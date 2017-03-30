Weekend preview: Spam Allstars and hibiscus wine in Lake Worth

The first thing you see is what you don’t see. There is no outward indication that you’ve arrived at paradise, no sign with its slightly more prosaic name, Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery. There is only a hand-painted gesture, hung low by a nondescript opening in the fence on Lake Worth’s nondescript Fearnley Road. It says: “This Must Be the Place.”

This a wink from proprietor David Bick, the title of a Talking Heads favorite (David Byrne’s most personal love song), which echoes back to a previous life as a South Beach nightclub rebel who ran Lola Bar, the low-profile, locals-oriented, anti-dance-music antithesis of a South Beach nightclub. With no advertising, no sign and no attitude at the door, Lola Bar’s audacious success in the early 2000s confirmed Bick’s belief in a business model based on sincerity and personal connection.

Bick and partner Teal Pfeifer have created another special environment at their 17-acre organic farm, an untamed, bucolic refuge near the busy corner of Jog and Lantana (which seems 1,000 miles away), land that has been in Bick’s New Jersey-based family for decades. It also is home to their three preteen children, dozens of pigs and chickens, miniature donkeys Henry and June, and a blind (since birth) dog named Tommy. Wink, wink.

This weekend, the couple will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their decision to open the farm to the public, serving wine, kombucha and popsicles made from the wild variety of flowers, vegetables, plants and herbs handpicked daily, as well as a dynamic lineup of musicians. On Friday, March 31, the festivities, beginning at 7 p.m. will be highlighted by a performance from Miami’s acclaimed Spam Allstars. The 18-and-older event will include the fresh-baked wonders of their pizza guy, Oliver, and his wood-burning oven. Admission is $7 at the gate. On Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m., a Family Day celebration will include a performance by guitarist Buffalo Brown’s new trio, Periphyton. Admission is free.

While there, you can take free tours of the property, hang with the accommodating staff in the small tasting room in the front shed or the bar out in the large warehouse. There is beer (lately from Khoffner Brewery in Fort Lauderdale), baked goods, a bocce court, a large fire pit and several covered seating areas, thanks to their recent Bring Your Own Sofa party.

The main draws are the wine and the palpable air of community that Bick and Pfiefer have created. The wine selection is dictated by the daily harvest, and has included hibiscus, star fruit, pomegranate, fig, passionfruit, black sapote, mulberry, raspberry and lemon basil, often combined with honey from bees in their apiary. For the uninitiated, a bright red glass of the effervescent hibiscus wine, its sweetness cut with the bite of Brazilian pepper, may be a revelation.

Bick has trucked his wine down to Miami to sell to such star chefs as Daniel Boulud, but he grew dissatisfied with casting something crafted so personally into a sea of anonymity.

“Here, with every glass of wine, and it’s been around 50,000 glasses of wine so far, we get a connection,” Bick says. “What’s most important to us is to stop and talk and meet and introduce our message.”

Among those who has made a personal connection to the farm is Andrew Yeomanson, also known as DJ Le Spam of the Spam Allstars. Yeomanson, a Miami resident who has known Bick since he first began drawing crowds at Lola Bar, has played several nights on the property in his VW bus, retrofitted as a DJ studio.

“You turn a corner and, all of a sudden, you’re in the country. You’re in the city, but you’re in this little pocket of countryside for a while,” Yeomanson says. “It’s a complete departure from anything else you could choose to do on a Friday or Saturday night.”

This Friday he’ll perform with his full band, Latin Grammy nominees who can crank up a big, brassy funk mix they call “electronic descarga,” or go slow it down to suit the mood. Yeomanson says he’ll let the crowd decide.

“There’s a campfire. It’s very romantic. You know, on a date, you don’t even tell them where you are going, and you come in and it’s amazing,” Yeomanson says.

Bick and Pfeifer could speak for hours about organic food, environmental stewardship and broken agricultural systems, but they won’t. Unless you want to.

“People don’t want to be lectured to,” says Pfeifer, an Oregon native. “But when they come here, this place becomes significant to them because of the experience they have and the connection they make to us and our employees, and to the animals. And then people are open, and you can talk to them about what we’re trying to fix.”

Yeomanson can preach, too.

“We still have a few remnants of our old farming industry down here, until real estate [development] finally eats it all up,” he says. “If we get to the point here in South Florida where we don’t have that agriculture around us, we’re in trouble. The fact that we’re sitting on this breadbasket is super important. Farmers are definitely heroes.”

Events at the farm (open to the public weekly 2-10 p.m. Tuesday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, 2-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) draw a broad variety of visitors, including hirsute young hipsters, prosperous operators of large local farms, and the two ladies who recently took the farm tour using walkers. And there are those who come to the environmental conversation from the opposite direction.

“We have people who totally don’t get it and are happy to say so out loud when they first walk in,” Bick says, with a slight grin. “And then, five or six hours later, they still haven’t left and are calling people to come join them.”

Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery is at 5926 Fearnley Road, in Lake Worth. For more information, call 305-613-8039 or visit SD-Farm.com.

