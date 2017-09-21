Weekend preview: Respectable, and still cool, at 30

The old expression “Don’t trust anyone over 30” (now more than 50 years old) has always been a sentiment not to be trusted.
Does turning 30 immediately render one uncool? Tell that to Kendrick Lamar (30 on June 17) and Drake (Oct. 24). Do you automatically lose a step, Lionel Messi (June 24)? Is Rhonda Rousey (Feb. 1) no longer tough? Is supermodel Brooklyn Decker (April 12) less super? Is Zac Efron’s (Oct. 18) six-pack no longer packed? I mean, if you can’t trust Tim Tebow (Aug. 14), who can you trust?
Respectable Street, the live-music mecca in downtown West Palm Beach, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a free party that proves the club and owner Rodney Mayo have lost none of their vitality.
Offering 30 bands on five stages, the 8 p.m. event will feature headliners She Wants Revenge coming in from Los Angeles, and leading locals such as Aceskully, Church Girls, Everymen, Old Habits, Astari Nite, Octo Gato, Lavola, Milk Spot, Desnudes, Dead and Loving It, and the Watercolors.
“I had a two-year plan when I first opened,” Respectable Street owner Rodney Mayo says. “Everybody said nightclubs last two years, so I was going to be in and out.”
With wallet-friendly admission, a commitment to local bands and a discerning ear for what young people wanted to hear, Mayo’s iconic checkerboard dance floor at 518 Clematis St. became one of the in rooms for live music in South Florida.
Mayo’s two-year plan became five, then 10, then …
“I said there’s no way I’m going to be here when friends of mine’s kids are coming to Respectable’s. And that was the 20th,” Mayo says, laughing. “At some point, when 20 became 30, I said, who cares, might as well make it a retirement home.”
Mayo says he remains energized by the process of nurturing local music. Describing a fallow period on the scene, stretching back to the heyday of West Palm Beach’s Surfer Blood (which broke out with the album “Astro Coast” in 2010), Mayo is seeing reasons for optimism.
“There were so many great local bands that I would go out to see, and then for a while, there were only a couple. Now it seems like it’s picked back up,” he says.
Asked which locals are on his favorites list these days, Mayo mentions theatrical Fort Lauderdale rockers Aceskully, Church Girls, Everymen, Lavola and the Watercolors.
“I think it’s true that when there’s more angst in the world, there’s better music,” Mayo says.
Along with free admission, the Respectable Street party will include an open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. and free pizza while it doesn’t last. For more information, visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.
FLORIDA SOUL
Miami soul artist Timmy Thomas, whose signature keyboard fueled his 1972 hit “Why Can’t We Live Together” and Drake’s 2016 smash “Hotline Bling,” will perform at a book signing and talk by author John Capouya 7 p.m. Monday at Books and Books in Coral Gables. Capouya will sign copies of “Florida Soul: From Ray Charles to KC and the Sunshine Band,” recently published by University Press of Florida. Visit BooksAndBooks.com.
WEEKEND BEERS
Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach gets the seasonal pumpkin beer ball rolling with a bottle release 2 p.m.-midnight Friday for Johnny B. Gourd Coconut Pumpkin American Ale, a 9-percent ABV pour brewed with pumpkin spices, roasted pumpkin and toasted coconut (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Enter the dragon at LauderAle Friday night when your favorite trashy chopsocky movies screen during Kung Fu Fridays (Facebook.com/LauderAle) … There may be a few seats remaining for the Palm Beach Draughtsmen Homebrew Club’s Damn Good Beer Bus trip noon-5 p.m. Saturday, beginning and ending at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, with stops at Holy Mackerel Brewing and 26 Degrees Brewing in Pompano Beach and Khoffner Brewing in Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/PalmBeachDraughtsmenHomebrewClub) … Wynwood Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest with steins of its seasonal Marzen-style Wyntoberfest beginning at noon Saturday, when a filled souvenir stein will run $15, two for $25 (Facebook.com/WynwoodBrewing) … The Brewhouse Gallery in Lake Park will throw a premiere party as taps from Boynton Beach’s NoBo Brewing make their debut at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Facebook.com/TheBrewhouseGallery, Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing).
WEEKEND MOVIE
The first film to screen at the Sundance Film Festival from the Dominican Republic, which recently made it the country’s official submission for the foreign-language Academy Award, “Woodpeckers” is by all accounts a riveting tale of an illicit and slow-building attraction between inmates in neighboring male and female prisons. Describing a “high-octane, bruising movie,” a reviewer for the Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Raw, intriguing and energetic despite its flaws, the film fades in dramatic power over its final stretch and doesn’t always do justice to the potential richness of its subject, but until then, it makes for an authentic, distinctive and watchable blend of the tough and the tender.” “Woodpeckers” opens Friday for a week of screenings at Miami-Dade College’s Tower Theater and AMC Aventura, but one of the film’s stars, Dominican-Haitian actor and filmmaker Jean Jean, will take part in a Q and A after a 7:30 p.m. Saturday showing at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale. Visit FLIFF.com. Jean will join the film’s director, José María Cabral, for a discussion and reception at a 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 21) screening at the Tower Theater. Visit TowerTheaterMiami.com.
