Weekend preview: Mad Cat, Eagles and a Coyote

The Eagles were well on their way to becoming the top-selling American band in pop music history in 1974 when they released “On the Border,” perhaps best known as the album that came before “Hotel California.”
But it is exactly the relative obscurity of the album — dismissed as “likable” if lacking in “purposefulness” by critic Janet Maslin in a Rolling Stone review — that appeals to guitarist Fritz Dorigo.
“In my opinion, they are the American Beatles,” Dorigo says, admitting to the influence of nostalgic romance. “It’s definitely an American sound. When I think of the Eagles, I think of my childhood. Freedom. Driving cross-country. Having a good time.”
Dorigo, a guitarist for the popular Fort Lauderdale rock band Crease beginning in the mid ’90s, will be part of the house band that interprets music from “On the Border” Friday-Sunday as part of Mad Cat Live!, a concert series created by Mad Cat Theatre Company musical director Paul Tei.
The album will be performed at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores by a respected group of local musicians, including the Mystery Tones’ Darren Bruck, the Goods’ Jim Camacho and the State Of’s Nabedi Osorio, along with guitarist Erik Fabregat and Dorigo. The concert, complete to visual stagecraft, will feature tracks from “On the Border,” songs by musicians who influenced the Eagles, including Gram Parsons and Jackson Browne, and some surprises, Dorigo says.
“On the Border” is interesting, Dorigo says, because it captures the Eagles in transition between the West Coast country-rock of "Take It Easy" and “Desperado” and the full-blown arena-rock stardom of “Hotel California.”
“ ‘Hotel California’ would have been the easy choice. When Paul told me what we were doing, I was familiar with maybe half the album. It made me go back and listen to the whole thing, and not just ‘Old 55,’ ‘Already Gone’ and ‘Best of My Love,’ ” Dorigo says of his two-month indoctrination with the album.
Dorigo, who will play guitar, bass and mandolin during the weekend shows, says the title track, in particular, was a funky revelation.
“I had no idea the Eagles had something like that,” he says. “It’s kind of like if you took ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ and slowed it down, made it a little funky. There’s a whole breakdown section at the end of the song … It’s real funky, and the bass is on the one. … I wondered if they were influenced by Sly and the Family Stone at all.”
The Mad Cat Live! Production of the Eagle’s “On the Border” is at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., in Miami Shores. Tickets cost $25. Visit MadCatTheatre.org.
WEEKEND LAUGHS
The list of standup comics who have won Academy Awards for acting roles is a short one, topped by Jamie Foxx (“Ray”), Whoopi Goldberg (“Ghost”) and Robin Williams (“Good Will Hunting”). Red Buttons, who began his career as a Borsht Belt straight man, won a supporting-actor Oscar in 1957 for "Sayonara," and Alan Arkin, briefly a member of the Second City improv comedy troupe, received the same award for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006. Oh, and Mo’Nique. The 49-year-old comedian won the supporting-actress Oscar for the powerful 2009 film “Precious,” something you may not remember about her because no one seems too intent on reminding you, Including Mo’Nique. On her Twitter page, she describes herself as “an award winning comedienne/actor/talk show host from Baltimore, Maryland.” The bio provided to the Palm Beach Improv, where she’ll perform this weekend, asks the reader to navigate five dense paragraphs of material — starring in the UPN sitcom “The Parkers,” hosting “Showtime at the Apollo,” recording the Grammy-nominated album “The Queens of Comedy” — before you get to a mention of her Oscar. Mo’Nique performs at the Palm Beach Improv Friday-Saturday (two shows each night), with tickets $40. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
NUCLEAR SLUDGE
Nuclear Valdez, the Miami quartet whose derailment on the road to rock stardom remains one of the great enduring mysteries of the South Florida music scene nearly three decades later, will do a rare live performance Saturday at Churchill’s Pub. Featuring music from a new album, a collection of unreleased demos titled “Present From the Past,” the Nukes go on at 10:30 p.m. in a show that includes Humbert, Shark Valley Sisters, Jim Wurster, Drawing Bored and DJ Carlos Menendez. Admission: $10 at the door. Visit NuclearValdez.com. … Reunited Miami sludge-rock pioneers Cavity, now going by Cavity AD with the release of the album “After Death,” will bring the gloom to Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Saturday on a multiband bill (Facebook.com/RespectableStreet).
