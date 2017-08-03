Weekend preview: Some Sam Shepard moments

I first became aware of the effortless cool of Sam Shepard with a visual, in his portrayal of the rich and terminally ill farmer who served as a lonely pivot for Terrence Malick’s emotionally raw and impossibly beautiful 1978 epic “Days of Heaven.”

The next time I remember his name surfacing was as one of the screenwriters, with L.M. Kit Carson, on Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas,” a stark and poignant 1984 examination of romantic love, and paternal and fraternal devotion, also set in my then-new home state, poetically rendered by Dutch cinematographer Robby Müller.

The characters Shepard helped create in “Paris, Texas” — especially the estranged brothers played by Harry Dean Stanton and Dean Stockwell — conveyed their relationship in muted tones, intimate pauses and asides that seemed remarkably honest and true. It was a relationship between two men whose search for love and dignity played out against barren Western landscapes and inhospitable cities tangled in ribbons of asphalt, an America that also felt very real.

My plan this weekend is to honor the passing of Shepard, who died Sunday of complications from ALS, by reuniting with “Paris, Texas” in whatever digital version I can find. But I could not help but notice that another quintessentially American film, also devoted to brotherly love, is being hosted Sunday evening by the Wolfsonian-FIU at the Miami Beach Cinematheque.

“The Straight Story” (1999), directed with quiet discipline by David Lynch, stars Richard Farnsworth as a 73-year-old Iowa man named Alvin who, not trusting his eyesight, decides he will see his dying brother in Wisconsin one last time by driving 300 miles on a tractor-style lawnmower. The estranged brother, as it happens, is played by the great Harry Dean Stanton. The trip is both a literal travelogue through the American heartland and a purifying journey of remembrance and redemption.

“I want to sit with him and look up at the stars, like we used to, so long ago,” Alvin tells one person he meets along the way.

Farnsworth was dying of prostate cancer as he made the film and, when the pain got too severe, took his own life a year after the release of “The Straight Story,” which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

The Wolfsonian is in a traveling mood this weekend, beginning 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts its book-club discussion of “Travels With Charley,” John Steinbeck’s 1962 tale documenting his 10,000-mile road trip with his French poodle.

The Sunday screening of “The Straight Story” costs $11, $9 students and seniors, and the price includes a 5 p.m. tour of the photography exhibit “North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1” and the 6 p.m. film across the street at the Cinematheque. Visit Wolfsonian.org.

WEEKEND DINNER

Reminder: The annual Dine Out Downtown Delray runs through Monday, with lunch and dinner deals at many of your favorite spots, and some unexpected pleasures. For instance, 50 Ocean is charging $38 for a three-course dinner (ah, those beignets!), but you might also be interested in the more casual discount at Cream, the sweets emporium offering two free scoops of ice cream when you spend $10. Visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com.

SHELL GAMES

Saturday is National Oyster Day, when Wild Sea Oyster Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale will offer unlimited oysters on the half shell from 7 to 10 p.m. and two free drinks for $45 (the math works for me). Their annual oyster-eating contest returns, and DJ Carsonic will draw a smart crowd. Visit Facebook.com/WildSeaLasOlas.

A NEW SOUND

Davroj and the Colors, led by young South Florida singer, composer and violinist David Jonathan Rogers, will make their first public appearance at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach. Drawing from a diverse menu of influences, the set will include originals and new arrangements of music from Massenet and Strauss, Nina Simone and Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5. Visit Facebook.com/DavrojUniverse.

BLU SATURDAY

Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami will host a bottle-release event at 1 p.m. Saturday for Lola Bru, a barrel-aged tripel blended with Father Francisco and tart cherries that will be offered in limited-edition bottles painted by Miami artist and musician Lola Blu. There will be 150 bottles available at $35 each, and they’ll tap the beer at 6 p.m. Visit: Facebook.com/WynwoodBrewing.

WEEKEND BEERS

The Old Town Untapped block party returns to Bailey Contemporary Arts in Old Pompano Beach 6-9 p.m. Friday with live music, food trucks, vendors and free samples of locally brewed beer (Facebook.com/BaCAPompano) …. The beer drinkers known as SFLHops will host their second annual Pompano Brewery Crawl 12:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, a group stroll that includes stops for tours and discounts at 26 Degrees Brewing, Bangin Banjo Brewery, Broski Ciderworks, Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers and the restaurant It's a Cubano B. Tickets are $7 (Facebook.com/SFLHops) … The Quarterdeck on Fort Lauderdale’s Cordova Road will host its second annual Big Beer Bash 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday with more than 25 beers from local breweries and music from Future Prezidents. There will be voting, with the winning beer being added to the tap lineup at all Quarterdeck locations for a year. Entry is $15, with profits going to Honor Flight South Florida (Facebook.com/QuarterdeckRestaurants) … Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach will take over the taps as the Roar & Pour series returns to the Palm Beach Zoo 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, with burgers and dogs and the rock memories of Chain Reaction and Forever Styx (Facebook.com/PalmBeachZoo).