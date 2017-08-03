Weekend preview: Some Sam Shepard moments

I first became aware of the effortless cool of Sam Shepard with a visual, in his portrayal of the rich and terminally ill farmer who served as a lonely pivot for Terrence Malick’s emotionally raw and impossibly beautiful 1978 epic “Days of Heaven.”
The next time I remember his name surfacing was as one of the screenwriters, with L.M. Kit Carson, on Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas,” a stark and poignant 1984 examination of romantic love, and paternal and fraternal devotion, also set in my then-new home state, poetically rendered by Dutch cinematographer Robby Müller.
The characters Shepard helped create in “Paris, Texas” — especially the estranged brothers played by Harry Dean Stanton and Dean Stockwell — conveyed their relationship in muted tones, intimate pauses and asides that seemed remarkably honest and true. It was a relationship between two men whose search for love and dignity played out against barren Western landscapes and inhospitable cities tangled in ribbons of asphalt, an America that also felt very real.
My plan this weekend is to honor the passing of Shepard, who died Sunday of complications from ALS, by reuniting with “Paris, Texas” in whatever digital version I can find. But I could not help but notice that another quintessentially American film, also devoted to brotherly love, is being hosted Sunday evening by the Wolfsonian-FIU at the Miami Beach Cinematheque.
“The Straight Story” (1999), directed with quiet discipline by David Lynch, stars Richard Farnsworth as a 73-year-old Iowa man named Alvin who, not trusting his eyesight, decides he will see his dying brother in Wisconsin one last time by driving 300 miles on a tractor-style lawnmower. The estranged brother, as it happens, is played by the great Harry Dean Stanton. The trip is both a literal travelogue through the American heartland and a purifying journey of remembrance and redemption.
“I want to sit with him and look up at the stars, like we used to, so long ago,” Alvin tells one person he meets along the way.
Farnsworth was dying of prostate cancer as he made the film and, when the pain got too severe, took his own life a year after the release of “The Straight Story,” which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.
The Wolfsonian is in a traveling mood this weekend, beginning 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts its book-club discussion of “Travels With Charley,” John Steinbeck’s 1962 tale documenting his 10,000-mile road trip with his French poodle.
The Sunday screening of “The Straight Story” costs $11, $9 students and seniors, and the price includes a 5 p.m. tour of the photography exhibit “North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1” and the 6 p.m. film across the street at the Cinematheque. Visit Wolfsonian.org.
WEEKEND DINNER
Reminder: The annual Dine Out Downtown Delray runs through Monday, with lunch and dinner deals at many of your favorite spots, and some unexpected pleasures. For instance, 50 Ocean is charging $38 for a three-course dinner (ah, those beignets!), but you might also be interested in the more casual discount at Cream, the sweets emporium offering two free scoops of ice cream when you spend $10. Visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com.
SHELL GAMES
Saturday is National Oyster Day, when Wild Sea Oyster Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale will offer unlimited oysters on the half shell from 7 to 10 p.m. and two free drinks for $45 (the math works for me). Their annual oyster-eating contest returns, and DJ Carsonic will draw a smart crowd. Visit Facebook.com/WildSeaLasOlas.
A NEW SOUND
Davroj and the Colors, led by young South Florida singer, composer and violinist David Jonathan Rogers, will make their first public appearance at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach. Drawing from a diverse menu of influences, the set will include originals and new arrangements of music from Massenet and Strauss, Nina Simone and Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5. Visit Facebook.com/DavrojUniverse.
BLU SATURDAY
Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami will host a bottle-release event at 1 p.m. Saturday for Lola Bru, a barrel-aged tripel blended with Father Francisco and tart cherries that will be offered in limited-edition bottles painted by Miami artist and musician Lola Blu. There will be 150 bottles available at $35 each, and they’ll tap the beer at 6 p.m. Visit: Facebook.com/WynwoodBrewing.
WEEKEND BEERS
The Old Town Untapped block party returns to Bailey Contemporary Arts in Old Pompano Beach 6-9 p.m. Friday with live music, food trucks, vendors and free samples of locally brewed beer (Facebook.com/BaCAPompano) …. The beer drinkers known as SFLHops will host their second annual Pompano Brewery Crawl 12:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, a group stroll that includes stops for tours and discounts at 26 Degrees Brewing, Bangin Banjo Brewery, Broski Ciderworks, Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers and the restaurant It's a Cubano B. Tickets are $7 (Facebook.com/SFLHops) … The Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale’s Cordova Road will host its second annual Big Beer Bash 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday with more than 25 beers from local breweries and music from Future Prezidents. There will be voting, with the winning beer being added to the tap lineup at all Quarterdeck locations for a year. Entry is $15, with profits going to Honor Flight South Florida (Facebook.com/QuarterdeckRestaurants) … Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach will take over the taps as the Roar & Pour series returns to the Palm Beach Zoo 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, with burgers and dogs and the rock memories of Chain Reaction and Forever Styx (Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo).