WEEKEND BEERS
Pompano Beach psych-rock trio Peyote Coyote will play one of their last local shows (before they decamp to Austin) at the third anniversary festival at LauderAle on Saturday. The day, which includes plenty of housemade beer and food-trucking with E&J Texas BBQ and BC Tacos, begins at noon with music from Crazy Fingers. Peyote Coyote (Facebook.com/ThePeyoteCoyoteBand) goes on around 6:30 p.m. More beer happens on Sunday, with music from the Ben Stocker Trio at noon and Randy Bernsen at 8:30 p.m. (Facebook/com/LauderAle) … Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks in West Palm Beach hosts Totally Cheesy Saturdays with the food-truck grilled cheeses of TC Melts and a soundtrack of all the ‘80s music you hate to love beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/AccompliceBrewery) … Of all the Christmas in July events around, consider the one at the Frog Lounge in Delray Beach benefiting Little Smiles of Florida (LittleSmilesFL.org) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Buy a $10 raffle ticket for a New Belgium-sponsored beach cruiser and get a free Fat Tire. Dress in Santa attire and get a free shot (Facebook.com/TheFrogLounge) ... Heads up: The Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale’s Cordova Road will host Big Beer Bash 2 4-8 p.m. Aug. 5 with more than 25 local beers and music from Future Prezidents (Facebook.com/QuarterdeckRestaurants).
BUG HUNTING
Bugfest, the annual celebration of mini lobster season in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, comes to a close Saturday evening in bustling Anglin’s Square with the inaugural Diveheart Music Festival, a fundraiser for Diveheart, a nonprofit that helps encourage self-esteem and independence in children, adults and veterans through scuba diving and related activities. From 6 to 10:30 p.m., the seaside plaza will be filled with arts and crafts, dive vendors and music from popular locals Patrick Arnold, Weedline and the Fifth Circuit. Visit LBTSEvents.com.
WEEKEND COCKTAIL
Cocktails for Humanity, the pop-up bar for a cause, returns to General Provision in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday during the monthly FAT Village Art Walk to raise money for the Broward Public Library Foundation. From 6 to 11 p.m., you can help the cause as you order beer, wine and cocktails from a lineup of celebrity bartenders that begins with liberal-pouring NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders and Y100 host and producer Nick Pena. All proceeds, including tips, go to the Broward Public Library's Summer Learning Program. Visit Facebook.com/CocktailsForHumanity.
MUSIC, ART, BEER
Next Door at C&I Studios will turn it up to 11 during Art Walk Saturday night in FAT Village with a lineup of music from the Takers and Leavers (7-8 p.m.), Stoic City (8:30-9:30 p.m.) and Yardij (10-11 p.m.). Visit Facebook.com/cistudios. Nearby, on the other side of the tracks, SOUR Art Collective will host SOUR Pop, a Saturday-night pop-up event at the Laser Wolf craft-beer bar that includes live music, live art, zines and baked goods. Cosmic Jellyfishes go on at 9:30 p.m., followed by Rumor By Moonlight (10 p.m.) and Koala Collage (11 p.m.). Visit Facebook.com/SOURcollective. Back across the tracks, the culture-seeking collective known as Secret Garden, usually focused on events in Miami, will be a major presence during the MASS District’s Art Walk experience Saturday night. Among the SG-curated offerings will be a live Broward vs. Dade street-art competition ($500 cash prize); the Tech Hub, which will include interactive displays from VR Miami and digital graffiti from Project the Idea; an outdoor arts-and-crafts market and a beer garden; and an afterparty featuring touring DJ Hobo. Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict.