WEEKEND MOVIE II
Sometimes, you just want “unstoppable fun” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone). Not only does “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” promise that, but on the IMAX screen at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science you get massive Halle Berry. Massive Elton John, too, which has to be unstoppable fun. Visit MODS.org.
PIERCE REMEMBERED
The Culture Room on Sunday will host a memorial concert and benefit for the family of Rich Pierce, the veteran South Florida guitarist, a member of Fort Lauderdale-based Southern rock band Rambler, who was shot and killed last month. Rambler will perform along with Deadstar Assembly, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Visit Facebook.com/RamblerOfficial.
MALL GODS RETURN
Reminder: Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, best known for the indelible characters created in “Clerks,” will do their live podcast, “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old,” at the Palm Beach Improv at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 28). Tickets will cost $40. Visit PalmBeachImprov.com.
IS THAT YOU, FRIDA?
Citing the need for Irma stress relief, the Boca Raton Museum of Art has waived admission fees through October, which is doubly important in the event you need to get in there to find some inspiration for the art-inspired costume contest at the museum’s upcoming Halloween Happy Hour fundraiser. Taking place 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Tanzy in Mizner Park, the event will raise money for the museum’s field-trip fund, which covers transportation for low-income students to visit the institution. At the happy hour, dressed as your favorite artwork or artist (the mind reels), you’ll get two drink tickets and graze on small plates and appetizers, while prizes are awarded for best solo and group costumes. Tickets cost $35 at BocaMuseum.org/events.
FREE TRADE
Through Tuesday, Pérez Art Museum Miami will trade free admission for a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Feeding South Florida, two organizations collecting supplies for people affected by Hurricane Irma. Desired items range from canned food to clothing and bug spray. Visit PAMM.org.
TAKE THE KIDS
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Fort Lauderdale beach hosts its Dive-In Movie and Dinner 7-10 p.m. Friday on the fifth-floor pool deck. The movie, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” comes with a hamburger or hot dog served with chips and a fountain drink, pool access and three-hour complimentary valet. A full bar and the Candy Bar also will be available. Tickets cost $19.95, $9.95 ages 12 and younger. Visit Facebook.com/ AtlanticHotelAndSpa.
HMMM … PIE
The third annual Riverwalk Fall Festival noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale has all manner of free family-friendly things to recommend it, including carnival games, train rides, live music and the Florida Panthers gaming truck (the Cats’ first preseason home game at the BB&T Center is Tuesday vs. Tampa Bay). But there is also the pie-eating contest, courtesy of the Good Pie Company, an event for which you are always in regular-season form. Visit GoRiverwalk.com.
ARSHT TICKETS
Tickets for the new arts season at the Arsht Center will go on sale for the first time on Saturday with a “no handling fees” promotion. The deal will apply to tickets purchased 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the box office, at ArshtCenter.org and by calling 305-949-6722.
‘EARTH’ MOVER
Oct. 8, a Sunday, is the new date for an art talk by Brooklyn-based artist Justin Brice Guariglia, whose climate-minded exhibition “Earth Works” is the season-opening show at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. The original get-together on Sept. 7 was postponed by the approach of Hurricane Irma. The 3 p.m. program and admission to the museum are free. Visit Norton.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Sarah Jacob Trio brings sounds of “obscure happiness” to Luna Star Café in North Miami 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 21) (SarahJacobTrio.com) … Public Sounds Collective plays Voltaire in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 21) (Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB) … Gold Dust Lounge is at Miami’s Blackbird Ordinary 8-10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/TheGoldDustLounge) … School of Rock Coral Springs hosts Battle of the Bands 2017 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Parkland Amphitheater with Beauty Lies, Awall, Earth Pig, Kaos Theory, Sunset Rising, Castafellas and Audio Crisis (Facebook.com/SoRCoralSprings) … Oigo from Miami plays Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/OigoMusic) … The Necessities satisfy your folk-rock fix at the Dubliner in Boca Raton 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/DublinerBoca) … Future Prezidents play LauderAle in Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/LauderAle) … The Livesays are at Boston's on the Beach in Delray Beach 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheLivesays) … JP Soars & the Red Hots bring downhome blues to Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Downtowner 8 p.m. Saturday (JPSoars.com) … Rockin’ Jake is at Voltaire in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Sunday (Facebook.com/VoltaireWPB) … The Takers and Leavers play the final installment in the all-ages Summer Bummer Live Tape Series at Radio-Active Records in Fort Lauderdale 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords) …