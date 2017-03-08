Weekend preview: Green means go

This is the weekend we begin civic celebrations of immigrant refugees who fled a history of starvation, religious persecution, civil war, assassinations, bombings and random violence that claimed men, women and children, and whose arrival in America was met with social unrest, more violence, slurs, language barriers, faith-based prejudice, and job and housing discrimination. As the help-wanted ads of the time unapologetically declared: No Irish need apply. The 1850s version of “Go back to your country.”

But we’re all good now. See how that works?

In longstanding South Florida tradition, many local cities will throw their St. Patrick’s Day parties early to allow access to entertainers, for instance the famed New York Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps, who may be booked at high-profile parties in New York, Boston and Chicago on the day itself, March 17. Which means we get two St. Patrick’s Day weekends. That much “sláinte” might leave you slanted.

The 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival in Delray Beach includes entertainment, food and drink on Old School Square and Atlantic Avenue 5-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, with a fun run at 11 a.m. and the parade at noon. Gaelic Brew, from County Cork, will be among the Saturday entertainers at 2 p.m. Info: StPatrickMarch.com. Afterparty: Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub, where Gaelic Brew is down for another set at 6 p.m. (TimFinnegansIrishPub.com).

The 30th edition of Irish Fest on Flagler in downtown West Palm Beach is a raucous two-day affair featuring Irish dance groups and local and national musical acts including Fire in the Kitchen, Noel Kingston, the Young Wolfetones, Off Kilter and Gaelic Brew noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5, ages 13 and younger free. Info: IrishFlorida.org. Afterparty: O’Shea’s Irish Pub, where they sing as if no one’s listening (Facebook.com/OSheasPubWPB).

Festivities begin in Fort Lauderdale at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the Shamrock 4-Miler run, followed by the Leprechaun Dash for kids. The Joe Dougherty Band kicks off the entertainment at 9 a.m. in Huizenga Park, with the annual parade at noon, followed by the green-tinted insanity of the post-parade party spilling over into Riverfront and culminating with a 5:30 p.m. performance by the tribute band U2 By UV. Info: Facebook.com/StPatsFtL. Afterparty: Royal Pig Pub, where they’re selling signature St. Pat’s shirts (Facebook.com/RoyalPigPub).

The city of Hollywood and Hibernians of Hollywood are throwing their annual celebration noon-6 p.m. Sunday, with the float-filled parade at noon highlighted by the NYPD Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Corps. A stage at Hollywood Boulevard and 19th Avenue will be home to the Joe Dougherty Band and U2 by UV. Info: StPatricksParade.com. Afterparty: Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub and Restaurant. As always, they will not be messing around (MickeyByrnes.com).

Looking ahead, major South Florida celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day proper are scheduled at the Dubliner in Boca Raton, where the March 17 block party begins at 11 a.m. (Facebook.com/DublinerBoca); in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District, with a block party beginning at 4 p.m. March 17 (Facebook.com/TarponBendLauderdale); at the Field in Hollywood, beginning at 11 a.m. March 17 (TheFieldFL.com); and at Fado Irish Pub in Miami’s Mary Brickell Village at 5 p.m. March 17 ($10; FadoIrishPub/Miami).

CROQUETA, ANYONE?

Perhaps the biggest celebration of immigrant culture in America, the Calle Ocho festival returns to Miami’s Little Havana on Sunday with a nod to an American tradition, overeating. El Croquetazo is a croqueta-eating contest with $3,500 in prizes at stake, $1,750 to the winner of the 5 p.m. final. You have no shot at the money or the crown, as the event has drawn the attention of reigning Nathan’s hotdog-eating champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, with a Major League Eating title on the line. An amateur contest with a $300 first-place prize is 1-2 p.m., with a celebrity event 3-4 p.m. The 40th annual Calle Ocho festival takes place 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday on Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 12th and 27th avenues, with multiple stages of entertainment led by CNCO. Admission is free. Info: CarnavalMiami.com.

GUINNESS CUPCAKE, ANYONE?

You inject the St. Patrick’s Day spirit where you can: Through March 17, Angelo Elia The Bakery Bar (2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) is offering Guinness cupcakes for $4 a pop. The treats are infused with chocolate and Guinness, topped with cream cheese icing and dipped in chocolate ganache. Something different to bring to the party next weekend. Info: AngeloEliaBakery.com.

WEEKEND LAUGHS

A daughter of Flint, Mich., comedian, actor, radio host and cultural gadfly Sandra Bernhard says the goal of her comedy tour is to “find the soul of America.” Clearly, something has been lost. Bernhard performs 8 p.m. Saturday at the Casino at Dania Beach. Tickets: $25-$75. Info: CasinoDaniaBeach.com.

EMILY RISING