TAKE THE KIDS
Picnic in Paradise is a community gathering on the West Palm Beach Waterfront highlighting the city’s new Art in Public Places project, a collection of painted picnic tables called Aesop’s Tables. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and on Aug. 26, visitors are invited to picnic on and around the tables, created by local artists to convey such timeless stories as “The Lion and the Mouse,” “The Tortoise and the Hare” and more. Visit DowntownWPB.com.
WEEKEND COCKTAIL II
Speaking of mini lobster season, all South Florida Quarterdeck restaurants will celebrate through Sunday with lobster-enhanced menu offerings, from the American Lobster Roll, a buttery classic for $19.99, to the $10 Lobstertini, which skewers a lobster tail with your olive. Or try it at home. The folks at the Quarterdeck shared their recipe: Shake 2 ounces of Tito’s Vodka, .25 ounce of Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth and a half-ounce of olive juice, pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with olives and lobster tail. Visit Facebook.com/QuarterdeckRestaurants.
WEEKEND MOVIE
Cameron Crowe’s 1982 high-school comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is remembered fondly for many things — Sean Penn’s breakout performance as Jeff Spicoli, Phoebe Cates breaking out of her swimsuit — but despite its place in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, it is not high-minded stuff. Yet when Fathom Events brings the film back on Sunday in theaters across the land, Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz will be on the screen, as if at a showing of “Citizen Kane,” offering the insights of a seasoned cineaste. Can’t wait. “Fast Times” is scheduled to screen at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday in 15 theaters from Royal Palm Beach to South Miami. Visit FathomEvents.com.
TAKE THE KIDS II
Cirque du Soleil performs its beautifully buggy spectacle “OVO” six times Friday-Sunday at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena, and tickets can still be had (beginning at $57). Visit CirqueDuSoleil.com/OVO.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
Anibal Berraute brings experimental tango music to the free Jazz at MOCA concert at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami 8 p.m. Friday (MoCaNoMi.org) … Palo! adds Afro-Cuban heat to Ball & Chain in Little Havana 10 p.m. Friday after the club’s 8 p.m. “Dreaming of Havana” Latin dance show (Facebook.com/GoPalo) … Lake Worth electro-funk trio Franscene is in West Palm Beach for shows 10 p.m. Friday at O’Shea’s Irish Pub and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill (Facebook.com/FransceneLW) … The twangy Copper Tones play CWS Bar & Kitchen in Lake Worth 9 p.m. Friday, then strip down to a duo (singer-guitarist Stefanie Smerkers and upright bassist Dyllan Thieme) for a show at Sea Level at the Fort Lauderdale beach Marriott 3 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheCopperTonesMusic) … Palm Beach County’s Bron Burbank Band (once known as County Line Road) is in Delray Beach for shows at Bull Bar 9 p.m. Friday and at 3rd & 3rd 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheBronBurbankBand) … Fort Lauderdale singer-songwriter Alex di Leo joins Stokeswood at Revolution Live 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/AlexDiLeoMusic) … Green Means Go plays Delray Beach’s Hurricane Lounge 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/GreenMeansGoMusic) … Smells Like Seattle brings grunge hits to Pigsty BBQ in Boynton Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/SmellsLikeSeattle) … Dead-loving Crazy Fingers livens up Boston's on the Beach in Delray Beach 7:30 p.m. Sunday (CrazyFingers.net) … Spred the Dub plays Kulcha Shok’s Reggae Sunday party at Wynwood Yard 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday at E.R. Bradley’s Saloon in West Palm Beach (Facebook.com/pg/SpredTheDub) … Nu Deco Ensemble performs the free-admission community night 7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 3) at Perez Art Museum Miami (Facebook.com/NDEnsemble, PAMM.org).