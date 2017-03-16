March 17 madness: 17 ways to win St. Patrick's Day

We lost an institution earlier this year with the closing of Maguires Hill 16 in downtown Fort Lauderdale, for decades one of the finer spots to bend an elbow with an Irish bartender in South Florida. We’re still not over the Hill, and St. Patrick’s Day will not be the same without it. But, apparently, there are other places to celebrate.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub and Roxy’s Pub are less than two blocks from each other on downtown West Palm Beach’s Clematis Street, and each is pitching its own block party beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Feel free to migrate between the two with or without a green card. Info: Facebook.com/OSheasPubWPB, Facebook.com/RoxysPub.

One of the big shillelaghs of South Florida St. Pat’s parties happens at Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant in Miami’s Mary Brickell Village, beginning at 11 a.m. As always, they’ll close Brickell entirely at 5 p.m., filling it with cocktail stations, live bands and DJs. Admission: $10 advance, $20 at the gate. Info: Facebook.com/FadoMiami.

Hard to compete with the warm Irish authenticity of The Field in Dania Beach, where two tented stages will feature an outstanding lineup of Irish musicians, including Celtic Bridge with Ade Peever; Roisin Dillon and John Schreiber, with Eamon Dillon and Hilary O’Leary; Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher; and assorted dancers, cloggers and pipers. The festival begins at 11 a.m. Info: TheFieldFL.com.

The St. Patrick's Day Block Party at the Dubliner in Boca Raton also gets points for its live entertainment, beginning at 11 a.m. and including SpiderCherry, the Flyers, Walt Rooney and the Rogue Theory Band, along with the PBC Firefighters Drum & Pipes Band. Info: Facebook.com/DublinerBoca.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Copper Blues at CityPlace in West Palm Beach has all the green-beer accoutrements you’d expect, but something else: deep-fried shepherd’s pie. Info: Facebook.com/CopperBluesWPB.

The $2 Beer Crawl at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach may have your attention. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, the circuit will include six stops (after you pick up your drink passport at Champions Plaza): III Forks, Cantina Laredo, Frankey's Sports Bar, Martini Bar, Mijana Lebanese Cuisine and ROK:BRGR. Be there between 7 and 9 p.m. and you can have a shamrock painted on your face. It’s part of a St. Pat’s-themed family festival, so you’ll be waiting in line with youngsters. Be a role model. No cuts. Info: GulfstreamPark.com/StPatricksDay.

Front-page news among the small tyrants at my house is the one-day-only Lucky Mint Chocolate Chip shake ($6.95) on Friday at Spring Chicken in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables. Info: EatSpringChicken.com.

Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach begins its party at noon with the release of a couple of new variations on popular beers: Irish Coffee Mariana Trench (their imperial stout made with whiskey-soaked coffee beans) and Oaked Curse of the Irish Red (an oaked version of their red ale). BC Tacos will be serving 5 to 10 p.m., with a menu including corned beef and cabbage tacos, and bangers and mash tacos. Yup. Info: Facebook.com/DueSouthBrewing.

Cash Only owner Jonny Adler will combine St Patty's Day and his birthday for a Friday bash at his downtown Fort Lauderdale club. Wear green or “your lucky charm” for free entry. At midnight, free shots will be distributed to attempt the largest group shot of Jameson in the galaxy. Or Florida. Info: CashOnlyBar.com.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District will begin its St. Patrick’s Day Block Party near Tarpon Bend at noon, with live music and DJs, as you might expect. Info: Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale.

26 Degree Brewing Co. in Pompano Beach is throwing its second annual St. Paddy's Day $h!t Show Block Party, co-hosted by Flanigan’s, with all the essentials: craft beer, bagpipes, and food from Flanigan's and Tucker Duke's food truck. Every time a bagpiper pipes, they will release a special St. Patty’s themed beer. Info: Facebook.com/26Brewing.

The St. Patrick’s Day party Friday night at American Social on Las Olas will have your green beer, Irish car bombs and yada-yada. But the centerpiece of the night will be watching the Florida Panthers beat up on the New York Rangers, and there’s nothing more festive than that. Info: Facebook.com/AmericanSocial.

Wynwood Yard in Miami, that crucible of cultural mishmashing, will have funky Latin soul brothers Xperimento playing a Saint Patricio's Dia set beginning at 9 p.m. Info: Facebook.com/TheWynwoodYard, Facebook.com/WeAreXperimento.

Beginning at noon Friday, the island-themed party at Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach will be offering a special-release green shandy, $4 Sea Cow Milk Stout all day and food from Out of Many Cafe. Info: SaltwaterBrewery.com.