation for democratic ideals based on unity and respect, it’s a song that can be enjoyed no matter your thoughts on the current state of the union. The Gravel Kings are not an overtly political band, but vocalist and guitarist Zack Jones says they could not not make this song. “Our idea of America is being violated,” Jones told Paste magazine. “While we've always been hesitant to share our political opinions out of fear of losing fans, this time we couldn’t stay silent. Everyone should be speaking up right now. It’s time to be honest, we can’t be complacent.” Info: GravelKings.com.
SunFest returns to downtown West Palm Beach in a big way on May 3 with Wednesday headliners Weezer and Snoop Dogg, but there are locals on the bill to be aware of, including SunGhosts (5:45 p.m. Wednesday), Chemradery (6 p.m. Thursday), NoSleepKB (6:45 p.m. Friday), Magic City Hippies (1 p.m. Saturday), Rocket to Anywhere (7 p.m. Saturday), Emily Kopp (1 p.m. Sunday) and Alex DiLeo (5 p.m. Sunday). Info: SunFest.com.
Miami Beach garage rockers Deaf Poets will host listening parties for their new album, “Lost in Magic City,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 4) at Fort Lauderdale’s Radio-Active Records and 9 p.m. May 5 at Las Rosas in Miami. Info: Facebook.com/DeafPoets.
Jim Camacho will celebrate Episode 2 of his “Adventures in Songwriting” web series with Miami Beach indie-rock band Ex Norwegian 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Luna Star Café in North Miami. Ex Norwegian is set to release the album “Tekset” May 26. Cover for the all-ages show is $10 (Luna Star in cash only). Info: Facebook.com/JimCamachoMusic, Facebook.com/ExNorwegian.
The subject of an upcoming episode of “Adventures in Songwriting,” Rob Elba and Shark Valley Sisters will be on the May 6 bill for the daylong Passenger Festival at Mana Wynwood, with headliners Marky Ramone and Blitzkrieg joined by locals Jacuzzi Boys, Milk Spot and others. Tickets start at $30. Info: Facebook.com/SharkValleySisters.
BAGS OF FUN
Park & Ocean, the fresh new gastropub inside Fort Lauderdale’s seaside Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, will host the inaugural RNGR Cornhole Tournament noon-3 p.m. Sunday, including food, drinks, live music and prizes, with all proceeds going to support the beautification of the park, one of the more idyllic spots in South Florida. Tickets cost $25 per two-person team (includes two drinks), $10 for spectators (includes one drink). Info: Facebook.com/ParkAndOcean. … You can warm up at noon Saturday at the cornhole tournament at Tarpon Bend in the Himmarshee District, where the entry fee is $40 (per two-man team), and the prizes include $1,000 for first, $250 for second. Info: Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale.
WEEKEND BRUNCH
A celebration of “vittles and libations,” the inaugural Boynton Beach Brunchfest will gather favorite area breweries and restaurants on the water at Intracoastal Park (2240 N. Federal Highway) noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $65 (advance general admission), $75 (GA at the gate) and $100 for VIP. A general-admission ticket allows entry at 1 p.m. (noon for VIPs), two food tickets (with more for sale) and a 5-ounce commemorative mug good for unlimited refills. Designated drivers can get in for $25, including two food tickets. And, of course, there will be cornhole. Info: Facebook.com/BoyntonBrunch.
DRINKING FOR GOOD
While you’re at downtown Fort Lauderdale’s monthly FAT Village Art Walk on Saturday, drop in on the pop-up bar set up at General Provision from 6 to 11 p.m., hosted by the stylish professionals of the Ghost Light Society and Cocktails for Humanity. All proceeds, including tips, from cocktails, beer and wine will benefit arts-in-education programs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Info: Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity, Facebook.com/GhostLightSociety.
WEEKEND BEERS
Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach puts Perry's Pineapple Cinnamon Gose on tap for the first time on Friday and, beginning at 2 p.m., they’ll put their 100 bottles up for sale (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will debut Monk de Soleil, a Belgian pale ale brewed with 7venth Sun Brewing in Dunedin and available on draft and in bottles beginning at noon Saturday (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks) … On Tuesday, Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach celebrates the draft/can release of their summer seasonal Honey Vanilla Wheat, brewed with Palmetto honey from McCoy's Sunny South Apiaries in Loxahatchee (Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing).
PURPLE NIGHT
The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) will celebrate the late music icon Prince on Friday with a free screening of “Purple Rain,” sponsored by the African American Film Critics Association. The 21-and-older event, called The Cinematic Legacy of Prince, runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres. Info: Broward.org.
SPIN CYCLE
The new all-volunteer advocacy group Bike FTL, whose modest goal is “to make Fort Lauderdale a world-class bicycle-friendly city,” will host its inaugural ride for any and all bikers 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Laser Wolf tavern in Progresso (at Northeast Third Avenue and the tracks). Wheels will start rolling at about 7:30 for a slow 10-mile ride around the city. Info: Facebook.com/BikeFTL, LaserWolf.bar.
THE DOGS OUT
26 Degree Brewing in Pompano Beach hosts the dog-friendly Sunday Funday brunch with food by Stash Box BBQ Co. and $1 off draft beers noon-3 p.m. with a $5 donation to Good Karma Pet Rescue, which will be there with pups to pamper and adopt. Info: Facebook.com/26Brewing. … On Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m., Miami grilled-cheese mecca Ms. Cheezious will host its third annual Bark, Brews and BBQ party at the MiMo brick-and-mortar (7418 Biscayne Blvd.), where you’ll find barbecue and PBR specials, and your (leashed) dog will get treats from Dishes for Dogs. Miami-Dade Animal Services will be on hand for pet adoptions. Info: Facebook/com/MsCheezious. … The PawSUP & Surf Competition — yes, you and your dog surfing and/or paddling — scheduled for Dog Beach in Fort Lauderdale (just north of Sunrise Boulevard) Sunday morning has been postponed due to the potential for strong winds and high surf. The new date is May 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence, which provides trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities at no charge, the event requires no previous experience, with SUP boards and surfboards provided by BC Surf. Entry is $40 for each category, $60 for both. Register at CCI.org/PawSUP. For more information, email Journey925@gmail.com.
TALK NERDY TO ME
The Suicide Girls will bring the Blackheart Burlesque tour to Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room on Thursday (May 4), the same night Respectable Street in West Palm Beach will host “Star Wars” films and light-saber duels during its May the Fourth Be With You party. You’re supposed to wear costumes to one of these. Info: CultureRoom.net, Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.