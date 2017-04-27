Weekend preview: Listen up, it's local music

These are particularly interesting times to reacquaint yourself with the rich diversity of the South Florida music scene, from the distinctively buoyant electronic funkiness heard on the Spam Allstars’ album “Trans-Oceanic” to West Palm Beach indie-rockers Surfer Blood and cerebral singer-songwriter Emily Kopp, once of Plantation. Here’s where to support your local musician.

The Spam Allstars celebrate the new album "Trans-Oceanic" at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. Spam Allstars / Courtesy The Spam Allstars celebrate the new album "Trans-Oceanic" at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. The Spam Allstars celebrate the new album "Trans-Oceanic" at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. (Spam Allstars / Courtesy)

Consistently the life of every party they attend, DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars will celebrate the release of “Trans-Oceanic” 7 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach (a perfect match). The uninitiated should not let the name confuse them: DJ Le Spam (Andrew Yeomanson) does noodle with samplers and drum machines, but he also handles guitar and keyboards; Chad Bernstein plays a mean sax; percussionist Tomas Diaz is a fiery vocalist; and the music gets a very personal touch from the rest of the Allstars, including Jose Elias (tres and guitar), AJ Hill (sax, keys), Ted Zimmerman (trumpet), Mercedes Abal (flute), and drum loopers Brendan Buckley and David Goodstein. Tickets: $5, $10 with CD, $15 with vinyl, 12 and younger free. Info: Facebook.com/SpamAllstars.

Nationally touring quartet Surfer Blood will share music from the new album “Snowdonia” at Gramps in Miami 9 p.m. Friday and at 10 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach. Info: Facebook.com/SurferBlood.

At the Culture Room this weekend, Miami’s Astari Nite (Facebook.com/AstariNiteMusic) will open for Book of Love on Friday, and South Florida rockers Chemradery (Facebook.com/Chemradery) and Dayride Ritual (Soundcloud.com/Dayride-Ritual) are the special guests of Fuel on Saturday. Info: CultureRoom.net.

One of my favorite South Florida bands, the Gravel Kings of Fort Pierce this week released a video for their latest dose of thoughtful Americana, a song called “American Skies,” which is included in the ACLU benefit compilation “Music for Everyone.” A twangy appreciation for democratic ideals based on unity and respect, it’s a song that can be enjoyed no matter your thoughts on the current state of the union. The Gravel Kings are not an overtly political band, but vocalist and guitarist Zack Jones says they could not not make this song. “Our idea of America is being violated,” Jones told Paste magazine. “While we've always been hesitant to share our political opinions out of fear of losing fans, this time we couldn’t stay silent. Everyone should be speaking up right now. It’s time to be honest, we can’t be complacent.” Info: GravelKings.com.

Gravel Kings "American Skies" The Gravel Kings this week released the video for "American Skies," from the ACLU benefit compilation "Music for Everyone." The Gravel Kings this week released the video for "American Skies," from the ACLU benefit compilation "Music for Everyone." See more videos

SunFest returns to downtown West Palm Beach in a big way on May 3 with Wednesday headliners Weezer and Snoop Dogg, but there are locals on the bill to be aware of, including SunGhosts (5:45 p.m. Wednesday), Chemradery (6 p.m. Thursday), NoSleepKB (6:45 p.m. Friday), Magic City Hippies (1 p.m. Saturday), Rocket to Anywhere (7 p.m. Saturday), Emily Kopp (1 p.m. Sunday) and Alex DiLeo (5 p.m. Sunday). Info: SunFest.com.

Miami Beach garage rockers Deaf Poets will host listening parties for their new album, “Lost in Magic City,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 4) at Fort Lauderdale’s Radio-Active Records and 9 p.m. May 5 at Las Rosas in Miami. Info: Facebook.com/DeafPoets.

Jim Camacho will celebrate Episode 2 of his “Adventures in Songwriting” web series with Miami Beach indie-rock band Ex Norwegian 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Luna Star Café in North Miami. Ex Norwegian is set to release the album “Tekset” May 26. Cover for the all-ages show is $10 (Luna Star in cash only). Info: Facebook.com/JimCamachoMusic, Facebook.com/ExNorwegian.

The subject of an upcoming episode of “Adventures in Songwriting,” Rob Elba and Shark Valley Sisters will be on the May 6 bill for the daylong Passenger Festival at Mana Wynwood, with headliners Marky Ramone and Blitzkrieg joined by locals Jacuzzi Boys, Milk Spot and others. Tickets start at $30. Info: Facebook.com/SharkValleySisters.

BAGS OF FUN

Park & Ocean, the fresh new gastropub inside Fort Lauderdale’s seaside Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, will host the inaugural RNGR Cornhole Tournament noon-3 p.m. Sunday, including food, drinks, live music and prizes, with all proceeds going to support the beautification of the park, one of the more idyllic spots in South Florida. Tickets cost $25 per two-person team (includes two drinks), $10 for spectators (includes one drink). Info: Facebook.com/ParkAndOcean. … You can warm up at noon Saturday at the cornhole tournament at Tarpon Bend in the Himmarshee District, where the entry fee is $40 (per two-man team), and the prizes include $1,000 for first, $250 for second. Info: Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale.

WEEKEND BRUNCH

A celebration of “vittles and libations,” the inaugural Boynton Beach Brunchfest will gather favorite area breweries and restaurants on the water at Intracoastal Park (2240 N. Federal Highway) noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $65 (advance general admission), $75 (GA at the gate) and $100 for VIP. A general-admission ticket allows entry at 1 p.m. (noon for VIPs), two food tickets (with more for sale) and a 5-ounce commemorative mug good for unlimited refills. Designated drivers can get in for $25, including two food tickets. And, of course, there will be cornhole. Info: Facebook.com/BoyntonBrunch.