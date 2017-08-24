Weekend preview: Fish tales, popsicles and beer

Hundreds of fishermen and friends (some from as far away as Minnesota, Texas and New York) will be at Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Downtowner Saloon on Friday night for LunkerCon 2017, a free, open-to-all and vigorously anti-corporate gathering of saltwater anglers united for a night of drinking, joking and sharing of fish tales.

Fort Lauderdale-based Capt. Jeff Maggio — who estimates this is the 10th such event he’s organized under various names for the legion of fishermen he describes as “reel guys” — calls LunkerCon “the biggest fishing social event of the year.” And by “social,” he doesn’t mean the face-to-face kind. He means Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Maggio has been fishing South Florida for more than three decades (a former St. Thomas Aquinas football player, he is the son of Joe Maggio, founder of Salt Shaker Custom Yachts), but it is his social media presence — he has about 100,000 followers on various channels with videos showcasing his fishing expertise and acerbic wit — that has made LunkerCon such a draw for rank-and-file fishermen and stars of the industry.

Among 10 or so big-name fishermen dropping by the Downtowner on Friday night will be three-time sailfish world champion Peter Miller (of NBC Sports and “Bass2Billfish”) and Capt. George Gozdz (host of Florida Sportsman’s “Reel Time”).

If history is any indication, a funny thing will happen at LunkerCon — for the first 90 minutes or so fans will be lined up to get pictures with some of the stars and, Maggio sheepishly admits, the longest line likely will be for Snapchats and Facebook Live footage with him. While TV hosts have their following, the personal connection isn’t as close, Maggio says.

On YouTube, Maggio has created a crusty, irreverent character — he embodies elements of all the great captains, from Ahab and Quint to Morgan and that guy who sang “Muskrat Love” — who also happens to be the guy Maggio is in real life.

“TV is just media. This is true social media, where people identify with the person. They want a photo with that person. They know all about him. They know what truck he drives,” Maggio says. “The TV guys, they only get 12 minutes of content. They can’t say what they want, and the sponsors basically drive everything. The reason LunkerCon is so successful is because there are no sponsors driving it. It’s natural. We’re not shoving anything down people’s throat.”

LunkerCon begins at 7 p.m. and will include a DJ, food, beer and liquor, raffles and giveaways, and the inaugural Capt. Jeff look-alike contest (among the prizes is a 10-foot braid net worth $800). Visit Facebook.com/MulletRun.

GARDEN PARTY

At the risk of ruining a good thing, I direct your attention to Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery in Lake Worth, one of those unaffected spots that seem so rare in South Florida. Known for their wine, kombucha and popsicles made from a picked-daily crop of flowers, vegetables, plants and herbs, and two miniature donkeys named Henry and June, Sons & Daughters also is home to a smart lineup of live music, continuing with the sweaty, hip-swaying Latin vibe of Tamboka this Friday and the always exuberant funkiness of the Spam Allstars on Sept. 1. Visit: Facebook.com/SonsAndDaughtersFarm.

FREE MUSIC

Voltaire, a new downtown West Palm Beach live-music venue booked by veteran scene curator Steve Rullman, will have a grand-opening celebration of free music through Saturday. Plugging in at 526 Clematis on Thursday will be Public Sounds Collective, followed on Friday by Dead and Loving It, Grumps and Prison Warder, and on Saturday by Gold Dust Lounge. Visit Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB.

MORE GOLD

If you need to soak up the mysteriously intoxicating retro allure of Gold Dust Lounge closer to your home, the band is playing the Wipe Out! party at Concrete Beach Brewery in Miami at noon Sunday. The gathering is so named because the brewery is wiping out its use of bottles and going cans-only. The beach-themed party will include a display from the Surfrider Foundation, food from El Mago de las Fritas, popsicle-beer pairings by Señor Pop and a limbo contest, which could get dangerous if GDL has anything to do with it. Visit Facebook.com/ConcreteBeachFL.

POWER RNGRs

RNGR, the young-professionals group at Fort Lauderdale’s Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, will gather at the Cocktails for Humanity pop-up bar at General Provision 6-11 p.m. Saturday during the FAT Village Art Walk. All the proceeds from drinks served by "celebrity" bartenders, including tips, will support enhancement projects at the park. Visit Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity, Facebook.com/FriendsOfHughTaylorBirch.

WEEKEND BEER

The Wynwood Beer Festival begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, boasting a lineup of 150 beers from all over the country, including from breweries in exotic places such as North Miami (Descarga Brewing), Doral (Tripping Animals Brewery) and Clearwater (Pair O’ Dice Brewing). General admission tickets cost $40 online, $50 at the gate (Facebook.com/WynwoodBeerFest) … Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach will tap its Category 4 Red IPA (their Cat 4 mashed up with a traditional Irish red ale) noon-11 p.m. Friday, and begin pouring Caramel Latte (a coffee-infused Imperial Caramel Cream Ale) at 3 p.m. (Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing) … Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park at 7 p.m. Monday will host Drinking in the Dark, a blindfolded instructional taste test of eight beers led by Funky staff designed to heighten your knowledge of aromas and tasting notes. Cost is $25 (Facebook.com/FunkyBuddhaBrewery).