PERFECT VODKA
The name Perfect Vodka has come off the 20,000-seat amphitheater in West Palm Beach after the end of the spirits company’s two-year partnership with Live Nation, with the venue reverting to one of its many old names, Coral Sky Amphitheatre, for the time being. But, of course, we love our vodka around here. In downtown Delray Beach on Aug. 12, the third installment of the Sizzlin’ Summer Social Series in the Fieldhouse on Old School Square will be called Vodka Riot. The evening will include vodka-infused dishes from top local chefs, Joey Gianuzzi (Farmer’s Table), Blake Malatesta (MIA Kitchen & Bar), Jessie Steele (Death or Glory) and Thomas Op’t Holt (50 Ocean), each served with a special cocktail. Diners can cast a vote for their favorite cocktail, which will be featured at the 2018 South Florida Garlic Fest. The dinner runs from 7 to 9 p.m. All-inclusive tickets cost $45. Visit OldSchoolSquare.org.
RANDOM EATS
Top Hat Deli in downtown Fort Lauderdale will have another one of those pop-up dinners it does so well 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25, joining forces with the inventive Wilton sushi bar Gaysha (RSVP with Sasha Formica at sasha@benicerestaurants.com) … Chef Jeffrey Lemmerman (Cheffrey Eats) will provide the menu for the Brewery Throwdown dinner at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28, with BOM beers facing off against those from Due South Brewing in Boynton Beach (BarrelOfMonks.com).
DEAR SANTA …
You knew this was going to happen … Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District will fill with overjoyous bands of red-nosed reindeers, elves and St. Nicks for the Summer SantaCon Bar Crawl beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. You’ll find $3 drinks specials at eight stops, including Briny Irish Pub, Cash Only, Bull Market, Dicey Riley's, Booze Garden, Lucky's Tavern, America's Backyard and Sway. The evening includes a free introductory beer/cocktail/shot and a souvenir SummerSantaCon mug. Early-bird tickets are $10 before Saturday (Aug. 5). Visit FortLauderdaleBarCrawl.com.
WHERE TO MEAT
So as not to be confused with the 2016 animated comedy, or any other image that comes to mind when you think of “Sausage Party,” Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale will call its inaugural celebration of tubular meat October Sausage Fest. Much better, right? Taking place 2-6 p.m. Oct. 21, the event so far has confirmed participation from Dutchy's Gourmet Sausages, Holy Cow Food Truck, Ken's Weenie Wagon, the Downtowner and, of course, your favorite sausage food truck, Sausage Party. Visit GoRiverWalk.com.
MARLEY PARTY
Jo Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob, is the headliner for Jamaican Independence Day celebrations during the second annual International Music and Food Festival 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Betty T. Ferguson Amphitheatre in Miami Gardens. A diverse lineup of Caribbean cuisine and kid-friendly diversions and games will be part of evening. Admission is free. Visit IMFFEST2017.eventbrite.com.
LAST PICNIC
Brass Evolution is the final act of the season scheduled for the popular Starlight Musicals summer concert series in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park 7-10 p.m. Friday. Visit FortLauderdale.gov/Starlight.
TAKE THE KIDS
This is your first weekend to see the four 6-week-old warthog piglets at Zoo Miami. Born on June 20, the warthogs (think Pumba from “The Lion King”) can be found in their enclosure with their parents, generally in the morning, with viewing time increasing as they get more comfortable with their surroundings. Visit ZooMiami.org.
LEAVE THE KIDS
The final Art After Dark gathering of the season at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Aug. 10, will be curated by the Teen Advisory Squad, a program of 15 youngsters ages 14-17 launched this year. The free party, titled Summer Send-off: Teen Night, takes place 5-9 p.m. and includes youth-led activities, music, artmaking and food. Summer Send-Off signals the approach of the Norton’s brief annual summer closing, Aug. 14-Sept. 4, to prepare for the fall season. The museum will reopen Sept. 5 with an exhibition about climate change and sea level rise titled “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene.” Visit Norton.org.
OTHER VOICES, OTHER ROOMS
The Jim Wurster Experience includes Sean "Birdman" Gould, Edan Archer and the Atomic Cowboys 8 p.m. Friday at Luna Star Café in North Miami (LunaStarCafe.com) … SpiderCherry plays the Dubliner in Boca Raton 10 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/SpiderCherry) … SunGhosts are at Dada in downtown Delray Beach 11 p.m. Friday (Facebook/com/SunGhostsOfficial) … Batuke Samba Funk plays the free Friday music series at the Normandy Fountain in Miami Beach 6-9 p.m. Friday (Facebook.com/BatukeSambaFunkMusic) … Guitarist Jeff Prine plays the Downtowner in Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m. Saturday (JeffPrineGroup.com) … Kat Riggins and Blues Revival are in Fort Lauderdale this weekend for shows at Q Bar Burgers and Blues 9:30 p.m. Friday and Blue Jean Blues 9 p.m. Saturday (KatRiggins.com) … Homestead indie-rockers Cannibal Kids play Next Door at C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village 7 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/CannibalKidsOfficial) … Peyote Coyote, the Water Colors, and the Treetops play Respectable Street Café in West Palm Beach 10 p.m. Saturday (Facebook.com/RespectableStreet) … Dynamic Miami vocalist Lucy Grau performs at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach 8 p.m. Saturday (LucyGrau.com) … The Glynn Dryhurst Swingtet, the Dee Dee Wilde Band and the Tim Blunston Band will play along the river during the JM Lexus Sunday Jazz Brunch in downtown Fort Lauderdale 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday (GoRiverWalk.com).