Weekend preview: Women, music and 'Lady Bird'

Much has happened to shape the national discourse in the 18 months since Holly Gleason began working on “Woman Walk the Line: How the Women in Country Music Changed Our Lives.” Much has happened in the last 18 days to make it essential reading.

The book includes 27 essays on artists you will recognize, many by female writers you also will know: Taylor Swift contributed an essay she wrote as a teenager on Brenda Lee; Rosanne Cash offered the emotional “Eulogy for a Mother,” about June Carter Cash; and there’s Grace Potter on Linda Ronstadt, singer Aubrie Sellers on Alison Krauss, and author Alice Randall on Lil Hardin.

Music is the inspiration for these stories — wildly diverse in tone and trajectory — but they are doubly effective as candid expressions of what women think about their lives these days.

Millennial Madison Vain, an Entertainment Weekly writer, shared her thoughts on Loretta Lynn’s controversial 1975 novelty song “The Pill.”

“It speaks a lot to what I think the next generation is facing,” Gleason says. “It’s now become a pretty urgent cry for reproductive rights. The song was quirky and quaint, but now it’s timelier than when Loretta originally wrote it.”

Gleason attended the Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, where she was star golfer, and then the University of Miami. Since 1990, she has lived in Nashville, where she is a music critic, a teacher at East Tennessee State University and a consultant for such A listers as Kenny Chesney and the Lumineers. (“I’m dyslexic, which you might want to drop that into the story to give hope to every square-peg kid in a round hole.”)

She will discuss “Woman Walk the Line” at the Miami Book Fair 1 p.m. Sunday at Miami Dade College, where she will be joined by recording artist Aubrie Sellers and Wendy Pearl, former director of communications at the Country Music Association.

“I’m coming back there at a time when there’s something that needs to be said, and I’m helping 27 women say it,” Gleason says. “I think women are better at it. They’re better artists, in a lot of ways. No, we all don’t do burning guitar solos, but I think they really examine and explore the human condition more. I think they take more risks.”

For more information on Gleason’s appearance at the Miami Boor Fair, visit MiamiBookFair.com. For more on “Woman Walk the Line,” published in September by the University of Texas Press, visit UTPress.UTexas.edu.

WEEKEND MOVIE

In his review of “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig’s insightful portrait of the bundle of contradictions known as the American teenage girl, the New York Times’ A.O. Scott struggles to say precisely what he wants to say, admitting near the end: “I wish I could convey to you just how thrilling this movie is.” The headline writer distilled Scott’s reaction into a single word, “perfection.” “Lady Bird” opens Friday in several South Florida theaters, including the Movies of Delray, Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton, Regal Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Downtown at the Gardens 16 in Palm Beach Gardens, the Classic Gateway in Fort Lauderdale, AMC Aventura 24, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema Miami Beach and Regal South Beach Stadium 18. Visit LadyBird.movie.

MEN WITH STICKS

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres will perform Saturday at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach during the inaugural Motorcycle Extravaganza, a benefit for Operation 120, a Boca Raton-based military-veteran support group, and the local chapter of Disabled Veterans of America. The day will begin with a ride from Wellington Regional Medical Center beginning at 11:30 a.m., with thousands of bikers expected to participate, ending in Quiet Waters Park with a barbecue (McBrain’s Coconut Creek restaurant, Rock ‘n’ Roll Ribs, is among the sponsors) and music from McBrain, Torres and local bands Track Nine, Dodgy Enterprise and Metalucious. Tickets cost $25 advance, $35 at the gate. Visit Operation120.org.

WEEKEND BEER

On Friday beginning at 2 p.m., Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach will release Jodi's Bananas, brewed with bananas, Madagascar vanilla beans and freshly ground cinnamon sticks. The beer also will make an appearance when Tucker Duke's Boca Raton throws its four-course Gobble Til You Wobble Beer Dinner at Bangin' Banjo 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, with tickets $65 (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Concrete Beach Brewery in Miami will offer live music and food trucks to celebrate the can release of their spiced imperial porter, Deck the Walls, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, when $1 of every sale of that beer benefits Life Is Art (Facebook.com/ConcreteBeachFL) … Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton will host a post-brunch pumpkin-painting party at 1 p.m. Sunday to raise money for ANA-Art.org’s work with disadvantaged kids. For $25 ($40 for two people), you get a pumpkin, painting materials, art instruction, a draft beer and 10 percent off your tab (Facebook.com/BarrelOfMonks).

VINYLISTS UNITE