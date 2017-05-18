Weekend preview: Can you canoe? Drink a brew?

Sometimes, you need some soul in your bowl. Hosted by Mango Hill Records at Wynwood Yard Saturday night is Soul Buffet! A Funky Soulful Happening . Beginning at 8 p.m., the Miami label that specializes in South Florida’s particular brand of funkiness will offer music by Scone Cash Players , Ketchy Shuby and others, a vinyl pop-up shop, food trucks and more. Visit Facebook.com/MangoHillRecords , Facebook.com/TheWynwoodYard .

The popular afternoon gathering called Brunch, Brews and Pups returns to 26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach at noon Sunday. A $5 donation to Good Karma Pet Rescue gets you a wristband for $1 off draft beers. Stash Box BBQ will provide the protein. Visit Facebook.com/26brewing .

The well-reviewed Italian film “ Like Crazy (La pazza gioia)” is a road movie about two female mental patients on the run (it includes a wink at “Thelma and Louise”), with stars Micaela Ramazzotti and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi directed by Paolo Virzi. The last two names may be familiar to those in the audience at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival ’s 2014 screening of “Human Capital,” which won FLIFF’s Best Foreign Film honor. The film, which Variety calls “a terrific comedy-drama … [with] delicious dialogue,” opens Friday at Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale and Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood . The Savor Cinema screenings on Monday-Wednesday include an Italian dinner option for an extra $10. Info: FLIFF.com .

Kooky idea, putting a sister event of the annual As pen Apres Ski Cocktail Classic in sandy Delray Beach this weekend. So kooky that all the wallet-friendly $99 Local Passes are gone. If you want to get in on the parties, seminars, pub crawls and whatnot happening in and around the Delray Beach Marriott Friday-Sunday, you’ll have to go VIP for $299. Visit ApresAtTheBeach.com .

Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach celebrates its second anniversary with a party beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, with timed releases all day (psst: Cold Brewed Coffee Lager at 5 p.m.), along with representation by breweries from across South Florida ( Facebook.com/CopperpointBrewingCo ) … Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach at noon Sunday offers a double bottle release of Coconut Creamsicle and Chocolate Banana Milkshake (but it’s beer, right?) as a sendoff to National Craft Beer Week ( Facebook.com/BanginBanjoBrewing ) … At 4 p.m. Sunday, Copper Blues at CityPlace in West Palm Beach celebrates three years of beer, music and food with Hopfest , an indoor-outdoor event with local breweries pouring, grillers grilling and the Flyers making with the rock ’n’ roll ( Facebook.com/CopperBluesWPB ).

It has been a year already since C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen joined the percolating scene in downtown Lake Worth , an occasion that will be celebrated on Saturday with a daylong food and drink specials and, beginning at 4 p.m., a live-music lineup of local favorites including Spred the Dub, Bobby Lee Rodgers, Ella Herrera and others. Info: Facebook.com/CWSLW .

A 5-7 p.m. set by South Florida blues marvel Albert Castiglia is just one of the highlights of the inaugural Ocean Brews & Blues festival on Saturday in the main beach parking lot in Deerfield Beach . Admission is free, but you’ll need a ticket to enter the craft beer area, where 125 beers from leading breweries local (from 26° Brewing Co. and Barrel of Monks to Saltwater Brewery and the Funky Buddha) and national (Lagunitas, Greenwolf and Stone Brewing). Advance tickets cost $40 until 11:59 p.m. Friday, $45 at the gate. A ticket is good for unlimited sampling from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and a souvenir glass. Visit Deerfield-Beach.com .

Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is at 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd. The ranger at the entrance will direct you to the meeting place. Parking is free for volunteers. For more information, visit BirchStatePark.org or ParkAndOcean.com .

OK, yes, it’s at 8:30 a.m., but after the work is done everyone will adjourn to Park and Ocean for food and drinks. Did we mention what a cool spot it is?

