Weekend preview: Catching curls, rocking girls

The 10th annual Surfers for Autism Beach Festival returns to Deerfield Beach this weekend with all the elements that make for a great bash by the sea: local bands, food trucks, surfing and vendors aimed at the wave-riding set.

But it also offers the rare chance to witness something magical, as children on the autism spectrum get on surfboards and, guided by volunteers, find unique communion with the ocean. For some of these kids, it will be their first experience on the waves, and their parents’ first experience watching them meet the challenge.

“It will change their lives,” says Tracy Bastante, of Deerfield Beach, whose son, Damian, has been involved with SFA since the first event. Bastante is now one of the hundreds of volunteers working the event, and one of her favorite things to do is stand with new parents as their child goes in the water for the first time.

“I like to watch them watch their kid, and see their reaction, see those tears, the first time they see the accomplishments that our kids can do,” Bastante says, choking up a little.

The surfing takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, where the festival gets going on Friday night.

The Friday musical lineup includes Reverend Ron (5:45 p.m.), Hello Elevator (6-6:45 p.m.), Black Out Band (7-7:45 p.m.), Antony Payne (8-8:45 p.m.) and the Copper Tones (9-9:45 p.m.). On Saturday, it’s the Holidazed (6-6:45 p.m.), Uproot Hootenanny (7-7:45 p.m.), Fireside Prophets (8-8:45 p.m.) and Artikal Sound (9-945 p.m.).

Food trucks scheduled to be at the festival include Che Grill, TikiZ2U, Waffle Wagon, Original Greek, Outside the Box, Woody’s Burgers, Sweet Daddy’s BBQ and Hot Dog Hound.

Admission to the Surfers for Autism Beach Festival is free. For more information, visit SurfersForAutism.org.

Participants gather at the 2016 Surfers for Autism Beach Festival, which returns to Deerfield Beach Jim Rassol / Sun Sentinel Participants gather at the 2016 Surfers for Autism Beach Festival, which returns to Deerfield Beach this weekend. Participants gather at the 2016 Surfers for Autism Beach Festival, which returns to Deerfield Beach this weekend. (Jim Rassol / Sun Sentinel)

Seven Marleys

Stephen Marley’s inaugural Kaya Fest has much to recommend it, but will achieve a bit of history with the first performance together in 20 years by five Bob Marley sons, with Ziggy, Julian, Damian and Ky-Mani joining Stephen onstage at Miami’s Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Saturday. The rest of the impressive Kaya Fest lineup includes the great Lauryn Hill, fellow ex-Fugee Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul, Inner Circle and Cultura Profetica, as well as Jo Mersa Marley (Stephen’s son) and Skip Marley (son of Bob’s daughter Cedella), heard lately on Katy Perry hit “Chained to the Rhythm.” Kaya Fest tickets cost $80 for general admission, with reserved seats $140 and VIP reserved seats $200, at LiveNation.com. For more information, visit KayaFest.com.

For the records

The 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on Saturday at Radio-Active Records will be what you have come to expect from one of South Florida’s essential sources of new and nostalgic vinyl, with special RSD releases too numerous to mention (David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Bruce Springsteen, the War on Drugs, the Cure, Sun Ra and the Grateful Dead) and daylong festivities, giveaways, food trucks and free beverages (courtesy of Gramps Bar, Red Bull, Pabst Blue Ribbon and MIA Brewing). Extra special this time will be a DJ set by Lady Kier of Deee-Lite (“Groove Is in the Heart”), who rocked a pantsuit better than anyone in pop history. In an interview last fall with Vanity Fair, Lady Kier listed her style icons as “Grace Jones, Veruschka, Rosa Parks, Eartha Kitt, Alpana Bawa, Thierry Mugler and Rumi from the Cockettes.” What’s not to love? Record Store Day at Radio-Active Records begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Info: Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords.



Girls, girls, girls



More women who rock will be found Friday night at Millyfest, hosted by Bonnie Riot vocalist Milly La Madrid, with some of South Florida’s best female-fronted acts on two stages at West Palm Beach’s Respectable Street. Included are Killmama, Sada, Lori Garrote, Ella Herrera, Papaya Whip, Hello Elevator and Black & Crème. Admission to the 18-and-older show is $10. Info: Sub-Culture.org.



O Captains!

The fashionable Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden in downtown Fort Lauderdale celebrates its second anniversary with a weekend-long party beginning Friday (5 p.m.-1 a.m.) with music from irreverent DJ duo the Captains of Industry (Graham Funke and StoneRokk); Viceroy and Misha Samson spin on Saturday (2 p.m.-3 a.m.); and brunch on Sunday (noon-4 p.m.), with $20 bottomless Bloodys, mimosas and rose, includes music from DJ Luxxury beginning at 3 p.m. Info: Facebook.com/RhythmAndVineFTL.



Ticket window

British indie-rock trio Alt-J is bringing its fall tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Nov. 10, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the venue box office, LiveNation.com and by calling 800-745-3000. General-admission tickets will cost $59.50 in advance, $65 at the venue. A limited number of reserved seats will be available for $79.50. Alt-J is touring with music from “Relaxer,” an album set for release June 9 and the followup to the Grammy-nominated “This Is All Yours.” Info: AltJBand.com.

Weekend movie

