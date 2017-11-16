Weekend preview: Women, music and 'Lady Bird'

Much has happened to shape the national discourse in the 18 months since Holly Gleason began working on “Woman Walk the Line: How the Women in Country Music Changed Our Lives.” Much has happened in the last 18 days to make it essential reading.
The book includes 27 essays on artists you will recognize, many by female writers you also will know: Taylor Swift contributed an essay she wrote as a teenager on Brenda Lee; Rosanne Cash offered the emotional “Eulogy for a Mother,” about June Carter Cash; and there’s Grace Potter on Linda Ronstadt, singer Aubrie Sellers on Alison Krauss, and author Alice Randall on Lil Hardin.
Music is the inspiration for these stories — wildly diverse in tone and trajectory — but they are doubly effective as candid expressions of what women think about their lives these days.
Millennial Madison Vain, an Entertainment Weekly writer, shared her thoughts on Loretta Lynn’s controversial 1975 novelty song “The Pill.”
“It speaks a lot to what I think the next generation is facing,” Gleason says. “It’s now become a pretty urgent cry for reproductive rights. The song was quirky and quaint, but now it’s timelier than when Loretta originally wrote it.”
Gleason attended the Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, where she was star golfer, and then the University of Miami. Since 1990, she has lived in Nashville, where she is a music critic, a teacher at East Tennessee State University and a consultant for such A listers as Kenny Chesney and the Lumineers. (“I’m dyslexic, which you might want to drop that into the story to give hope to every square-peg kid in a round hole.”)
She will discuss “Woman Walk the Line” at the Miami Book Fair 1 p.m. Sunday at Miami Dade College, where she will be joined by recording artist Aubrie Sellers and Wendy Pearl, former director of communications at the Country Music Association.
“I’m coming back there at a time when there’s something that needs to be said, and I’m helping 27 women say it,” Gleason says. “I think women are better at it. They’re better artists, in a lot of ways. No, we all don’t do burning guitar solos, but I think they really examine and explore the human condition more. I think they take more risks.”
For more information on Gleason’s appearance at the Miami Boor Fair, visit MiamiBookFair.com. For more on “Woman Walk the Line,” published in September by the University of Texas Press, visit UTPress.UTexas.edu.
WEEKEND MOVIE
In his review of “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig’s insightful portrait of the bundle of contradictions known as the American teenage girl, the New York Times’ A.O. Scott struggles to say precisely what he wants to say, admitting near the end: “I wish I could convey to you just how thrilling this movie is.” The headline writer distilled Scott’s reaction into a single word, “perfection.” “Lady Bird” opens Friday in several South Florida theaters, including the Movies of Delray, Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton, Regal Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Downtown at the Gardens 16 in Palm Beach Gardens, the Classic Gateway in Fort Lauderdale, AMC Aventura 24, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema Miami Beach and Regal South Beach Stadium 18. Visit LadyBird.movie.
MEN WITH STICKS
Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres will perform Saturday at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach during the inaugural Motorcycle Extravaganza, a benefit for Operation 120, a Boca Raton-based military-veteran support group, and the local chapter of Disabled Veterans of America. The day will begin with a ride from Wellington Regional Medical Center beginning at 11:30 a.m., with thousands of bikers expected to participate, ending in Quiet Waters Park with a barbecue (McBrain’s Coconut Creek restaurant, Rock ‘n’ Roll Ribs, is among the sponsors) and music from McBrain, Torres and local bands Track Nine, Dodgy Enterprise and Metalucious. Tickets cost $25 advance, $35 at the gate. Visit Operation120.org.
WEEKEND BEER
On Friday beginning at 2 p.m., Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will release Jodi's Bananas, brewed with bananas, Madagascar vanilla beans and freshly ground cinnamon sticks. The beer also will make an appearance when Tucker Duke's Boca Raton throws its four-course Gobble Til You Wobble Beer Dinner at Bangin' Banjo 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, with tickets $65 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Concrete Beach Brewery in Miami will offer live music and food trucks to celebrate the can release of their spiced imperial porter, Deck the Walls, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, when $1 of every sale of that beer benefits Life Is Art (Facebook.com/ConcreteBeachFL) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will host a post-brunch pumpkin-painting party at 1 p.m. Sunday to raise money for ANA-Art.org’s work with disadvantaged kids. For $25 ($40 for two people), you get a pumpkin, painting materials, art instruction, a draft beer and 10 percent off your tab (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).
VINYLISTS UNITE
Miami’s Sweat Records and Deja Vu Audio South again join forces this weekend for Classic Album Sundays, with the monthly listening party this time devoted to Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s albums “Gentleman” and “Zombie,” pegged to the upcoming release of his box set curated by Erykah Badu. The evening will begin at 5:15 with “Ege Bamyasi” by the German krautrock band Can. Free PBR, pizza and wings with your ticket ($6 advance, $10 cash at the door). Visit SweatRecordsMiami.com.