Going by the name RNGR (for their credo: restore, nurture, grow, respect), the group will be jumping in canoes on Saturday morning to clear the park’s mangroves of trash and debris. They provide the canoes and trash bags and you bring gloves, bug spray, water and shoes that can get wet. Paddleboards are welcome if you have one.

Anyway, we know you’re always looking for a new crowd to hang out with, and we just became aware that the park has a young professionals group that gets together to have drinks, play cornhole and raise money for the park.

Well, it turns out all those trees you have to drive around to get there is a park, named after Hugh Taylor Birch. Apparently the guy who invented the hammock. Something like that. It was noisy.

Reminder: Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday for Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 2, one of 15 dates the platinum-selling rapper just added to a new leg of the tour supporting the hit album “Damn.” YG and D.R.A.M. are the opening acts. Get tickets at at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000.

HERE’S THE BEEF

Riverwalk Burger Battle VIII takes over Huizenga Plaza in downtown Fort Lauderdale 4-7 p.m. Saturday with some of the most celebrated spatula flippers this side of the Krusty Krab (which was not among last year’s list of winners: Shula Burger, Shooter’s, Hard Rock Café and BRGR Stop). A general-admission ticket costs $45 and gets you 16 burger samples, three drink tickets and access to the french fry bar. If my math is correct, I make out OK on that deal, and the money goes to the Riverwalk Trust beautification efforts. Visit GoRiverwalk.com.

WEEKEND BREAKFAST

The new Green Owl in Delray Beach had its official ribbon cutting this week at 11 SE Fourth Ave., across the street from the spot where the cash-only diner had been an Atlantic Avenue landmark for more than three decades. Owner Dave Gensman says that while much is new in the space provided by his old and new landlord, Menin Development, he brought some of the old charm with him, including the original owl pictures and knickknacks. The Green Owl is open 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Call 561-272-7766.

FLOYD AT THE FROST

The first question you had when you heard the Frost Science Museum was opening the doors on its new $305 million building in downtown Miami’s Museum Park: Do I still get my Laser Floyd? Yes, you do. The museum this week released its summer schedule for its Friday-night laser shows, opening June 2 with the family-friendly Symphony of the Stars at 7 p.m., followed by shows devoted to the music of the Beatles (8 p.m.), Lady Gaga (9 p.m.), Jimi Hendrix (10 p.m.), Led Zeppelin (11 p.m.) and Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at midnight. Visit FrostScience.org/firstfridays.

PAUL IS LIVE

In case you missed it, Paul McCartney is doing some last-minute fidgeting with the production on his One On One Tour, with the enhancements necessitating a move of the show at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena from July 5 to July 7. The Miami performance is the opening concert on a new U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets for the original performance will be honored on the new date. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS

Black & Creme, currently at work on their debut EP, will play happy hour 5 p.m. Friday at Stache Drinking Den and Coffee Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale (Facebook.com/BlackandCreme) … Octo Gato joins rockabilly oddball Unknown Hinson and special guests at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach 8 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/RespectableStreet) … Locos por Juana vocalist Itawe will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Yard in Miami (TheWynwoodYard.com) … David Christophere of the great DJ-producer trio Rabbit in the Moon creates an “experience” at downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Cash Only 9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/CashOnlyFTL) … Psych-rock soul band Fusik is at Fort Lauderdale’s PoorHouse 10 p.m. Friday (FusikMusic.com) … The Copper Tones bring plucky indie rock to the Crawfish Fest and Catfish Fry street festival at Fort Lauderdale’s Downtowner beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/TheCopperTonesMusic) … Classic rockers Mr. Nice Guy play the free bonfire concert at BG Whiskey Creek Hideout in Dania Beach at 4 p.m. Saturday (MNGBand.com) … Lavola will cover Radiohead for the 20th anniversary of “OK Computer” 10 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach (IAmLavola.com) … Singer-songwriter Ella Herrera plays brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at Dada in Delray Beach (Facebook.com/DadaDelray) … Hip-hop jester Biz Markie will do a DJ set for the fifth anniversary of Backyard Boogie at Wood Tavern in Wynwood 3 p.m. Sunday (WoodTavern.com).

