Weekend preview: Mad Cat, Eagles and a Coyote

The Eagles were well on their way to becoming the top-selling American band in pop music history in 1974 when they released “On the Border,” perhaps best known as the album that came before “Hotel California.”

But it is exactly the relative obscurity of the album — dismissed as “likable” if lacking in “purposefulness” by critic Janet Maslin in a Rolling Stone review — that appeals to guitarist Fritz Dorigo.

“In my opinion, they are the American Beatles,” Dorigo says, admitting to the influence of nostalgic romance. “It’s definitely an American sound. When I think of the Eagles, I think of my childhood. Freedom. Driving cross-country. Having a good time.”

Dorigo, a guitarist for the popular Fort Lauderdale rock band Crease beginning in the mid ’90s, will be part of the house band that interprets music from “On the Border” Friday-Sunday as part of Mad Cat Live!, a concert series created by Mad Cat Theatre Company musical director Paul Tei.

The album will be performed at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores by a respected group of local musicians, including the Mystery Tones’ Darren Bruck, the Goods’ Jim Camacho and the State Of’s Nabedi Osorio, along with guitarist Erik Fabregat and Dorigo. The concert, complete to visual stagecraft, will feature tracks from “On the Border,” songs by musicians who influenced the Eagles, including Gram Parsons and Jackson Browne, and some surprises, Dorigo says.

“On the Border” is interesting, Dorigo says, because it captures the Eagles in transition between the West Coast country-rock of "Take It Easy" and “Desperado” and the full-blown arena-rock stardom of “Hotel California.”

“ ‘Hotel California’ would have been the easy choice. When Paul told me what we were doing, I was familiar with maybe half the album. It made me go back and listen to the whole thing, and not just ‘Old 55,’ ‘Already Gone’ and ‘Best of My Love,’ ” Dorigo says of his two-month indoctrination with the album.

Dorigo, who will play guitar, bass and mandolin during the weekend shows, says the title track, in particular, was a funky revelation.

“I had no idea the Eagles had something like that,” he says. “It’s kind of like if you took ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ and slowed it down, made it a little funky. There’s a whole breakdown section at the end of the song … It’s real funky, and the bass is on the one. … I wondered if they were influenced by Sly and the Family Stone at all.”

The Mad Cat Live! Production of the Eagle’s “On the Border” is at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., in Miami Shores. Tickets cost $25. Visit MadCatTheatre.org.

WEEKEND LAUGHS

The list of standup comics who have won Academy Awards for acting roles is a short one, topped by Jamie Foxx (“Ray”), Whoopi Goldberg (“Ghost”) and Robin Williams (“Good Will Hunting”). Red Buttons, who began his career as a Borsht Belt straight man, won a supporting-actor Oscar in 1957 for "Sayonara," and Alan Arkin, briefly a member of the Second City improv comedy troupe, received the same award for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006. Oh, and Mo’Nique. The 49-year-old comedian won the supporting-actress Oscar for the powerful 2009 film “Precious,” something you may not remember about her because no one seems too intent on reminding you, Including Mo’Nique. On her Twitter page, she describes herself as “an award winning comedienne/actor/talk show host from Baltimore, Maryland.” The bio provided to the Palm Beach Improv, where she’ll perform this weekend, asks the reader to navigate five dense paragraphs of material — starring in the UPN sitcom “The Parkers,” hosting “Showtime at the Apollo,” recording the Grammy-nominated album “The Queens of Comedy” — before you get to a mention of her Oscar. Mo’Nique performs at the Palm Beach Improv Friday-Saturday (two shows each night), with tickets $40. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.

NUCLEAR SLUDGE

Nuclear Valdez, the Miami quartet whose derailment on the road to rock stardom remains one of the great enduring mysteries of the South Florida music scene nearly three decades later, will do a rare live performance Saturday at Churchill’s Pub. Featuring music from a new album, a collection of unreleased demos titled “Present From the Past,” the Nukes go on at 10:30 p.m. in a show that includes Humbert, Shark Valley Sisters, Jim Wurster, Drawing Bored and DJ Carlos Menendez. Admission: $10 at the door. Visit NuclearValdez.com. … Reunited Miami sludge-rock pioneers Cavity, now going by Cavity AD with the release of the album “After Death,” will bring the gloom to Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Saturday on a multiband bill (Facebook.com/RespectableStreet).

WEEKEND BEERS

Pompano Beach psych-rock trio Peyote Coyote will play one of their last local shows (before they decamp to Austin) at the third anniversary festival at LauderAle on Saturday. The day, which includes plenty of housemade beer and food-trucking with E&J Texas BBQ and BC Tacos, begins at noon with music from Crazy Fingers. Peyote Coyote (Facebook.com/ThePeyoteCoyoteBand) goes on around 6:30 p.m. More beer happens on Sunday, with music from the Ben Stocker Trio at noon and Randy Bernsen at 8:30 p.m. (Facebook/com/LauderAle) … Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks in West Palm Beach hosts Totally Cheesy Saturdays with the food-truck grilled cheeses of TC Melts and a soundtrack of all the ‘80s music you hate to love beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/AccompliceBrewery) … Of all the Christmas in July events around, consider the one at the Frog Lounge in Delray Beach benefiting Little Smiles of Florida (LittleSmilesFL.org) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Buy a $10 raffle ticket for a New Belgium-sponsored beach cruiser and get a free Fat Tire. Dress in Santa attire and get a free shot (Facebook.com/TheFrogLounge) ... Heads up: The Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale’s Cordova Road will host Big Beer Bash 2 4-8 p.m. Aug. 5 with more than 25 local beers and music from Future Prezidents (Facebook.com/QuarterdeckRestaurants).