DOGS ON THE CATWALK
The third annual Bark Back Benefit is 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Bamboo Room in Lake Worth, a fundraiser for the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue highlighted by a runway show of local first responders strolling with adoptable dogs while the audience bids on an array of prize packages. A strong lineup of local musicians will help out, including Spred the Dub, Micah Scott, Lindsey Mills and the Copper Tones. Tickets cost $10. Visit BarkBackBenefit.com.
DOG SHOOT
Here’s the answer to your annual Christmas card conundrum: the Holiday Puppy Shoot at Next Door at C&I in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the photographers at C&I, who typically focus on models and locales, will take pictures of your dog in four holiday settings. It’s free, with the digital or physical prints for sale. Visit Facebook.com/NextDoorCI.
MASS APPEAL
The philanthropic network ArtHeart will gather more than 30 artists, musicians and DJs for the opening of a group exhibition at the Hub FTL in Fort Lauderdale MASS District Saturday night. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be performances by Kids, Boxwood, the Takers and Leavers and Matt Baker. Admission is $10, with proceeds supporting organizations including ZOE (which aids orphans in Rwanda) and Vision of Hope (providing education, housing and clean drinking water in Haiti). Visit: Facebook.com/ArtHeart.artists.
WEEKEND SHOPPING
The inaugural Station Music Festival and Market will unite local vendors and musicians in West Palm Beach’s warehouse district for a kid- and dog-friendly evening at 5 p.m. Saturday. The $10 admission includes unlimited drinks (Facebook.com/ElizabethAveStation) … The inaugural Oakland Park Art & Antique Walk is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Art Park (Northeast 34th Court and Dixie Highway), offering live music, food trucks, the work of local artists (Facebook.com/OPCRA) … The Wilton Manors Arts & Entertainment Expo will roll out at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2100-2500 blocks of Wilton Drive, showing off the artists, shops and lounges in one of South Florida’s most eclectic cities (Facebook.com/WiltonManorsArtExpo) … The Boca Flea (8210 Glades Road, Boca Raton) will have new and vintage finds 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Green Market Events, which also is organizing the Sunday Arts & Crafters Market at Peter Feldman Park in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/GreenMarketEvents).
YARD PARTY
The Wynwood Yard celebrates its second anniversary with Sunset Bayou, a 5-11 p.m. Saturday hootenanny featuring music from Ella Herrera, Hillside Spirit Revival, Macy Todd, the Wynwood String Band and Keith Johns. Visit Wynwood Facebook.com/TheWynwoodYard. You also can catch Hillside Spirit Revival, the Delray Beach indie-folk quartet, with Johns and Nervous Monks at Voltaire in West Palm Beach beginning at 9:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/HillsideSpiritRevival).
NEW RIVER BUBBLES
This could get messy. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Historic Downtowner, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale will host the 12th annual Riverwalk Mutts and Martinis fundraiser, also known as Fort Lauderdale’s largest outdoor pet-friendly cocktail party. Visit GoRiverwalk.com. Also on Saturday, just up the New River, the Champagne Fun Festival will bring effervescent partying, and plenty of bottles of Veuve Clicquot, to Esplanade Park beginning at 4 p.m. The afternoon of games, picnicking, fashion shows, food stations and champagne will heat up when the Miami Heat’s DJ Irie takes over at 9 p.m. Tickets: $35 (drinks extra). Visit ChampagneFunFestival.com.
TAKE THE KIDS
Festivities for the annual tree lighting on Friday at the Hollywood ArtsPark begin at 5 p.m., with Santa attending the illumination at 7 p.m. and a screening of “Frozen” at 8 p.m. (FloridasHollywood.org) … The annual Light Up the Beach ceremony on Fort Lauderdale beach, with holiday sights, sounds and Santa, is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday (MyFortLauderdaleBeach.com).
FORECAST: FAIR
The Broward County Fair will return this weekend after a four-year hiatus, setting up more than 75 rides, shows and attractions Friday-Nov. 26 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Entry is $10 for those more than 52 inches tall, $6 for 27-52 inches, free for smaller humans, with a variety of discounts on Unlimited Ride Bands. For details, visit BrowardFair.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
A diverse collection of area musicians will jam when the Alley Sessions returns to Subculture Coffee in West Palm Beach 8:30 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/SubcultureCoffee) … Jazz night at Next Door at C&I in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village will feature the samba-centric soul of Brasoul at 8 p.m. Friday (Brasoul.com) … Young singer-songwriter Allegra Miles is at Rails Craft Brew & Eatery in West Palm Beach 7-11 p.m. Friday (AllegraMiles.com) … Sosos plays as a trio 8 p.m. Friday at LauderAle (Facebook.com/SososMusic) … Diane Ward & the Band of Virgos play their final local show of the year at Luna Star Café in North Miami 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DianeWardMusic ) … Country-rock hellraisers Justified play the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/Justified-Music) … Veteran Miami singer-songwriter Darrell Arnold will bring the bluesy soul of his new album, “Changing World,” to Luna Star Café 6:30 p.m. Sunday (DarrellArnold.com) …