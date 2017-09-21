Weekend preview: Respectable, and still cool, at 30

The old expression “Don’t trust anyone over 30” (now more than 50 years old) has always been a sentiment not to be trusted.

Does turning 30 immediately render one uncool? Tell that to Kendrick Lamar (30 on June 17) and Drake (Oct. 24). Do you automatically lose a step, Lionel Messi (June 24)? Is Rhonda Rousey (Feb. 1) no longer tough? Is supermodel Brooklyn Decker (April 12) less super? Is Zac Efron’s (Oct. 18) six-pack no longer packed? I mean, if you can’t trust Tim Tebow (Aug. 14), who can you trust?

Respectable Street, the live-music mecca in downtown West Palm Beach, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a free party that proves the club and owner Rodney Mayo have lost none of their vitality.

Offering 30 bands on five stages, the 8 p.m. event will feature headliners She Wants Revenge coming in from Los Angeles, and leading locals such as Aceskully, Church Girls, Everymen, Old Habits, Astari Nite, Octo Gato, Lavola, Milk Spot, Desnudes, Dead and Loving It, and the Watercolors.

“I had a two-year plan when I first opened,” Respectable Street owner Rodney Mayo says. “Everybody said nightclubs last two years, so I was going to be in and out.”

With wallet-friendly admission, a commitment to local bands and a discerning ear for what young people wanted to hear, Mayo’s iconic checkerboard dance floor at 518 Clematis St. became one of the in rooms for live music in South Florida.

Mayo’s two-year plan became five, then 10, then …

“I said there’s no way I’m going to be here when friends of mine’s kids are coming to Respectable’s. And that was the 20th,” Mayo says, laughing. “At some point, when 20 became 30, I said, who cares, might as well make it a retirement home.”

Mayo says he remains energized by the process of nurturing local music. Describing a fallow period on the scene, stretching back to the heyday of West Palm Beach’s Surfer Blood (which broke out with the album “Astro Coast” in 2010), Mayo is seeing reasons for optimism.

“There were so many great local bands that I would go out to see, and then for a while, there were only a couple. Now it seems like it’s picked back up,” he says.

Asked which locals are on his favorites list these days, Mayo mentions theatrical Fort Lauderdale rockers Aceskully, Church Girls, Everymen, Lavola and the Watercolors.

“I think it’s true that when there’s more angst in the world, there’s better music,” Mayo says.

Along with free admission, the Respectable Street party will include an open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. and free pizza while it doesn’t last. For more information, visit Facebook.com/RespectableStreet.

FLORIDA SOUL

Miami soul artist Timmy Thomas, whose signature keyboard fueled his 1972 hit “Why Can’t We Live Together” and Drake’s 2016 smash “Hotline Bling,” will perform at a book signing and talk by author John Capouya 7 p.m. Monday at Books and Books in Coral Gables. Capouya will sign copies of “Florida Soul: From Ray Charles to KC and the Sunshine Band,” recently published by University Press of Florida. Visit BooksAndBooks.com.

WEEKEND BEERS

Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach gets the seasonal pumpkin beer ball rolling with a bottle release 2 p.m.-midnight Friday for Johnny B. Gourd Coconut Pumpkin American Ale, a 9-percent ABV pour brewed with pumpkin spices, roasted pumpkin and toasted coconut (Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing) … Enter the dragon at LauderAle Friday night when your favorite trashy chopsocky movies screen during Kung Fu Fridays (Facebook.com/LauderAle) … There may be a few seats remaining for the Palm Beach Draughtsmen Homebrew Club’s Damn Good Beer Bus trip noon-5 p.m. Saturday, beginning and ending at Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach, with stops at Holy Mackerel Brewing and 26 Degrees Brewing in Pompano Beach and Khoffner Brewing in Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/PalmBeachDraughtsmenHomebrewClub) … Wynwood Brewing Co. celebrates Oktoberfest with steins of its seasonal Marzen-style Wyntoberfest beginning at noon Saturday, when a filled souvenir stein will run $15, two for $25 (Facebook.com/WynwoodBrewing) … The Brewhouse Gallery in Lake Park will throw a premiere party as taps from Boynton Beach’s NoBo Brewing make their debut at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Facebook.com/TheBrewhouseGallery, Facebook.com/NoBoBrewing).

WEEKEND MOVIE

The first film to screen at the Sundance Film Festival from the Dominican Republic, which recently made it the country’s official submission for the foreign-language Academy Award, “Woodpeckers” is by all accounts a riveting tale of an illicit and slow-building attraction between inmates in neighboring male and female prisons. Describing a “high-octane, bruising movie,” a reviewer for the Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Raw, intriguing and energetic despite its flaws, the film fades in dramatic power over its final stretch and doesn’t always do justice to the potential richness of its subject, but until then, it makes for an authentic, distinctive and watchable blend of the tough and the tender.” “Woodpeckers” opens Friday for a week of screenings at Miami-Dade College’s Tower Theater and AMC Aventura, but one of the film’s stars, Dominican-Haitian actor and filmmaker Jean Jean, will take part in a Q and A after a 7:30 p.m. Saturday showing at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale. Visit FLIFF.com. Jean will join the film’s director, José María Cabral, for a discussion and reception at a 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 21) screening at the Tower Theater. Visit TowerTheaterMiami.com.